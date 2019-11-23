Trending

Werner wins North Carolina Grand Prix opening day

Thompson is second, Livermon third

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) 1:01:01
2Eric Thompson (USA) 0:01:05
3Travis Livermon (USA) 0:01:21
4Tyler Clark (Can) 0:01:49
5Merwin Davis (USA) 0:02:17
6Andrew Giniat (USA) 0:04:44
7Rory Jack (USA) 0:04:48
8Trent Blackburn (USA) 0:05:08
9Malcolm Barton (Can) 0:05:10
10Carson Beckett (USA) 0:05:13
11Bradford Perley (USA) 0:05:41
12Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) 0:05:54
13Walker Shaw (USA) 0:06:16
14Keith Mullaly (USA) 0:06:31
15Scott Mcgill (USA) 0:06:54
16Robert Marion (USA) 0:08:15
17Patrick Collins (USA) 0:08:51
18Andrew Dietz (USA) 0:09:19
19Christopher Niesen (USA) 0:10:13
20Rhys Louis (USA) 0:11:14
21Byron Rice (USA) 0:11:33
22Simon Lewis (USA)
23Nicholas Vanwinkle (USA)
24Thomas Borner (USA)
25Derek Birch (USA)
26William Seitz (USA)
27Charles Thompson (USA)
28Jack White (USA)
29Nathaniel Morse (USA)
DNFAlex Ryan (USA)
DNFLucas Livermon (USA)

