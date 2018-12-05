Team Wiggins add Le Col as co-title sponsor for 2019

Image 1 of 5 Team Wiggins will be Team Wiggins Le Col in 2019 (Image credit: Courtesy of Team Wiggins Le Col) Image 2 of 5 Sir Bradley Wiggins leader of Team Wiggins looks on as ticker tape falls during a team presentation show ahead of the Tour of Dubai. Image 3 of 5 The Wiggins name adorns the chest of the jersey (Image credit: Team Wiggins) Image 4 of 5 The Team Wiggins riders sign on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 The Team WIGGINS riders are presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Wiggins have announced Le Col as co-title sponsor for next season. The British cycling apparel brand was the team's kit sponsor in 2018 and has decided to step up its commitment next year when the UCI Continental team will ride as 'Team Wiggins Le Col'.

"I’m delighted that Le Col has increased its commitment in working with Team Wiggins Le Col," Bradley Wiggins said in a statement released by the team. "Thanks to their commitment and that of the other partners, the team can plan for the future and build on the successes of the 2018 season. This has been a hard year for the domestic professional race scene, and for Team Wiggins Le Col to be heading in the opposite direction from that, is great to see.

"I’ve known [former pro and Le Col co-founder Yanto Barker] for a long time, and I know how much focus and passion he has for cycling and creating the very best apparel for the sport. As a former pro, I know he just gets it, and that's why everyone at Team Wiggins Le Col is delighted to have the brand become the team’s co-title sponsor for the 2019 season," Wiggins said.

Barker said supporting a professional developmental team in British cycling provided an amazing opportunity for Le Col and was a long-term goal for himself.

"Earlier this year we identified a clear shared interest in working with Team Wiggins to develop a team kit that would be at the forefront of technical performance in the pro peloton," Barker said. "Le Col is now committed to helping Team Wiggins Le Col with more resources to aid this young and talented team full of British riders."