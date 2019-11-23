Trending

Nolan wins Elite women's opener at North Carolina Grand Prix

Nuss is second, Arensman third in USA Cycling Pro CX Calendar C2 race

Elite Women: Hendersonville -

Mud
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caroline Nolan (USA) 0:47:33
2Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:00:23
3Hannah Arensman (USA) 0:01:29
4Erica Zaveta (USA) 0:01:55
5Samantha Runnels (USA) 0:02:22
6Emily Werner (USA) 0:02:34
7Jennifer Malik (USA) 0:02:50
8Anna Dorovskikh (USA) 0:03:13
9Carla Williams (USA) 0:03:50
10Jane Rossi (USA) 0:04:34
11Allison Arensman (USA) 0:04:37
12Jessica Cutler (USA) 0:05:52
13Rhys May (USA) 0:07:02
14Molly Russell (USA) 0:07:26
15Kimberly Flynn (USA) 0:08:54
16Danielle Clark (USA) 0:09:23
17Molly Lohry (USA) 0:09:52
18Laura Rice (USA) 0:09:54
19Philicia Marion (USA) 0:10:28
20Courtney Tanner (USA) 0:10:31
21Skylar Bovine (USA)
22Anna Savage (USA)
23Aliza Tobias (USA)
24Hayden Gizinski (USA)
DNFMackenzie Myatt (Can)

