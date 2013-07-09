Trending

Dahle-Flesjaa wins Norwegian cross country national title

Iversen earns men's title

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa (Nor)1:25:01
2Lene Byberg (Nor)0:02:24
3Heidi Rosasen Sandsto (Nor)0:04:59
4Ingrid Sofie Jacobsen (Nor)0:06:48
5Elisabeth Sveum (Nor)0:11:09
6Tone Kristin Larsen (Nor)0:16:53
7Marte Helene Halvorsen (Nor)0:19:59
8Sylvi Sommer (Nor)0:34:59

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvard Vea Iversen (Nor)1:28:23
2Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor)0:01:24
3Ola Kjören (Nor)0:01:51
4Sondre Kristiansen (Nor)0:04:24
5Hallvar Barlaup (Nor)0:06:10
6Fredrik Haraldseth (Nor)0:06:32
7Ole Hem (Nor)0:06:35
8Fredrik Fang Liland (Nor)0:07:34
9Pal Einar Spilleth (Nor)0:08:59
10Jon Kristian Svaland (Nor)0:09:37

