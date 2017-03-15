Image 1 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) celebrates winning 2017 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 27 The race race caravan makes its way over the cobbles at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 BMC's Loic Vliegen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Hamish Scheurs (Cycling Academy) rides in the breakaway during Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 The breakaway in action at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Australian champion Miles Scotson (BMC) lines up for the start of Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Ben Perry (Cycling Academy) signs in before the start of Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Israeli champion Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy) readies for the start of Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 BMC's Floris Gerts signs in for Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Scenery along the route of Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni in the bunch during Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 The peloton climbs the cobbles in Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni in the bunch during Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Jenthe Biermans (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 The peloton in action during 2017 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Kenneth Van Rooy, Elmar Reinders and Hamisch Scheurs in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Kenneth Van Rooy on the podium at Nokere Koerse after spending the day in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 The sprinters approach the finish of Nokere Koerse Image 19 of 27 Adam Blythe, Nacer Bouhanni and Joeri Stallaert on the 2017 Nokere Koerse podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni on the 2017 Nokere Koerse podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Joeri Stallaert (Cibel - Cebon) on the 2017 Nokere Koerse podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni wins the 2017 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni wins the 2017 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni wins the 2017 Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Gaetan Bille (Verandas Willems - Crelan) in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 26 of 27 Kenneth Van Rooy (Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise) in the breakaway at Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 27 of 27 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) blasts away from the bunch to win Nokere Koerse (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) claimed his first win of 2017 Wednesday at Nokere Koerse-Danilith Classic, easily out-sprinting the bunch on the wide finishing straight in Nokere.

Coming off his team's lead out in perfect position, the French fast man went through the final left-hand turn about 200 metres from the finish in first position and was never challenged as he crossed the line half a dozen bike lengths ahead of Adam Blythe (Aqua Blue Sport) and Joeri Stallaert (Cibel-Cebon).

Bouhanni took his first victory of the season following several top 10s, including two second-place finishes at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

"I figured I'd start my sprint as soon as I was on the final pavement," he said. "I did not want to get trapped. I went with 300 meters, I did not ask any questions. When I turned in the last few meters, I saw that I had taken a good lead."

Several crashes on the last lap of the race complicated the run to the line, but Blythe said it was nothing out of the ordinary for the sprinters.

"It was hectic sprint," Blythe said. “It was dangerous, but it's like every sprint. Every sprint is dangerous. I just lost a few places with 400 metres to go, and I started sprinting a little bit slow, so I had to make up some places. It's still a good sprint. I finished strong."

Blythe said he punctured on the last lap but was able to regain the bunch with enough time to contest the finish.

"I punctured with I think 8km to go maybe, but that's just racing," he said. "It would have still been the same result, maybe a little better if I had better positioning, but it didn't really take anything away from my legs."

How it unfolded

A breakaway of seven riders that included Ole Forfang (Team Joker Icopal), Ludwig de Winter (WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect), Kenneth VanRooy (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Hamish Schreurs (Cycling Academy), Floris De Tier (LottoNL-Jumbo), Gaetan Bille (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) and Elmar Reinders (Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij) jumped away early to provide the day's carrot for the chasing peloton.

Cooperation in the group drove the gap above two minutes, but the peloton had its mind set on a sprint, and the leaders were never given much leeway.

The peloton made the catch with 23km to go, and counter attacks formed a new group off the front that included De Tier, Sean de Bie (Lotto Soudal) and Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin).

The new leaders were soon joined by another half dozen riders, and attacks quickly started to shred the front of the race. It was all back together as the peloton took the bell for the final 15.6km lap.

Team Joker Icopal took control of the front in hopes of setting up the sprint for U23 world champion Kristoffer Halvorsen, but a crash in the middle of the field with about 10km to go momentarily interrupted the procession. A second crash on the narrow Belgian roads with 6km to go caused more disruption.

BMC's Floris Gerts took advantage of the confusion to launch a solo attack, gaining a slight advantage over the peloton as a rider from Cibel-Cebon bridged to the BMC rider briefly but couldn't maintain contact.

BMC threw another late bomb into the mix, with Silvan Dillier jumping away next. Dillier's move was also short-lived as the peloton drilled the pace anticipating a large bunch sprint.

