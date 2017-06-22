Trending

Boasson Hagen claims Norwegian time trial title

Vangstad is second, Skjerping in third

Edvald Boasson Hagen delivered a top 10 performance in third stage of the Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:54:07
2Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken0:01:07
3Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker Icopal0:01:19
4Bjørn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker Icopal0:01:27
5Tobias Foss (Nor) Team Joker Icopal0:01:56
6Bjørnar Øverland (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:02:24
7Iver Knotten (Nor) Team Joker Icopal0:02:42
8Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker Icopal0:02:44
9Rasmus Tiller (Nor) Team Joker Icopal0:03:01
10Truls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team0:03:14

