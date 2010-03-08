Image 1 of 2 Annika Smail, winner of the 25th Karapoti Classic (Image credit: www.cycle-photos.com) Image 2 of 2 Tim Wilding won the men's race at the 25th Karapoti Classic. (Image credit: www.cycle-photos.com)

The 25th anniversary of the Southern Hemisphere's longest standing mountain bike race threw up surprise winners as Taupo's Tim Wilding and Rotorua's Annika Smail dominated the Karapoti Classic.

More than 1300 riders from eight countries assembled for the event that kick-started New Zealand's mountain bike movements 25 years ago. The 50km ride around Upper Hutt's rugged and remote Akatarawa Ranges is renowned for testing both body and bike and while the forecasted rain and winds never quite arrived, storming rides from two unexpected winners were the talking point of the day.

The name of Tim Wilding didn't feature once during pre-race build up for this year's Karapoti Classic. The Taupo mountain bike and off road triathlon specialist has been thereabouts on the national scene for several years, even winning a couple of national title, but a string of punctures and crashes have ruined any chance of success in New Zealand's premier mountain bike event, to the point where even Wilding himself was surprised to find himself alone at the front of the race after only 15km.

When the race got underway with Karapoti's famed LeMan's style start across the Akatarawa River, all eyes were on defending champion Mark Leishman, 2008 winner Stu Houltham and current New Zealand number two Brendon Sharratt. No one mentioned Tim Wilding, and thus no one reacted when the 26-year-old when straight to the front.

"I felt pretty good right from the start, so I decided to push it and see if anyone wanted to come along," said Wilding after the race.

No one did. Or not for long anyway. Houltham and Sharratt stayed close in the first 15km through Karapoti Gorge and the undulated approach to Deadwood Ridge, the first of Karapoti's famed climbs. But once the route headed uphill Wilding went solo.

This wasn't unexpected; Wilding is a former national hill climb champion. But with his record of disappointing Karapoti showings Houltham wasn't unduly worried so early in the race. Sharratt, meanwhile, was focusing on Houltham, whose record on the gruelling course included a win and three other podium placings.

This was a sound tactic because Houltham did indeed start closing on the surprise leader as they approached the infamous Rock Garden, a 3km long downhill over soccer-ball-sized rocks and waist high drop-offs. But no sooner said and Houltham experienced his own string of bad luck as a series of punctures suddenly saw him out of contention.

This left Sharratt stranded in no-man's land. Well ahead of anyone else but not close enough to launch an attack on an inspired Wilding, who led over the gruelling Devil's Staircase bike carry section with close to two minutes in hand. That opened up to three minutes as he started the last long climb of the day up the Pram Track to the top of Doper's Hill, but even Wilding himself still wasn't convinced that this could be his day.

"When I was still leading over the Staircase I started thinking this might be the day," said Wilding later. "But up Dopers I was really hurting. I was right on the limit and really worried someone might be coming up behind me."

Wilding was right to worry for while Sharratt wasn't making any inroads into the lead, behind him defending champion Mark Leishman and 15-year-old Christchurch phenomenon Anton Cooper were catching both of them. However, 25 years of Karapoti history shows that the leader over the top of Doper's Hill is usually the winner and Wilding knew it.

"I almost couldn't believe it when I was still in the lead at the top of Dopers he said. "It's mostly downhill and flat after that to the finish and I was pretty sure I could hold on."

And hold on he did, stopping the clock after 2 hours, 21 minutes, 29 seconds to become the fifth fastest winner in Karapoti history. This year's 25th anniversary also doubled as the New Zealand mountain bike marathon championship

"I can't believe it really," said Houltham on the finish line, a big grin braking out behind a face covered in Karapoti mud. I've never had much luck in this race and even when I was still leading I was expecting guys like Stu and Cabin (Mark Leishman) to come through on the final climb."

Leishman did indeed come through, but it was too little too late. Behind Wilding, Sharratt held on by the skin of his teeth to claim second in two hours, 24 minutes and 10 seconds, just nine seconds ahead of the defending champion. In fourth place, Cooper claimed the junior title just 11 seconds ahead of Houltham, who shrugged off punctures to ride back to fifth place.

Women's race follows similar pattern

The women's race at this year's 25th anniversary Karapoti Classic followed much the same pattern as the men. Pre-race favourite was Rotorua's Nic Leary, but it was another Rotorua rider who stole the day as Annika Smail shrugged of past Karapoti nightmares to claim the country's premier mountain bike race.

The pre-race hype surrounded Leary, who in just two years in the sport claimed her first national title just a week prior to Karapoti. Locals hoped 19-year-old Samara Sheppard might shine, and the three-time Karapoti junior winner claimed a solid third place. But it was Smail who shone brightest.

The three were close together through the early kilometres, but bike problems saw Leary lose sight of Smail approaching halfway. The lead seemed to give new life to Smail's legs and she romped away to claim the national marathon title eight minutes ahead of Leary.

"It was good to finally have a good ride at Karapoti," laughed Smail, who stopped the clock at 2 hours, 52 minutes, 13 seconds to become the fourth fastest female in the event's 25 years.

Further back in the field, the 25th anniversary was celebrated record performances of another kind. Tokoroa rider Alden Etheridge became the eldest ever Karapoti finisher at age 73, while Hamilton's 63-year-old Issy Kennedy became the eldest female finisher. Other highlights included Upper Hutt's own Alastair Rhodes finishing his 23rd Karapoti.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wilding 2:21:29 2 Brendon Sharratt 0:02:41 3 Cabin Leishman 0:02:50 4 Stuart Houltham 0:06:56 5 Jason Goldie 0:09:47 6 Dave Sharpe 0:11:10 7 Nick Bushlove Kennedy 0:11:54 8 Dirk Peters 0:12:20 9 Silas Cullen 0:16:08 10 Gavin Mccarthy 0:16:42 11 Tony Hogg 0:17:05 12 Alexander Revell 0:17:27 13 Wayne Hiscock 0:21:35 14 Jordan Blake 0:21:52 15 Vaughn Phillipson 0:23:44 16 Karl Strode-Penny 0:24:21 17 Jason Mccarty 0:25:53 18 John Gray 0:26:03 19 Ben Earnshaw 0:26:06 20 Paul Deuritz 0:26:18 21 Mike Brough 0:26:45 22 Ricky Bushlove Pincott 0:26:58 23 Paul Mcnabb 0:27:14 24 Miles Davies 0:27:42 25 Richard Smith 0:28:12 26 Laurence Mote 0:28:31 27 Chris Johnston 0:29:31 28 Chris Kendall 0:30:09 29 Axel Reiser 0:30:14 30 Thomas Lindup 0:31:00 31 Anthony Bradshaw 0:31:08 32 Brett Kennedy 0:31:24 33 Kurt Lancaster 0:32:19 34 Marco Renalli 0:32:44 35 Steve Stannard 0:34:11 36 Asher Regan 0:35:04 37 Wade Jennings 0:35:50 38 Steve Pedley 0:37:00 39 James Hufflett 0:37:33 40 David Howard 0:38:55 41 Matt Farrar 0:41:05 42 Chris Stark 0:42:10 43 Richard Greenwood 0:42:46 44 Jonathan Halliwell 0:42:52 45 Scott Maclachlan 0:43:02 46 Richard Ainsworth Ainsworth 0:43:27 47 Neil Poskitt 0:44:01 48 Conal Mckenna 0:44:47 49 Steve Owens 0:45:06 50 Micheal Searle 0:45:07 51 Dan Roberts 0:45:26 52 Blair Oldershaw 0:45:42 53 Dave Wallace 0:45:45 54 Marty Dinniss 0:48:39 55 Chris Nicholls 0:49:11 56 Euan Seymour 0:49:37 57 Lindsay Horton 0:50:51 58 Doug Sharland 0:51:33 59 Chris Sanson 0:55:01 60 Steve Rooney 0:59:45 61 Frank Schlaffmann 1:00:17 62 Mark Hiddleston 1:01:19 63 David Milne 1:02:16 64 Tim Elliott 1:07:19 65 Warren Borlase 1:09:00 66 Blair Macdonald 1:11:36 67 Doug Haines 1:11:47 68 Tristan Kramers 1:14:50 69 Thomas Zink 1:26:03 70 Todd Stephenson 1:28:53 71 Tim Wilson 1:33:57 72 Fraser Collie 1:36:35 73 Lindsay Gault 1:38:40 74 Garry Wadsworth 1:40:30 75 Dion Bareta Bareta 1:53:11 76 Ben Doyle 1:54:15 77 Bryan Crump 2:15:27 78 Peter Hatton 79 James Williamson 80 Edwin Crossling 81 Alistair Crossling 82 Jurjen Geerts 83 Cameron Wood 84 Pete Rhodes-Robinson 85 Justin Price 86 Tate Dogan 87 James Early

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annika Smail 2:52:13 2 Nic Leary 0:08:02 3 Samara Sheppard 0:27:11 4 Sara Taylor 0:28:07 5 Marjolein Ros 0:29:26 6 Amanda Jenkins 0:41:49 7 Lisa Morgan 0:42:32 8 Eloise Fry 9 Monique Avery

Junior women 13-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Peters 3:39:37 2 Wendy Prinsloo 0:32:23

Women 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Reynolds 3:26:47 2 Hayley Davis 0:01:56 3 Kristie Fogarty 0:28:06 4 Kim Willianson 0:34:04 5 Jane Bamfield 0:38:03 6 Penny Kane 0:46:14 7 Aleisha Keating 0:51:10 8 Anique Blythen 1:06:26 9 Kathryn Campbell 1:11:50 10 Kirsty Craig 1:15:45 11 Angela Anders

Women 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Thomson 3:38:07 2 Katie Collins 0:00:17 3 Heather Kirkham 0:12:23 4 Charlotte Ireland 0:14:07 5 Bex Daly 0:15:37 6 Karen Murray 0:18:06 7 Mandy Richards 0:28:03 8 Sandra Stevenson 0:31:15 9 Rachel Ockelford 0:31:36 10 Maria Leijerstam 0:34:24 11 Diana Pedlow 0:36:40 12 Kim Hamer-Hurst 0:46:00 13 Nadia Coombe 0:53:26 14 Weston Angela 0:53:45 15 Renita Vanderhelm 0:55:05 16 Esther Neville 0:55:19 17 Emma Buttle 1:00:33 18 Helen Spring 1:02:15 19 Saskia Van Zijp 1:15:25 20 Anita Hiscock 1:19:22 21 Nic Jackson 1:25:05 22 Ginny Thomas 1:36:41 23 Jill Sirota 2:35:58 24 Cris Needham 2:50:39 25 Catherine Hale

Women 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Couch 3:50:06 2 Mandy Hancock 0:03:57 3 Janet Mckay 0:17:16 4 Jenny Visser 0:21:56 5 Jude Ellis 0:24:11 6 Marianne Kerridge 0:27:21 7 Phillippa Harford 0:33:24 8 Kim Slattery 0:33:43 9 Sarah Beadel 0:40:25 10 Jenny Marfell-Jones 1:07:19 11 Sherry Mckinnon 1:35:57 12 Fay Cunningham 3:07:14 13 Kaylene Wilson 14 Vicky Robertson

Women 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sharon Prutton 3:41:14 2 Jo Holden 0:06:44 3 Susan Heydon-Whalley 0:49:21 4 Jaquetta Bradshaw 1:11:08

Women 60+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Eskrick 3:45:31 2 Isy Kennedy 0:56:29 3 Sue Cuthbertson 3:18:41

Junior men 13-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anton Cooper 2:27:33 2 Tom Bradshaw 0:07:37 3 Samuel Shaw 0:09:47 4 Nigel Mcdowell 0:13:59 5 Richard Anderson 0:19:33 6 Conor Corbett 0:31:44 7 Chris Strain 0:39:50 8 Jonty Sanders 0:41:16 9 Timothy Robertson 0:55:30 10 David Robbins 1:00:37 11 Geoff Zink 1:09:37 12 Natedogg Sheppard 1:22:35 13 Jono Wood 1:36:24 14 Dylan Smith 1:42:09 15 Joshua Cornish 1:49:44 16 Vincent Phua 1:53:00 17 Jack Sowry 2:01:58 18 Brad Nelson 2:13:06 19 Adam 'Bushman' Parr 2:20:38 20 Sean Johnson 2:50:18 21 Jack Pearson 3:06:33 22 Christen Kruger 23 Gareth Barker 3:06:40 24 Dylan Graham 3:12:06 25 Kieran Ginty 3:29:27 26 Mitchell Jack 27 Aidan Terpstra 28 Oliver Craig 29 Marcus Slack

Men 19-20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damon Mead 2:52:39 2 Thomas Mace 0:05:10 3 Rory Hart 0:05:57 4 Josh Scott 0:07:42 5 Matthew Page 0:07:48 6 Andrew Beijeman 0:07:49 7 Mark Beijeman 0:08:47 8 Oliver Coutts 0:09:47 9 Hamish Collie 0:11:46 10 Mark Dunlop 0:16:26 11 Lindsay Froggatt 0:17:02 12 Dayne Mcknight 0:18:35 13 Stuart Kuus 0:18:58 14 Kane Armstrong 0:22:00 15 Rob Farmer 0:22:33 16 Andrew King 0:29:33 17 Palmer Duncan 0:34:24 18 John Hungerford 0:34:31 19 Andrew Maddever 0:37:15 20 Paul Moreno 0:39:04 21 Chris Gudopp 0:41:14 22 Blair Cornelius 0:41:24 23 Stephen Mcneil 0:42:24 24 Shaun Mcgrath 0:42:39 25 David Kirby 0:42:49 26 Russell Allen 0:44:37 27 Scott Taylor 0:46:31 28 Richard Davidson 0:46:58 29 Grant Amelung 0:47:55 30 Nick Flack 0:49:08 31 Lester Young 0:49:25 32 Dan Lovett 0:50:24 33 Ben Longworth 0:54:36 34 Owen Hughes 1:00:23 35 Bertie De Graaff 1:01:23 36 Jonathan Wild 1:03:57 37 John Froude 1:05:17 38 Jarrod Bang 1:06:01 39 Jamie Stewart 1:06:05 40 Jack Edginton 1:06:22 41 Alex Horvat 1:07:31 42 Kaiser Stephen 1:10:23 43 Sam Thornton 1:14:02 44 Alex Foster 1:17:25 45 Chris Darby 1:21:50 46 David Lim 1:26:13 47 Hendrik Britz 1:31:41 48 Gareth Beaumont 1:37:50 49 Patrick Newsam 1:41:27 50 Miguel Roncoroni 1:48:43 51 Jon Lloyd 1:50:56 52 James Pugsley 1:52:46 53 Stu Bailey 1:57:21 54 Kieran Adams 2:10:06 55 Richard Noble 2:10:16 56 Jonathan Swan 2:15:16 57 David Selby 2:19:59 58 Benji Hall 2:30:22 59 Paul Bascand 2:30:24 60 Bob Agnew 2:50:55 61 Rorn Pheng 62 Robert Kropp 63 Henry Cook 64 Angus Newsam 65 Alexey Z

Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wood 2:35:06 2 Gary Hall 0:00:21 3 Tony Keith 0:02:50 4 Tony Brownrigg 0:10:47 5 Josh Wrigley 0:11:12 6 Bob Addey 0:12:54 7 Maurice Ebbett 0:12:56 8 Hamish Lane 0:16:07 9 Niall Brown 0:18:18 10 Kether Gati 0:22:50 11 Julian Mitchell 0:23:09 12 Mark Vincett 0:24:09 13 Callum Kennedy 0:26:11 14 Joshu Mountjoy 0:26:21 15 Rob Moore 0:26:53 16 Nathan Rankin 17 Mark Wallace 0:27:44 18 Tom Frith 0:29:21 19 Daryl Warnock 0:29:33 20 Colin Slater 0:35:29 21 Chris Cheesmore 0:37:15 22 Dominic Blissett 0:38:10 23 Duane Watene 0:38:12 24 Pete Gilbert 0:38:50 25 Hayden Friend 0:39:05 26 Brent Simpson 0:39:38 27 Matt Amos 0:40:14 28 Alex Fierro 0:40:33 29 Rod Armstrong 0:41:23 30 Ed Banks 0:41:56 31 Gregg Simpson 0:42:01 32 Robert Duff 0:42:32 33 Jason Turner 0:42:40 34 Mirko Zatezalo 0:43:56 35 Matthew St Amand 0:45:12 36 Nic Blair 0:45:42 37 Keith Anderson 0:45:59 38 Felix Roethenbacher 0:47:15 39 Reece Geursen 0:48:40 40 Anders Waiker 0:48:52 41 Fergus Robertson 0:48:59 42 Thomas Charles 0:49:39 43 Nick Gould 0:50:04 44 Hugh Biss 0:50:27 45 Pete Marshall 0:50:57 46 Steve Rusbatch 0:51:26 47 Scott Manderson 0:52:42 48 Andrew Murray 0:53:38 49 Craig Anderson 0:53:45 50 Chris Baring 0:53:59 51 Jez Simpson 0:54:02 52 Josiah Sciascia 0:54:12 53 Jonathan Gunn 0:54:30 54 Hugo Chisholm 55 Andrew Gifford 0:55:22 56 Tim Divett 0:55:37 57 Ross Valintine 0:55:44 58 Marcus Baguley 0:55:50 59 Dave Pillar 0:56:46 60 Dave Norriss 0:56:54 61 Dave Campbell 0:57:46 62 Mat Devery 0:58:21 63 Craig Briggs 0:58:28 64 Chris Purchas 0:59:57 65 Ben Casson 1:00:36 66 Ben Lepper 1:00:46 67 Troy Hicks 1:00:48 68 Bruce Troughton 1:01:01 69 Vaughan Harrison 1:01:12 70 Mark Fraser 1:01:38 71 Euan Mcintosh 1:01:52 72 Tim O'donovan 1:02:00 73 David Fryer 1:02:56 74 Nick Timmins 1:03:06 75 Blair Clatworthy 1:04:06 76 Bruce Cullen 1:05:12 77 Paul Norman 1:05:37 78 Liam O'leary 1:05:54 79 Ed Menzies 1:06:53 80 Henry Collingridge 1:07:05 81 Martyn Bryant 1:07:27 82 Mathew Clark 1:07:28 83 Peter Woodman-Aldridge 1:08:04 84 Angus Mcgrath 1:08:21 85 Nicholas Thomas 1:08:26 86 Gawn Steve 1:08:33 87 Jason Eady 1:08:39 88 Colin Sullivan 1:09:25 89 Justin Crawshay 1:10:53 90 Nathan Strong 1:11:02 91 Martijn Van Der Tol 1:12:35 92 Jason Bye 1:12:40 93 Eddie Hussey 1:13:42 94 Jason Cornish 1:13:43 95 Marty Coyle 1:13:58 96 Kevin Fisher 1:14:20 97 Ian Thompson 1:14:25 98 Bruce Roberts 1:14:41 99 Paul Bishop 1:14:45 100 Nigel Gaudin 1:15:38 101 Tim Davidson 1:15:58 102 Ewan Macmaster 1:16:16 103 Leon Dawson 1:16:54 104 Travis Gray 1:16:56 105 Justin Emerson 1:16:58 106 Adam Christian 1:17:00 107 Dayne Mcandrews 1:17:14 108 Steve Galletly 1:18:09 109 Matthew Mcculloch 1:18:15 110 Hayden Armstrong 1:18:41 111 Rex Massey-Molloy 1:18:48 112 Alister Watt 1:19:41 113 Matt Mckendrey 1:20:23 114 Ross Gardiner 1:20:25 115 Rob Holmes 1:20:26 116 Malcolm Wilson 1:21:06 117 Conor Kershaw 1:21:11 118 Michal Solc 1:22:12 119 Lawson Freeman 1:22:15 120 Dave Hale 1:22:41 121 Andre Reynolds 1:23:05 122 Andrew Outhwaite 1:23:31 123 William Pennington 1:23:53 124 Marc Freeman 1:24:19 125 Andy Bowley 1:24:45 126 Andy Carruthers 1:24:48 127 Alastair Kendrew 1:25:18 128 Karl Rippey 1:25:21 129 Mike Brown 1:25:23 130 Jonathan Zukerman 1:27:27 131 Karl Wilton 1:27:28 132 John Dinsdale 1:27:42 133 Liam Murphy 1:28:18 134 Mark Schwarz 1:28:36 135 Stuart Maxwell 1:28:56 136 Rod Gear 1:29:08 137 Rhys Jamie Fox 1:29:12 138 Hamish Mcgregor 1:29:44 139 William Chaney 1:30:20 140 Chris Newton 1:30:38 141 Scott Mcintosh 1:32:41 142 Daniel Bognuda 1:32:45 143 Mark Bennett 1:32:51 144 Ross Hammersley-Myers 1:33:00 145 Luc Hennekens 1:33:01 146 Mark Drew 1:33:18 147 Michael Collins 1:33:21 148 Lloyd Kinzett 1:34:07 149 Edward Goody 1:34:15 150 Ross Hubbard 1:34:25 151 Hayden Kana 1:35:07 152 Brent Cleator 1:35:21 153 Glenn Sturgess 1:36:42 154 Paul Andrewes 1:37:56 155 Tony Humphries 1:38:14 156 Michael Pennington 1:38:21 157 Brett Andrews 1:38:52 158 Paul Carlyon 1:39:04 159 Phill Sherring 1:39:09 160 Geoff Mcdonnell 1:39:45 161 Chris Fitzwater 1:40:00 162 Adam Souness 1:40:08 163 Vince Robertson 1:40:59 164 Andrew Lloyd 1:41:49 165 Bryant Cook 1:42:19 166 John Kowalczyk 1:43:03 167 Simon Crook 1:43:21 168 James Hardaker 1:45:03 169 Reon Graham 1:45:16 170 Kevin Broome 171 Jason Scobie 1:45:43 172 Claude Dabaliz 1:46:27 173 Ed Martin 1:46:53 174 Kris Hammond 1:47:10 175 Andre Russell 1:47:18 176 Billy Brough 1:47:26 177 Daniel Mcguigan 1:47:45 178 Matt Houlihan 1:48:29 179 Chris Holmes 1:49:12 180 Gene Clendon 1:49:38 181 Nik Cheals 1:51:56 182 Peter Bennett 1:52:26 183 Craig Wilson 1:52:27 184 Jed Glasgow 1:52:57 185 Mark Wansbrough 1:53:40 186 Peter Shaw 1:54:45 187 Simon Blencowe 1:57:32 188 Phillip Martin 2:00:34 189 Kevin Crane 2:01:31 190 Waitoa Nathan 2:02:11 191 Troy Hunt 2:02:36 192 Stu Smith 2:02:41 193 Rene Genet 2:04:24 194 Richard Plyer 2:12:19 195 Neville Clark 2:13:17 196 Andrew Baily Gibson 2:13:39 197 Aaron Sloss 2:14:25 198 Don Moormann 2:14:31 199 Owen Sutherland 2:14:35 200 Graeme Boner Jaques 2:14:53 201 David Crawford 2:15:19 202 Chris Gadd 2:15:31 203 Bennie Prinsloo 2:16:01 204 Chris Hipkins 2:17:13 205 Robert Webber 2:18:21 206 Aaron Cowan 2:21:38 207 Henk Van Duin 2:23:17 208 Gary Baird 2:23:51 209 Brent Windelburn 2:24:32 210 Steve Sim 2:24:34 211 Kirk Cheney 2:25:00 212 Dave Ramsden 2:25:28 213 Greg Lynch 2:26:20 214 Robert Lancaster 2:27:06 215 Brett Gray 2:28:14 216 Andy Morse 2:29:55 217 Chris Henry 2:30:50 218 Malcolm Jeffrey 2:31:06 219 Ian Dunford 2:31:48 220 Craig Scott 2:33:43 221 Ben Mchugo 2:33:49 222 Damien Rogers 2:36:43 223 Martin Gribble 2:36:49 224 Kirk Austin 2:38:26 225 Craig Kenny 2:40:13 226 Andy Greenhill 2:41:20 227 Mark Carter 2:46:52 228 Anthony Muollo 2:49:18 229 Horrice Molyneux 2:54:08 230 Simon Smith 2:55:29 231 Tim Knight 2:57:40 232 Carl Larsen 3:05:30 233 Scott Cowan 3:09:45 234 Phil Templeton 3:12:26 235 Ben Rowell 3:18:02 236 Anthony Murch 3:26:17 237 Stephan Kruger 5:02:05 238 Ryan Crawcour 239 Corrie Sargent 240 Phil Southey 241 Sam Oosterkamp 242 Neil Mora 243 Dan Kellow 244 Karl Duncan 245 Leighton Stevenson 246 Dallas Rewi 247 Jimmie Fourie 248 Jeremy Broom 249 Scott Estcourt 250 James Burgess 251 Stephen Wallace 252 Blair Gollop 253 Duncan Elliott 254 Darren Calder 255 David Flynn 256 David Rohan 257 Charlie Blanch 258 Owen Clarke 259 Blair Leslie 260 Stuart Cowdell 261 Matt Gerstenberger 262 Marty Simeon

Men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trevor Woodward 2:41:00 2 Nick Warring 0:04:21 3 Clive Bennett 0:04:28 4 Jonny Waghorn 0:14:51 5 Kerei Thompson 0:16:50 6 Jerome Sheppard 0:16:51 7 Paul Chaplow 0:18:03 8 Barryn Westfield 0:19:20 9 Tim Bygate 0:22:03 10 Mike Hunn 0:22:36 11 Jon Prescott 0:22:39 12 Brent Symes 0:24:36 13 Steve Grenside 0:24:37 14 Andy Macdonald 0:25:27 15 Brett Irving 0:25:35 16 Ross Bailey 0:32:42 17 Dave Dellabarca 0:33:56 18 Mark Sherlock 0:36:35 19 Steve Orchard 0:37:43 20 Rhys Lyall 0:38:37 21 Andy Mcdonell 0:39:26 22 Scott Adin 0:39:39 23 Ian Thomas 0:39:48 24 John Jacob 0:39:55 25 John Mcgrail 0:41:25 26 Nick Lowe 0:41:34 27 Shane Williams 0:42:33 28 Anthony Edmonds 0:42:41 29 Gil Peters 0:42:58 30 Tim Renner 0:43:09 31 Ken Anderson 0:44:18 32 Geoff Tilbrook 0:44:39 33 Paul Adams 0:44:46 34 Ross Mepham 0:44:55 35 Mark Wright 0:44:58 36 Steve Strain 0:45:51 37 Nick Sheen 0:47:52 38 Brendan Ryan 0:48:07 39 Brent Doile 0:49:38 40 Dave Rudge 0:49:42 41 Craig Norman 0:49:49 42 David Carman 0:50:39 43 Andy Martin 0:50:51 44 John Willmer 0:51:13 45 Blair Francis 0:51:38 46 Danie Mars 0:52:39 47 Paul Withnall 0:52:48 48 Barry Jowett 0:52:53 49 Mark Blythen 0:53:21 50 John Robertson 0:53:37 51 Chris Anderson 0:53:57 52 Shane Collett 0:54:09 53 Gavin Hadfield 0:54:48 54 Jim Terpstra 0:57:20 55 Trev Mail 0:57:35 56 Simon Dearsly 0:57:43 57 Stephen Smith 0:58:33 58 Benjamin Short 0:59:20 59 Ray Molloy 1:00:16 60 Karl Van Polanen 1:00:29 61 Paul Harford 1:00:36 62 Chris Sherwood 1:01:14 63 Sandy Milliken 1:01:40 64 Gavin Ng 1:01:52 65 John Unwin 1:01:56 66 Michael Norton 1:02:05 67 Anthony O'connell 1:03:05 68 Gary Dunnet 1:03:12 69 Paul Pearson 1:03:20 70 David Woodnorth 1:03:37 71 Jamie Hodgkinson 1:04:41 72 Andrew Seeley 1:06:15 73 John Grimwood 1:06:56 74 Jarlath Blair 1:06:58 75 Malcolm Stairmand 1:07:09 76 Dirk Naish 1:07:11 77 Andrew Simmonds 1:07:15 78 Myles Cosgrove 1:07:20 79 Richard Hoskin 1:07:23 80 Grant Pidgeon 1:07:30 81 Nigel Mcilroy 1:07:59 82 Tim Collinson 1:08:01 83 Alan T Hill 1:08:21 84 Kevin Lampen-Smith 1:08:28 85 Nigel Streeter 1:08:31 86 Mark Allen 1:08:42 87 Brian Walmsley 1:09:01 88 Ralph Roberts 1:09:07 89 Sven Mehzoud 1:09:12 90 Craig Erskine 1:10:22 91 Adam Lewis 1:10:23 92 Malcolm Robbins 1:11:03 93 Barrie Wallington 1:11:12 94 Theo Deen 1:11:19 95 Brendon Oneill 1:11:45 96 Steve Witkowski 1:11:56 97 Chris Toovey 1:12:33 98 John Barr-Brown 1:13:13 99 Jason Hall 1:13:24 100 Ralph Noldan 1:13:34 101 Rob Molloy 1:14:08 102 Murray Leikis 1:15:08 103 Brian Faulknor 1:15:18 104 Greg Hamilton 1:15:19 105 Malcolm Bull 1:15:41 106 Tony Goodrick 1:16:36 107 Rob Burroughs 1:16:39 108 Andy Jones 1:16:53 109 Clive Walmsley 1:16:55 110 Kevin Small 1:18:24 111 Peter Crabtree 1:18:29 112 Warren Shervey 1:18:53 113 Greg Spence 1:19:11 114 Pete Wells 1:20:56 115 Dave Russell 1:21:06 116 Raymond Morgan 1:21:40 117 Warren King 1:22:02 118 Maurice Mills 1:22:12 119 Steve Buckley 1:22:36 120 Stuart Byrne 1:23:31 121 Phil Goodwin 1:23:34 122 Kevin Dickins 1:24:42 123 John Harvey 1:25:06 124 Mark Smith 1:25:20 125 Chris Appleby 1:27:25 126 Colin Wansbrough 1:27:39 127 Andrew Curtis-Cody 1:27:55 128 Gavin Fitzgerald 1:28:03 129 Sean Broadley 1:28:06 130 Andrew Eales 1:29:48 131 Allan Tapp 1:30:00 132 John Filsell 1:30:15 133 Colin Owens 1:30:38 134 Howard Markland 1:30:45 135 Brian Orman 1:31:14 136 John Evans 1:32:28 137 Darren Smith 1:32:52 138 Murray Beker 1:33:08 139 John Etherington 1:33:14 140 Nigel Parry 1:33:24 141 Mike Dalton 1:33:41 142 Davin Murdoch 1:33:52 143 Paul Alexander 1:34:06 144 Peter Caldwell 1:34:11 145 Simon Bendall 1:34:37 146 Mark Schroder 1:35:20 147 Charles De Groot 1:35:24 148 Chris Duthie-Jung 1:35:46 149 Kevan Scott 1:35:49 150 Peter Rawlins 1:36:06 151 Tony Pepperell 1:36:26 152 John Gasson 1:36:27 153 Peter Johnston 1:36:39 154 Brent Sarten 1:37:10 155 Graham Burrell 1:37:17 156 Mark Southworth 1:37:18 157 Craig Fraser 1:37:56 158 Steven Fitzgerald 1:38:07 159 Bruce Gardiner 1:38:13 160 Mark Lockyer 1:38:39 161 Simon Hegarty 1:38:56 162 Keith Pittams 1:39:04 163 Richard Creasy 1:39:06 164 Andrew Strother 1:39:16 165 David Grahame 1:39:19 166 Noel Tapp 1:40:13 167 Richard Paddock 1:40:21 168 David Comans 1:41:04 169 Graeme Walton 1:42:00 170 David Talbot 1:42:45 171 Danny Mollan 1:42:55 172 Herwin Bongers 1:43:20 173 Maurice Heappey 1:43:41 174 Paddy Atkinson 1:44:31 175 Ross Twyford 1:44:35 176 Parkes Bruce 1:44:42 177 Marty Richards 1:45:57 178 Ben Allan 1:46:07 179 Bojan Radosavljevic 1:46:27 180 Mike Etheridge 1:46:48 181 Ian Cooper 1:47:47 182 John Makowem 1:48:46 183 John Marker 1:49:03 184 Simon Hunt 1:49:10 185 Alan May 1:49:35 186 Martin Hunn 1:49:50 187 Angus Grant 1:50:18 188 Nigel Raymond 1:50:24 189 Eddie Davis 1:50:43 190 Randall Walker 1:51:14 191 Steve Martin 1:51:25 192 Andrew Mcfarlane 1:51:45 193 Steve Searancke 1:52:17 194 Bruce Symon 1:52:41 195 Ricky Gould 1:57:00 196 Steven Lawson 1:57:29 197 Neil Thompson 1:57:36 198 Steve Roberts 1:58:03 199 Neil Butler 1:58:07 200 Wade Tihema 1:59:35 201 Saxon Marfell-Jones 2:01:32 202 Alan Unsworth 2:02:19 203 Mark Aitken 2:02:40 204 Matt Durkin 2:02:49 205 Nathan Callaghan 2:03:29 206 Peter Borstrok 2:03:34 207 Grant Neilson 2:05:14 208 Michael Kerr 2:05:19 209 Andrew Gregory 2:05:29 210 Peter Rose 2:07:26 211 Greg Galland 2:12:08 212 Ashley Barker 2:12:39 213 Hamish Bowen 2:12:55 214 Philip Wolstencroft 2:13:18 215 Simon Firth 2:14:38 216 Martin Screen 2:15:16 217 Tim Ramsden 2:17:34 218 Paul Larkin 2:18:14 219 Chris Costello 2:19:07 220 Tim Cleary 2:20:21 221 Bong Clarin 2:21:13 222 Dave Cahill 2:22:31 223 Phil Grey 2:22:58 224 Paul Thomas 2:26:59 225 David Saxton 2:27:25 226 Kenneth Ryan 2:31:50 227 Ray Yates 2:32:39 228 Mark Meyer 2:36:23 229 Richard Norton 2:36:29 230 Mike Kelly 2:41:10 231 Chadd Thornton 2:44:06 232 Wayne Kaire 2:47:40 233 Steve Booth 2:48:22 234 Glen Banks 2:48:54 235 Peter Bevington 2:50:20 236 Sean Johnson's Dad 2:53:30 237 Peter Goodman 3:06:54 238 Keith Lawrence 3:11:40 239 Matt Jones 3:13:17 240 Philip Nelson 3:20:26 241 Andrew Burgess 3:25:52 242 George Smart 3:29:22 243 Paul Jakobs 3:37:35 244 Mark Le Moray 4:36:31 245 Martin Henry 246 Steve Braithwaite 247 Robert Cameron 248 Chris Walker 249 Peter Wills 250 Michael Emerson 251 Allan Hughes 252 Lyndon Hookham 253 Dave Bishop 254 Miles Doring 255 Darin Stringer 256 Common Pseudonym 257 Simon Bygate 258 Mark Shotter 259 David Hudson 260 Rob Ferreira 261 Rodney Barber 262 Alan Whiting 263 Andrew Slack 264 Rob Harrow 265 Andrew Fisher 266 Daniel Coe 267 Guy Lane 268 Brent Weber

Men 50-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ian Paintin 2:45:06 2 Peter Arkwright 0:09:34 3 Phil Etheridge 0:22:36 4 Stephen Coppard 0:24:52 5 Martyn Pearce 0:26:15 6 David King 0:27:31 7 Gary Moller 0:27:34 8 Geoff Buysman 0:28:11 9 David Heads 0:32:00 10 Martin Lewington 0:42:11 11 Peter Pigou 0:44:52 12 Rob Kay 0:48:02 13 Jon Davison 0:49:46 14 Christopher Charles Janes 0:49:58 15 Glen Gibb 0:50:13 16 Paul Saxer-Tidswell 0:51:00 17 Jamie Woods 0:52:27 18 John Mote 0:52:35 19 Francis Hoen 0:54:12 20 Warwick Bolton 0:54:28 21 Brent Jeffares 0:55:26 22 Philip Bartley 0:56:11 23 Dennis Bartlett 0:57:39 24 John Keeler 1:00:24 25 Dave Ross 1:00:53 26 Stephen Franks 1:01:39 27 James Wright 1:01:59 28 Ton Remmerswaal 1:07:23 29 Chris Logan 1:08:10 30 Peter Miskimmin 1:08:17 31 Richard Croad 1:08:28 32 Herman Hudepohl 1:09:22 33 Ian Hague 1:10:08 34 Vince Langford 1:12:07 35 Tom Greenwood 1:12:24 36 Ross Edward Curry 1:12:32 37 Ross Leslie 1:13:14 38 Bob Biker 1:13:45 39 Brent Miskimmin 1:14:21 40 Murray Puklowski 1:15:13 41 Robert Miller 1:16:27 42 Peter Campbell 1:18:24 43 Wayne Dahren 1:19:30 44 Greg Hicks 1:21:28 45 Dave O'donovan 1:21:35 46 Keith Wild 1:22:04 47 Kevin Pinfold 1:23:07 48 Paul Atkins 1:30:53 49 Bruce Chisholm 1:33:32 50 Tim Cookson 1:34:25 51 Phil Beijeman 1:36:07 52 Peter Ryan 1:38:52 53 Jaime Martinez 1:42:46 54 Christopher Harvey 1:43:21 55 Sean Froude 1:44:18 56 Stephen Purchas 1:46:36 57 Lester Ronald 1:46:40 58 Shane Gaskin 1:47:36 59 Phil Swain 1:47:38 60 Richard Lawrence 1:47:53 61 James Craig 1:48:05 62 Trevor Mallard 1:51:15 63 Nick Rea 1:53:18 64 Joey Groves 1:53:56 65 Russell Pilcher 1:54:38 66 Barry Vryenhoek 1:57:00 67 Marc Wheeler 1:58:26 68 Barry Lindsay 1:58:58 69 Perry Loader 2:00:24 70 Steve O'malley 2:08:25 71 Marco Kraayvanger 2:11:03 72 Grant Pearson 2:18:30 73 Elwyn Pugsley 2:41:07 74 Paul Mcgillicuddy 2:43:32 75 Mark Farrell 2:48:30