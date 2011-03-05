Image 1 of 7 Mart Ojavee (Champion Systems) in the lead. (Image credit: Ben Burrowes) Image 2 of 7 The damage of the high pace shows at the back of the bunch (Image credit: Ben Burrowes) Image 3 of 7 Androni Giocattoli puts the pressure on (Image credit: Ben Burrowes) Image 4 of 7 The PureBlack team strings out the bunch (Image credit: Ben Burrowes) Image 5 of 7 The course was brightly lit. (Image credit: Ben Burrowes) Image 6 of 7 Attacks fly in the closing laps of the criterium in Singapore (Image credit: Ben Burrowes) Image 7 of 7 Omar Bertazzo (Androni Giocattoli) wins the OCBC Singapore Pro Criterium (Image credit: Ben Burrowes)

Italian neo-pro Omar Bertazzo gave the Androni Giocattoli team its seventh victory of 2011 with a sprint win over Australians Dean Windsor (Rapha Condor-Sharp) and Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Cervelo).

"I want to thank my teammates, in particular Alessandro Bertolini and Luca Solari, who in the final part of the race have taken me close to the breakaway," said Bertazzo. "It was then that I sprang forward, caught up with them and won the final sprint. I'm very happy for my

first success as a professional."

