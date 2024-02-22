Josh Tarling wins neutralised O Gran Camiño opening time trial
Defending champion Vingegaard takes no risks in wind-swept stage that did not count toward GC
Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) sped to victory on the opening stage of the O Gran Camiño in A Coruña.
The stage did not count for the overall classification as organisers responded to concerns about high winds by neutralising the GC results and having riders complete the 14.8km course on normal road bikes.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) did not contest the stage and finished a distant 45th at 2:26.
Of the riders who fought to win the stage, Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost) finished second at 42 seconds, while Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) rounded out the top three.
The race for the overall gets underway on Friday with a 151.1km stage from Taboada to Chantada with a category 2 climb to the finish.
Results powered by FirstCycling
