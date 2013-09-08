Trending

Todd Wells opens 'cross season with win at Nittany Lion Cross

Van Gilder prevails in women's race

Elite men
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:54:58
2Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:00:01
3Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
4Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
5Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
6Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:00:02
7Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:17
8Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:00:22
9Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:00:28
10Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:00:32
11Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:00:37
12Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX0:00:50
13Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:04
14Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team0:01:15
15Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes0:01:16
16Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic-Raleigh0:01:31
17Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:01:48
18Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:53
19Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com0:01:56
20Paul Mesi (USA) Fast Frankie Coaching-CLR
21Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:02:12
22Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:02:18
23Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:02:20
24Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-2020 Cycling0:02:33
25Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport0:02:35
26Jordan Snyder (USA) Pro Bikes0:02:39
27Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel0:02:53
28Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:02:57
29Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso0:03:05
30Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
31Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:03:06
32Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:03:08
33Eric Oishi (USA) MTBNJ.com-Halter's0:03:18
34Zoltan Tisza (Hun) Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes0:03:32
35Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony0:03:37
36Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:03:44
37Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale0:03:45
38Joe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems0:03:47
39Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:03:50
40Matt Timmerman (USA) Cannondale0:04:01
41Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com0:04:23
42William Elliston (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:04:34
43Ryan Fawley (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTues-Giant0:04:48
44Andy Brooks (USA) Mason Dixon Velo-The Cycle Works0:05:12
45Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C20:05:50
46Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:06:33
47Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
48Eric Ragot (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
49Michael Perlberg (USA) Kissena Cycling Club

Elite women
1Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom0:38:12
2Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:00:01
3Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:00:04
4Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:07
5Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:00:15
6Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:01:23
7Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:01:41
8Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon0:01:42
9Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:01:55
10Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:02:00
11Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ0:02:03
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:02:07
13Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:02:09
14Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:16
15Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:17
16Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:29
17Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:32
18Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:02:46
19Katina Walker (USA) Crankskins.com0:02:47
20Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:54
21Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:02:57
22Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:03:17
23Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:03:23
24Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita0:03:29
25Linda Molendyke (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:03:40
26Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike0:03:47
27Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:03:50
28Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:04:09
29Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:04:46
30Kim Thomas (USA) New Holland Brewing0:04:50
31Lisa Most (USA) Wissahickon-Engin Cycles0:05:04
32Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:05:08
33Amy Breyla (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:17
34Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:05:36
35Kaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:54
36Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:09
37Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo0:06:26
38Elizabeth Steel (NZl)

