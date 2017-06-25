Heine does Norwegian double with road race victory
Hitec Products go one-two with Aalerud in second
Road Race - Women: Lånke - Lånke
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products/Bergen CK
|3:29:12
|2
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
|3
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) CK Victoria
|4
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:00:59
|5
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:26
|6
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Bryne CK
|0:03:48
|7
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|8
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Grimstad SK
|9
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Grimstad SK
|0:03:50
|10
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:03:53
|11
|Malin Eriksen (Nor) CK Victoria
|0:04:05
|12
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen CK
|0:04:14
|13
|Emma Kristine Skjerstad (Nor) IF Frøy
|0:11:14
|14
|Christina Bus Holth (Nor) Bærum OCK
|0:11:15
|15
|Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Victoria
|0:11:47
|16
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad SK
|0:12:36
|17
|Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen CK
|0:12:53
|18
|Turid Hagelia Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad SK
|0:13:17
|19
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:13:35
|20
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad SK
|21
|Tine Thomasli (Nor) CK Victoria
|22
|Thrude Natholmen (Nor) Sandefjord SK
|0:13:38
|23
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:14:35
|24
|Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Victoria
|25
|Kirsti Kolseth (Nor) IF Frøy
|26
|Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Stavanger SK
|27
|Solrun Sæther (Nor) CK Victoria
|28
|Karianne Kanebog (Nor) CK Victoria
|29
|Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Halden CK
|30
|Margrethe Adde Kjeøy (Nor) CK Victoria
|31
|Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad SK
|32
|Elise Karoline Andreassen (Nor) Sandnes Sykleklubb
|33
|Thea Kristine Matter (Nor) Eidsvoll SK
|34
|Karoline Røste Omdahl (Nor) Raufoss & Gjøvik SK
|35
|Veronica Gjerde (Nor) Bryne CK
|36
|Mirijam Kjøraas (Nor) CK Victoria
|37
|Julie Kristina Fatnes (Nor) Sandnes Sykleklubb
|38
|Martine Bjerke Sundby (Nor) Smaalenene SK
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Bergen CK
