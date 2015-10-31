Trending

Van Loy wins Niels Albertland Cyclo-cross

Kaptheijns and Sels round out podium

Ellen Van Loy debuted for Telenet-Fidea in Baal


Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea0:41:50
2Maud Kaptheijns (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Team0:00:38
3Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea0:00:54
4Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)0:01:08
5Hannah Payton (GBr)0:01:12
6Amira Mellor (GBr)0:01:16
7Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)0:01:40
8Olga Wasiuk (Pol)0:01:54
9Annabel Simpson (GBr)0:02:19
10Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)0:02:34
11Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)0:02:40
12Laura Verdonschot (Bel)0:02:47
13Katrien Thijs (Bel)
14Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)0:03:40
15Diane Lee (GBr)0:03:49
16Paula Gorycka (Pol)0:04:08
17Mieke De Roo (Bel)0:04:21
18Cindy Bauwens (Bel)0:05:04
19Febe Schokkaert (Bel)0:06:00
20Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:06:17
21Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)
22Marthe Truyen (Bel)
23Birgit Massagé (Bel)
24Lore Van De Perre (Bel)
25Anja Geldhof (Bel)
26Mara Schwager (Ger)
27Madeleine Gammons (GBr)
28Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
29Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
30Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
31Patrycja Lorkowska (Pol)
32Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
33Maaike Lanssens (Bel)

