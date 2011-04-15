De Goede comes good in Europcup
Dutch rider out-sprints Johrend, Van Gogh
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga
|3:26:22
|2
|Marlene Johrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|3
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|4
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|5
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|6
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|7
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|8
|Yulia Iliynikh (Rus)
|9
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
|10
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|11
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) NWV Groningen
|13
|Willeke Knol (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|14
|Rixt Meijer (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
|15
|Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus)
|16
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|17
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|18
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|19
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil - Koga
|20
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
|0:00:44
|21
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
|22
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|23
|Kelly Markus (Ned) HSC De Bataaf
|24
|Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team Fenixs - Kuota
|25
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|26
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
|27
|Karen Elzing (Ned) WSV Emmen
|28
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|29
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|30
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
|31
|Christina Becker (Ger) Skil - Koga
|32
|Wilma Korevaar (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|33
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|34
|Bianca Dumay (Ned)
|35
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|36
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Moving Ladies
|37
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|38
|Laura Trott (GBr) Moving Ladies
|39
|Irina Molicheva (Rus)
|40
|Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Emma Crum (NZl) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
|42
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|43
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Moving Ladies
|44
|Nathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned) SwaboLadies Cyclingteam
|0:02:11
|45
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
|46
|Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|47
|Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) WV Otto Ebbens
|48
|Eline De Roover (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
|49
|Melanie Woering (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|50
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned) Moving Ladies
|51
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned) W.V. Eemland
|52
|Elise Karssies (Ned) NWV Groningen
|53
|Manon Klomp (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|54
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
|55
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
|56
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies Cyclingteam
|57
|Sandra Hoekzema (Ned) SwaboLadies Cyclingteam
|58
|Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|59
|Anna Groenewold (Ned) ARC Ulysses
|0:04:30
