Lars van der Haar beats Wout Van Aert at Niels Albertland Cyclo-cross

Nys finishes in third place on the podium

Lars van der Haar (Giant-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars van der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin0:58:24
2Wout Van Aert (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace0:00:06
3Sven Nys (Bel) Crelan-AA Drink0:00:45
4Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:01:34
5Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus0:01:37
6Joeri Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:02:00
7Marcel Meisen (Ger) Corendon - Kwadro0:02:30
8Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace0:03:14
9Philipp Walsleben (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus
10Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea0:04:09
11Quincy Vens (Bel)0:04:16
12Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:04:40
13Lander Loockx (Bel)0:05:14
14Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel)0:05:16
15Edwin De Wit (Bel)
16Marceli Boguslawski (Pol)
17Niels Koyen (Bel)
18Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel)
19Nicholas Barnes (GBr)
20Gusty Bausch (Lux)
21Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel)
22Wouter Goosen (Bel)
23Yelle Learts (Bel)
24Billy Harding (GBr)
25Angus Edmond (NZl)

