Vos repeats at Ronde van Drenthe
Wild, Johannson complete podium at season's first World Cup
In only her second road race of the season Dutch champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women's Team) has won the Ronde van Drenthe, the opening round of the UCI Women's Road World Cup contested on home soil in Hoogeveen. The victory was Vos's second straight at the Ronde van Drenthe as the 24-year-old Dutchwoman outsprinted Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) and Swedish champion Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team) from an 18-rider lead group.
"I'm really pleased with this win, but particularly pleased with the fact that the team worked so well together," said Vos on the team's website. "The communication was excellent and we now seem to be in tune with each other. Iris Slappendel, Roxane Knetemann and Sarah Düster put in a lot of work into the pursuit. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot also closed the last bit to Chantal Blaak and caught up with a number of riders, despite falling. This creates great confidence for the rest of the season."
Vos was part of a group of seven riders in front that formed over the first cobbled surface in the race and which also included her teammate Sarah Düster as well as Kirsten Wild (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team), Trixi Worrack (Team Specialized - Lululemon), Loes Gunnewijk and Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) plus Adrie Visser (Skil 1t4i). Eventually this select group grew to approximately 30 riders as the race progressed.
"I had given the order to really push it before the first cobbled surface, so that we would get over the first cobbles without too many issues," said Rabo Women's Team directeur sportif Jeroen Blijlevens. "As a result Vos and Düster were in the leading group that formed. Later on another group joined up and the rest of the team were also with them, except for Liesbet de Vocht who is not completely fit and missed the boat."
Chantal Blaak (AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team) broke away on the penultimate climb of the VAM climb, with features a gradient of 23 percent at its steepest part, but Vos's teammates led the chase to neutralise Blaak's attack by the final ascent of the VAM.
"Before the race the plan was to make an attempt on the final climb of the VAM hill, but the pursuit, in which we received no help from the other teams, had cost us too much energy," said Blijlevens. "Therefore we focused on Marianne's sprint."
In the final kilometres to the finish, various riders attempted to break away from the lead group, but Vos and her teammate Ferrand-Prevot were able to keep the group together.
Vos had only opened her road season two day's prior, but she proved that no matter the terrain or time of year she's always a threat for victory.
"I had to see how it would go for me in the bunch sprint, but it worked out fine." said Vos. "In the sprint I joined Kirsten Wild's train. When she started it I went along with her immediately and rode blind to the finish in the hope that nobody else would get past us."
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3:23:01
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|8
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|12
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|0:00:03
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|15
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|16
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|17
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|18
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:14
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|21
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:19
|22
|Alessandra Borchi (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|0:00:43
|23
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:01:03
|24
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|25
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|26
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|27
|Lucy Martin (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|29
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|30
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|31
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|32
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|0:07:54
|33
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Be Pink
|34
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|35
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|36
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|37
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|38
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|39
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|40
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|41
|Marlen Jöhrend (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|42
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|43
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|44
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|45
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) Faren Honda Team
|46
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|47
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|48
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) German National Team
|49
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|50
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|51
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) Faren Honda Team
|52
|Irina Molicheva (Rus) RusVelo
|53
|Jet Wildeman (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|54
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|55
|Martina Thomasson (Swe) Team Ibis Cycles
|56
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|57
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|58
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Fassa Bortolo - Servetto
|59
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|60
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|61
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|62
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|63
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|64
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|65
|Samantha Schneider (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|66
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|67
|Lorena Foresi (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|68
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|69
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|70
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|71
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|72
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|73
|Robin Farina (USA) USA National Team
|74
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|75
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|76
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|77
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|78
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
|79
|Carmen McNellis Small (USA) USA National Team
|80
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|75
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|50
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|35
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|30
|5
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|27
|6
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|24
|7
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|21
|8
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) MCipollini Giambenini
|18
|9
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) GreenEdge - AIS
|15
|10
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|11
|11
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge - AIS
|10
|12
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|13
|Romy Kasper (Ger) RusVelo
|8
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) GreenEdge - AIS
|7
|15
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Skil 1t4i
|6
|16
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|5
|17
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|3
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|1
