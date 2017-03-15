Nacer Bouhanni wins Nokere Koerse
Frenchman dominates sprint
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) claimed his first win of 2017 Wednesday at Nokere Koerse-Danilith Classic, easily out-sprinting the bunch on the wide finishing straight in Nokere.
Coming off his team's lead out in perfect position, the French fast man went through the final left-hand turn about 200 metres from the finish in first position and was never challenged as he crossed the line half a dozen bike lengths ahead of Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and Joeri Stallaert (Cibel-Cebon).
Bouhanni took his first victory of the season following several top 10s, including two second-place finishes at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
"I figured I'd start my sprint as soon as I was on the final pavement," he said. "I did not want to get trapped. I went with 300 meters, I did not ask any questions. When I turned in the last few meters, I saw that I had taken a good lead."
Several crashes on the last lap of the race complicated the run to the line, but Blythe said it was nothing out of the ordinary for the sprinters.
"It was hectic sprint," Blythe said. “It was dangerous, but it's like every sprint. Every sprint is dangerous. I just lost a few places with 400 metres to go, and I started sprinting a little bit slow, so I had to make up some places. It's still a good sprint. I finished strong."
Blythe said he punctured on the last lap but was able to regain the bunch with enough time to contest the finish.
"I punctured with I think 8km to go maybe, but that's just racing," he said. "It would have still been the same result, maybe a little better if I had better positioning, but it didn't really take anything away from my legs."
How it unfolded
A breakaway of seven riders that included Ole Forfang (Team Joker Icopal), Ludwig de Winter (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Kenneth VanRooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Hamish Schreurs (Cycling Academy), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Gaetan Bille (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) jumped away early to provide the day's carrot for the chasing peloton.
Cooperation in the group drove the gap above two minutes, but the peloton had its mind set on a sprint, and the leaders were never given much leeway.
The peloton made the catch with 23km to go, and counter attacks formed a new group off the front that included De Tier, Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).
The new leaders were soon joined by another half dozen riders, and attacks quickly started to shred the front of the race. It was all back together as the peloton took the bell for the final 15.6km lap.
Team Joker Icopal took control of the front in hopes of setting up the sprint for U23 world champion Kristoffer Halvorsen, but a crash in the middle of the field with about 10km to go momentarily interrupted the procession. A second crash on the narrow Belgian roads with 6km to go caused more disruption.
BMC's Floris Gerts took advantage of the confusion to launch a solo attack, gaining a slight advantage over the peloton as a rider from Cibel-Cebon bridged to the BMC rider briefly but couldn't maintain contact.
BMC threw another late bomb into the mix, with Silvan Dillier jumping away next. Dillier's move was also short-lived as the peloton drilled the pace anticipating a large bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4:07:31
|2
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|3
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|4
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|11
|František Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|15
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|16
|Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|17
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|19
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|22
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|23
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|27
|Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|29
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|30
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|32
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|34
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|38
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|40
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|41
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|43
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|44
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|46
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|47
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|48
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|50
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|51
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|53
|David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|54
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|55
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|56
|Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|57
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|59
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|63
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|65
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|66
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:17
|67
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|69
|Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|70
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|71
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|72
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|73
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|74
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|75
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|76
|Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|79
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|80
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|81
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|82
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|83
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|84
|Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|85
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|86
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|87
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|88
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|89
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|92
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|94
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:29
|96
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|97
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:32
|98
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|99
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|100
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|101
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|102
|Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|103
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|104
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|105
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|106
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|107
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|108
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:40
|111
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:00:59
|114
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:01
|115
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|116
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:04
|117
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|118
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:01:42
|119
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|120
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:48
|121
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|122
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|123
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|0:01:51
|124
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:01:54
|125
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:56
|126
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|127
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|128
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|129
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:02:00
|131
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|132
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|133
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|0:02:09
|134
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|135
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:34
|136
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:02:36
|137
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:41
|138
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|139
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:44
|140
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:46
|141
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:55
|142
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:45
|143
|Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:52
|144
|Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|145
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|146
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:18
|147
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|148
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
|0:04:21
|149
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:29
|150
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
|151
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:05:15
|152
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:27
|153
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:05:35
|154
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:27
|155
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:07:42
|156
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|157
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|158
|Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|159
|Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|160
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
|161
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:08:19
|162
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|163
|Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|164
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|165
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|166
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|167
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:09:01
|168
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:09:29
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|DNF
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Marino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|DNF
|Jordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|DNF
|Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
