Wilding wins men's race over Sharratt
Smail takes top spot in women's race
The 25th anniversary of the Southern Hemisphere's longest standing mountain bike race threw up surprise winners as Taupo's Tim Wilding and Rotorua's Annika Smail dominated the Karapoti Classic.
More than 1300 riders from eight countries assembled for the event that kick-started New Zealand's mountain bike movements 25 years ago. The 50km ride around Upper Hutt's rugged and remote Akatarawa Ranges is renowned for testing both body and bike and while the forecasted rain and winds never quite arrived, storming rides from two unexpected winners were the talking point of the day.
The name of Tim Wilding didn't feature once during pre-race build up for this year's Karapoti Classic. The Taupo mountain bike and off road triathlon specialist has been thereabouts on the national scene for several years, even winning a couple of national title, but a string of punctures and crashes have ruined any chance of success in New Zealand's premier mountain bike event, to the point where even Wilding himself was surprised to find himself alone at the front of the race after only 15km.
When the race got underway with Karapoti's famed LeMan's style start across the Akatarawa River, all eyes were on defending champion Mark Leishman, 2008 winner Stu Houltham and current New Zealand number two Brendon Sharratt. No one mentioned Tim Wilding, and thus no one reacted when the 26-year-old when straight to the front.
"I felt pretty good right from the start, so I decided to push it and see if anyone wanted to come along," said Wilding after the race.
No one did. Or not for long anyway. Houltham and Sharratt stayed close in the first 15km through Karapoti Gorge and the undulated approach to Deadwood Ridge, the first of Karapoti's famed climbs. But once the route headed uphill Wilding went solo.
This wasn't unexpected; Wilding is a former national hill climb champion. But with his record of disappointing Karapoti showings Houltham wasn't unduly worried so early in the race. Sharratt, meanwhile, was focusing on Houltham, whose record on the gruelling course included a win and three other podium placings.
This was a sound tactic because Houltham did indeed start closing on the surprise leader as they approached the infamous Rock Garden, a 3km long downhill over soccer-ball-sized rocks and waist high drop-offs. But no sooner said and Houltham experienced his own string of bad luck as a series of punctures suddenly saw him out of contention.
This left Sharratt stranded in no-man's land. Well ahead of anyone else but not close enough to launch an attack on an inspired Wilding, who led over the gruelling Devil's Staircase bike carry section with close to two minutes in hand. That opened up to three minutes as he started the last long climb of the day up the Pram Track to the top of Doper's Hill, but even Wilding himself still wasn't convinced that this could be his day.
"When I was still leading over the Staircase I started thinking this might be the day," said Wilding later. "But up Dopers I was really hurting. I was right on the limit and really worried someone might be coming up behind me."
Wilding was right to worry for while Sharratt wasn't making any inroads into the lead, behind him defending champion Mark Leishman and 15-year-old Christchurch phenomenon Anton Cooper were catching both of them. However, 25 years of Karapoti history shows that the leader over the top of Doper's Hill is usually the winner and Wilding knew it.
"I almost couldn't believe it when I was still in the lead at the top of Dopers he said. "It's mostly downhill and flat after that to the finish and I was pretty sure I could hold on."
And hold on he did, stopping the clock after 2 hours, 21 minutes, 29 seconds to become the fifth fastest winner in Karapoti history. This year's 25th anniversary also doubled as the New Zealand mountain bike marathon championship
"I can't believe it really," said Houltham on the finish line, a big grin braking out behind a face covered in Karapoti mud. I've never had much luck in this race and even when I was still leading I was expecting guys like Stu and Cabin (Mark Leishman) to come through on the final climb."
Leishman did indeed come through, but it was too little too late. Behind Wilding, Sharratt held on by the skin of his teeth to claim second in two hours, 24 minutes and 10 seconds, just nine seconds ahead of the defending champion. In fourth place, Cooper claimed the junior title just 11 seconds ahead of Houltham, who shrugged off punctures to ride back to fifth place.
Women's race follows similar pattern
The women's race at this year's 25th anniversary Karapoti Classic followed much the same pattern as the men. Pre-race favourite was Rotorua's Nic Leary, but it was another Rotorua rider who stole the day as Annika Smail shrugged of past Karapoti nightmares to claim the country's premier mountain bike race.
The pre-race hype surrounded Leary, who in just two years in the sport claimed her first national title just a week prior to Karapoti. Locals hoped 19-year-old Samara Sheppard might shine, and the three-time Karapoti junior winner claimed a solid third place. But it was Smail who shone brightest.
The three were close together through the early kilometres, but bike problems saw Leary lose sight of Smail approaching halfway. The lead seemed to give new life to Smail's legs and she romped away to claim the national marathon title eight minutes ahead of Leary.
"It was good to finally have a good ride at Karapoti," laughed Smail, who stopped the clock at 2 hours, 52 minutes, 13 seconds to become the fourth fastest female in the event's 25 years.
Further back in the field, the 25th anniversary was celebrated record performances of another kind. Tokoroa rider Alden Etheridge became the eldest ever Karapoti finisher at age 73, while Hamilton's 63-year-old Issy Kennedy became the eldest female finisher. Other highlights included Upper Hutt's own Alastair Rhodes finishing his 23rd Karapoti.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wilding
|2:21:29
|2
|Brendon Sharratt
|0:02:41
|3
|Cabin Leishman
|0:02:50
|4
|Stuart Houltham
|0:06:56
|5
|Jason Goldie
|0:09:47
|6
|Dave Sharpe
|0:11:10
|7
|Nick Bushlove Kennedy
|0:11:54
|8
|Dirk Peters
|0:12:20
|9
|Silas Cullen
|0:16:08
|10
|Gavin Mccarthy
|0:16:42
|11
|Tony Hogg
|0:17:05
|12
|Alexander Revell
|0:17:27
|13
|Wayne Hiscock
|0:21:35
|14
|Jordan Blake
|0:21:52
|15
|Vaughn Phillipson
|0:23:44
|16
|Karl Strode-Penny
|0:24:21
|17
|Jason Mccarty
|0:25:53
|18
|John Gray
|0:26:03
|19
|Ben Earnshaw
|0:26:06
|20
|Paul Deuritz
|0:26:18
|21
|Mike Brough
|0:26:45
|22
|Ricky Bushlove Pincott
|0:26:58
|23
|Paul Mcnabb
|0:27:14
|24
|Miles Davies
|0:27:42
|25
|Richard Smith
|0:28:12
|26
|Laurence Mote
|0:28:31
|27
|Chris Johnston
|0:29:31
|28
|Chris Kendall
|0:30:09
|29
|Axel Reiser
|0:30:14
|30
|Thomas Lindup
|0:31:00
|31
|Anthony Bradshaw
|0:31:08
|32
|Brett Kennedy
|0:31:24
|33
|Kurt Lancaster
|0:32:19
|34
|Marco Renalli
|0:32:44
|35
|Steve Stannard
|0:34:11
|36
|Asher Regan
|0:35:04
|37
|Wade Jennings
|0:35:50
|38
|Steve Pedley
|0:37:00
|39
|James Hufflett
|0:37:33
|40
|David Howard
|0:38:55
|41
|Matt Farrar
|0:41:05
|42
|Chris Stark
|0:42:10
|43
|Richard Greenwood
|0:42:46
|44
|Jonathan Halliwell
|0:42:52
|45
|Scott Maclachlan
|0:43:02
|46
|Richard Ainsworth Ainsworth
|0:43:27
|47
|Neil Poskitt
|0:44:01
|48
|Conal Mckenna
|0:44:47
|49
|Steve Owens
|0:45:06
|50
|Micheal Searle
|0:45:07
|51
|Dan Roberts
|0:45:26
|52
|Blair Oldershaw
|0:45:42
|53
|Dave Wallace
|0:45:45
|54
|Marty Dinniss
|0:48:39
|55
|Chris Nicholls
|0:49:11
|56
|Euan Seymour
|0:49:37
|57
|Lindsay Horton
|0:50:51
|58
|Doug Sharland
|0:51:33
|59
|Chris Sanson
|0:55:01
|60
|Steve Rooney
|0:59:45
|61
|Frank Schlaffmann
|1:00:17
|62
|Mark Hiddleston
|1:01:19
|63
|David Milne
|1:02:16
|64
|Tim Elliott
|1:07:19
|65
|Warren Borlase
|1:09:00
|66
|Blair Macdonald
|1:11:36
|67
|Doug Haines
|1:11:47
|68
|Tristan Kramers
|1:14:50
|69
|Thomas Zink
|1:26:03
|70
|Todd Stephenson
|1:28:53
|71
|Tim Wilson
|1:33:57
|72
|Fraser Collie
|1:36:35
|73
|Lindsay Gault
|1:38:40
|74
|Garry Wadsworth
|1:40:30
|75
|Dion Bareta Bareta
|1:53:11
|76
|Ben Doyle
|1:54:15
|77
|Bryan Crump
|2:15:27
|78
|Peter Hatton
|79
|James Williamson
|80
|Edwin Crossling
|81
|Alistair Crossling
|82
|Jurjen Geerts
|83
|Cameron Wood
|84
|Pete Rhodes-Robinson
|85
|Justin Price
|86
|Tate Dogan
|87
|James Early
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annika Smail
|2:52:13
|2
|Nic Leary
|0:08:02
|3
|Samara Sheppard
|0:27:11
|4
|Sara Taylor
|0:28:07
|5
|Marjolein Ros
|0:29:26
|6
|Amanda Jenkins
|0:41:49
|7
|Lisa Morgan
|0:42:32
|8
|Eloise Fry
|9
|Monique Avery
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexa Peters
|3:39:37
|2
|Wendy Prinsloo
|0:32:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Reynolds
|3:26:47
|2
|Hayley Davis
|0:01:56
|3
|Kristie Fogarty
|0:28:06
|4
|Kim Willianson
|0:34:04
|5
|Jane Bamfield
|0:38:03
|6
|Penny Kane
|0:46:14
|7
|Aleisha Keating
|0:51:10
|8
|Anique Blythen
|1:06:26
|9
|Kathryn Campbell
|1:11:50
|10
|Kirsty Craig
|1:15:45
|11
|Angela Anders
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Thomson
|3:38:07
|2
|Katie Collins
|0:00:17
|3
|Heather Kirkham
|0:12:23
|4
|Charlotte Ireland
|0:14:07
|5
|Bex Daly
|0:15:37
|6
|Karen Murray
|0:18:06
|7
|Mandy Richards
|0:28:03
|8
|Sandra Stevenson
|0:31:15
|9
|Rachel Ockelford
|0:31:36
|10
|Maria Leijerstam
|0:34:24
|11
|Diana Pedlow
|0:36:40
|12
|Kim Hamer-Hurst
|0:46:00
|13
|Nadia Coombe
|0:53:26
|14
|Weston Angela
|0:53:45
|15
|Renita Vanderhelm
|0:55:05
|16
|Esther Neville
|0:55:19
|17
|Emma Buttle
|1:00:33
|18
|Helen Spring
|1:02:15
|19
|Saskia Van Zijp
|1:15:25
|20
|Anita Hiscock
|1:19:22
|21
|Nic Jackson
|1:25:05
|22
|Ginny Thomas
|1:36:41
|23
|Jill Sirota
|2:35:58
|24
|Cris Needham
|2:50:39
|25
|Catherine Hale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Couch
|3:50:06
|2
|Mandy Hancock
|0:03:57
|3
|Janet Mckay
|0:17:16
|4
|Jenny Visser
|0:21:56
|5
|Jude Ellis
|0:24:11
|6
|Marianne Kerridge
|0:27:21
|7
|Phillippa Harford
|0:33:24
|8
|Kim Slattery
|0:33:43
|9
|Sarah Beadel
|0:40:25
|10
|Jenny Marfell-Jones
|1:07:19
|11
|Sherry Mckinnon
|1:35:57
|12
|Fay Cunningham
|3:07:14
|13
|Kaylene Wilson
|14
|Vicky Robertson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sharon Prutton
|3:41:14
|2
|Jo Holden
|0:06:44
|3
|Susan Heydon-Whalley
|0:49:21
|4
|Jaquetta Bradshaw
|1:11:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liz Eskrick
|3:45:31
|2
|Isy Kennedy
|0:56:29
|3
|Sue Cuthbertson
|3:18:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anton Cooper
|2:27:33
|2
|Tom Bradshaw
|0:07:37
|3
|Samuel Shaw
|0:09:47
|4
|Nigel Mcdowell
|0:13:59
|5
|Richard Anderson
|0:19:33
|6
|Conor Corbett
|0:31:44
|7
|Chris Strain
|0:39:50
|8
|Jonty Sanders
|0:41:16
|9
|Timothy Robertson
|0:55:30
|10
|David Robbins
|1:00:37
|11
|Geoff Zink
|1:09:37
|12
|Natedogg Sheppard
|1:22:35
|13
|Jono Wood
|1:36:24
|14
|Dylan Smith
|1:42:09
|15
|Joshua Cornish
|1:49:44
|16
|Vincent Phua
|1:53:00
|17
|Jack Sowry
|2:01:58
|18
|Brad Nelson
|2:13:06
|19
|Adam 'Bushman' Parr
|2:20:38
|20
|Sean Johnson
|2:50:18
|21
|Jack Pearson
|3:06:33
|22
|Christen Kruger
|23
|Gareth Barker
|3:06:40
|24
|Dylan Graham
|3:12:06
|25
|Kieran Ginty
|3:29:27
|26
|Mitchell Jack
|27
|Aidan Terpstra
|28
|Oliver Craig
|29
|Marcus Slack
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damon Mead
|2:52:39
|2
|Thomas Mace
|0:05:10
|3
|Rory Hart
|0:05:57
|4
|Josh Scott
|0:07:42
|5
|Matthew Page
|0:07:48
|6
|Andrew Beijeman
|0:07:49
|7
|Mark Beijeman
|0:08:47
|8
|Oliver Coutts
|0:09:47
|9
|Hamish Collie
|0:11:46
|10
|Mark Dunlop
|0:16:26
|11
|Lindsay Froggatt
|0:17:02
|12
|Dayne Mcknight
|0:18:35
|13
|Stuart Kuus
|0:18:58
|14
|Kane Armstrong
|0:22:00
|15
|Rob Farmer
|0:22:33
|16
|Andrew King
|0:29:33
|17
|Palmer Duncan
|0:34:24
|18
|John Hungerford
|0:34:31
|19
|Andrew Maddever
|0:37:15
|20
|Paul Moreno
|0:39:04
|21
|Chris Gudopp
|0:41:14
|22
|Blair Cornelius
|0:41:24
|23
|Stephen Mcneil
|0:42:24
|24
|Shaun Mcgrath
|0:42:39
|25
|David Kirby
|0:42:49
|26
|Russell Allen
|0:44:37
|27
|Scott Taylor
|0:46:31
|28
|Richard Davidson
|0:46:58
|29
|Grant Amelung
|0:47:55
|30
|Nick Flack
|0:49:08
|31
|Lester Young
|0:49:25
|32
|Dan Lovett
|0:50:24
|33
|Ben Longworth
|0:54:36
|34
|Owen Hughes
|1:00:23
|35
|Bertie De Graaff
|1:01:23
|36
|Jonathan Wild
|1:03:57
|37
|John Froude
|1:05:17
|38
|Jarrod Bang
|1:06:01
|39
|Jamie Stewart
|1:06:05
|40
|Jack Edginton
|1:06:22
|41
|Alex Horvat
|1:07:31
|42
|Kaiser Stephen
|1:10:23
|43
|Sam Thornton
|1:14:02
|44
|Alex Foster
|1:17:25
|45
|Chris Darby
|1:21:50
|46
|David Lim
|1:26:13
|47
|Hendrik Britz
|1:31:41
|48
|Gareth Beaumont
|1:37:50
|49
|Patrick Newsam
|1:41:27
|50
|Miguel Roncoroni
|1:48:43
|51
|Jon Lloyd
|1:50:56
|52
|James Pugsley
|1:52:46
|53
|Stu Bailey
|1:57:21
|54
|Kieran Adams
|2:10:06
|55
|Richard Noble
|2:10:16
|56
|Jonathan Swan
|2:15:16
|57
|David Selby
|2:19:59
|58
|Benji Hall
|2:30:22
|59
|Paul Bascand
|2:30:24
|60
|Bob Agnew
|2:50:55
|61
|Rorn Pheng
|62
|Robert Kropp
|63
|Henry Cook
|64
|Angus Newsam
|65
|Alexey Z
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kyle Wood
|2:35:06
|2
|Gary Hall
|0:00:21
|3
|Tony Keith
|0:02:50
|4
|Tony Brownrigg
|0:10:47
|5
|Josh Wrigley
|0:11:12
|6
|Bob Addey
|0:12:54
|7
|Maurice Ebbett
|0:12:56
|8
|Hamish Lane
|0:16:07
|9
|Niall Brown
|0:18:18
|10
|Kether Gati
|0:22:50
|11
|Julian Mitchell
|0:23:09
|12
|Mark Vincett
|0:24:09
|13
|Callum Kennedy
|0:26:11
|14
|Joshu Mountjoy
|0:26:21
|15
|Rob Moore
|0:26:53
|16
|Nathan Rankin
|17
|Mark Wallace
|0:27:44
|18
|Tom Frith
|0:29:21
|19
|Daryl Warnock
|0:29:33
|20
|Colin Slater
|0:35:29
|21
|Chris Cheesmore
|0:37:15
|22
|Dominic Blissett
|0:38:10
|23
|Duane Watene
|0:38:12
|24
|Pete Gilbert
|0:38:50
|25
|Hayden Friend
|0:39:05
|26
|Brent Simpson
|0:39:38
|27
|Matt Amos
|0:40:14
|28
|Alex Fierro
|0:40:33
|29
|Rod Armstrong
|0:41:23
|30
|Ed Banks
|0:41:56
|31
|Gregg Simpson
|0:42:01
|32
|Robert Duff
|0:42:32
|33
|Jason Turner
|0:42:40
|34
|Mirko Zatezalo
|0:43:56
|35
|Matthew St Amand
|0:45:12
|36
|Nic Blair
|0:45:42
|37
|Keith Anderson
|0:45:59
|38
|Felix Roethenbacher
|0:47:15
|39
|Reece Geursen
|0:48:40
|40
|Anders Waiker
|0:48:52
|41
|Fergus Robertson
|0:48:59
|42
|Thomas Charles
|0:49:39
|43
|Nick Gould
|0:50:04
|44
|Hugh Biss
|0:50:27
|45
|Pete Marshall
|0:50:57
|46
|Steve Rusbatch
|0:51:26
|47
|Scott Manderson
|0:52:42
|48
|Andrew Murray
|0:53:38
|49
|Craig Anderson
|0:53:45
|50
|Chris Baring
|0:53:59
|51
|Jez Simpson
|0:54:02
|52
|Josiah Sciascia
|0:54:12
|53
|Jonathan Gunn
|0:54:30
|54
|Hugo Chisholm
|55
|Andrew Gifford
|0:55:22
|56
|Tim Divett
|0:55:37
|57
|Ross Valintine
|0:55:44
|58
|Marcus Baguley
|0:55:50
|59
|Dave Pillar
|0:56:46
|60
|Dave Norriss
|0:56:54
|61
|Dave Campbell
|0:57:46
|62
|Mat Devery
|0:58:21
|63
|Craig Briggs
|0:58:28
|64
|Chris Purchas
|0:59:57
|65
|Ben Casson
|1:00:36
|66
|Ben Lepper
|1:00:46
|67
|Troy Hicks
|1:00:48
|68
|Bruce Troughton
|1:01:01
|69
|Vaughan Harrison
|1:01:12
|70
|Mark Fraser
|1:01:38
|71
|Euan Mcintosh
|1:01:52
|72
|Tim O'donovan
|1:02:00
|73
|David Fryer
|1:02:56
|74
|Nick Timmins
|1:03:06
|75
|Blair Clatworthy
|1:04:06
|76
|Bruce Cullen
|1:05:12
|77
|Paul Norman
|1:05:37
|78
|Liam O'leary
|1:05:54
|79
|Ed Menzies
|1:06:53
|80
|Henry Collingridge
|1:07:05
|81
|Martyn Bryant
|1:07:27
|82
|Mathew Clark
|1:07:28
|83
|Peter Woodman-Aldridge
|1:08:04
|84
|Angus Mcgrath
|1:08:21
|85
|Nicholas Thomas
|1:08:26
|86
|Gawn Steve
|1:08:33
|87
|Jason Eady
|1:08:39
|88
|Colin Sullivan
|1:09:25
|89
|Justin Crawshay
|1:10:53
|90
|Nathan Strong
|1:11:02
|91
|Martijn Van Der Tol
|1:12:35
|92
|Jason Bye
|1:12:40
|93
|Eddie Hussey
|1:13:42
|94
|Jason Cornish
|1:13:43
|95
|Marty Coyle
|1:13:58
|96
|Kevin Fisher
|1:14:20
|97
|Ian Thompson
|1:14:25
|98
|Bruce Roberts
|1:14:41
|99
|Paul Bishop
|1:14:45
|100
|Nigel Gaudin
|1:15:38
|101
|Tim Davidson
|1:15:58
|102
|Ewan Macmaster
|1:16:16
|103
|Leon Dawson
|1:16:54
|104
|Travis Gray
|1:16:56
|105
|Justin Emerson
|1:16:58
|106
|Adam Christian
|1:17:00
|107
|Dayne Mcandrews
|1:17:14
|108
|Steve Galletly
|1:18:09
|109
|Matthew Mcculloch
|1:18:15
|110
|Hayden Armstrong
|1:18:41
|111
|Rex Massey-Molloy
|1:18:48
|112
|Alister Watt
|1:19:41
|113
|Matt Mckendrey
|1:20:23
|114
|Ross Gardiner
|1:20:25
|115
|Rob Holmes
|1:20:26
|116
|Malcolm Wilson
|1:21:06
|117
|Conor Kershaw
|1:21:11
|118
|Michal Solc
|1:22:12
|119
|Lawson Freeman
|1:22:15
|120
|Dave Hale
|1:22:41
|121
|Andre Reynolds
|1:23:05
|122
|Andrew Outhwaite
|1:23:31
|123
|William Pennington
|1:23:53
|124
|Marc Freeman
|1:24:19
|125
|Andy Bowley
|1:24:45
|126
|Andy Carruthers
|1:24:48
|127
|Alastair Kendrew
|1:25:18
|128
|Karl Rippey
|1:25:21
|129
|Mike Brown
|1:25:23
|130
|Jonathan Zukerman
|1:27:27
|131
|Karl Wilton
|1:27:28
|132
|John Dinsdale
|1:27:42
|133
|Liam Murphy
|1:28:18
|134
|Mark Schwarz
|1:28:36
|135
|Stuart Maxwell
|1:28:56
|136
|Rod Gear
|1:29:08
|137
|Rhys Jamie Fox
|1:29:12
|138
|Hamish Mcgregor
|1:29:44
|139
|William Chaney
|1:30:20
|140
|Chris Newton
|1:30:38
|141
|Scott Mcintosh
|1:32:41
|142
|Daniel Bognuda
|1:32:45
|143
|Mark Bennett
|1:32:51
|144
|Ross Hammersley-Myers
|1:33:00
|145
|Luc Hennekens
|1:33:01
|146
|Mark Drew
|1:33:18
|147
|Michael Collins
|1:33:21
|148
|Lloyd Kinzett
|1:34:07
|149
|Edward Goody
|1:34:15
|150
|Ross Hubbard
|1:34:25
|151
|Hayden Kana
|1:35:07
|152
|Brent Cleator
|1:35:21
|153
|Glenn Sturgess
|1:36:42
|154
|Paul Andrewes
|1:37:56
|155
|Tony Humphries
|1:38:14
|156
|Michael Pennington
|1:38:21
|157
|Brett Andrews
|1:38:52
|158
|Paul Carlyon
|1:39:04
|159
|Phill Sherring
|1:39:09
|160
|Geoff Mcdonnell
|1:39:45
|161
|Chris Fitzwater
|1:40:00
|162
|Adam Souness
|1:40:08
|163
|Vince Robertson
|1:40:59
|164
|Andrew Lloyd
|1:41:49
|165
|Bryant Cook
|1:42:19
|166
|John Kowalczyk
|1:43:03
|167
|Simon Crook
|1:43:21
|168
|James Hardaker
|1:45:03
|169
|Reon Graham
|1:45:16
|170
|Kevin Broome
|171
|Jason Scobie
|1:45:43
|172
|Claude Dabaliz
|1:46:27
|173
|Ed Martin
|1:46:53
|174
|Kris Hammond
|1:47:10
|175
|Andre Russell
|1:47:18
|176
|Billy Brough
|1:47:26
|177
|Daniel Mcguigan
|1:47:45
|178
|Matt Houlihan
|1:48:29
|179
|Chris Holmes
|1:49:12
|180
|Gene Clendon
|1:49:38
|181
|Nik Cheals
|1:51:56
|182
|Peter Bennett
|1:52:26
|183
|Craig Wilson
|1:52:27
|184
|Jed Glasgow
|1:52:57
|185
|Mark Wansbrough
|1:53:40
|186
|Peter Shaw
|1:54:45
|187
|Simon Blencowe
|1:57:32
|188
|Phillip Martin
|2:00:34
|189
|Kevin Crane
|2:01:31
|190
|Waitoa Nathan
|2:02:11
|191
|Troy Hunt
|2:02:36
|192
|Stu Smith
|2:02:41
|193
|Rene Genet
|2:04:24
|194
|Richard Plyer
|2:12:19
|195
|Neville Clark
|2:13:17
|196
|Andrew Baily Gibson
|2:13:39
|197
|Aaron Sloss
|2:14:25
|198
|Don Moormann
|2:14:31
|199
|Owen Sutherland
|2:14:35
|200
|Graeme Boner Jaques
|2:14:53
|201
|David Crawford
|2:15:19
|202
|Chris Gadd
|2:15:31
|203
|Bennie Prinsloo
|2:16:01
|204
|Chris Hipkins
|2:17:13
|205
|Robert Webber
|2:18:21
|206
|Aaron Cowan
|2:21:38
|207
|Henk Van Duin
|2:23:17
|208
|Gary Baird
|2:23:51
|209
|Brent Windelburn
|2:24:32
|210
|Steve Sim
|2:24:34
|211
|Kirk Cheney
|2:25:00
|212
|Dave Ramsden
|2:25:28
|213
|Greg Lynch
|2:26:20
|214
|Robert Lancaster
|2:27:06
|215
|Brett Gray
|2:28:14
|216
|Andy Morse
|2:29:55
|217
|Chris Henry
|2:30:50
|218
|Malcolm Jeffrey
|2:31:06
|219
|Ian Dunford
|2:31:48
|220
|Craig Scott
|2:33:43
|221
|Ben Mchugo
|2:33:49
|222
|Damien Rogers
|2:36:43
|223
|Martin Gribble
|2:36:49
|224
|Kirk Austin
|2:38:26
|225
|Craig Kenny
|2:40:13
|226
|Andy Greenhill
|2:41:20
|227
|Mark Carter
|2:46:52
|228
|Anthony Muollo
|2:49:18
|229
|Horrice Molyneux
|2:54:08
|230
|Simon Smith
|2:55:29
|231
|Tim Knight
|2:57:40
|232
|Carl Larsen
|3:05:30
|233
|Scott Cowan
|3:09:45
|234
|Phil Templeton
|3:12:26
|235
|Ben Rowell
|3:18:02
|236
|Anthony Murch
|3:26:17
|237
|Stephan Kruger
|5:02:05
|238
|Ryan Crawcour
|239
|Corrie Sargent
|240
|Phil Southey
|241
|Sam Oosterkamp
|242
|Neil Mora
|243
|Dan Kellow
|244
|Karl Duncan
|245
|Leighton Stevenson
|246
|Dallas Rewi
|247
|Jimmie Fourie
|248
|Jeremy Broom
|249
|Scott Estcourt
|250
|James Burgess
|251
|Stephen Wallace
|252
|Blair Gollop
|253
|Duncan Elliott
|254
|Darren Calder
|255
|David Flynn
|256
|David Rohan
|257
|Charlie Blanch
|258
|Owen Clarke
|259
|Blair Leslie
|260
|Stuart Cowdell
|261
|Matt Gerstenberger
|262
|Marty Simeon
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trevor Woodward
|2:41:00
|2
|Nick Warring
|0:04:21
|3
|Clive Bennett
|0:04:28
|4
|Jonny Waghorn
|0:14:51
|5
|Kerei Thompson
|0:16:50
|6
|Jerome Sheppard
|0:16:51
|7
|Paul Chaplow
|0:18:03
|8
|Barryn Westfield
|0:19:20
|9
|Tim Bygate
|0:22:03
|10
|Mike Hunn
|0:22:36
|11
|Jon Prescott
|0:22:39
|12
|Brent Symes
|0:24:36
|13
|Steve Grenside
|0:24:37
|14
|Andy Macdonald
|0:25:27
|15
|Brett Irving
|0:25:35
|16
|Ross Bailey
|0:32:42
|17
|Dave Dellabarca
|0:33:56
|18
|Mark Sherlock
|0:36:35
|19
|Steve Orchard
|0:37:43
|20
|Rhys Lyall
|0:38:37
|21
|Andy Mcdonell
|0:39:26
|22
|Scott Adin
|0:39:39
|23
|Ian Thomas
|0:39:48
|24
|John Jacob
|0:39:55
|25
|John Mcgrail
|0:41:25
|26
|Nick Lowe
|0:41:34
|27
|Shane Williams
|0:42:33
|28
|Anthony Edmonds
|0:42:41
|29
|Gil Peters
|0:42:58
|30
|Tim Renner
|0:43:09
|31
|Ken Anderson
|0:44:18
|32
|Geoff Tilbrook
|0:44:39
|33
|Paul Adams
|0:44:46
|34
|Ross Mepham
|0:44:55
|35
|Mark Wright
|0:44:58
|36
|Steve Strain
|0:45:51
|37
|Nick Sheen
|0:47:52
|38
|Brendan Ryan
|0:48:07
|39
|Brent Doile
|0:49:38
|40
|Dave Rudge
|0:49:42
|41
|Craig Norman
|0:49:49
|42
|David Carman
|0:50:39
|43
|Andy Martin
|0:50:51
|44
|John Willmer
|0:51:13
|45
|Blair Francis
|0:51:38
|46
|Danie Mars
|0:52:39
|47
|Paul Withnall
|0:52:48
|48
|Barry Jowett
|0:52:53
|49
|Mark Blythen
|0:53:21
|50
|John Robertson
|0:53:37
|51
|Chris Anderson
|0:53:57
|52
|Shane Collett
|0:54:09
|53
|Gavin Hadfield
|0:54:48
|54
|Jim Terpstra
|0:57:20
|55
|Trev Mail
|0:57:35
|56
|Simon Dearsly
|0:57:43
|57
|Stephen Smith
|0:58:33
|58
|Benjamin Short
|0:59:20
|59
|Ray Molloy
|1:00:16
|60
|Karl Van Polanen
|1:00:29
|61
|Paul Harford
|1:00:36
|62
|Chris Sherwood
|1:01:14
|63
|Sandy Milliken
|1:01:40
|64
|Gavin Ng
|1:01:52
|65
|John Unwin
|1:01:56
|66
|Michael Norton
|1:02:05
|67
|Anthony O'connell
|1:03:05
|68
|Gary Dunnet
|1:03:12
|69
|Paul Pearson
|1:03:20
|70
|David Woodnorth
|1:03:37
|71
|Jamie Hodgkinson
|1:04:41
|72
|Andrew Seeley
|1:06:15
|73
|John Grimwood
|1:06:56
|74
|Jarlath Blair
|1:06:58
|75
|Malcolm Stairmand
|1:07:09
|76
|Dirk Naish
|1:07:11
|77
|Andrew Simmonds
|1:07:15
|78
|Myles Cosgrove
|1:07:20
|79
|Richard Hoskin
|1:07:23
|80
|Grant Pidgeon
|1:07:30
|81
|Nigel Mcilroy
|1:07:59
|82
|Tim Collinson
|1:08:01
|83
|Alan T Hill
|1:08:21
|84
|Kevin Lampen-Smith
|1:08:28
|85
|Nigel Streeter
|1:08:31
|86
|Mark Allen
|1:08:42
|87
|Brian Walmsley
|1:09:01
|88
|Ralph Roberts
|1:09:07
|89
|Sven Mehzoud
|1:09:12
|90
|Craig Erskine
|1:10:22
|91
|Adam Lewis
|1:10:23
|92
|Malcolm Robbins
|1:11:03
|93
|Barrie Wallington
|1:11:12
|94
|Theo Deen
|1:11:19
|95
|Brendon Oneill
|1:11:45
|96
|Steve Witkowski
|1:11:56
|97
|Chris Toovey
|1:12:33
|98
|John Barr-Brown
|1:13:13
|99
|Jason Hall
|1:13:24
|100
|Ralph Noldan
|1:13:34
|101
|Rob Molloy
|1:14:08
|102
|Murray Leikis
|1:15:08
|103
|Brian Faulknor
|1:15:18
|104
|Greg Hamilton
|1:15:19
|105
|Malcolm Bull
|1:15:41
|106
|Tony Goodrick
|1:16:36
|107
|Rob Burroughs
|1:16:39
|108
|Andy Jones
|1:16:53
|109
|Clive Walmsley
|1:16:55
|110
|Kevin Small
|1:18:24
|111
|Peter Crabtree
|1:18:29
|112
|Warren Shervey
|1:18:53
|113
|Greg Spence
|1:19:11
|114
|Pete Wells
|1:20:56
|115
|Dave Russell
|1:21:06
|116
|Raymond Morgan
|1:21:40
|117
|Warren King
|1:22:02
|118
|Maurice Mills
|1:22:12
|119
|Steve Buckley
|1:22:36
|120
|Stuart Byrne
|1:23:31
|121
|Phil Goodwin
|1:23:34
|122
|Kevin Dickins
|1:24:42
|123
|John Harvey
|1:25:06
|124
|Mark Smith
|1:25:20
|125
|Chris Appleby
|1:27:25
|126
|Colin Wansbrough
|1:27:39
|127
|Andrew Curtis-Cody
|1:27:55
|128
|Gavin Fitzgerald
|1:28:03
|129
|Sean Broadley
|1:28:06
|130
|Andrew Eales
|1:29:48
|131
|Allan Tapp
|1:30:00
|132
|John Filsell
|1:30:15
|133
|Colin Owens
|1:30:38
|134
|Howard Markland
|1:30:45
|135
|Brian Orman
|1:31:14
|136
|John Evans
|1:32:28
|137
|Darren Smith
|1:32:52
|138
|Murray Beker
|1:33:08
|139
|John Etherington
|1:33:14
|140
|Nigel Parry
|1:33:24
|141
|Mike Dalton
|1:33:41
|142
|Davin Murdoch
|1:33:52
|143
|Paul Alexander
|1:34:06
|144
|Peter Caldwell
|1:34:11
|145
|Simon Bendall
|1:34:37
|146
|Mark Schroder
|1:35:20
|147
|Charles De Groot
|1:35:24
|148
|Chris Duthie-Jung
|1:35:46
|149
|Kevan Scott
|1:35:49
|150
|Peter Rawlins
|1:36:06
|151
|Tony Pepperell
|1:36:26
|152
|John Gasson
|1:36:27
|153
|Peter Johnston
|1:36:39
|154
|Brent Sarten
|1:37:10
|155
|Graham Burrell
|1:37:17
|156
|Mark Southworth
|1:37:18
|157
|Craig Fraser
|1:37:56
|158
|Steven Fitzgerald
|1:38:07
|159
|Bruce Gardiner
|1:38:13
|160
|Mark Lockyer
|1:38:39
|161
|Simon Hegarty
|1:38:56
|162
|Keith Pittams
|1:39:04
|163
|Richard Creasy
|1:39:06
|164
|Andrew Strother
|1:39:16
|165
|David Grahame
|1:39:19
|166
|Noel Tapp
|1:40:13
|167
|Richard Paddock
|1:40:21
|168
|David Comans
|1:41:04
|169
|Graeme Walton
|1:42:00
|170
|David Talbot
|1:42:45
|171
|Danny Mollan
|1:42:55
|172
|Herwin Bongers
|1:43:20
|173
|Maurice Heappey
|1:43:41
|174
|Paddy Atkinson
|1:44:31
|175
|Ross Twyford
|1:44:35
|176
|Parkes Bruce
|1:44:42
|177
|Marty Richards
|1:45:57
|178
|Ben Allan
|1:46:07
|179
|Bojan Radosavljevic
|1:46:27
|180
|Mike Etheridge
|1:46:48
|181
|Ian Cooper
|1:47:47
|182
|John Makowem
|1:48:46
|183
|John Marker
|1:49:03
|184
|Simon Hunt
|1:49:10
|185
|Alan May
|1:49:35
|186
|Martin Hunn
|1:49:50
|187
|Angus Grant
|1:50:18
|188
|Nigel Raymond
|1:50:24
|189
|Eddie Davis
|1:50:43
|190
|Randall Walker
|1:51:14
|191
|Steve Martin
|1:51:25
|192
|Andrew Mcfarlane
|1:51:45
|193
|Steve Searancke
|1:52:17
|194
|Bruce Symon
|1:52:41
|195
|Ricky Gould
|1:57:00
|196
|Steven Lawson
|1:57:29
|197
|Neil Thompson
|1:57:36
|198
|Steve Roberts
|1:58:03
|199
|Neil Butler
|1:58:07
|200
|Wade Tihema
|1:59:35
|201
|Saxon Marfell-Jones
|2:01:32
|202
|Alan Unsworth
|2:02:19
|203
|Mark Aitken
|2:02:40
|204
|Matt Durkin
|2:02:49
|205
|Nathan Callaghan
|2:03:29
|206
|Peter Borstrok
|2:03:34
|207
|Grant Neilson
|2:05:14
|208
|Michael Kerr
|2:05:19
|209
|Andrew Gregory
|2:05:29
|210
|Peter Rose
|2:07:26
|211
|Greg Galland
|2:12:08
|212
|Ashley Barker
|2:12:39
|213
|Hamish Bowen
|2:12:55
|214
|Philip Wolstencroft
|2:13:18
|215
|Simon Firth
|2:14:38
|216
|Martin Screen
|2:15:16
|217
|Tim Ramsden
|2:17:34
|218
|Paul Larkin
|2:18:14
|219
|Chris Costello
|2:19:07
|220
|Tim Cleary
|2:20:21
|221
|Bong Clarin
|2:21:13
|222
|Dave Cahill
|2:22:31
|223
|Phil Grey
|2:22:58
|224
|Paul Thomas
|2:26:59
|225
|David Saxton
|2:27:25
|226
|Kenneth Ryan
|2:31:50
|227
|Ray Yates
|2:32:39
|228
|Mark Meyer
|2:36:23
|229
|Richard Norton
|2:36:29
|230
|Mike Kelly
|2:41:10
|231
|Chadd Thornton
|2:44:06
|232
|Wayne Kaire
|2:47:40
|233
|Steve Booth
|2:48:22
|234
|Glen Banks
|2:48:54
|235
|Peter Bevington
|2:50:20
|236
|Sean Johnson's Dad
|2:53:30
|237
|Peter Goodman
|3:06:54
|238
|Keith Lawrence
|3:11:40
|239
|Matt Jones
|3:13:17
|240
|Philip Nelson
|3:20:26
|241
|Andrew Burgess
|3:25:52
|242
|George Smart
|3:29:22
|243
|Paul Jakobs
|3:37:35
|244
|Mark Le Moray
|4:36:31
|245
|Martin Henry
|246
|Steve Braithwaite
|247
|Robert Cameron
|248
|Chris Walker
|249
|Peter Wills
|250
|Michael Emerson
|251
|Allan Hughes
|252
|Lyndon Hookham
|253
|Dave Bishop
|254
|Miles Doring
|255
|Darin Stringer
|256
|Common Pseudonym
|257
|Simon Bygate
|258
|Mark Shotter
|259
|David Hudson
|260
|Rob Ferreira
|261
|Rodney Barber
|262
|Alan Whiting
|263
|Andrew Slack
|264
|Rob Harrow
|265
|Andrew Fisher
|266
|Daniel Coe
|267
|Guy Lane
|268
|Brent Weber
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ian Paintin
|2:45:06
|2
|Peter Arkwright
|0:09:34
|3
|Phil Etheridge
|0:22:36
|4
|Stephen Coppard
|0:24:52
|5
|Martyn Pearce
|0:26:15
|6
|David King
|0:27:31
|7
|Gary Moller
|0:27:34
|8
|Geoff Buysman
|0:28:11
|9
|David Heads
|0:32:00
|10
|Martin Lewington
|0:42:11
|11
|Peter Pigou
|0:44:52
|12
|Rob Kay
|0:48:02
|13
|Jon Davison
|0:49:46
|14
|Christopher Charles Janes
|0:49:58
|15
|Glen Gibb
|0:50:13
|16
|Paul Saxer-Tidswell
|0:51:00
|17
|Jamie Woods
|0:52:27
|18
|John Mote
|0:52:35
|19
|Francis Hoen
|0:54:12
|20
|Warwick Bolton
|0:54:28
|21
|Brent Jeffares
|0:55:26
|22
|Philip Bartley
|0:56:11
|23
|Dennis Bartlett
|0:57:39
|24
|John Keeler
|1:00:24
|25
|Dave Ross
|1:00:53
|26
|Stephen Franks
|1:01:39
|27
|James Wright
|1:01:59
|28
|Ton Remmerswaal
|1:07:23
|29
|Chris Logan
|1:08:10
|30
|Peter Miskimmin
|1:08:17
|31
|Richard Croad
|1:08:28
|32
|Herman Hudepohl
|1:09:22
|33
|Ian Hague
|1:10:08
|34
|Vince Langford
|1:12:07
|35
|Tom Greenwood
|1:12:24
|36
|Ross Edward Curry
|1:12:32
|37
|Ross Leslie
|1:13:14
|38
|Bob Biker
|1:13:45
|39
|Brent Miskimmin
|1:14:21
|40
|Murray Puklowski
|1:15:13
|41
|Robert Miller
|1:16:27
|42
|Peter Campbell
|1:18:24
|43
|Wayne Dahren
|1:19:30
|44
|Greg Hicks
|1:21:28
|45
|Dave O'donovan
|1:21:35
|46
|Keith Wild
|1:22:04
|47
|Kevin Pinfold
|1:23:07
|48
|Paul Atkins
|1:30:53
|49
|Bruce Chisholm
|1:33:32
|50
|Tim Cookson
|1:34:25
|51
|Phil Beijeman
|1:36:07
|52
|Peter Ryan
|1:38:52
|53
|Jaime Martinez
|1:42:46
|54
|Christopher Harvey
|1:43:21
|55
|Sean Froude
|1:44:18
|56
|Stephen Purchas
|1:46:36
|57
|Lester Ronald
|1:46:40
|58
|Shane Gaskin
|1:47:36
|59
|Phil Swain
|1:47:38
|60
|Richard Lawrence
|1:47:53
|61
|James Craig
|1:48:05
|62
|Trevor Mallard
|1:51:15
|63
|Nick Rea
|1:53:18
|64
|Joey Groves
|1:53:56
|65
|Russell Pilcher
|1:54:38
|66
|Barry Vryenhoek
|1:57:00
|67
|Marc Wheeler
|1:58:26
|68
|Barry Lindsay
|1:58:58
|69
|Perry Loader
|2:00:24
|70
|Steve O'malley
|2:08:25
|71
|Marco Kraayvanger
|2:11:03
|72
|Grant Pearson
|2:18:30
|73
|Elwyn Pugsley
|2:41:07
|74
|Paul Mcgillicuddy
|2:43:32
|75
|Mark Farrell
|2:48:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dale Lopez
|3:20:34
|2
|Noel Eley
|0:07:40
|3
|Arlo Guthrie
|0:21:43
|4
|Peter Allpress
|0:29:49
|5
|Noel Pollard
|0:32:05
|6
|Ash Brown
|0:43:12
|7
|Michael Baring
|0:54:39
|8
|Brian Goodwin
|0:59:04
|9
|John Barber
|1:01:35
|10
|Theo Barsanti
|1:05:15
|11
|John Rowland
|1:08:23
|12
|Peter Schmitz
|1:16:01
|13
|Goss Brian
|1:32:56
|14
|Max Kerrison
|1:34:40
|15
|Brian Stewart
|1:41:03
|16
|Tom Clarkson
|1:43:43
|17
|Ron Maher
|1:50:43
|18
|Alden Etheridge
|2:04:10
|19
|Alister Rhodes
|2:28:09
|20
|Phil Christmas
|21
|Alan Eskrick
