De Goede comes good in Europcup

Dutch rider out-sprints Johrend, Van Gogh

The podium at the Novilon Eurocup.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marieke Van Wanroij (Nederland Bloeit) heads across the climb.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The AA Drink-Leontien.nl leads the charge on the VAM berg

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marijn De Vries (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Marlene Johrend (AA Drink-Leontien.nl)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga) before the race.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Suzanne De Goede won the sprint by several lengths.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Suzanne De Goede (Skil-Koga) leads up the VAMberg

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Suzanne De Goede (Koga-Skil) wins the Novilon Eurocup.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
The lead group in the Novilon Eurocup

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil - Koga3:26:22
2Marlene Johrend (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
3Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
4Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
5Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
6Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
7Monique Van De Ree (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
8Yulia Iliynikh (Rus)
9Vera Koedooder (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
10Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) W.V. Eemland
11Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Daphny Van Den Brand (Ned) NWV Groningen
13Willeke Knol (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
14Rixt Meijer (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
15Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus)
16Alie Gercama (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
17Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
18Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
19Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil - Koga
20Adriene Snijder (Ned) Wv Noord-holland0:00:44
21Rebecca Talen (Ned) RSC De Zuidwesthoek
22Claudia Koster (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
23Kelly Markus (Ned) HSC De Bataaf
24Svetlana Bubnenkova (Rus) Team Fenixs - Kuota
25Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
26Judith Jelsma (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
27Karen Elzing (Ned) WSV Emmen
28Silke Kogelman (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
29Karin Truijen (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
30Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) WV De Noord-Westhoek
31Christina Becker (Ger) Skil - Koga
32Wilma Korevaar (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
33Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
34Bianca Dumay (Ned)
35Sione Jongstra (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
36Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Moving Ladies
37Aafke Eshuis (Ned) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
38Laura Trott (GBr) Moving Ladies
39Irina Molicheva (Rus)
40Emma Trott (GBr) Nederland Bloeit
41Emma Crum (NZl) Specialized - DPD Pakketservice Women ...
42Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
43Eileen Roe (GBr) Moving Ladies
44Nathaly Van Wesdonk (Ned) SwaboLadies Cyclingteam0:02:11
45Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) WRV De Peddelaars Hoogeveen
46Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
47Anouska Helena Koster (Ned) WV Otto Ebbens
48Eline De Roover (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl
49Melanie Woering (Ned) W.V. Eemland
50Iris Ockeloen (Ned) Moving Ladies
51Hester Wagenaar (Ned) W.V. Eemland
52Elise Karssies (Ned) NWV Groningen
53Manon Klomp (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
54Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Wv Noord-holland
55Jet Wildeman (Ned) GRC Jan Van Arckel
56Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies Cyclingteam
57Sandra Hoekzema (Ned) SwaboLadies Cyclingteam
58Joan Boskamp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
59Anna Groenewold (Ned) ARC Ulysses0:04:30

