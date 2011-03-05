Trending

Bertazzo continues Androni success in Singapore

Italian neo-pro out-sprints Windsor, Meyer

Image 1 of 7

Mart Ojavee (Champion Systems) in the lead.

(Image credit: Ben Burrowes)
Image 2 of 7

The damage of the high pace shows at the back of the bunch

(Image credit: Ben Burrowes)
Image 3 of 7

Androni Giocattoli puts the pressure on

(Image credit: Ben Burrowes)
Image 4 of 7

The PureBlack team strings out the bunch

(Image credit: Ben Burrowes)
Image 5 of 7

The course was brightly lit.

(Image credit: Ben Burrowes)
Image 6 of 7

Attacks fly in the closing laps of the criterium in Singapore

(Image credit: Ben Burrowes)
Image 7 of 7

Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) wins the OCBC Singapore Pro Criterium

(Image credit: Ben Burrowes)

Italian neo-pro Omar Bertazzo gave the Androni Giocattoli team its seventh victory of 2011 with a sprint win over Australians Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo).

"I want to thank my teammates, in particular Alessandro Bertolini and Luca Solari, who in the final part of the race have taken me close to the breakaway," said Bertazzo. "It was then that I sprang forward, caught up with them and won the final sprint. I'm very happy for my
first success as a professional."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:55
2Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
4Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1
5Matthias Friedmann (Ger)
6Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing
7Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
8Cameron Petersen (Aus)
9Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
10Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
11Jonathon Cantwell (Aus)
12Jonathon McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
13Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
14Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
15Dan Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
16Jann Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
17Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pureblack Racing
18Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
19Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
20Mike Northey (NZl)
21Malcolm Elliott (GBr) Motorpoint
22Pete Williams (GBr)
23Jean Mespoulede (Fra)
24Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
25Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
26Nara Motoi (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
27Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
28Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing
29Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
30Daniel Holm Foder (Den)
31Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
32Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
33David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
34Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
35Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
36Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
37Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
38Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
39Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
40James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
41Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
42David Pell (Aus) Drapac
43Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
44Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
45Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
46Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
47Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac

 

