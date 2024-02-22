Josh Tarling wins neutralised O Gran Camiño opening time trial

Image 1 of 12 Joshua Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers wins individual time trial to take early race lead at 2024 O Gran Camiño (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Joshua Tarling of Ineos Grenadiers celebrates after stage win as Yellow Leader Jersey winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Will Barta (Movistar Team) sprints to fourth place at O Gran Camiño individual time trial (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images) Samuel Fernandez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) rides past a stormy sea (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished with a conservative ride in 45th position (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Darren Rafferty of EF Education-EasyPost finished 42 seconds off the winning time in second place (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Giant waves crash near the corse as Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) rides stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Wilco Kelderman (Visma-Lease a Bike) grimaces on the windy route of 14.1km and finishes 1:02 back in sixth (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-EasyPost) rides past giant mural on stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) A face of suffering for Pierre Thierry (Arkea-BB Hotels) who finished 75th on stage 1 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) waits at podium for recognition as stage 1 winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Last year's race winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) crosses the finish line of stage 1 2:26 behind the stage winner (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) sped to victory on the opening stage of the O Gran Camiño in A Coruña.

The stage did not count for the overall classification as organisers responded to concerns about high winds by neutralising the GC results and having riders complete the 14.8km course on normal road bikes.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) did not contest the stage and finished a distant 45th at 2:26.

Of the riders who fought to win the stage, Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost) finished second at 42 seconds, while Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) rounded out the top three.

The race for the overall gets underway on Friday with a 151.1km stage from Taboada to Chantada with a category 2 climb to the finish.

