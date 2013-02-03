Trending

Olympian Hanlen dominates New Zealand Cup in Wellington

Peters leads Rotorua riders in sweep of men's top three

Karen Hanlen on her way to a win in the Mt. Victoria round of the New Zealand MTB Cup

(Image credit: Peter Marshall)

Karen Hanlen and Dirk Peters won the elite races at the New Zealand mountain bike cup in Mt. Victoria, Wellington, on Sunday.

Women

Olympian Karen Hanlen showed her class to win the elite women's race. The 32-year-old from Whakatane moved her way up the field to take a substantial lead in the last laps of the race. Her winning time of 1:37:04 was over three minutes ahead of second place Kate Fluker, 25, from Queenstown, who finished in 1:40:25.

Under 23 national cross country champion, Samara Sheppard, 22, now riding in the elite ranks, snatched third place off fellow Wellington local star Kim Hurst, 34, during the last lap whilst riding a bike borrowed from Hurst, after discovering a crack in her own.

Despite winning by over three minutes, Hanlen was under no illusion of the skill of her fellow competitors, "I'm absolutely stoked. It was a hard track and good competition, so I'm rapt to win it," said Hanlen.

"I quite enjoyed the enjoyed the downhill section, I had heaps of fun once I got into it. I'm looking forward to the national championships in Rotorua, I might have a bit of work to do though."

Men

Rotorua riders took the trifecta in the elite men's race, with 21-year-old Dirk Peters winning in a time of 1:36:28, followed by Sam Shaw, 20, with 1:39:04, and Carl Jones, 24, in 1:39:50.

"It was bloody brutal climbing, and with the heat today it was hard work. But it was good; I sorted everyone out so it was a good race. I can't wait for the nationals at Rotorua," Peters said.

Riders are now gearing up for the mountain bike national championships, only two weeks away in Rotorua, February 17-19. The mountain bike national championships also serve as the feature event of the inaugural Rotorua Bike Festival.

The New Zealand MTB Cup Series continues next weekend, with both downhill and cross country rounds in Hunua, Auckland.

Full Results

Elite and U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Peters1:36:28
2Samuel Shaw0:02:36
3Carl Jones0:03:22
4Mathew Waghorn0:04:51
5Brad Hudson0:05:53
6Mike Northcott0:08:11
7Tom Bradshaw0:10:47
8Adrian Retief0:11:19
9Edwin Crossling0:12:27
10Josh Parkin*0:12:56
11John Pybus0:16:42
12Martin McCrudden*0:24:08
13Elliot Pearce*0:24:54
-3lapsDominic Furkert*
-3lapsRyan Hunt*
DNFNick Flutey*

Elite and U23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karen Hanlen1:37:04
2Kate Fluker0:03:21
3Samara Sheppard0:06:35
4Kim Hurst0:07:29
5Sasha Smith*0:07:52
6Fiona Macdermid0:10:42
7Ingrid Richter0:15:00
8Cayley Brooks0:15:20
-3 lapsRaewyn Morrrison

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Gaze1:23:05
2Ben Oliver0:00:21
3Craig Oliver0:01:45
4Brad Jones0:04:46
5Brett Stokman0:06:45
6Jack Compton0:07:30
7Mitchell Campbell0:09:06
8Andrew Bamford0:10:48
9Gareth Cannon0:11:30
10Charlie Murray0:12:10
11Sam Dakin0:15:36
12Simon Lawson0:16:10
13Thomas Wood0:19:53
-1lapTom Coombes
DNSCosmo Bloor

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Johnston1:04:10
2Harriet Beaven0:01:50
3Charlotte Rayner0:07:25
4Olivia Miller0:07:26

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eden Cruise0:52:56
2Jake Craggs0:14:21
3Alex Young0:14:50
4Janus Staufenberg0:18:17
5Luke Wright0:20:33
6Julius Staufenberg0:23:12
-2 lapsThomas Stannard
DNSDylan Simpson

U15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jessica Manchester0:49:57

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scott Barr1:14:06
2Aaron Carr0:04:55
3Kim Wright0:08:11
4Paul Wright0:08:36
5Connor McRae0:09:45
6Robert Stannard0:12:17
7Lewis Ryan0:12:18
-2lapsRyan Craggs
DNFBen Eagle
DNFNathan Johnston
DNFRobbie Bradshaw
DNSJosh Lee

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jemma Manchester1:09:46
2Lydia Kinsman0:12:21

