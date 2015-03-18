Trending

Boeckmans wins Nokere Koerse

Lotto Soudal rider nets victory on cobbles

Scott Thwaites, Kris Boeckmans and Justin Jules on the podium.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans on the podium at Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans after winning Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans after winning Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Guillaume Van Keirsbulck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
BMC's Dylan Theuns.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jonas Rickaert.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Iljo Keisse (Etixx-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nikolas Maes (Etixx-quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans crosses the line to win Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans crosses the line to win Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans crosses the line to win Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans crosses the line to win Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Kris Boeckmans on the podium at Nokere Koerse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Kris Boeckmans finished off the fine work from his Lotto Soudal team to win the 2015 Nokere Koerse on the cobbles of the Nokeredorpstraat by a clean set of wheels over Veranclassic - Ekoi's Justin Jules and Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18).

Lotto Soudal battled with Etixx-Quick Step in the final kilometers, but a surge from the Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise team disrupted the trains as they entered the final 300m. Boeckmans took advantage of the shift to attack on the opposite side of the road and steal the win.

The day's first breakaway containing Alphonse Vermote (Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace), Jonas Rickaert (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), David Boucher (FDJ), Frederik Backaert (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), and Dieter Bouvry (Roubaix Lille Metropole) was caught prematurely, with 50km still left to race, throwing the usual script to the wind.

There were then a number of attacks, primarily from the Continental teams, but it wasn't until BMC's Dylan Teuns went with two laps to go that another group went clear. He was joined by Stef Van Zummeren (Verandas Willems), Rick Ottema (Colba-Superano Ham) and Vergard Stake Laengen (Team Joker), and the quartet held half a minute's advantage.

On the bell lap, the peloton had closed to 18 seconds, and it wasn't long before the bunch was all back together and battling for control on the wide-open highways.

But as the course turned off onto the narrow route into town, it was Etixx-Quick Step, Lotto Soudal and Bora-Argon 18 fighting for the lead. Trek Factory Racing pushed to the front in the final kilometer, but it was Topsport Vlaanderen who led into the final turn. Boeckmans shot out to the left and sped to the line a full bike length ahead of Jules.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:26:50
2Justin Jules (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
3Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
4Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
5Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
8Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
9Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
10Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
13Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
16Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Cibel
17Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ.fr
19Robin Stenuit (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
20John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
21Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
22Melvin Rulliere (Fra) Veranclassic - Ekoi
23Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
24Kevin Ista (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
25Dries De Bondt (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
26Raymond Kreder (Ned) ROP
27Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
28Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
29Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
30Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
31Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker
32Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
33Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
34Edvin Wilsson (Swe) Team Joker
35Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
36Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
37Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
38Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction0:00:09
39Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
41Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
43Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
44Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
45Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
47Jesper Asselman (Ned) ROP
48Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
49Mike Terpstra (Ned) ROP
50Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
51Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
53Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Joker
54Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
55Wouter Leten (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
56Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
58Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
59Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:19
60Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:21
61Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
62Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Colba - Superano Ham
63Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:23
64Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
65Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
67Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:26
68Daan Myngheer (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
69Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
70Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
71Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
72Bjorn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Joker
73Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
74Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:32
75Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Adriaan Aas Stien (Nor) Team Joker
77Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
78Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
80Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Huub Duyn (Ned) ROP0:00:37
83Niels De Rooze (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
84Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
85Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
87Amund Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Joker
88Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
90Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
91Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Veranclassic - Ekoi
92Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
93Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M0:00:40
94Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
95Martin Velits (Svk) Etixx - Quick-Step
96Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
97Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Team 3M
98Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
99Maurits Lammertink (Ned) ROP0:00:45
100Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
101Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:00:51
102Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
103Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
104Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
105Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
106Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
108Jeremy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
109Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
110Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
111Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
112Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
113Marc Demaar (Ned) ROP
114Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
115Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
116Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
117Stijn Van Couter (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
118Thomas Edward Gibbons (USA) Cibel
119Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
120Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
122Christophe Premont (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling Team
123Michel Kreder (Ned) ROP
124Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
125Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:06
126Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
127Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
128Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:18
129Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
130Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:32
131David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:38
132Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
133Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:43
134Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:56
135Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
136Rick Ottema (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham0:02:45
137Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
138Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
139Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
140Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:52
141Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
142Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:24
143Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:33
144Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
145Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M0:07:28
146Kevin Callebaut (Bel) Cibel
147Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
148Stefan Kreder (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
149Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
150Jelle Donders (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
151Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
152Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
153Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
154Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
155Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Team Joker
156Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
157Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
158Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
159Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
160Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
161Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
162Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ.fr
163Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
164Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Cibel
165Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
166Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham

