Heine does Norwegian double with road race victory

Hitec Products go one-two with Aalerud in second

Vita Heine (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products/Bergen CK3:29:12
2Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products
3Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) CK Victoria
4Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:59
5Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:26
6Stine Borgli (Nor) Bryne CK0:03:48
7Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
8Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Grimstad SK
9Julie Solvang (Nor) Grimstad SK0:03:50
10Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:03:53
11Malin Eriksen (Nor) CK Victoria0:04:05
12Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor) Bergen CK0:04:14
13Emma Kristine Skjerstad (Nor) IF Frøy0:11:14
14Christina Bus Holth (Nor) Bærum OCK0:11:15
15Berit Gjelten (Nor) CK Victoria0:11:47
16Birgitte Ravndal (Nor) Grimstad SK0:12:36
17Karina Birkenes (Nor) Bergen CK0:12:53
18Turid Hagelia Korshavn (Nor) Grimstad SK0:13:17
19Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products0:13:35
20Ingvild Tangen (Nor) Grimstad SK
21Tine Thomasli (Nor) CK Victoria
22Thrude Natholmen (Nor) Sandefjord SK0:13:38
23Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products0:14:35
24Marie Flataas (Nor) CK Victoria
25Kirsti Kolseth (Nor) IF Frøy
26Tiril Hole Mohr (Nor) Stavanger SK
27Solrun Sæther (Nor) CK Victoria
28Karianne Kanebog (Nor) CK Victoria
29Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Halden CK
30Margrethe Adde Kjeøy (Nor) CK Victoria
31Camilla Seland Ellefsen (Nor) Grimstad SK
32Elise Karoline Andreassen (Nor) Sandnes Sykleklubb
33Thea Kristine Matter (Nor) Eidsvoll SK
34Karoline Røste Omdahl (Nor) Raufoss & Gjøvik SK
35Veronica Gjerde (Nor) Bryne CK
36Mirijam Kjøraas (Nor) CK Victoria
37Julie Kristina Fatnes (Nor) Sandnes Sykleklubb
38Martine Bjerke Sundby (Nor) Smaalenene SK
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFIngrid Moe (Nor) Bergen CK

