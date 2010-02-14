Image 1 of 4 Matt Scoles enjoys his downhill run (Image credit: Jeff Carter) Image 2 of 4 Glenn Haden's chances exploded with a puncture (Image credit: Jeff Carter) Image 3 of 4 Cameron Cole on his way to victory (Image credit: Jono Church) Image 4 of 4 Sean McCarroll rips it on his way down the hill (Image credit: Jono Church)

Tauranga's 2Stage Mountainbike Park played host to an estimated 3000 spectators, who flooded in to see Cameron Cole take victory in the latest round of the New Zealand Downhill Cup on Saturday.

The new 2Stage race course was constructed specifically for this event, and competitors relished the loose, dusty conditions to post close times at the front of all age group categories.

The elite men's race was a showdown that wasn't to be missed. The morning's seeding showed that it would be anybody's race to win. New Zealand MTB series round four winner Glenn Haden was an early casualty of the course as he punctured during his race run, to ruin any chance of a repeat this week.

American professional Luke Strobel qualified fastest, but just couldn't replicate that clean run with too many mistakes in his race run seeing him slide to 21st.

Cameron Cole rode a calculated run to take the win this week from Wyn Masters, with Switzerland's Martin Frei posting his best result this summer with a third placed finish. Matt Scoles and Nathan Rankin rounded out the top five by the narrowest of margins.

Jay Barrett continued his winning New Zealand MTB Cup form in the under 17 category on the way to posting the eighth fastest time of the day, while Vaughan Woolhouse (under 19) and Freddie King (senior) both won at this new venue, against highly competitive fields.

In the open women's race, Sarah Atkin finally took the top step of the podium after threatening to do so at previous rounds, winning by a huge 12-second margin



Results Elite Men 1 Cameron Cole 0:02:14.550 2 Wyn Masters 0:02:16.990 3 Martin Frei 0:02:17.160 4 Matt Scoles 0:02:17.240 5 Nathan Rankin 0:02:17.910 6 Hayden McGregor 0:02:18.480 7 George Brannigan 0:02:20.760 8 James Dodds 0:02:22.230 9 Sean McCarroll 0:02:23.000 10 Matt Walker 0:02:23.110 11 Des Curry 0:02:23.470 12 Harry Armstrong 0:02:23.910 13 Tim Eaton 0:02:25.480 14 Joel Gebbie 0:02:25.790 15 Edo Franco 0:02:28.280 16 Rob Venables 17 Ken Faubert 0:02:29.340 18 James Rennie 0:02:33.740 19 Mathew Hillsey 0:02:34.790 20 Hayden Lee 0:02:41.120 21 Luke Strobel 0:02:43.390 DNF Glenn Haden DNS Brook Macdonald DNS Thomas Jeandin

Under 19 Men 1 Vaughan Woolhouse 0:02:22.700 2 Brandon Lumsden 0:02:26.860 3 Sam Baker 0:02:27.310 4 Brandon Ransfield 0:02:29.320 5 Kirk Fisher 0:02:30.420 6 Kurt McDonald 0:02:31.190 7 Mitch Townsend 0:02:33.330 8 Corey Penney 0:02:34.040 9 Matt Silcock 0:02:34.680 10 Ryan Lewis 0:02:35.840 11 Corey Patel 0:02:37.720 12 Jason Lang 0:02:40.420 13 Lachlan Cruickshank 0:02:41.550 14 Oscar Tatom 0:02:42.860 15 Jack Sharland 0:02:46.370 16 Ryan Knell 0:02:47.700 17 Ben Dowman 0:02:48.070 18 Jeremy Compton 0:02:48.510 19 David Browne 0:02:48.600 20 Tyler Caplan 0:02:48.750 21 Jourdan Lethbridge 0:02:48.880 22 Nathan Sheppard 0:02:49.170 23 Jason Todd 0:03:00.560 24 Kyle Stannard 0:03:26.800 25 Jonathan Andrew 0:03:52.440 26 Tyler Kirk 0:04:53.090 DNS Nick Bygate DNS Lucas Jackson

Under 17 Men 1 Jay Barrett 0:02:19.950 2 Jake Robinson 0:02:26.480 3 Jacques Vosloo 0:02:27.880 4 Louis Hamilton 0:02:30.550 5 Campbell Mercer 0:02:35.330 6 Kurt Summerfield 0:02:35.660 7 Zach Baker 0:02:35.720 8 Giulio Laura 0:02:36.160 9 Dan Mccombie 0:02:38.380 10 Lawrence Cawte 0:02:38.560 11 Joel Tunbridge 0:02:39.440 12 Tom Rose 0:02:40.720 13 Mark Werpachowski 0:02:43.780 14 Morgan Taylor 0:02:46.780 15 Tim Adams 0:02:48.550 16 Jack Arnopp 0:02:49.840 17 Cameron Hancox 0:02:49.920 18 Michael Melles 0:02:51.390 19 Scott Milner 0:02:52.710 20 Kayne McGlue 0:02:52.860 21 Jackson Hine 0:02:53.620 22 Dan Lawton 0:02:53.920 23 Thomas Schischka 0:02:54.040 24 Jack Dodd 0:02:54.300 25 Mitch Thomas 0:02:56.040 26 Zach Rowe 0:02:57.380 27 Ryan Hunt 0:03:02.400 28 Jamie Rosier 0:03:04.530 29 Daniel La ulu 0:03:05.600 30 James Paling 0:03:07.650 31 Aled Dunn 0:03:10.310 32 Harrison Redshaw 0:03:15.010 DNS Michael Gunter DNS Josiah Clark DNS Jarrod Anderson

Senior Men 1 Freddie King 0:02:21.200 2 Daniel Meilink 0:02:21.240 3 Sam Shucksmith 0:02:21.390 4 Scott McGregor 0:02:21.930 5 Richard Leacock 0:02:22.200 6 David Balderstone 0:02:23.830 7 Tom Winwood 0:02:25.180 8 Carl Edmondson 0:02:25.280 9 Nick Mead 0:02:25.960 10 Daniel Heads 0:02:25.980 11 Rob Farmer 0:02:26.490 12 Kurt Lancaster 0:02:26.790 13 Dominic Stulen 0:02:28.150 14 Chris Johnston 0:02:28.350 15 Bryn Dickerson 0:02:28.930 16 Tyler Perrin 0:02:29.080 17 Ollie Knight 0:02:29.390 18 Joel Flanagan 0:02:30.110 19 Jamie Lyall 0:02:30.450 20 Ben Tyas 0:02:30.480 21 Matt Ineson 0:02:30.620 22 Shanan Whitlock 0:02:35.040 23 Mathew Mcgovern 0:02:35.210 24 Asher Ellery 0:02:36.240 25 Ben Stewart 0:02:36.560 26 Joe Henry 0:02:37.430 27 Scott Taylor 0:02:37.610 28 Simon Dibben 0:02:39.020 29 Kevin Warner 0:02:39.460 30 Callum Wilson 0:02:39.520 31 Steven Pattle 0:02:40.040 32 Jamie Eagle 0:02:41.940 33 Ryan Williamson 0:02:42.090 34 Kai Crow 0:02:42.410 35 Ilya Zharenikov 0:02:45.610 36 Daniel Taylor 0:02:45.840 37 Tristan Ratcliffe 0:02:49.640 38 Tim Warner 0:02:54.740 39 Josh Hutchinson 0:02:58.030 40 Jono Tonkin 0:03:03.770 41 Beau Lowrie 0:03:09.120 DNS Tom Mathews DNS Michael Sims DNS Dave Anderson

Master 1 1 Byron Scott 0:02:19.520 2 Cameron Bisset 0:02:34.030 3 Andrew Martin 0:02:37.480 4 Kevin English 0:02:49.080 5 Leon Duggan 0:02:54.820 6 Stefan Bek 0:02:55.750 7 Rich Seaton 0:03:07.840 DNF Mike Green DNS Eugene Kara

Master 2 1 Dave Hamilton 0:02:35.410 2 David Rose 0:03:05.960 3 Andrew Melles 0:03:54.540 DNS Graeme Hunt

Hardtail Men 1 Jade Erickson 0:03:31.160 DNS Luke Brindle

Open Women 1 Sarah Atkin 0:02:51.610 2 Charlotte Clouston 0:03:03.780 3 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:03:09.870 4 Baylee Jackson 0:03:27.570 DNS Madeline Taylor DNS Kaytee Campbell DNS Sophie Tyas

Under 15 Boys 1 Josh Mccombie 0:02:37.210 2 Connor Hamilton 0:02:40.400 3 Cam Barrett 0:02:44.040 4 Gregory Tew 0:02:44.790 5 Ben Watkins 0:02:49.660 6 Josh Airey 0:02:58.960 7 Hayden Melles 0:03:05.210 8 Tom Brian 0:03:13.990 9 Matt Lawton 0:03:18.790 10 Dino Rutten 0:03:27.550 11 Tom Goodman 0:03:39.280 12 Jordan Holliday 0:03:41.290 DNS Danie Kattenberg