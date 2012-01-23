The new venue of Mt Hutt provided an exciting addition to the New Zealand MTB Cup national series this weekend. Holding a top level downhill event for the first time proved a popular attraction for the 175 competitors and a vocal, partisan Ashburton district crowd.

Competition was furious across all categories, with a Friday practice day giving all competitors ample opportunity to dial the course in, and set themselves up for the final race. The elite men's category again this week displayed just how close racing at this level is and provided an excellent showcase for New Zealand's world class athletes, racing against a number of international visitors.

In the elite women's race, Sarah Atkin was in a class of her own - seeding first and racing to a massive 20-second win over the rest of the women's field. Atkin raced all the "A" lines on course - the only female competitor to do so and the difference in her level of aggression showed directly on the clock, with a comfortable buffer back to Alanna Columb and the rest of the womens field.

Like Atkin, Brook MacDonald doubled up today with a fastest seeding result and the race win. Although by very tight margins, with Australian Jared Graves pouring on the power to almost snatch the win in his best result to date in his New Zealand visit. Only six seconds separated the top 10, and the tension was plain to see as rider after rider first tried to beat early leader Matt Walker, and then gain enough time to try to keep MacDonald from winning his second New Zealand MTB Cup event on the trot. Graves looked to have done enough, however MacDonald clearly knew he could gain enough time to win - which he did by improving on his seeding time by three seconds. For the 2009 junior world champion, two Cup wins in a row underlines his early season form and pace.

Most other categories held true to New Zealand Cup form, but new winners in the U17 and U19 juniors and the senior classes provided confidence boosting results for Carl Goodwin, Lawrence Cawte and Kyle Wilson. All three won for the first time at this level and will be sure to kick on from here as the series moves north.

South Island Downhill Cup

The Mt Hutt race also wrapped up the South Island Downhill Cup, the island portion of the New Zealand MTB Cup. Mat Scoles was rewarded for his results through the first three cup events - never outside the top five - to claim the South Island title for the elite men.

Atkin was never in doubt for her overall win, and all other category winners posted reasonably comfortable margins to claim their titles.

In terms of regional representation, Dunedin and Nelson riders claimed three South Island Cup titles each, Auckland riders two, and Christchurch, Wellington and Alexandra riders one apiece.

Riders move north to Nelson for the National Mountain Bike Championships next weekend.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brook MacDonald (NZl) 0:02:24.18 2 Jared Graves (Aus) 0:00:00.98 3 Matthew Scoles (NZl) 0:00:01.64 4 Justin Leov (NZl) 0:00:02.00 5 Richard Leacock (NZl) 0:00:04.93 6 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 0:00:05.02 7 Rupert Chapman (NZl) 0:00:05.27 8 Matthew Walker (NZl) 0:00:05.53 9 Daniel Franks (NZl) 0:00:06.18 10 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 0:00:06.23 11 Joseph Nation (NZl) 0:00:06.56 12 Reuben Olorenshaw (NZl) 0:00:06.66 13 Sam Perry (NZl) 0:00:07.00 14 Jed Rooney (NZl) 0:00:08.16 15 Thomas Mathews (NZl) 0:00:08.78 16 Hayden Lee (NZl) 0:00:12.62 17 Daniel Heads (NZl) 0:00:12.95 18 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 0:00:15.36 19 Jarrah Davies (Aus) 0:00:16.36 20 Fabian Kuettel (Swi) 0:00:22.18 21 Eugen-Maxi Dickerhoff (Ger) 0:00:22.44 22 Octavio Teixeira (NZl) 0:00:24.51 23 Sam Stevens (USA) 0:00:26.52 24 James Rennie (NZl) 0:00:26.91 25 Dan Sims (NZl) 0:00:32.76 26 Sam Baker (NZl) 0:00:39.09 27 Kuhn Martin (Ger) 0:00:44.04 28 Chris Patton (USA) 0:08:15.46 DNF George Brannigan (NZl) DNF Nick Bygate (NZl) DNS Dario Takada (NZl) DNS Tom Winwood (NZl)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Atkin (NZl) 0:02:53.92 2 Alanna Columb (NZl) 0:00:19.47 3 Sophiemarie Bethell (NZl) 0:00:23.91 4 Harriet Latchem (NZl) 0:00:24.76 5 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 0:00:32.25 6 Amy Liard (NZl) 0:00:35.25

U19 MEN # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lawrence Cawte (NZl) 0:02:36.88 2 Reece Potter (NZl) 0:00:00.71 3 Kurt Summerfield (NZl) 0:00:02.87 4 Leo Sandler (NZl) 0:00:03.52 5 Dan McCombie (NZl) 0:00:04.41 6 Harry Chapman (NZl) 0:00:04.99 7 Tom Burns (NZl) 0:00:05.98 8 Jamahl Stringer (NZl) 0:00:06.51 9 Kyle Lockwood (NZl) 0:00:06.63 10 Sheldon Kneale (NZl) 0:00:08.32 11 Zach Baker (NZl) 0:00:09.58 12 Michael Melles (NZl) 0:00:09.85 13 Raphael Kammlein-Cutler (NZl) 0:00:10.92 14 Troy Stewart (NZl) 0:00:11.92 15 Connor Harvey (NZl) 0:00:11.93 16 Caleb Smith (NZl) 0:00:12.73 17 Andy Wilson (NZl) 0:00:13.72 18 Caelab Drummond (NZl) 0:00:18.03 19 Elliot Davison (NZl) 0:00:18.19 20 Callum Sprosen (NZl) 0:00:18.47 21 Lloyd Jenks (NZl) 0:00:19.56 22 Ben Walker (NZl) 0:00:20.29 23 JD Devlin (NZl) 0:00:22.14 24 Alex Kennett (NZl) 0:00:24.07 25 Cameron Kerr (NZl) 0:00:26.53 26 Luke Hooper (NZl) 0:00:35.28 27 Will Keary (NZl) 0:00:42.97 DNF Hunter Jenkenson (NZl) DNF Donovan Isted (NZl) DNF Thomas Gornall (NZl) DNS Ethan Burgess (NZl) DNS Jono Ross (NZl) DNS Jake Paddon (NZl) DNS Alex Faulkner (NZl) DNS Josh Verberne (NZl) DNS Robert Havill (NZl) DNS Jim Lott (NZl) DNS Jay Barrett (NZl) DQ Louis Hamilton (NZl)

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Goodwin (NZl) 0:02:42.14 2 Josh McCombie (NZl) 0:00:04.39 3 Gareth Burgess (NZl) 0:00:10.77 4 Hayden Melles (NZl) 0:00:10.95 5 Willam Todhunter (NZl) 0:00:12.35 6 Toby Walker (NZl) 0:00:21.51 7 Fergis Mcintosh (NZl) 0:00:22.44 8 Jonathon Kennett (NZl) 0:00:22.58 9 Marcelo Teiveira (NZl) 0:00:24.45 10 Richard Scandrett (NZl) 0:00:25.09 11 Rod Hall (NZl) 0:00:26.17 12 Taylor Bachop (NZl) 0:00:26.75 13 Michael Lea (NZl) 0:00:27.01 14 Jordan Shadbolt (NZl) 0:00:27.58 15 DJ Holmes (NZl) 0:00:29.42 16 Thomas Goodman (NZl) 0:00:37.36 DNS James Rattray (NZl) DNS Robert Todhunter (NZl) DNS Dan Prior (NZl)

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wilson (NZl) 0:02:36.46 2 Leighton Kirk (NZl) 0:00:00.09 3 Jake Boylett (NZl) 0:00:01.13 4 Nick McConachie (NZl) 0:00:01.65 5 James Hampton (NZl) 0:00:02.14 6 Carl Edmondson (NZl) 0:00:02.25 7 Cameron Kay (NZl) 0:00:03.21 8 Ben Tyas (NZl) 0:00:03.35 9 Scott McGregor (NZl) 0:00:03.65 10 Ant Jackson (NZl) 0:00:04.21 11 Dylan Sanchez-Pinsent (NZl) 0:00:05.40 12 Mat Prior (NZl) 0:00:06.48 13 Tyler Brooker (NZl) 0:00:07.41 14 Andrew Bias (NZl) 0:00:11.04 15 Daryl Webb (NZl) 0:00:12.65 16 Paul Johns (NZl) 0:00:15.06 17 Josh Barnard (NZl) 0:00:15.28 18 Thilo Rucknagel (Ger) 0:00:16.44 19 Russell Archer (NZl) 0:00:17.24 20 Dan Whearty (NZl) 0:00:17.72 21 William Mathieson (NZl) 0:00:18.76 22 Ryan Tritt (NZl) 0:00:22.35 23 Adam McClintock (NZl) 0:00:23.72 24 Sam Proctor (NZl) 0:00:23.96 25 Mark Johns (NZl) 0:00:26.36 26 Sam Howey (NZl) 0:00:28.91 27 Phillip Walsh (NZl) 0:00:29.90 28 Lorenzo Mukunda (NZl) 0:00:35.21 29 Andrew Paisley (NZl) 0:00:35.97 30 Colin Tocher (NZl) 0:00:38.07 31 Peter Campbell (NZl) 0:00:39.72 32 William Lawrence (NZl) 0:00:49.00 33 Greg Turner (NZl) 0:01:10.14 DNF Matthew Wood (NZl) DNF William Parata (NZl) DNS Liam Jack (NZl) DNS Jonas Meier (NZl) DNS Hendrik Schulze (Ger) DNS Sean Kennedy (NZl) DNS Jacob Neaves (NZl) DNS Oscar Tatom (NZl) DNS Luke Johns (NZl) DNS Andrew Peck (NZl) DNS Jon Stout (NZl) DNS Scott Taylor (NZl)

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Winwood (NZl) 0:02:39.63 2 Cameron Bisset (NZl) 0:00:04.23 3 Jamie Nicoll (NZl) 0:00:04.54 4 Chris Mancey (NZl) 0:00:08.46 5 Andrew Martin (NZl) 0:00:09.55 6 Kevin English (NZl) 0:00:14.73 7 Wolfram Schwertner (Ger) 0:00:18.00 8 Kyle O Brian (NZl) 0:00:20.58 9 Tom Francis (NZl) 0:00:22.63 10 Tony Boroviec (NZl) 0:00:25.99 11 Marcos Barbosa (NZl) 0:00:31.18 12 Andy Chapman (NZl) 0:00:42.29 DNS Mike Pretty (NZl) DNS Teruaki Takahashi (Jpn)

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darryn Henderson (NZl) 0:02:45.45 2 John Boylett (NZl) 0:00:30.78 3 Vaughan Love (NZl) 0:00:32.64 4 Chris Sinclair (NZl) 0:00:37.05 5 Ashley Ruth (NZl) 0:00:38.64 6 Nick Dalton (NZl) 0:00:42.41 7 Vaughan Ellis (NZl) 0:00:53.49

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrienne Hooper (NZl) 0:03:22.97 2 Kaytee Campbell (NZl) 0:00:08.27 3 Julie Berry (Aus) 0:00:13.56 4 Dawn Daley-Coers (NZl) 0:00:17.93 5 Pippa Holdom (NZl) 0:00:26.70 DNF Rosella Pellegrino (Ger)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 0:03:12.66 2 Phoebe Coers (NZl) 0:00:31.63

Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oliver Jarman (NZl) 0:03:01.38 2 Carlos Wilson (NZl) 0:00:15.72 3 Caleb Burgess (NZl) 0:00:25.86

Tandem # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson & Rose Green (NZl) 0:03:48.55

South Island Downhill Cup final standings (rounded to nearest whole point)

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Scoles (NZl) 226 pts 2 Brook MacDonald (NZl) 207 3 Kieran Bennett (NZl) 184 4 Joseph Nation (NZl) 175 5 Reuben Olorenshaw (NZl) 168 6 Bryn Dickerson (NZl) 167 7 Richard Leacock (NZl) 165 8 Rupert Chapman (NZl) 157 9 Sam Perry (NZl) 155 10 George Brannigan (NZl) 134 10 Dan Sims (NZl) 134 12 Justin Leov (NZl) 131 13 Thomas Mathews (NZl) 130 14 Wyn Masters (NZl) 130 15 Jerome Clementz (Fra) 127 16 Jarrah Davies (Aus) 120 17 Octavio Teixeira (NZl) 108 18 Jed Rooney (NZl) 107 19 Chris Patton (USA) 104 20 Thomas Jeandin (Swi) 102 21 Sam Baker (NZl) 98 22 Matthew Walker (NZl) 91 23 Hayden Lee (NZl) 90 24 Jared Graves (Aus) 89 25 James Rennie (NZl) 84 26 Troy Murdoch (NZl) 80 27 Daniel Heads (NZl) 76 28 Emyr Davies (GBr) 55 29 Daniel Franks (NZl) 54 30 Reon Boe (NZl) 53 31 Nicolas Walser (Swi) 42 32 Fabian Kuettel (Swi) 36 33 Eugen-Maxi Dickerhoff (Ger) 35 34 Sam Stevens (USA) 34 35 Dario Takada (NZl) 33 36 Kuhn Martin (Ger) 28 37 Nick Bygate (NZl) 15 38 Tom Winwood (NZl) 11

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Atkin (NZl) 270 pts 2 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 202 3 Harriet Latchem (NZl) 191 4 Alanna Columb (NZl) 160 5 Amy Liard (NZl) 137 6 Sophiemarie Bethell (NZl) 136

Junior U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reece Potter (NZl) 241 pts 2 Dan McCombie (NZl) 213 3 Leo Sandler (NZl) 205 4 Tom Burns (NZl) 194 5 Kurt Summerfield (NZl) 175 6 Louis Hamilton (NZl) 173 7 Connor Harvey (NZl) 167 8 Zach Baker (NZl) 148 9 Lawrence Cawte (NZl) 137 10 Andy Wilson (NZl) 136 11 Raphael Kammlein-Cut (NZl) 126 12 Harry Chapman (NZl) 124 13 JD Devlin (NZl) 123 14 Alex Kennett (NZl) 116 15 Sheldon Kneale (NZl) 114 16 Jamahl Stringer (NZl) 107 17 Troy Stewart (NZl) 103 18 Callum Sprosen (NZl) 91 19 Jackson & Ro Green (NZl) 90 20 Caelab Drummond (NZl) 89 20 Lloyd Jenks (NZl) 87 22 Hunter Jenkenson (NZl) 80 23 Luke Hooper (NZl) 68 24 Cameron Kerr (NZl) 67 25 Thomas Gornall (NZl) 66 26 Lukas Chalmers (NZl) 64 27 Kyle Lockwood (NZl) 55 28 Donovan Isted (NZl) 53 29 Michael Melles (NZl) 52 30 Caleb Smith (NZl) 45 31 Jono Ross (NZl) 44 32 Jake Paddon (NZl) 40 33 Elliot Davison (NZl) 40 34 Campbell Liddell (NZl) 37 35 Bradley Dent (NZl) 36 36 Robert Havill (NZl) 36 37 Ben Walker (NZl) 36 38 Will Keary (NZl) 28

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 270 pts 2 Phoebe Coers (NZl) 243

Junior U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh McCombie (NZl) 261 pts 2 Carl Goodwin (NZl) 244 3 Gareth Burgess (NZl) 193 4 Jonathon Kennett (NZl) 183 5 Michael Lea (NZl) 145 6 Connor Sandri (NZl) 142 7 Jordan Shadbolt (NZl) 113 8 DJ Holmes (NZl) 108 9 Hayden Melles (NZl) 70 10 James Minty (NZl) 69 11 Willam Todhunter (NZl) 62 12 Toby Walker (NZl) 59 13 Harlam Heydon (NZl) 56 14 Dan Prior (NZl) 56 15 Marcelo Teiveira (NZl) 54 16 Rod Hall (NZl) 53 17 Richard Scandrett (NZl) 52 18 Taylor Bachop (NZl) 52 19 Thomas Goodman (NZl) 30 20 James Rattray (NZl) 15

Junior U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Wilson (NZl) 253 pts 2 Oliver Jarman (NZl) 177 3 Caleb Burgess (NZl) 76 4 Mathew Gillan (NZl) 74 5 Nils Heiniger (NZl) 68

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jake Boylett (NZl) 226 pts 2 Nick McConachie (NZl) 199 3 Carl Edmondson (NZl) 196 4 Leighton Kirk (NZl) 190 5 James Hampton (NZl) 172 6 Ben Tyas (NZl) 165 7 Ant Jackson (NZl) 159 8 Cameron Kay (NZl) 158 9 Dylan Sanchez-Pins (NZl) 148 10 Tyler Brooker (NZl) 137 11 Andrew Bias (NZl) 136 12 Daryl Webb (NZl) 131 13 Mat Prior (NZl) 128 14 Scott McGregor (NZl) 127 15 Thomas Lamb (NZl) 115 16 Kyle Wilson (NZl) 85 17 Adam McClintock (NZl) 82 18 Colin Tocher (NZl) 80 19 Russell Archer (NZl) 73 20 Thilo Rucknagel (Ger) 67 21 Conor MacFarlane (NZl) 65 22 Jameie Chapman (NZl) 64 22 Dan Whearty (NZl) 64 24 Zac Williams (NZl) 63 25 James Horran (NZl) 60 26 Jimmy Pollard (NZl) 57 27 Sam Proctor (NZl) 51 28 Hendrik Schulze (Ger) 50 29 Andrew Paisley (NZl) 49 30 Adrian Loo (NZl) 48 31 Russell Paver (GBr) 48 32 Tyler Perrin (NZl) 47 33 Josh Barnard (NZl) 44 34 Matthew Wood (NZl) 43 34 Paul Johns (NZl) 43 36 James Mulcahy (NZl) 42 37 William Mathieson (NZl) 40 38 Jonas Meier (NZl) 39 38 Daniel Benn (NZl) 39 38 Liam Jack (NZl) 39 38 Phillip Walsh (NZl) 39 42 Ryan Tritt (NZl) 38 43 Karl Shaw (NZl) 38 44 Jarrah Healy (NZl) 36 45 Sam Howey (NZl) 32 46 William Guthrie (NZl) 31 47 Kurt McDonald (NZl) 29 48 Mark Johns (NZl) 29 49 Lorenzo Mukunda (NZl) 26 50 Devlin Montana (Can) 24 50 Matthew Plowman (NZl) 24 50 Peter Campbell (NZl) 24 53 William Lawrence (NZl) 20 54 Greg Turner (NZl) 19 55 Ryan Lewis (NZl) 16 56 William Parata (NZl) 13 57 Jake Neaves (NZl) 13 58 Vinny Devereax (NZl) 12 58 Jon Stout (GBr) 12 60 Thomas Cohen (Aus) 6 61 Ben Eggleston (NZl) 6 62 Luis Affonso (NZl) 2

Open women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrienne Hooper (NZl) 265 pts 2 Julie Berry (Aus) 216 3 Kaytee Campbell (NZl) 137 4 Pippa Holdom (NZl) 125 5 Rosella Pellegrino (Ger) 104 6 Naomi Wilson (NZl) 84 7 Alanna Columb (NZl) 76 8 Carolin Friese (Ger) 68 9 Dawn Daley-Coers (NZl) 66 10 Teresa Blanpain (NZl) 65 11 Amy Freedman (NZl) 59 12 Indri Clendon (NZl) 59

Master 30+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Derek Winwood (NZl) 267 pts 2 Jamie Nicoll (NZl) 231 3 Chris Mancey (NZl) 196 4 Andrew Martin (NZl) 185 5 Kevin English (NZl) 159 6 Marcos Barbosa (NZl) 145 7 Boyd Grinstead (NZl) 134 8 Cameron Bisset (NZl) 132 9 Jeremy Jones (NZl) 112 10 Teruaki Takahashi (Jpn) 108 11 Tom Francis (NZl) 102 12 Tony Boroviec (NZl) 99 13 Wolfram Schwertner (Ger) 92 14 Kelly McGarry (NZl) 81 15 Ricky Pincott (NZl) 78 16 Mat Weir (NZl) 62 17 Kyle O Brian (NZl) 58 18 Tristan Muirhead (NZl) 57 19 Blair Christmas (NZl) 55 20 Mike Pretty (NZl) 51 20 Andy Chapman (NZl) 51 22 Shaun Hodges (NZl) 44 23 Craig Cox (NZl) 42 24 Wade Kenchington (NZl) 39 25 Justin Worth (NZl) 39 26 Simon Ward (NZl) 34 27 Adrian Main (Aus) 31 28 James Horan (NZl) 31

Master 40+ men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darryn Henderson (NZl) 180 pts 2 Michael Williamson (NZl) 162 3 Vaughan Love (NZl) 145 4 Ashley Ruth (NZl) 130 5 Chris Sinclair (NZl) 128 6 Nick Dalton (NZl) 121 7 Christian Meuli (NZl) 90 8 John Boylett (NZl) 81 9 Vaughan Ellis (NZl) 64