Trending

Todd Wells sweeps Nittany Lion Cross

Kemmerer edges Van Gilder in women's race

Elite Men
1Todd Wells (USA) Specialized0:58:55
2Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
3Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:00:10
4Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:49
5Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
6Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
7Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
8Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
9Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:00:54
10Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:00:58
11Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:13
12Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:01:20
13Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes0:01:37
14Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com0:01:41
15Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:01:49
16Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
17Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic-Raleigh0:02:07
18Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:02:18
19Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:25
20Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-2020 Cycling0:02:28
21Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony0:02:33
22Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear0:02:43
23Jordan Snyder (USA) Pro Bikes0:02:45
24Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:58
25Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel0:03:30
26Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes0:03:33
27Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
28Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com0:03:44
29Stephan Kincaid (USA) SSCXWC13Philly-Stan's NoTubes0:03:48
30Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:03:54
31Andy Brooks (USA) Mason Dixon Velo-The Cycle Works0:03:58
32Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony0:04:10
33Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized0:04:22
34Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:04:26
35Greg Whitney (USA) Green Line Velo0:05:11
36Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C20:05:22
37Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:05:26
38Joe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems
39Michael Yozell (USA) Kapelmuur Independent0:05:33
40Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com0:06:12
41Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo0:06:16
42Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Cycling0:06:39
43Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage0:06:47
44Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
45Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
46Eric Ragot (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
47Michael Perlberg (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
DNFWyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFBrendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
DNFCody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale

Elite Women
1Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:43:09
2Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
3Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF0:00:03
4Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus0:00:11
5Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:01:04
6Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:01:05
7Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ0:01:10
8Selene Yeager (USA) Team CF0:01:24
9Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:01:38
10Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:01:50
11Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell0:02:08
12Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:13
13Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup0:02:16
14Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team0:02:31
15Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women0:02:33
16Katina Walker (USA) Crankskins.com0:02:34
17Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC0:02:35
18Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta0:02:43
19Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:02:47
20Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing0:02:58
21Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF0:03:03
22Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:03:34
23Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:03:38
24Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike0:03:40
25Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita0:04:06
26Kim Thomas (USA) New Holland Brewing0:04:12
27Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
28Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:04:18
29Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo0:05:07
30Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:05:21
31Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling0:05:39
32Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:06:31
33Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom0:07:21
DNFKathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
DNFAlly Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
DNFKaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
DNFHeather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing

Latest on Cyclingnews