Waerstad wins road championship

Moberg outsprints Borgli for silver

Full Results
1Fröydis Waerstad (Hitec Products - UCK)2:53:46
2Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products - UCK)0:03:06
3Stine Andersen Borgli
4Linn Torp (Alriksson Go:Green)
5Lise Nöstvold (Hitec Products - UCK)0:03:08
6Tina Andreassen
7Elisabeth Christiansen
8Line Foss
9Hege Linn Eie
10Mari Trønnes
11Bjorg Eva Jensen
12Hanne Trønnes
13Borghild Løvset0:03:43
14Cecilie S. Johansen (Hitec Products - UCK)0:04:05
15Ceclie Gotaas Johnsen0:04:33
16Lene Byberg0:06:11
17Helene Tveter0:06:28
18Janicke Gunvaldsen0:06:30
19Veronica Jacobsen0:06:32
20Tone Hatteland (Hitec Products - UCK)0:06:36
21Monica Storhaug0:06:37
22Ingrid Lorvik0:06:39
23Maj Mork-Johansen

