Vos outsprints Bastianelli to win Novilon Eurocup
Armitstead solos in for third place
One day after sprinting to victory in the opening round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup, Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) won the Novilon Eurocup from a two-rider break. The Dutch champion proved too much for her breakaway companion Marta Bastianelli (MCipollini Giambenini) in the kick to the finish line, and Vos won easily with a two-second margin over the 2007 world road champion.
British champion Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) was part of the race-winning break with Vos and Bastianelli but had no answer when Vos attacked approximately six kilometers from the finish. Bastianelli was able to bridge back to Vos and stay with her through to the finish, while Armitstead soloed to third place, 1:31 back. Bastianelli's teammate Monia Baccaille (MCipollini Giambenini) won the field sprint for fourth place approximately one minute after Armitstead finished.
Vos was well aware of Bastianelli's finish kick as she finished second to the Italian at the 2007 world championships. "I've regularly encountered Marta at the European and World Championships and I know she's not slow," said Vos. "It was a matter of seeing how the sprint would play out."
The winning break was initiated by Bastianelli, who attacked from a lead group of approximately 60 riders with 15 kilometers remaining. Vos and Armitstead joined forces in pursuit and bridged to Bastianelli to form the decisive break.
While Armitstead had hoped to stay with her breakaway companions through to the finish, she's still in the process of building form for races later in the spring. "Marianne was again very strong," Armitstead said on her team's website. "I hope she now has reached top form, because that would mean there's not much room for improvement. I've been building form slowly and at the Tour of Flanders I want to be at my strongest."
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3:42:24
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:02
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|4
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:26
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|6
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|9
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|11
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|12
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|14
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|15
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|16
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|17
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|19
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|20
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|21
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Team SRAM
|22
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|23
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|24
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|25
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|26
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Be Pink
|27
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Team SRAM
|28
|Josien Van Wingerden (Ned) Team SRAM
|29
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|30
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Be Pink
|31
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|32
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:34
|33
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|34
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:02:36
|35
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|36
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:02:39
|37
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|38
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|39
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|40
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|41
|Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team
|42
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|43
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|44
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|45
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|46
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|47
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:48
|48
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:02:53
|49
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:02:54
|50
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|51
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|52
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|53
|Rowena Fry (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|54
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|55
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|0:03:27
|56
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|57
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|0:04:25
|58
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|59
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:06:41
|60
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|61
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|62
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|63
|Lauren Hall (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|64
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|65
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|66
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|67
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|68
|Sione Jongstra (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|69
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|70
|Manon Klomp (Ned)
|71
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|72
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|73
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|74
|Annelies Visser (Ned)
|75
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|76
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|77
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|78
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Restore Cycling
|79
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) Peoples Trust Ladies Cycling Team
|80
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Be Pink
|81
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|82
|Fabienne Schaus (Lux) Abus Nutrixxion
|83
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|84
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|85
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Abus Nutrixxion
|86
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|87
|Julia Soek (Ned)
|88
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|89
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|90
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|91
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|92
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|93
|Evgeniya Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|94
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) Team GSD Gestion
|95
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|96
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|97
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Team SRAM
|98
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:06:52
|99
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|100
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|0:06:54
