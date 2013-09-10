Todd Wells sweeps Nittany Lion Cross
Kemmerer edges Van Gilder in women's race
Day 2: -
|1
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized
|0:58:55
|2
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline-NBX
|3
|Stephen Hyde (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:00:10
|4
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:00:49
|5
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Pony Shop Cyclocross
|6
|Cameron Dodge (USA) Team Skyline-Scott Bikes
|7
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Van Dessel
|8
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|9
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:00:54
|10
|Jared Nieters (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:00:58
|11
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:13
|12
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:01:20
|13
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Muller Landscape-BH Bikes
|0:01:37
|14
|Craig Richey (Can) VOmax-SponsorConnected.com
|0:01:41
|15
|Joshua Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:01:49
|16
|Andrew Messer (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|17
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic-Raleigh
|0:02:07
|18
|Greg Wittwer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:02:18
|19
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:25
|20
|Stephen Cummings (USA) C3-2020 Cycling
|0:02:28
|21
|Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:02:33
|22
|Nick Waite (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|0:02:43
|23
|Jordan Snyder (USA) Pro Bikes
|0:02:45
|24
|Edwin Bull (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:58
|25
|Jacob Sitler (USA) SEAVS-Haymarket p/b Van Dessel
|0:03:30
|26
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles p/b Stan's NoTubes
|0:03:33
|27
|Charles Schubert (USA) GPM Sport
|28
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.com
|0:03:44
|29
|Stephan Kincaid (USA) SSCXWC13Philly-Stan's NoTubes
|0:03:48
|30
|Gerald Adasavage (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:03:54
|31
|Andy Brooks (USA) Mason Dixon Velo-The Cycle Works
|0:03:58
|32
|Skyler Mackey (USA) Team Soundpony
|0:04:10
|33
|Adam St. Germain (USA) ENGVT-Specialized
|0:04:22
|34
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|35
|Greg Whitney (USA) Green Line Velo
|0:05:11
|36
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) CUPPOW-Geekhouse-B2C2
|0:05:22
|37
|Mike Festa (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:05:26
|38
|Joe Pigga (USA) Lamprey Systems
|39
|Michael Yozell (USA) Kapelmuur Independent
|0:05:33
|40
|Evan Huff (USA) Crossresults.com
|0:06:12
|41
|Steven Ordons (USA) Philadelphia Ciclismo
|0:06:16
|42
|Marten T Roberts Beels (USA) Lamprey Cycling
|0:06:39
|43
|Tyler Berliner (USA) BikeReg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:06:47
|44
|Willem Heydendael (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|45
|Brendan McGrath (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|46
|Eric Ragot (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
|47
|Michael Perlberg (USA) Kissena Cycling Club
|DNF
|Wyatt Stoup (USA) Mt Borah-Minerva Design p/b Basso
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cody LaCosta (USA) High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale
|1
|Arley Kemmerer (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:43:09
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Mellow Mushroom
|3
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|0:00:03
|4
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:11
|5
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:01:04
|6
|Frances Morrison (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:01:05
|7
|Katrina Dowidchuk (USA) Colavita-EspnW NJ
|0:01:10
|8
|Selene Yeager (USA) Team CF
|0:01:24
|9
|Cassandra Maximenko (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:01:38
|10
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:01:50
|11
|Jessica Kutz (USA) Team EPS-CSS p/b Shebell & Shebell
|0:02:08
|12
|Emily Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:13
|13
|Julie Hunter (USA) BikeBeat-VaAssetGroup
|0:02:16
|14
|Katherine Shields (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|0:02:31
|15
|Stacey Barbossa (USA) NJ/NY Colavita Women
|0:02:33
|16
|Katina Walker (USA) Crankskins.com
|0:02:34
|17
|Victoria Gates (USA) JAM Fund-NCC
|0:02:35
|18
|Erica Yozell (USA) Bicycle Therapy-Melitta
|0:02:43
|19
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:02:47
|20
|Vickie Monahan (USA) Rare Vos Racing
|0:02:58
|21
|Carolyn Popovic (USA) Team CF
|0:03:03
|22
|Jennifer Tillman (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:03:34
|23
|Erin Mascelli (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:03:38
|24
|Allyson Tufano (USA) Sportif Coaching Group-Patapsco Bike
|0:03:40
|25
|Molly Hurford (USA) Colavita
|0:04:06
|26
|Kim Thomas (USA) New Holland Brewing
|0:04:12
|27
|Kathleen Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|28
|Kristine Church (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:04:18
|29
|Ginny Jeppi (USA) Sublime Athletics Velo
|0:05:07
|30
|Dana McAllister (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:05:21
|31
|Bailey Semian (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|0:05:39
|32
|Lauren Festa (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:06:31
|33
|Caitlin Thompson (USA) Peanut Butter & Co. Human Zoom
|0:07:21
|DNF
|Kathleen Lysakowski (USA) Cycle Lodge
|DNF
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-lululemon
|DNF
|Kaitlyn Lawrence (USA) C3-Twenty20 Cycling
|DNF
|Heather Heinrich (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
