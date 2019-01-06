James Fouche (Team Wiggins Le Col) wins the New Zealand national title (Image credit: John Cowpland/Cycling New Zealand)

Twenty-year-old James Fouché (Team Wiggins Le Col) stole the show to pull on the New Zealand national champion’s jersey, with a solo attack that held off older and more experienced rivals.

Fouché animated the race from the start. He was part of the decisive 12-rider break and then attacked alone on the Napier Hill climb with two and a half laps of the city circuit remaining to solo to overall victory. Fouché also won the Under-23 time trial title on Friday.

Kees Duyvesteyn finished second and WorldTour rider Tom Scully (EF Education First) was third 3:15 behind Fouché’ after working to ensure the move stayed away. Scully took the elite honours ahead of fellow WorldTour rider and time trial winner Patrick Bevin (CCC Team). However under Cycling New Zealand rules, only Fouché will wear the distinctive silver fern national champion’s jersey for the next 12 month.

“It was a long day out there but I was impressed that the group were motivated and all committed to the break and took it to the rest,” Scully explained. “I told them to work hard for 10 minutes to establish the break and from there it worked well.”

Once onto the nine laps of the inner-city course that included the climb of Napier Hill, the group gradually whittled down until two-time champion Joe Cooper attacked on the third-to-last time up the climb. Fouché countered Cooper’s attack and opened a 28-second buffer by the time he reached the start-finish with two laps remaining.

While Scully pushed hard initially to close the gap, the young Aucklander went into cruise mode to win comfortably.

“I thought the key for me was to get an early break because I am not one of the best on the climbs. It worked out really well although I was sceptical to go with three laps left but I just went with it,” Fouché explained.

“I thought it would be a tester and I was surprised to open up the lead. I was not sure I could hold it. I’ve been doing quite a bit of training on the hills so I guess it paid off today and the race played into my hands.

“I am thankful that Team Wiggins has re-signed me and it is cool to be able to thank them by taking the national jersey back to race for them this year.”

Results