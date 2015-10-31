Lars van der Haar beats Wout Van Aert at Niels Albertland Cyclo-cross
Nys finishes in third place on the podium
Elite Men: Boom - Boom
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|0:58:24
|2
|Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace
|0:00:06
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink
|0:00:45
|4
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:01:34
|5
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|0:01:37
|6
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:02:00
|7
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Kwadro
|0:02:30
|8
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace
|0:03:14
|9
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea
|0:04:09
|11
|Quincy Vens (Bel)
|0:04:16
|12
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|0:04:40
|13
|Lander Loockx (Bel)
|0:05:14
|14
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)
|0:05:16
|15
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|16
|Marceli Boguslawski (Pol)
|17
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|18
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
|19
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr)
|20
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|21
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
|22
|Wouter Goosen (Bel)
|23
|Yelle Learts (Bel)
|24
|Billy Harding (GBr)
|25
|Angus Edmond (NZl)
