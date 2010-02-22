Trending

Northcott, Fry win cross country round

Sharratt, O'Neill top New Zealand Cup standings

The 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup was completed over the weekend in Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest. The six event cross country national series was wrapped up in style at the world famous Rotorua mountain bike mecca, with tough racing across all elite and age group categories.

Saturday's race was held in perfect conditions, on a multi-lap race course that couldn't have been any better. Technically challenging, with tough climbs all worthy of a national series final, the Whaka course stretched riders to the limit.

Local Rotorua riders shone through across the age group categories on the morning race start, notable race winners being Garth Weinberg (Masters 1), Marcello Ojerio (Masters 2) and Nigel McDowell (Under 17 Men's). The feature Elite, Under 23 and Under 19 race in the afternoon kept the crowds enthralled, with tactical exchanges happening right through both men's and women's events.

The elite women's race was dominated again this week by Eloise Fry, who while riding to her own race plan at the front of the field, had to deal with constant and building pressure in the five lapper. Monique Avery and Michelle Bellamy were locked in a two-way duel right through the race and used their own tussle to exert pressure on Fry. However, their efforts were to no avail with Fry riding too smart to be reeled in, eventually riding away to a three-minute victory.

In the elite men's race, it was a similar story; however, winner Mike Northcott didn't have this one securely sewn up until he had the finish line in sight. A group of four determined athletes stalked Northcott from start to finish but couldn't break his hold on controlling the race off the front. Dirk Peters saw off the challenges from Carl Jones, Brendon Sharratt and Stu Houltham and maintained contact with Northcott through to the fifth lap to secure second place, with Carl Jones recovering from a mid race slump to grasp a battling third place finish. Sharratt rode consistently to fourth, and did enough with this result to claim the overall New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup title for 2010.

The under 19 men's race provided a lesson on how to destroy your opposition - Richard Anderson (Blenheim) exploded out of a tight, leading bunch of five to attack the race on the fourth and fifth laps, opening a gap he would hold through to the finish for an emphatic win. Sam Shaw just held off Christchurch's Logan Horn for the second podium step, with the chasing riders clearly exhausted.

With the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup now in the bag, riders have a short turnaround to prepare for the National Mountain Bike Championships, which start this Friday, February 26 in Wellington.

See below for full results for the final round in the New Zealand MTB Cup as well as final results for the North Island Cup and the New Zealand overall Cup.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Northcott1:57:58
2Dirk Peters0:00:23
3Carl Jones0:03:25
4Brendon Sharratt0:04:00
5Stuart Houltham0:04:28
6Scott Green0:04:37
7Adrian Retief0:08:26
8Patrick Avery0:12:26
9Gavin McCarthy0:13:14
10Wade Mangham0:16:24
11Josh Page0:18:51
12Darry Stevens0:19:16
13Chris Kendall0:22:51
-1lapNick Miller
DNFAsh Hough
DNFChris Gaze
DNFJustin Price
DNFCameron Wood

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eloise Fry2:00:10
2Monique Avery0:02:57
3Michelle Bellamy0:06:08
4Nina Pederson0:06:57
5Katherine O Neill0:08:54
6Raewyn Morrison0:10:04
7Sara Taylor0:10:16
8Adrienne Hooper0:19:00
9Lisa Morgan

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Anderson1:41:03
2Samuel Shaw0:01:44
3Logan Horn0:01:46
4Tom Bradshaw0:04:02
5Locky McArthur0:04:59
6Conor Corbett0:06:33
7Harley Going0:15:55
8Ian Burgess0:19:41
-1lapGareth Owen
DNFJack Chapman
DNFDominic Furkert
DNSReuben Horn

Under 19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexa Peters1:51:49
2Natalie Retief0:44:11

Junior Under 15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Standen1:15:23
2Jack Compton0:04:17
3Gareth Cannon0:08:37
4Peter Bethell0:10:39
5Ethan Jacobs0:12:48
6Jordan Castle0:12:49
7Niam MacDonald0:26:23
8Takumi Clarke0:45:58

Junior Under 15 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Plumtree1:19:12

Junior Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel McDowell1:23:06
2Tom Fox0:02:29
3Sam Gaze0:05:45
4Sean Hambrook0:06:27
5Josh Parkin0:08:25
6Callum Gordon0:13:50
7Brett Stokman0:14:38
8Ryan Hunt0:17:52
9Jonty Sanders0:18:22
10Corby Price0:18:51
11Guy Hirst0:18:53
12Benjamin Plumtree0:21:14
13Frank Sutton0:22:14
14Bena Simanu0:25:45
-1lapBraden Lawson
-1lapDaniel Terpstra
-1lapDouglas Picken
DNFMorgan Taylor0:33:45
DNFNicholas Flutey
DNFConnor Dove

Junior Under 17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Wadman1:39:45
2Siobhan MacDonald0:05:15

Senior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Earnshaw1:29:22
2Nigel Cross0:01:09
3Carl Evans0:05:31
4Oliver Shaw0:07:03
5Jonny Brown0:08:19
6Simon Honour0:11:44
7Ben Murphy0:15:04
DNSDamon Mead

Senior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Campbell1:43:36

Master 1 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garth Weinberg1:24:58
2Jonty Taylor0:08:09
3Ricky Pincott0:08:40
4Mark Vincett0:15:52
5Jared Scollay0:17:39
6Matt Amos0:19:20

Master 1 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel1:34:46
DNSMarguerite Ritchie

Master 2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcello Ojerio1:26:45
2Blair Stuthridge0:04:45
3James Gurney0:05:57
4Bodo Lang0:10:22
5Andy MacDonald0:16:50
6Michael Spanbroek0:26:07
7Ross Castle0:37:33

Master 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Bradshaw1:36:46
2Neil Poskitt0:02:20
3Paul McDowell0:05:54
4Bruce Law0:08:55
5Paul Page0:22:57
DNSGeoff Buysman

Elite and Under 23 men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Jones148pts
2Dirk Peters*144
3Patrick Avery*140
4Scott Green*122
6Mike Northcott114
5Gavin McCarthy114
7Adrian Retief*112
8Darry Stevens105
9Nick Miller*98
10Stuart Houltham91
11Scott Thorne90
12Ash Hough71
13Cameron Wood*66
14Mathew Gorter49
15Brendon Sharratt45
16Andrew Bott38
17Brad Tilby37
18Wade Mangham*36
19Josh Page35

Elite women North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eloise Fry162pts
2Monique Avery143
3Katherine O Neill141
4Michelle Bellamy140
5Adrienne Hooper113
6Samara Sheppard99
7Sara Taylor79
8Sasha Smith75
9Nic Leary60
10Raewyn Morrison40
11Nina Pedersen39
12Amy Laird38
13Lisa Morgan37

Junior Under 19 men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Shaw60pts
2Locky McArthur49
3Tom Bradshaw42
4Conor Corbett39
5Ian Burgess37
6Richard Anderson54
8Harley Going45
7Jack Chapman35
9Campbell Tannock40
10Dominic Furkert38
11Gareth Owen
12Logan Horn
13Josh Russell-Gibbs
14Reuben Horn

Junior Under 19 women North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexa Peters60pts
2Natalie Retief49
3Sophiemarie Bethell54
4Charlotte Clouston45

Junior Under 15 men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kurt Standen60pts
2Jack Compton54
3Peter Bethell49
4Jordan Castle45
5Ethan Jacobs39
6Tom Coombes42
7Gareth Cannon
8Niam Macdonald
9Takumi Clarke

Junior Under 15 women North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Plumtree60pts

Junior Under 17 men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel McDowell60pts
2Josh Parkin54
3Sam Gaze49
4Brett Stokman42
5Ryan Hunt37
6Benjamin Plumtree34
6Callum Gordon33
8Frank Sutton32
9Jonty Sanders40
10Nicholas Flutey38
11Corby Price36
12Guy Hirst35
13Bena Simanu
14Tom Fox
15Harley Going
15Sean Hambrook
17Connor Dove
18Nathan Waghorn
18Braden Lawson
20Daniel Terpstra
21Douglas Picken
22Morgan Taylor

Junior Under 17 women North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivia Wadman60pts
2Siobhan MacDonald54

Senior men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Earnshaw49pts
2Nigel Cross54
3Jonny Brown42
4Oliver Shaw40
5Ben Murphy45
6Josh Page160
7Carl Evans
8Stephen Blissett
9Simon Honour

Senior women North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Campbell54pts
2Katherine Prumm60

Master 30+ men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricky Pincott45pts
2Jonty Taylor42
3Jared Scollay40
4Garth Weinberg49
5Mark Vincett
6Mark Leishman
7Jason Goldie
8Matt Amos
9Lester Perry

Master 30+ women North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel54pts
2Marguerite Ritchie60
3Heidie Verhagen49

Master 40+ men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Gurney54pts
2Ross Castle40
3Marcello Ojerio60
4Scott Raynes49
5Ian Thomas42
6Greg McGovern
6Blair Stuthridge
8Carl Paton
8Bodo Lang
10Andy MacDonald
11Geoffrey Notman
11Michael Spanbroek
13Karl Murton

Master 50+ men North Island Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Bradshaw60pts
2Neil Poskitt54
3Paul McDowell45
4David Blanchett
4Geoff Buysman
6Bruce Law
7Paul Page
7Martyn Pearce

Elite and Under 23 men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendon Sharratt214pts
2Carl Jones202
3Gavin McCarthy154
4Stuart Houltham136
5Ash Hough113
6Adrian Retief*112
7Dirk Peters*144
8Brent Miller141
9Patrick Avery*140
10Scott Green*122
11Mike Northcott114
12Darry Stevens105
13Ethan Glover*99
14Nick Miller*98
15Scott Thorne90
16Dayle McLauchlan78
17Alexander Revell77
18Cameron Wood*66
19George Bennett*60
20Marc Metzler*49
21Mathew Gorter49
22Oliver Whalley42
23Andrew Bott38
24Michael Crawford38
25Brad Tilby37
26Jeremy Inglis36
27Wade Mangham36
28Michael Frei35
29Josh Page35
30Chris Kendall33

Elite and Under 23 women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katherine O'Neill190pts
2Sara Taylor166
3Adrienne Hooper*154
4Raewyn Morrison85
5Amy Laird174
6Samara Sheppard*163
7Eloise Fry162
8Monique Avery143
9Michelle Bellamy140
10Cathy Hamer135
11Hannah Thorne114
12Sara MacDonald99
13Sara MacDonald99
14Nina Pedersen84
15Sasha Smith*75
16Nic Leary60
17Harriet Harper49
18Bridget Keegan42
19Erin Greene40
20Anja Mcdonald38
21Lisa Morgan37

Junior Under 19 men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Shaw208pts
2Locky McArthur205
3Logan Horn188
4Richard Anderson174
5Dominic Furkert77
6Bradley Hudson
7Tom Bradshaw
8Conor Corbett
9Ian Burgess
10Harley Going
11Jack Chapman
12Thomas Prestidge
13Campbell Tannock
14Gareth Owen
15Anton Cooper
16Josh Russell-Gibbs
17Jamie Hawke
18Joel Macmillan
19Jordan Pearson
20George Murray
21Oli Austin
22Reece O Connell
23Reuben Horn

Junior Under 19 women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexa Peters180pts
2Natalie Retief148
3Charlotte Clouston109
4Sophiemarie Bethell108

Junior Under 17 men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Hambrook208pts
2Jonty Sanders169
3Craig Oliver174
4Nigel McDowell169
5Josh Parkin156
6Sam Gaze152
7Jacob Stuthridge126
8Brett Stokman126
9Ryan Hunt115
10Benjamin Plumtree110
11Callum Gordon110
12Frank Sutton104
13Jake Glover103
14Nicholas Flutey76
15Corby Price72
16Guy Hirst70
17Bena Simanu68
18Tom Fox54
19Layton Murdoch49
20Harley Going84
21Andrew Jeffries42
22Edward Palmer40
23Hayden Cleminson40
24Tayia Harrison40
25Connor Dove39
26Fraser Brown39
27Allister Meffen38
28Nathan Waghorn31
29Braden Lawson31
30Daniel Terpstra30
31Douglas Picken29

Junior Under 17 women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kayley Murdoch169pts
2Caitlin Holmes162
3Olivia Wadman174
4Siobhan MacDonald168
5Mary Gray60

Senior men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Earnshaw169pts
2Nigel Cross162
3Lance Griffin157
4Jonny Brown133
5Oliver Shaw130
6Stephen Blissett87
7Ben Murphy84
8Chris Sharland60
9Josh Page160
10Justin Leov60
11Matty Graham60
12Nick Kennedy54
13Ben Shaler49
14Carl Evans49
15Cameron Cole45
16Nick Clark42
17Paul Husford40
18Simon Honour40
19Carl Schugers39
20Ben Thomas38
21Ashley Stapleton37
22Dayne McKnight36

Senior women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kathryn Campbell174pts
2Emma Prestidge158
3Katherine Prumm60
4Sabrina Jonnier60
5Sarah Hughes60
6Celia Lie54
7Kristie Fogarty54
8Madeline Taylor45
9Pippa Holdom45

Master 30+ men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Amos188pts
2Chris Taylor174
3Ricky Pincott154
4Jonty Taylor150
5Jared Scollay131
6Garth Weinberg109
7Mark Vincett90
8Chris Burr60
9Mark Leishman60
10Jason Goldie54
11Richard Hayman54
12Michael Martin49
13Ross McCulloch49
14James Marshall42
15Darron Charity40
16Brent Fogarty39

Master 30+ women New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Beadel228pts
2Melissa Newell163
3Andrea Murray114
4Brenda Clapp60
5Marguerite Ritchie60
6Heidie Verhagen49
7Pam Thompson49
8Jenny Laird45

Master 40+ men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Blair Stuthridge234pts
2Ross Castle156
3Andy MacDonald126
4James Gurney163
5Nick Spencer143
6Marcello Ojerio120
7Craig Buist117
8Scott Raynes98
9Geoffrey Notman94
10Paul McNabb90
11Ian Thomas87
12Al Killick54
13Greg McGovern54
14Ray Hope49
15Tim Hoban49
16Carl Paton45
17Bodo Lang45
18Derek Milne42
19Rob Soothill42
20Wade Jennings40
21Michael Spanbroek40
22Karl Murton39
23Tim Bygate38
24Stephen Gunther38
25Ken Anderson37
26Carlton Pezaro37
27Harry Brouwer36

Master 50+ men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neil Averis180pts
2Anthony Bradshaw174
3Neil Poskitt168
4Paul McDowell139
5Hamish Grant108
6Andrew Scott54
7David Blanchett49
8Geoff Buysman49
9Jeff Long49
10Bruce Law45
11Martyn Pearce42
12Paul Page42

Junior Under 15 men New Zealand MTB Cup final standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jordan Castle179pts
2Ethan Jacobs169
3Kurt Standen180
4Ben Oliver168
5Jack Compton148
6Mitchell Campbell144
7Peter Bethell139
8Charlie Murray120
9Craig Murray98
10Tom Coombes96
11Gareth Cannon91
12Niam MacDonald79
13Takumi Clarke76
14Fletcher Slierendrecht42
15Lachie Mcgregor42
16Daniel O Brien40
17Ben Friel39

Latest on Cyclingnews