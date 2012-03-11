Image 1 of 35 Dutch champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) won the Novilon Eurocup from a two-rider break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 35 The bunch sprint was spirited, won by Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giambenini) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 35 (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 35 The bunch rolls out of Cevorden (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 35 Emily Aubry (GSD Gestion) leads the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 35 Vera Koedooder (Ibis) moved to the front, perhaps to decide whether to attack? (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 35 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the Australian champion colours (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 35 An attack by Inge Roggeman (Sengers) was transformed into the longest break of the day (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 35 Drenthe countryside (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 35 Inge Roggeman (Sengers) rode very strongly on her own and quickly gained a large gap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 35 The trees are bare, or their leaves are brown; still winter in Drenthe (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 35 Inge Roggeman (Sengers) gained almost two minutes in her solo break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 35 Israeli Champion, Ella Michal (S.C. Michela Fanini Record Rox) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 35 Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giambenini) was towards the front of the bunch even in the earlier stages of the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 35 Russian, Julia Martisova (BePink), in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 35 With 50 kilometres to go, the race began to pick up (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 35 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) looked relaxed in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 35 Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) - British Champion (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 35 Suzanne De Goede (Skil-1t4i) took a turn at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 35 Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Trixi Worrack (Specialized - lululemon) kept the pace high (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 35 The arrival back in Coevorden, the riders are dwarfed by a bridge (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 35 The pace was really high in the front group. Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) looked comfortable (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 35 Sarah Duester (Rabo Women) leads the race, marked by riders from other teams (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 35 Sharon Laws (AA Drink) drove the pace higher once the race reached the final 30 kilometres (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 35 Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) was watching out for attacks (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 35 Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giambenini) attacked and made it away solo (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 35 Charlotte Becker (Specialized - lululemon) chased Bastianelli (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 35 Dutch and British Champions together - Vos and Armitstead, chasing Bastianelli (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 29 of 35 Armitstead and Vos joined Bastianelli at the front of the race, with 35 seconds over the chasing group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 30 of 35 Trixi Worrack and her Specialized - lululemon teammates (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 31 of 35 Emilia Fahlin took over from Trixi Worrack, as the Specialized - lululemon team tried to close the gap and set up a sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 32 of 35 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) took the Euregio Cup ahead of Marta Bastianelli (SC MCipollini Giambenini) and Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 33 of 35 Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) finished third (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 34 of 35 Marianne Vos went back to back, after yesterday's win at the Ronde van Drenthe. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 35 of 35 Novilon Eurocup podium (l-r): Marta Bastianelli (MCipollini Giambenini), Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) and Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

One day after sprinting to victory in the opening round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup, Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) won the Novilon Eurocup from a two-rider break. The Dutch champion proved too much for her breakaway companion Marta Bastianelli (MCipollini Giambenini) in the kick to the finish line, and Vos won easily with a two-second margin over the 2007 world road champion.

British champion Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) was part of the race-winning break with Vos and Bastianelli but had no answer when Vos attacked approximately six kilometers from the finish. Bastianelli was able to bridge back to Vos and stay with her through to the finish, while Armitstead soloed to third place, 1:31 back. Bastianelli's teammate Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) won the field sprint for fourth place approximately one minute after Armitstead finished.

Vos was well aware of Bastianelli's finish kick as she finished second to the Italian at the 2007 world championships. "I've regularly encountered Marta at the European and World Championships and I know she's not slow," said Vos. "It was a matter of seeing how the sprint would play out."

The winning break was initiated by Bastianelli, who attacked from a lead group of approximately 60 riders with 15 kilometers remaining. Vos and Armitstead joined forces in pursuit and bridged to Bastianelli to form the decisive break.

While Armitstead had hoped to stay with her breakaway companions through to the finish, she's still in the process of building form for races later in the spring. "Marianne was again very strong," Armitstead said on her team's website. "I hope she now has reached top form, because that would mean there's not much room for improvement. I've been building form slowly and at the Tour of Flanders I want to be at my strongest."