The 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup was completed over the weekend in Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest. The six event cross country national series was wrapped up in style at the world famous Rotorua mountain bike mecca, with tough racing across all elite and age group categories.

Saturday's race was held in perfect conditions, on a multi-lap race course that couldn't have been any better. Technically challenging, with tough climbs all worthy of a national series final, the Whaka course stretched riders to the limit.

Local Rotorua riders shone through across the age group categories on the morning race start, notable race winners being Garth Weinberg (Masters 1), Marcello Ojerio (Masters 2) and Nigel McDowell (Under 17 Men's). The feature Elite, Under 23 and Under 19 race in the afternoon kept the crowds enthralled, with tactical exchanges happening right through both men's and women's events.

The elite women's race was dominated again this week by Eloise Fry, who while riding to her own race plan at the front of the field, had to deal with constant and building pressure in the five lapper. Monique Avery and Michelle Bellamy were locked in a two-way duel right through the race and used their own tussle to exert pressure on Fry. However, their efforts were to no avail with Fry riding too smart to be reeled in, eventually riding away to a three-minute victory.

In the elite men's race, it was a similar story; however, winner Mike Northcott didn't have this one securely sewn up until he had the finish line in sight. A group of four determined athletes stalked Northcott from start to finish but couldn't break his hold on controlling the race off the front. Dirk Peters saw off the challenges from Carl Jones, Brendon Sharratt and Stu Houltham and maintained contact with Northcott through to the fifth lap to secure second place, with Carl Jones recovering from a mid race slump to grasp a battling third place finish. Sharratt rode consistently to fourth, and did enough with this result to claim the overall New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup title for 2010.

The under 19 men's race provided a lesson on how to destroy your opposition - Richard Anderson (Blenheim) exploded out of a tight, leading bunch of five to attack the race on the fourth and fifth laps, opening a gap he would hold through to the finish for an emphatic win. Sam Shaw just held off Christchurch's Logan Horn for the second podium step, with the chasing riders clearly exhausted.

With the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup now in the bag, riders have a short turnaround to prepare for the National Mountain Bike Championships, which start this Friday, February 26 in Wellington.

See below for full results for the final round in the New Zealand MTB Cup as well as final results for the North Island Cup and the New Zealand overall Cup.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Northcott 1:57:58 2 Dirk Peters 0:00:23 3 Carl Jones 0:03:25 4 Brendon Sharratt 0:04:00 5 Stuart Houltham 0:04:28 6 Scott Green 0:04:37 7 Adrian Retief 0:08:26 8 Patrick Avery 0:12:26 9 Gavin McCarthy 0:13:14 10 Wade Mangham 0:16:24 11 Josh Page 0:18:51 12 Darry Stevens 0:19:16 13 Chris Kendall 0:22:51 -1lap Nick Miller DNF Ash Hough DNF Chris Gaze DNF Justin Price DNF Cameron Wood

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eloise Fry 2:00:10 2 Monique Avery 0:02:57 3 Michelle Bellamy 0:06:08 4 Nina Pederson 0:06:57 5 Katherine O Neill 0:08:54 6 Raewyn Morrison 0:10:04 7 Sara Taylor 0:10:16 8 Adrienne Hooper 0:19:00 9 Lisa Morgan

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Anderson 1:41:03 2 Samuel Shaw 0:01:44 3 Logan Horn 0:01:46 4 Tom Bradshaw 0:04:02 5 Locky McArthur 0:04:59 6 Conor Corbett 0:06:33 7 Harley Going 0:15:55 8 Ian Burgess 0:19:41 -1lap Gareth Owen DNF Jack Chapman DNF Dominic Furkert DNS Reuben Horn

Under 19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Peters 1:51:49 2 Natalie Retief 0:44:11

Junior Under 15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kurt Standen 1:15:23 2 Jack Compton 0:04:17 3 Gareth Cannon 0:08:37 4 Peter Bethell 0:10:39 5 Ethan Jacobs 0:12:48 6 Jordan Castle 0:12:49 7 Niam MacDonald 0:26:23 8 Takumi Clarke 0:45:58

Junior Under 15 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Plumtree 1:19:12

Junior Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel McDowell 1:23:06 2 Tom Fox 0:02:29 3 Sam Gaze 0:05:45 4 Sean Hambrook 0:06:27 5 Josh Parkin 0:08:25 6 Callum Gordon 0:13:50 7 Brett Stokman 0:14:38 8 Ryan Hunt 0:17:52 9 Jonty Sanders 0:18:22 10 Corby Price 0:18:51 11 Guy Hirst 0:18:53 12 Benjamin Plumtree 0:21:14 13 Frank Sutton 0:22:14 14 Bena Simanu 0:25:45 -1lap Braden Lawson -1lap Daniel Terpstra -1lap Douglas Picken DNF Morgan Taylor 0:33:45 DNF Nicholas Flutey DNF Connor Dove

Junior Under 17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Wadman 1:39:45 2 Siobhan MacDonald 0:05:15

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Earnshaw 1:29:22 2 Nigel Cross 0:01:09 3 Carl Evans 0:05:31 4 Oliver Shaw 0:07:03 5 Jonny Brown 0:08:19 6 Simon Honour 0:11:44 7 Ben Murphy 0:15:04 DNS Damon Mead

Senior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Campbell 1:43:36

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garth Weinberg 1:24:58 2 Jonty Taylor 0:08:09 3 Ricky Pincott 0:08:40 4 Mark Vincett 0:15:52 5 Jared Scollay 0:17:39 6 Matt Amos 0:19:20

Master 1 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Beadel 1:34:46 DNS Marguerite Ritchie

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcello Ojerio 1:26:45 2 Blair Stuthridge 0:04:45 3 James Gurney 0:05:57 4 Bodo Lang 0:10:22 5 Andy MacDonald 0:16:50 6 Michael Spanbroek 0:26:07 7 Ross Castle 0:37:33

Master 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Bradshaw 1:36:46 2 Neil Poskitt 0:02:20 3 Paul McDowell 0:05:54 4 Bruce Law 0:08:55 5 Paul Page 0:22:57 DNS Geoff Buysman

Elite and Under 23 men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carl Jones 148 pts 2 Dirk Peters* 144 3 Patrick Avery* 140 4 Scott Green* 122 6 Mike Northcott 114 5 Gavin McCarthy 114 7 Adrian Retief* 112 8 Darry Stevens 105 9 Nick Miller* 98 10 Stuart Houltham 91 11 Scott Thorne 90 12 Ash Hough 71 13 Cameron Wood* 66 14 Mathew Gorter 49 15 Brendon Sharratt 45 16 Andrew Bott 38 17 Brad Tilby 37 18 Wade Mangham* 36 19 Josh Page 35

Elite women North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eloise Fry 162 pts 2 Monique Avery 143 3 Katherine O Neill 141 4 Michelle Bellamy 140 5 Adrienne Hooper 113 6 Samara Sheppard 99 7 Sara Taylor 79 8 Sasha Smith 75 9 Nic Leary 60 10 Raewyn Morrison 40 11 Nina Pedersen 39 12 Amy Laird 38 13 Lisa Morgan 37

Junior Under 19 men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Shaw 60 pts 2 Locky McArthur 49 3 Tom Bradshaw 42 4 Conor Corbett 39 5 Ian Burgess 37 6 Richard Anderson 54 8 Harley Going 45 7 Jack Chapman 35 9 Campbell Tannock 40 10 Dominic Furkert 38 11 Gareth Owen 12 Logan Horn 13 Josh Russell-Gibbs 14 Reuben Horn

Junior Under 19 women North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Peters 60 pts 2 Natalie Retief 49 3 Sophiemarie Bethell 54 4 Charlotte Clouston 45

Junior Under 15 men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kurt Standen 60 pts 2 Jack Compton 54 3 Peter Bethell 49 4 Jordan Castle 45 5 Ethan Jacobs 39 6 Tom Coombes 42 7 Gareth Cannon 8 Niam Macdonald 9 Takumi Clarke

Junior Under 15 women North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ellen Plumtree 60 pts

Junior Under 17 men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel McDowell 60 pts 2 Josh Parkin 54 3 Sam Gaze 49 4 Brett Stokman 42 5 Ryan Hunt 37 6 Benjamin Plumtree 34 6 Callum Gordon 33 8 Frank Sutton 32 9 Jonty Sanders 40 10 Nicholas Flutey 38 11 Corby Price 36 12 Guy Hirst 35 13 Bena Simanu 14 Tom Fox 15 Harley Going 15 Sean Hambrook 17 Connor Dove 18 Nathan Waghorn 18 Braden Lawson 20 Daniel Terpstra 21 Douglas Picken 22 Morgan Taylor

Junior Under 17 women North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivia Wadman 60 pts 2 Siobhan MacDonald 54

Senior men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Earnshaw 49 pts 2 Nigel Cross 54 3 Jonny Brown 42 4 Oliver Shaw 40 5 Ben Murphy 45 6 Josh Page1 60 7 Carl Evans 8 Stephen Blissett 9 Simon Honour

Senior women North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Campbell 54 pts 2 Katherine Prumm 60

Master 30+ men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricky Pincott 45 pts 2 Jonty Taylor 42 3 Jared Scollay 40 4 Garth Weinberg 49 5 Mark Vincett 6 Mark Leishman 7 Jason Goldie 8 Matt Amos 9 Lester Perry

Master 30+ women North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Beadel 54 pts 2 Marguerite Ritchie 60 3 Heidie Verhagen 49

Master 40+ men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Gurney 54 pts 2 Ross Castle 40 3 Marcello Ojerio 60 4 Scott Raynes 49 5 Ian Thomas 42 6 Greg McGovern 6 Blair Stuthridge 8 Carl Paton 8 Bodo Lang 10 Andy MacDonald 11 Geoffrey Notman 11 Michael Spanbroek 13 Karl Murton

Master 50+ men North Island Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anthony Bradshaw 60 pts 2 Neil Poskitt 54 3 Paul McDowell 45 4 David Blanchett 4 Geoff Buysman 6 Bruce Law 7 Paul Page 7 Martyn Pearce

Elite and Under 23 men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendon Sharratt 214 pts 2 Carl Jones 202 3 Gavin McCarthy 154 4 Stuart Houltham 136 5 Ash Hough 113 6 Adrian Retief* 112 7 Dirk Peters* 144 8 Brent Miller 141 9 Patrick Avery* 140 10 Scott Green* 122 11 Mike Northcott 114 12 Darry Stevens 105 13 Ethan Glover* 99 14 Nick Miller* 98 15 Scott Thorne 90 16 Dayle McLauchlan 78 17 Alexander Revell 77 18 Cameron Wood* 66 19 George Bennett* 60 20 Marc Metzler* 49 21 Mathew Gorter 49 22 Oliver Whalley 42 23 Andrew Bott 38 24 Michael Crawford 38 25 Brad Tilby 37 26 Jeremy Inglis 36 27 Wade Mangham 36 28 Michael Frei 35 29 Josh Page 35 30 Chris Kendall 33

Elite and Under 23 women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katherine O'Neill 190 pts 2 Sara Taylor 166 3 Adrienne Hooper* 154 4 Raewyn Morrison 85 5 Amy Laird 174 6 Samara Sheppard* 163 7 Eloise Fry 162 8 Monique Avery 143 9 Michelle Bellamy 140 10 Cathy Hamer 135 11 Hannah Thorne 114 12 Sara MacDonald 99 13 Sara MacDonald 99 14 Nina Pedersen 84 15 Sasha Smith* 75 16 Nic Leary 60 17 Harriet Harper 49 18 Bridget Keegan 42 19 Erin Greene 40 20 Anja Mcdonald 38 21 Lisa Morgan 37

Junior Under 19 men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samuel Shaw 208 pts 2 Locky McArthur 205 3 Logan Horn 188 4 Richard Anderson 174 5 Dominic Furkert 77 6 Bradley Hudson 7 Tom Bradshaw 8 Conor Corbett 9 Ian Burgess 10 Harley Going 11 Jack Chapman 12 Thomas Prestidge 13 Campbell Tannock 14 Gareth Owen 15 Anton Cooper 16 Josh Russell-Gibbs 17 Jamie Hawke 18 Joel Macmillan 19 Jordan Pearson 20 George Murray 21 Oli Austin 22 Reece O Connell 23 Reuben Horn

Junior Under 19 women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexa Peters 180 pts 2 Natalie Retief 148 3 Charlotte Clouston 109 4 Sophiemarie Bethell 108

Junior Under 17 men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sean Hambrook 208 pts 2 Jonty Sanders 169 3 Craig Oliver 174 4 Nigel McDowell 169 5 Josh Parkin 156 6 Sam Gaze 152 7 Jacob Stuthridge 126 8 Brett Stokman 126 9 Ryan Hunt 115 10 Benjamin Plumtree 110 11 Callum Gordon 110 12 Frank Sutton 104 13 Jake Glover 103 14 Nicholas Flutey 76 15 Corby Price 72 16 Guy Hirst 70 17 Bena Simanu 68 18 Tom Fox 54 19 Layton Murdoch 49 20 Harley Going 84 21 Andrew Jeffries 42 22 Edward Palmer 40 23 Hayden Cleminson 40 24 Tayia Harrison 40 25 Connor Dove 39 26 Fraser Brown 39 27 Allister Meffen 38 28 Nathan Waghorn 31 29 Braden Lawson 31 30 Daniel Terpstra 30 31 Douglas Picken 29

Junior Under 17 women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kayley Murdoch 169 pts 2 Caitlin Holmes 162 3 Olivia Wadman 174 4 Siobhan MacDonald 168 5 Mary Gray 60

Senior men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Earnshaw 169 pts 2 Nigel Cross 162 3 Lance Griffin 157 4 Jonny Brown 133 5 Oliver Shaw 130 6 Stephen Blissett 87 7 Ben Murphy 84 8 Chris Sharland 60 9 Josh Page1 60 10 Justin Leov 60 11 Matty Graham 60 12 Nick Kennedy 54 13 Ben Shaler 49 14 Carl Evans 49 15 Cameron Cole 45 16 Nick Clark 42 17 Paul Husford 40 18 Simon Honour 40 19 Carl Schugers 39 20 Ben Thomas 38 21 Ashley Stapleton 37 22 Dayne McKnight 36

Senior women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kathryn Campbell 174 pts 2 Emma Prestidge 158 3 Katherine Prumm 60 4 Sabrina Jonnier 60 5 Sarah Hughes 60 6 Celia Lie 54 7 Kristie Fogarty 54 8 Madeline Taylor 45 9 Pippa Holdom 45

Master 30+ men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Amos 188 pts 2 Chris Taylor 174 3 Ricky Pincott 154 4 Jonty Taylor 150 5 Jared Scollay 131 6 Garth Weinberg 109 7 Mark Vincett 90 8 Chris Burr 60 9 Mark Leishman 60 10 Jason Goldie 54 11 Richard Hayman 54 12 Michael Martin 49 13 Ross McCulloch 49 14 James Marshall 42 15 Darron Charity 40 16 Brent Fogarty 39

Master 30+ women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Beadel 228 pts 2 Melissa Newell 163 3 Andrea Murray 114 4 Brenda Clapp 60 5 Marguerite Ritchie 60 6 Heidie Verhagen 49 7 Pam Thompson 49 8 Jenny Laird 45

Master 40+ men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Blair Stuthridge 234 pts 2 Ross Castle 156 3 Andy MacDonald 126 4 James Gurney 163 5 Nick Spencer 143 6 Marcello Ojerio 120 7 Craig Buist 117 8 Scott Raynes 98 9 Geoffrey Notman 94 10 Paul McNabb 90 11 Ian Thomas 87 12 Al Killick 54 13 Greg McGovern 54 14 Ray Hope 49 15 Tim Hoban 49 16 Carl Paton 45 17 Bodo Lang 45 18 Derek Milne 42 19 Rob Soothill 42 20 Wade Jennings 40 21 Michael Spanbroek 40 22 Karl Murton 39 23 Tim Bygate 38 24 Stephen Gunther 38 25 Ken Anderson 37 26 Carlton Pezaro 37 27 Harry Brouwer 36

Master 50+ men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neil Averis 180 pts 2 Anthony Bradshaw 174 3 Neil Poskitt 168 4 Paul McDowell 139 5 Hamish Grant 108 6 Andrew Scott 54 7 David Blanchett 49 8 Geoff Buysman 49 9 Jeff Long 49 10 Bruce Law 45 11 Martyn Pearce 42 12 Paul Page 42