Nokere Koerse - Danilith Classic past winners
Champions from 1944 to 2016
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Cycling Team
|2015
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2014
|Kenny de Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2013
|Cancelled due to snow
|2012
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) OmegaPharma - Quick Step
|2011
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2010
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis
|2009
|Graeme Browne (Aus) Rabobank
|2008
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel)
|2007
|Leon Van Bon (Ned)
|2006
|Bert Roesems (Bel)
|2005
|Steven De Jongh (Ned)
|2004
|Max Van Heeswijk (Ned)
|2003
|Matthé Pronk (Ned)
|2002
|Aurélien Clerc (Swi)
|2001
|Michel Van Haecke
|2000
|Hendrik Van Dyck
|1999
|Jeroen Blijlevens
|1998
|Scott Sunderland
|1997
|Hendrik Van Dyck
|1996
|Hendrik Van Dyck
|1995
|Jo Planckaert
|1994
|Peter De Clercq
|1993
|Michel Cornelisse
|1992
|Johan Capiot
|1991
|Koen Van Rooy
|1990
|Herman Frison
|1989
|Rik Van Slycke
|1988
|Patrick Versluys
|1987
|Etienne De Wilde
|1986
|Luc Colyn
|1985
|Didier Foubert
|1984
|Jan Bogaert
|1983
|Walter Schoonjans
|1982
|William Tackaert
|1981
|Gerrit Knetemann
|1980
|Jos Van De Poel
|1979
|Hendrik De Vos
|1978
|Gustaaf Van Roosbroeck
|1977
|Frans Van Looy
|1976
|Luc Leman
|1975
|Marc De Meyer
|1974
|Freddy Maertens
|1973
|Noël Van Tieghem
|1972
|Tony Houbrechts
|1971
|Herman Van Springel
|1970
|Andre Dierickx
|1969
|Roger Rosiers
|1968
|Frans Brands
|1967
|Walter Godefroot
|1966
|Jacques De Boever
|1965
|Arthuur De Cabooter
|1964
|Robert De Middeleir
|1963
|Frans De Mulder
|1962
|No race
|1961
|Leon Van Daele
|1960
|Gilbert De Smet
|1959
|No race
|1958
|Arthuur De Cabooter
|1957
|André Auquier
|1956
|Marcel Ryckaert
|1955
|Jozef Schils
|1954
|Jan Zagers
|1953
|Baziel Wambeke
|1952
|Wim Van Est
|1951
|Gerard Buyl
|1950
|Jules De Poortere
|1949
|Nest Sterckx
|1948
|Roger Cnockaert
|1947
|Berten Sercu
|1946
|Emanuel Thoma
|1945
|Briek Schotte
|1944
|Marcel Kint
