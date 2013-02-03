Olympian Hanlen dominates New Zealand Cup in Wellington
Peters leads Rotorua riders in sweep of men's top three
Karen Hanlen and Dirk Peters won the elite races at the New Zealand mountain bike cup in Mt. Victoria, Wellington, on Sunday.
Women
Olympian Karen Hanlen showed her class to win the elite women's race. The 32-year-old from Whakatane moved her way up the field to take a substantial lead in the last laps of the race. Her winning time of 1:37:04 was over three minutes ahead of second place Kate Fluker, 25, from Queenstown, who finished in 1:40:25.
Under 23 national cross country champion, Samara Sheppard, 22, now riding in the elite ranks, snatched third place off fellow Wellington local star Kim Hurst, 34, during the last lap whilst riding a bike borrowed from Hurst, after discovering a crack in her own.
Despite winning by over three minutes, Hanlen was under no illusion of the skill of her fellow competitors, "I'm absolutely stoked. It was a hard track and good competition, so I'm rapt to win it," said Hanlen.
"I quite enjoyed the enjoyed the downhill section, I had heaps of fun once I got into it. I'm looking forward to the national championships in Rotorua, I might have a bit of work to do though."
Men
Rotorua riders took the trifecta in the elite men's race, with 21-year-old Dirk Peters winning in a time of 1:36:28, followed by Sam Shaw, 20, with 1:39:04, and Carl Jones, 24, in 1:39:50.
"It was bloody brutal climbing, and with the heat today it was hard work. But it was good; I sorted everyone out so it was a good race. I can't wait for the nationals at Rotorua," Peters said.
Riders are now gearing up for the mountain bike national championships, only two weeks away in Rotorua, February 17-19. The mountain bike national championships also serve as the feature event of the inaugural Rotorua Bike Festival.
The New Zealand MTB Cup Series continues next weekend, with both downhill and cross country rounds in Hunua, Auckland.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dirk Peters
|1:36:28
|2
|Samuel Shaw
|0:02:36
|3
|Carl Jones
|0:03:22
|4
|Mathew Waghorn
|0:04:51
|5
|Brad Hudson
|0:05:53
|6
|Mike Northcott
|0:08:11
|7
|Tom Bradshaw
|0:10:47
|8
|Adrian Retief
|0:11:19
|9
|Edwin Crossling
|0:12:27
|10
|Josh Parkin*
|0:12:56
|11
|John Pybus
|0:16:42
|12
|Martin McCrudden*
|0:24:08
|13
|Elliot Pearce*
|0:24:54
|-3laps
|Dominic Furkert*
|-3laps
|Ryan Hunt*
|DNF
|Nick Flutey*
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karen Hanlen
|1:37:04
|2
|Kate Fluker
|0:03:21
|3
|Samara Sheppard
|0:06:35
|4
|Kim Hurst
|0:07:29
|5
|Sasha Smith*
|0:07:52
|6
|Fiona Macdermid
|0:10:42
|7
|Ingrid Richter
|0:15:00
|8
|Cayley Brooks
|0:15:20
|-3 laps
|Raewyn Morrrison
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Gaze
|1:23:05
|2
|Ben Oliver
|0:00:21
|3
|Craig Oliver
|0:01:45
|4
|Brad Jones
|0:04:46
|5
|Brett Stokman
|0:06:45
|6
|Jack Compton
|0:07:30
|7
|Mitchell Campbell
|0:09:06
|8
|Andrew Bamford
|0:10:48
|9
|Gareth Cannon
|0:11:30
|10
|Charlie Murray
|0:12:10
|11
|Sam Dakin
|0:15:36
|12
|Simon Lawson
|0:16:10
|13
|Thomas Wood
|0:19:53
|-1lap
|Tom Coombes
|DNS
|Cosmo Bloor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Johnston
|1:04:10
|2
|Harriet Beaven
|0:01:50
|3
|Charlotte Rayner
|0:07:25
|4
|Olivia Miller
|0:07:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eden Cruise
|0:52:56
|2
|Jake Craggs
|0:14:21
|3
|Alex Young
|0:14:50
|4
|Janus Staufenberg
|0:18:17
|5
|Luke Wright
|0:20:33
|6
|Julius Staufenberg
|0:23:12
|-2 laps
|Thomas Stannard
|DNS
|Dylan Simpson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Manchester
|0:49:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scott Barr
|1:14:06
|2
|Aaron Carr
|0:04:55
|3
|Kim Wright
|0:08:11
|4
|Paul Wright
|0:08:36
|5
|Connor McRae
|0:09:45
|6
|Robert Stannard
|0:12:17
|7
|Lewis Ryan
|0:12:18
|-2laps
|Ryan Craggs
|DNF
|Ben Eagle
|DNF
|Nathan Johnston
|DNF
|Robbie Bradshaw
|DNS
|Josh Lee
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jemma Manchester
|1:09:46
|2
|Lydia Kinsman
|0:12:21
