Carpenter defends U23 time trial crown

Daniel Fitter and Tom Kaesler round out podium

Harry Carpenter crosses the line in third place in the U23 Mens race

(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harry Carpenter (AUS)0:48:50
2Daniel Fitter (AUS)0:00:43
3Tom Kaesler (AUS)0:01:43
4Joshua Harrison (AUS)0:02:45
5Alexander Clements (AUS)0:02:56
6Ben O'Connor (AUS)0:03:20
7Angus Lyons (AUS)0:03:48
8David Edwards (AUS)0:03:53
9Jeremy Cameron (AUS)
10Jai Hindley (AUS)0:04:00
11Fraser Gough (NZL)0:04:10
12Dylan Sunderland (AUS)0:04:20
13Ayden Toovey (AUS)0:04:26
14Dylan Newbery (AUS)0:06:11
15Harrison Carter (AUS)0:08:09
16Laurent Groom (AUS)0:08:21
17Dominic Churchett (AUS)0:10:18
DNSSam Crome (AUS)
DNSMathew Ross (AUS)

