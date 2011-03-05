Bertazzo continues Androni success in Singapore
Italian neo-pro out-sprints Windsor, Meyer
Italian neo-pro Omar Bertazzo gave the Androni Giocattoli team its seventh victory of 2011 with a sprint win over Australians Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo).
"I want to thank my teammates, in particular Alessandro Bertolini and Luca Solari, who in the final part of the race have taken me close to the breakaway," said Bertazzo. "It was then that I sprang forward, caught up with them and won the final sprint. I'm very happy for my
first success as a professional."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:55
|2
|Dean Windsor (Aus) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|Ben King (Aus) Team Type 1
|5
|Matthias Friedmann (Ger)
|6
|Shem Rodger (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|7
|Jason Allen (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|8
|Cameron Petersen (Aus)
|9
|Floris Goesinnen (Ned) Drapac
|10
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Motorpoint
|11
|Jonathon Cantwell (Aus)
|12
|Jonathon McEvoy (GBr) Motorpoint
|13
|Dean Downing (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|14
|Paul Odlin (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|15
|Dan Holloway (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|16
|Jann Kirsipuu (Est) Champion System
|17
|Roman Van Uden (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|18
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|19
|Rico Rogers (NZl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|20
|Mike Northey (NZl)
|21
|Malcolm Elliott (GBr) Motorpoint
|22
|Pete Williams (GBr)
|23
|Jean Mespoulede (Fra)
|24
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Fuji - Cyclingtime.com
|25
|Ioannis Tamouridis (Gre) SP Tableware
|26
|Nara Motoi (Jpn) Terengganu Cycling Team
|27
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|28
|Tim Gudsell (NZl) Pureblack Racing
|29
|Hayden Godfrey (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|30
|Daniel Holm Foder (Den)
|31
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|32
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System
|33
|David McCann (Irl) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|34
|Jai Crawford (Aus) Giant Kenda Cycling Team
|35
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) Polygon Sweet Nice Team
|36
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
|37
|Kristian House (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|38
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac
|39
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|40
|James McCallum (GBr) Rapha Condor - Sharp
|41
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|42
|David Pell (Aus) Drapac
|43
|Nick Lovegrove (NZl) Subway Cycling Team
|44
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - OptumHealth
|45
|Jason Donald (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies - Optum Health
|46
|Alessandro Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|47
|Tom Palmer (Aus) Drapac
