Todd Wells opens 'cross season with win at Nittany Lion Cross
Van Gilder prevails in women's race
Day 1: -
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:54:58
|2
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:00:01
|3
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|4
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|5
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|6
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:00:02
|7
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:00:17
|8
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:00:22
|9
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:00:28
|10
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:00:32
|11
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:00:37
|12
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|0:00:50
|13
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:04
|14
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|15
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|0:01:16
|16
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic-Raleigh
|0:01:31
|17
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:48
|18
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:53
|19
|Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:56
|20
|Paul Mesi (USA) Fast Frankie Coaching-CLR
|21
|Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:02:12
|22
|Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:02:18
|23
|Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:02:20
|24
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-2020 Cycling
|0:02:33
|25
|Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
|0:02:35
|26
|Jordan Snyder (USA) Pro Bikes
|0:02:39
|27
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|0:02:53
|28
|Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:02:57
|29
|Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso
|0:03:05
|30
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|31
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:03:06
|32
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|33
|Eric Oishi (USA) MTBNJ.com-Halter's
|0:03:18
|34
|Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:03:32
|35
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:03:37
|36
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:03:44
|37
|Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale
|0:03:45
|38
|Joe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems
|0:03:47
|39
|Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:03:50
|40
|Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale
|0:04:01
|41
|Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com
|0:04:23
|42
|William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:04:34
|43
|Ryan Fawley (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTues-Giant
|0:04:48
|44
|Andy Brooks (USA) Mason Dixon Velo-The Cycle Works
|0:05:12
|45
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|0:05:50
|46
|Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:06:33
|47
|48
|Eric Ragot (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
|49
|Michael Perlberg (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|0:38:12
|2
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:01
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:00:04
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:07
|5
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:00:15
|6
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:01:23
|7
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:01:41
|8
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|0:01:42
|9
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:01:55
|10
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:02:00
|11
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ
|0:02:03
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:02:07
|13
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:09
|14
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:16
|15
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:17
|16
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:29
|17
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:32
|18
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:02:46
|19
|Katina Walker (USA) Crankskins.com
|0:02:47
|20
|Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:54
|21
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:02:57
|22
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:03:17
|23
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:03:23
|24
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita
|0:03:29
|25
|Linda Molendyke (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:03:40
|26
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike
|0:03:47
|27
|Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:03:50
|28
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:04:09
|29
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:04:46
|30
|Kim Thomas (USA) New Holland Brewing
|0:04:50
|31
|Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon-Engin Cycles
|0:05:04
|32
|Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:05:08
|33
|Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:17
|34
|Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:05:36
|35
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:54
|36
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:09
|37
|Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo
|0:06:26
|38
|Elizabeth Steel (NZl)
