Nacer Bouhanni wins Nokere Koerse

Frenchman dominates sprint

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates winning 2017 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
The race race caravan makes its way over the cobbles at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC's Loic Vliegen

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Hamish Scheurs (Cycling Academy) rides in the breakaway during Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The breakaway in action at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC) lines up for the start of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Ben Perry (Cycling Academy) signs in before the start of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Israeli champion Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy) readies for the start of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC's Floris Gerts signs in for Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Scenery along the route of Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni in the bunch during Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton climbs the cobbles in Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni in the bunch during Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The peloton in action during 2017 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenneth Van Rooy, Elmar Reinders and Hamisch Scheurs in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kenneth Van Rooy on the podium at Nokere Koerse after spending the day in the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
The sprinters approach the finish of Nokere Koerse

Image 19 of 27

Adam Blythe, Nacer Bouhanni and Joeri Stallaert on the 2017 Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni on the 2017 Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Joeri Stallaert (Cibel - Cebon) on the 2017 Nokere Koerse podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni wins the 2017 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni wins the 2017 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nacer Bouhanni wins the 2017 Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems - Crelan) in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) blasts away from the bunch to win Nokere Koerse

(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) claimed his first win of 2017 Wednesday at Nokere Koerse-Danilith Classic, easily out-sprinting the bunch on the wide finishing straight in Nokere.

Coming off his team's lead out in perfect position, the French fast man went through the final left-hand turn about 200 metres from the finish in first position and was never challenged as he crossed the line half a dozen bike lengths ahead of Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and Joeri Stallaert (Cibel-Cebon).

Bouhanni took his first victory of the season following several top 10s, including two second-place finishes at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

"I figured I'd start my sprint as soon as I was on the final pavement," he said. "I did not want to get trapped. I went with 300 meters, I did not ask any questions. When I turned in the last few meters, I saw that I had taken a good lead."

Several crashes on the last lap of the race complicated the run to the line, but Blythe said it was nothing out of the ordinary for the sprinters.

"It was hectic sprint," Blythe said. “It was dangerous, but it's like every sprint. Every sprint is dangerous. I just lost a few places with 400 metres to go, and I started sprinting a little bit slow, so I had to make up some places. It's still a good sprint. I finished strong."

Blythe said he punctured on the last lap but was able to regain the bunch with enough time to contest the finish.

"I punctured with I think 8km to go maybe, but that's just racing," he said. "It would have still been the same result, maybe a little better if I had better positioning, but it didn't really take anything away from my legs."

How it unfolded

A breakaway of seven riders that included Ole Forfang (Team Joker Icopal), Ludwig de Winter (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Kenneth VanRooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Hamish Schreurs (Cycling Academy), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Gaetan Bille (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) jumped away early to provide the day's carrot for the chasing peloton.

Cooperation in the group drove the gap above two minutes, but the peloton had its mind set on a sprint, and the leaders were never given much leeway.

The peloton made the catch with 23km to go, and counter attacks formed a new group off the front that included De Tier, Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

The new leaders were soon joined by another half dozen riders, and attacks quickly started to shred the front of the race. It was all back together as the peloton took the bell for the final 15.6km lap.

Team Joker Icopal took control of the front in hopes of setting up the sprint for U23 world champion Kristoffer Halvorsen, but a crash in the middle of the field with about 10km to go momentarily interrupted the procession. A second crash on the narrow Belgian roads with 6km to go caused more disruption.

BMC's Floris Gerts took advantage of the confusion to launch a solo attack, gaining a slight advantage over the peloton as a rider from Cibel-Cebon bridged to the BMC rider briefly but couldn't maintain contact.

BMC threw another late bomb into the mix, with Silvan Dillier jumping away next. Dillier's move was also short-lived as the peloton drilled the pace anticipating a large bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4:07:31
2Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
3Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
5Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Alan Banaszek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Mathias De Witte (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
11František Sisr (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Rob Leemans (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
15Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
16Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
17Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
18Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
19Steven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
22Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
23Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Timothy Stevens (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
27Floris Gerfs (Ned) BMC Racing Team
28Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
29Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Veranda's Willems Crelan
30Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
32Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
33Aaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
34Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
35Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
36Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
38Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
39Roy Jans (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
40Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
41José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
42Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
43Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
44Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
45Arjen Livyns (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
46Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
47Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
48Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Jakub Kaczmarek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
50Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
51Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
53David Boucher (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
54Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
55Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
56Roman Maikin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
57Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
59Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
60Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
61Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
63Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
65Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
66Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:17
67Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
69Michael Cools (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
70Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
71Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
72Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
73Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
74Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
75Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
76Tom Bohli (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
78Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
80Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
81Gerry Druyts (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
82Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
83Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
84Seppe Verschuere (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
85Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
86Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
87Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
88Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
89Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
92Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Vegard Breen (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
94Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:29
96Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
97Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:32
98Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
99Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
100Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
101Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
102Dorian Godon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
103Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
104Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
105Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
106Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
107Floris De Tier (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:37
108Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:40
111Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
112Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:59
114Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:01
115Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
116Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:04
117Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
118Leigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport0:01:42
119Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
120Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:48
121Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
122Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
123Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team0:01:51
124Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy0:01:54
125Ludwig De Winter (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:56
126Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
127Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
128Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
129Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:02:00
131Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
132Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
133Ole Forfang (Nor) Team Joker Icopal0:02:09
134Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
135Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:34
136Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:36
137Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:41
138Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
139Francis Mourey (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:44
140Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:46
141Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:55
142Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:03:45
143Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:52
144Alexander Maes (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
145Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
146Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:18
147Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
148Ryan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie0:04:21
149Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:29
150Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Katusha-Alpecin
151Erwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:05:15
152Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:27
153Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:05:35
154Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:27
155Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:07:42
156Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
157Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
158Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
159Bjorn Tore Hoem (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
160Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker Icopal
161Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:08:19
162Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
163Barry Markus (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
164James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
165Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
166Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
167Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:09:01
168Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:09:29
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKirill Sveshnikov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
DNFGiacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMarino Kobayashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFYuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFJordi Van Dingenen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice Continental Team
DNFMichiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex

