In only her second road race of the season Dutch champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women's Team) has won the Ronde van Drenthe, the opening round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup contested on home soil in Hoogeveen. The victory was Vos's second straight at the Ronde van Drenthe as the 24-year-old Dutchwoman outsprinted Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) from an 18-rider lead group.

"I'm really pleased with this win, but particularly pleased with the fact that the team worked so well together," said Vos on the team's website. "The communication was excellent and we now seem to be in tune with each other. Iris Slappendel, Roxane Knetemann and Sarah Düster put in a lot of work into the pursuit. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot also closed the last bit to Chantal Blaak and caught up with a number of riders, despite falling. This creates great confidence for the rest of the season."

Vos was part of a group of seven riders in front that formed over the first cobbled surface in the race and which also included her teammate Sarah Düster as well as Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized - Lululemon), Loes Gunnewijk and Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) plus Adrie Visser (Skil 1t4i). Eventually this select group grew to approximately 30 riders as the race progressed.

"I had given the order to really push it before the first cobbled surface, so that we would get over the first cobbles without too many issues," said Rabo Women's Team directeur sportif Jeroen Blijlevens. "As a result Vos and Düster were in the leading group that formed. Later on another group joined up and the rest of the team were also with them, except for Liesbet de Vocht who is not completely fit and missed the boat."

Chantal Blaak (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) broke away on the penultimate climb of the VAM climb, with features a gradient of 23 percent at its steepest part, but Vos's teammates led the chase to neutralise Blaak's attack by the final ascent of the VAM.

"Before the race the plan was to make an attempt on the final climb of the VAM hill, but the pursuit, in which we received no help from the other teams, had cost us too much energy," said Blijlevens. "Therefore we focused on Marianne's sprint."

In the final kilometres to the finish, various riders attempted to break away from the lead group, but Vos and her teammate Ferrand-Prevot were able to keep the group together.

Vos had only opened her road season two day's prior, but she proved that no matter the terrain or time of year she's always a threat for victory.

"I had to see how it would go for me in the bunch sprint, but it worked out fine." said Vos. "In the sprint I joined Kirsten Wild's train. When she started it I went along with her immediately and rode blind to the finish in the hope that nobody else would get past us."

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 3:23:01 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 5 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 6 Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i 7 Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 8 Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 9 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS 10 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 11 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS 12 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 13 Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo 0:00:03 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS 15 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i 16 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 17 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 19 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:14 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 21 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:19 22 Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 0:00:43 23 Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 0:01:03 24 Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 25 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 0:02:24 26 Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 27 Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 28 Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS 29 Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 30 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 31 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 32 Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 0:07:54 33 Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink 34 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 35 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 36 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team 37 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i 38 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 39 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team 40 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 41 Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion 42 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 43 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 44 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 45 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team 46 Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i 47 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara 48 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team 49 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team 50 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 51 Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team 52 Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo 53 Jet Wildeman (Ned) Netherlands National Team 54 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 55 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles 56 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team 57 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 58 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto 59 Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 60 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 61 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 62 Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara 63 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon 64 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon 65 Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top 66 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team 67 Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 68 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 69 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team 70 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam 71 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini 72 Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team 73 Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team 74 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS 75 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 76 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango 77 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team 78 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team 79 Carmen McNellis Small (USA) USA National Team 80 Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i