Van Loy wins Niels Albertland Cyclo-cross
Kaptheijns and Sels round out podium
Elite Women: Boom - Boom
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea
|0:41:50
|2
|Maud Kaptheijns (Bel) AA Drink-Kalas Team
|0:00:38
|3
|Loes Sels (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea
|0:00:54
|4
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:01:08
|5
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|0:01:12
|6
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|0:01:16
|7
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|0:01:40
|8
|Olga Wasiuk (Pol)
|0:01:54
|9
|Annabel Simpson (GBr)
|0:02:19
|10
|Asa Maria Erlandsson (Swe)
|0:02:34
|11
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned)
|0:02:40
|12
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel)
|0:02:47
|13
|Katrien Thijs (Bel)
|14
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel)
|0:03:40
|15
|Diane Lee (GBr)
|0:03:49
|16
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|0:04:08
|17
|Mieke De Roo (Bel)
|0:04:21
|18
|Cindy Bauwens (Bel)
|0:05:04
|19
|Febe Schokkaert (Bel)
|0:06:00
|20
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:06:17
|21
|Gabriela Wojtyla (Pol)
|22
|Marthe Truyen (Bel)
|23
|Birgit Massagé (Bel)
|24
|Lore Van De Perre (Bel)
|25
|Anja Geldhof (Bel)
|26
|Mara Schwager (Ger)
|27
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr)
|28
|Brenda Kaczmarczyk (Bel)
|29
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|30
|Tine Verdeyen (Bel)
|31
|Patrycja Lorkowska (Pol)
|32
|Anke Van Rompay (Bel)
|33
|Maaike Lanssens (Bel)
