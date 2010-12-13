Trending

Mullens cleans up as Gilmore is DQ'ed

Romanuta brought down in finale

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens (Aus) Honda Dream Team12pts
2Emily Collins (Aus) Cyclosport/Swabol10
3Kate Chilcott (Aus) North Harbour8
4Jess Mclean (Aus) Virgin Blue RBS7
5Sue Forsyth (Aus) North Sydney6
6Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Honda Dream Team5
7Liza Rachetto (USA) Vanderkitten4
8Courtney Lowe (Aus) Touranga3
9Tiffany Pezzulo (USA) Vanderkitten2
10Starla Teddergreen (USA) Vanderkitten1

Latest on Cyclingnews