Nolan wins Elite women's opener at North Carolina Grand Prix
Nuss is second, Arensman third in USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar C2 race
Elite Women: Hendersonville -
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caroline Nolan (USA)
|0:47:33
|2
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:00:23
|3
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:01:29
|4
|Erica Zaveta (USA)
|0:01:55
|5
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:02:22
|6
|Emily Werner (USA)
|0:02:34
|7
|Jennifer Malik (USA)
|0:02:50
|8
|Anna Dorovskikh (USA)
|0:03:13
|9
|Carla Williams (USA)
|0:03:50
|10
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:04:34
|11
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|0:04:37
|12
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|0:05:52
|13
|Rhys May (USA)
|0:07:02
|14
|Molly Russell (USA)
|0:07:26
|15
|Kimberly Flynn (USA)
|0:08:54
|16
|Danielle Clark (USA)
|0:09:23
|17
|Molly Lohry (USA)
|0:09:52
|18
|Laura Rice (USA)
|0:09:54
|19
|Philicia Marion (USA)
|0:10:28
|20
|Courtney Tanner (USA)
|0:10:31
|21
|Skylar Bovine (USA)
|22
|Anna Savage (USA)
|23
|Aliza Tobias (USA)
|24
|Hayden Gizinski (USA)
|DNF
|Mackenzie Myatt (Can)
