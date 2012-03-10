Trending

Vos repeats at Ronde van Drenthe

Wild, Johannson complete podium at season's first World Cup

Image 1 of 48

Image 1 of 48

Chloe Hosking (Team Specialized - Lululemon)

Chloe Hosking (Team Specialized - Lululemon)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 48

Suzanne De Goede (Skil 1t4i)

Suzanne De Goede (Skil 1t4i)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 48

Image 3 of 48

The Rabo Women's Team leading the chase.

The Rabo Women's Team leading the chase.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 48

Image 4 of 48

The Rabo Women's Team setting a hard tempo

The Rabo Women's Team setting a hard tempo
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 48

Image 5 of 48

Ronde van Drenthe podium (l-r): Kirsten Wild, 2nd; Marianno Vos, 1st; Emma Johansson, 3rd

Ronde van Drenthe podium (l-r): Kirsten Wild, 2nd; Marianno Vos, 1st; Emma Johansson, 3rd
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 48

Image 6 of 48

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 48

Image 7 of 48

Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized - Lululemon)

Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized - Lululemon)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 48

Image 8 of 48

Marianne Vos ((Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) on a section of cobbles.

Marianne Vos ((Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) on a section of cobbles.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 48

Image 9 of 48

Marie Lindberg (Kleo Ladies Team)

Marie Lindberg (Kleo Ladies Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 48

Image 10 of 48

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) leads AA Drink - Leontien.nl teammates Kirsten Wild and Elizabeth Armitstead.

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) leads AA Drink - Leontien.nl teammates Kirsten Wild and Elizabeth Armitstead.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 48

Image 11 of 48

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) in the World Cup leader's jersey

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) in the World Cup leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 48

Image 12 of 48

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) on the podium following her victory in the first round of the World Cup

Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) on the podium following her victory in the first round of the World Cup
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 13 of 48

Image 13 of 48

Lucy Martin (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)

Lucy Martin (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 14 of 48

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS)

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 15 of 48

Image 15 of 48

Dutch champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) leads Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)

Dutch champion Marianne Vos (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team) leads Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 16 of 48

Image 16 of 48

Emilia Fahlin (Team Specialized - Lululemon)

Emilia Fahlin (Team Specialized - Lululemon)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 17 of 48

Image 17 of 48

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) en route to a podium finish.

Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) en route to a podium finish.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 18 of 48

Image 18 of 48

Iris Slappendel (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)

Iris Slappendel (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 19 of 48

Image 19 of 48

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) pushes the pace on the VAM climb.

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) pushes the pace on the VAM climb.
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 20 of 48

Image 20 of 48

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Sarah Düster (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Sarah Düster (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 21 of 48

Jessie MacLean (GreenEdge-AIS)

Jessie MacLean (GreenEdge-AIS)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 22 of 48

Image 22 of 48

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 23 of 48

Image 23 of 48

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEdge-AIS) checks the roadbook before the start

Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEdge-AIS) checks the roadbook before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 24 of 48

Image 24 of 48

British champion Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) on the Vam berg

British champion Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) on the Vam berg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 25 of 48

Image 25 of 48

The bunch on the steep part of the Vam berg

The bunch on the steep part of the Vam berg
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 26 of 48

Image 26 of 48

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) had a 30 second lead in the woods

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink) had a 30 second lead in the woods
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 27 of 48

Image 27 of 48

Iris Slappendel (Rabo Women) leads the first group chasing Blaak

Iris Slappendel (Rabo Women) leads the first group chasing Blaak
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 28 of 48

Image 28 of 48

A small crash in the bunch delayed riders, but everyone got up and completed the race

A small crash in the bunch delayed riders, but everyone got up and completed the race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 29 of 48

Image 29 of 48

Lauren Hall (TIBCO) gets neutral assistance after the crash

Lauren Hall (TIBCO) gets neutral assistance after the crash
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 30 of 48

Image 30 of 48

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 31 of 48

Image 31 of 48

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins ahead of Kirsten Wild (AA Drink) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 32 of 48

Image 32 of 48

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the podium

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 33 of 48

Image 33 of 48

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the World Cup leader's jersey

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) in the World Cup leader's jersey
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 34 of 48

Image 34 of 48

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) in the lead group

Trixi Worrack (Specialized-lululemon) in the lead group
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 35 of 48

Image 35 of 48

The thatched buildings in Orvelte

The thatched buildings in Orvelte
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 36 of 48

Image 36 of 48

The leaders pass through the historic village of Orvelte

The leaders pass through the historic village of Orvelte
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 37 of 48

Image 37 of 48

There is a 2.45 metre height limit for a bridge over the course, so the organisers provided a height test for team cars before the start

There is a 2.45 metre height limit for a bridge over the course, so the organisers provided a height test for team cars before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 38 of 48

Image 38 of 48

The grey, damp morning for the opening World Cup of the season

The grey, damp morning for the opening World Cup of the season
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 39 of 48

Image 39 of 48

The first section of cobbles strung out the bunch

The first section of cobbles strung out the bunch
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 40 of 48

Image 40 of 48

The cobbles are in the woods, which were very gloomy

The cobbles are in the woods, which were very gloomy
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 41 of 48

Image 41 of 48

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) attacked and split the race on the second cobbled section

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) attacked and split the race on the second cobbled section
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 42 of 48

Image 42 of 48

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) chased the break

Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) chased the break
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 43 of 48

Image 43 of 48

Cold and damp in the cobbled woods

Cold and damp in the cobbled woods
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 44 of 48

Image 44 of 48

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) was targetting this race

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora-Pasta Zara) was targetting this race
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 45 of 48

Image 45 of 48

The lead group leaves the cobbles behind them and heads back to the climb

The lead group leaves the cobbles behind them and heads back to the climb
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 46 of 48

Image 46 of 48

Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope) gets some tape applied on her fingers

Audrey Cordon (Vienne Futuroscope) gets some tape applied on her fingers
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 47 of 48

Image 47 of 48

The small lead group is about to be joined by more riders

The small lead group is about to be joined by more riders
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 48 of 48

Image 48 of 48

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) on the podium

Kirsten Wild (AA Drink), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) on the podium
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

In only her second road race of the season Dutch champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women's Team) has won the Ronde van Drenthe, the opening round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup contested on home soil in Hoogeveen. The victory was Vos's second straight at the Ronde van Drenthe as the 24-year-old Dutchwoman outsprinted Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) from an 18-rider lead group.

"I'm really pleased with this win, but particularly pleased with the fact that the team worked so well together," said Vos on the team's website. "The communication was excellent and we now seem to be in tune with each other. Iris Slappendel, Roxane Knetemann and Sarah Düster put in a lot of work into the pursuit. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot also closed the last bit to Chantal Blaak and caught up with a number of riders, despite falling. This creates great confidence for the rest of the season."

Vos was part of a group of seven riders in front that formed over the first cobbled surface in the race and which also included her teammate Sarah Düster as well as Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized - Lululemon), Loes Gunnewijk and Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) plus Adrie Visser (Skil 1t4i). Eventually this select group grew to approximately 30 riders as the race progressed.

"I had given the order to really push it before the first cobbled surface, so that we would get over the first cobbles without too many issues," said Rabo Women's Team directeur sportif Jeroen Blijlevens. "As a result Vos and Düster were in the leading group that formed. Later on another group joined up and the rest of the team were also with them, except for Liesbet de Vocht who is not completely fit and missed the boat."

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) broke away on the penultimate climb of the VAM climb, with features a gradient of 23 percent at its steepest part, but Vos's teammates led the chase to neutralise Blaak's attack by the final ascent of the VAM.

"Before the race the plan was to make an attempt on the final climb of the VAM hill, but the pursuit, in which we received no help from the other teams, had cost us too much energy," said Blijlevens. "Therefore we focused on Marianne's sprint."

In the final kilometres to the finish, various riders attempted to break away from the lead group, but Vos and her teammate Ferrand-Prevot were able to keep the group together.

Vos had only opened her road season two day's prior, but she proved that no matter the terrain or time of year she's always a threat for victory.

"I had to see how it would go for me in the bunch sprint, but it worked out fine." said Vos. "In the sprint I joined Kirsten Wild's train. When she started it I went along with her immediately and rode blind to the finish in the hope that nobody else would get past us."

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3:23:01
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
6Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
8Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
11Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
12Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
13Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo0:00:03
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
15Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
16Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
17Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:14
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
21Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:19
22Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini0:00:43
23Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top0:01:03
24Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
25Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team0:02:24
26Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
27Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
28Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
29Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
30Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
31Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
32Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion0:07:54
33Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
34Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
35Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
36Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
37Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
38Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
39Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
40Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
41Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
42Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
43Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
44Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
45Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
46Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
47Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
48Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team
49Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
50Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
51Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
52Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
53Jet Wildeman (Ned) Netherlands National Team
54Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
55Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
56Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
57Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
58Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
59Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
60Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
61Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
62Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
63Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
64Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
65Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
66Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
67Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
68Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
69Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
70Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
71Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
72Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
73Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team
74Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
75Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
76Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
77Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
78Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
79Carmen McNellis Small (USA) USA National Team
80Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i

World Cup standings after round 1
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team75pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team50
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team35
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara30
5Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon27
6Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i24
7Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam21
8Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini18
9Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS15
10Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team11
11Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS10
12Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope9
13Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo8
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS7
15Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i6
16Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox5
17Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team4
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon3
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team1

