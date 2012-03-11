Trending

Vos outsprints Bastianelli to win Novilon Eurocup

Armitstead solos in for third place

Dutch champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) won the Novilon Eurocup from a two-rider break.

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
The bunch sprint was spirited, won by Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giambenini)

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
The bunch rolls out of Cevorden

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Emily Aubry (GSD Gestion) leads the race

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Vera Koedooder (Ibis) moved to the front, perhaps to decide whether to attack?

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the Australian champion colours

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
An attack by Inge Roggeman (Sengers) was transformed into the longest break of the day

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Drenthe countryside

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Inge Roggeman (Sengers) rode very strongly on her own and quickly gained a large gap

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
The trees are bare, or their leaves are brown; still winter in Drenthe

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Inge Roggeman (Sengers) gained almost two minutes in her solo break

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Israeli Champion, Ella Michal (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox)

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giambenini) was towards the front of the bunch even in the earlier stages of the race

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Russian, Julia Martisova (BePink), in the bunch

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
With 50 kilometres to go, the race began to pick up

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) looked relaxed in the bunch

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) - British Champion

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Suzanne De Goede (Skil-1t4i) took a turn at the front

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) kept the pace high

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
The arrival back in Coevorden, the riders are dwarfed by a bridge

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
The pace was really high in the front group. Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) looked comfortable

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) leads the race, marked by riders from other teams

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Sharon Laws (AA Drink) drove the pace higher once the race reached the final 30 kilometres

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) was watching out for attacks

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giambenini) attacked and made it away solo

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Charlotte Becker (Specialized - lululemon) chased Bastianelli

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Dutch and British Champions together - Vos and Armitstead, chasing Bastianelli

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Armitstead and Vos joined Bastianelli at the front of the race, with 35 seconds over the chasing group

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Trixi Worrack and her Specialized - lululemon teammates

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Emilia Fahlin took over from Trixi Worrack, as the Specialized - lululemon team tried to close the gap and set up a sprint

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took the Euregio Cup ahead of Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giambenini) and Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink)

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) finished third

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Marianne Vos went back to back, after yesterday's win at the Ronde van Drenthe.

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net
Novilon Eurocup podium (l-r): Marta Bastianelli (MCipollini Giambenini), Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) and Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)

Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net

One day after sprinting to victory in the opening round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup, Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) won the Novilon Eurocup from a two-rider break. The Dutch champion proved too much for her breakaway companion Marta Bastianelli (MCipollini Giambenini) in the kick to the finish line, and Vos won easily with a two-second margin over the 2007 world road champion.

British champion Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) was part of the race-winning break with Vos and Bastianelli but had no answer when Vos attacked approximately six kilometers from the finish. Bastianelli was able to bridge back to Vos and stay with her through to the finish, while Armitstead soloed to third place, 1:31 back. Bastianelli's teammate Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) won the field sprint for fourth place approximately one minute after Armitstead finished.

Vos was well aware of Bastianelli's finish kick as she finished second to the Italian at the 2007 world championships. "I've regularly encountered Marta at the European and World Championships and I know she's not slow," said Vos. "It was a matter of seeing how the sprint would play out."

The winning break was initiated by Bastianelli, who attacked from a lead group of approximately 60 riders with 15 kilometers remaining. Vos and Armitstead joined forces in pursuit and bridged to Bastianelli to form the decisive break.

While Armitstead had hoped to stay with her breakaway companions through to the finish, she's still in the process of building form for races later in the spring. "Marianne was again very strong," Armitstead said on her team's website. "I hope she now has reached top form, because that would mean there's not much room for improvement. I've been building form slowly and at the Tour of Flanders I want to be at my strongest."

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3:42:24
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:02
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:31
4Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:26
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
6Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
9Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
11Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
12Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
14Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
15Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
16Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
17Carmen McNellis Small (USA) USA National Team
18Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
19Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
20Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
21Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Team SRAM
22Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
23Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
24Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
25Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
26Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
27Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Team SRAM
28Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Team SRAM
29Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
30Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
31Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
32Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:34
33Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
34Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:02:36
35Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
36Jennifer Purcell (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:02:39
37Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
38Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
39Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
40Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
41Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team
42Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
43Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
44Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
45Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
46Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
47Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:02:48
48Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:02:53
49Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:02:54
50Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
51Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
52Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
53Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
54Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
55Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo0:03:27
56Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
57Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink0:04:25
58Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
59Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:06:41
60Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
61Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
62Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
63Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
64Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
65Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
66Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
67Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
68Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel
69Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
70Manon Klomp (Ned)
71Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
72Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
73Silke Kogelman (Ned)
74Annelies Visser (Ned)
75Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i
76Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
77Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
78Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
79Judith Jelsma (Ned) Peoples Trust Ladies Cycling Team
80Gloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
81Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
82Fabienne Schaus (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
83Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
84Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
85Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
86Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
87Julia Soek (Ned)
88Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
89Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
90Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
91Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
92Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
93Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
94Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
95Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
96Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
97Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Team SRAM
98Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:06:52
99Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
100Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam0:06:54

