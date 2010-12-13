Mullens cleans up as Gilmore is DQ'ed
Romanuta brought down in finale
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Emily Collins (Aus) Cyclosport/Swabol
|10
|3
|Kate Chilcott (Aus) North Harbour
|8
|4
|Jess Mclean (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS
|7
|5
|Sue Forsyth (Aus) North Sydney
|6
|6
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Honda Dream Team
|5
|7
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten
|4
|8
|Courtney Lowe (Aus) Touranga
|3
|9
|Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten
|2
|10
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten
|1
