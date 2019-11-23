Werner wins North Carolina Grand Prix opening day
Thompson is second, Livermon third
Elite Men: Hendersonville -
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|1:01:01
|2
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:01:05
|3
|Travis Livermon (USA)
|0:01:21
|4
|Tyler Clark (Can)
|0:01:49
|5
|Merwin Davis (USA)
|0:02:17
|6
|Andrew Giniat (USA)
|0:04:44
|7
|Rory Jack (USA)
|0:04:48
|8
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:05:08
|9
|Malcolm Barton (Can)
|0:05:10
|10
|Carson Beckett (USA)
|0:05:13
|11
|Bradford Perley (USA)
|0:05:41
|12
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA)
|0:05:54
|13
|Walker Shaw (USA)
|0:06:16
|14
|Keith Mullaly (USA)
|0:06:31
|15
|Scott Mcgill (USA)
|0:06:54
|16
|Robert Marion (USA)
|0:08:15
|17
|Patrick Collins (USA)
|0:08:51
|18
|Andrew Dietz (USA)
|0:09:19
|19
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:10:13
|20
|Rhys Louis (USA)
|0:11:14
|21
|Byron Rice (USA)
|0:11:33
|22
|Simon Lewis (USA)
|23
|Nicholas Vanwinkle (USA)
|24
|Thomas Borner (USA)
|25
|Derek Birch (USA)
|26
|William Seitz (USA)
|27
|Charles Thompson (USA)
|28
|Jack White (USA)
|29
|Nathaniel Morse (USA)
|DNF
|Alex Ryan (USA)
|DNF
|Lucas Livermon (USA)
