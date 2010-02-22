Northcott, Fry win cross country round
Sharratt, O'Neill top New Zealand Cup standings
The 2010 New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup was completed over the weekend in Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest. The six event cross country national series was wrapped up in style at the world famous Rotorua mountain bike mecca, with tough racing across all elite and age group categories.
Saturday's race was held in perfect conditions, on a multi-lap race course that couldn't have been any better. Technically challenging, with tough climbs all worthy of a national series final, the Whaka course stretched riders to the limit.
Local Rotorua riders shone through across the age group categories on the morning race start, notable race winners being Garth Weinberg (Masters 1), Marcello Ojerio (Masters 2) and Nigel McDowell (Under 17 Men's). The feature Elite, Under 23 and Under 19 race in the afternoon kept the crowds enthralled, with tactical exchanges happening right through both men's and women's events.
The elite women's race was dominated again this week by Eloise Fry, who while riding to her own race plan at the front of the field, had to deal with constant and building pressure in the five lapper. Monique Avery and Michelle Bellamy were locked in a two-way duel right through the race and used their own tussle to exert pressure on Fry. However, their efforts were to no avail with Fry riding too smart to be reeled in, eventually riding away to a three-minute victory.
In the elite men's race, it was a similar story; however, winner Mike Northcott didn't have this one securely sewn up until he had the finish line in sight. A group of four determined athletes stalked Northcott from start to finish but couldn't break his hold on controlling the race off the front. Dirk Peters saw off the challenges from Carl Jones, Brendon Sharratt and Stu Houltham and maintained contact with Northcott through to the fifth lap to secure second place, with Carl Jones recovering from a mid race slump to grasp a battling third place finish. Sharratt rode consistently to fourth, and did enough with this result to claim the overall New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup title for 2010.
The under 19 men's race provided a lesson on how to destroy your opposition - Richard Anderson (Blenheim) exploded out of a tight, leading bunch of five to attack the race on the fourth and fifth laps, opening a gap he would hold through to the finish for an emphatic win. Sam Shaw just held off Christchurch's Logan Horn for the second podium step, with the chasing riders clearly exhausted.
With the New Zealand Mountain Bike Cup now in the bag, riders have a short turnaround to prepare for the National Mountain Bike Championships, which start this Friday, February 26 in Wellington.
See below for full results for the final round in the New Zealand MTB Cup as well as final results for the North Island Cup and the New Zealand overall Cup.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Northcott
|1:57:58
|2
|Dirk Peters
|0:00:23
|3
|Carl Jones
|0:03:25
|4
|Brendon Sharratt
|0:04:00
|5
|Stuart Houltham
|0:04:28
|6
|Scott Green
|0:04:37
|7
|Adrian Retief
|0:08:26
|8
|Patrick Avery
|0:12:26
|9
|Gavin McCarthy
|0:13:14
|10
|Wade Mangham
|0:16:24
|11
|Josh Page
|0:18:51
|12
|Darry Stevens
|0:19:16
|13
|Chris Kendall
|0:22:51
|-1lap
|Nick Miller
|DNF
|Ash Hough
|DNF
|Chris Gaze
|DNF
|Justin Price
|DNF
|Cameron Wood
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eloise Fry
|2:00:10
|2
|Monique Avery
|0:02:57
|3
|Michelle Bellamy
|0:06:08
|4
|Nina Pederson
|0:06:57
|5
|Katherine O Neill
|0:08:54
|6
|Raewyn Morrison
|0:10:04
|7
|Sara Taylor
|0:10:16
|8
|Adrienne Hooper
|0:19:00
|9
|Lisa Morgan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Anderson
|1:41:03
|2
|Samuel Shaw
|0:01:44
|3
|Logan Horn
|0:01:46
|4
|Tom Bradshaw
|0:04:02
|5
|Locky McArthur
|0:04:59
|6
|Conor Corbett
|0:06:33
|7
|Harley Going
|0:15:55
|8
|Ian Burgess
|0:19:41
|-1lap
|Gareth Owen
|DNF
|Jack Chapman
|DNF
|Dominic Furkert
|DNS
|Reuben Horn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexa Peters
|1:51:49
|2
|Natalie Retief
|0:44:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kurt Standen
|1:15:23
|2
|Jack Compton
|0:04:17
|3
|Gareth Cannon
|0:08:37
|4
|Peter Bethell
|0:10:39
|5
|Ethan Jacobs
|0:12:48
|6
|Jordan Castle
|0:12:49
|7
|Niam MacDonald
|0:26:23
|8
|Takumi Clarke
|0:45:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Plumtree
|1:19:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel McDowell
|1:23:06
|2
|Tom Fox
|0:02:29
|3
|Sam Gaze
|0:05:45
|4
|Sean Hambrook
|0:06:27
|5
|Josh Parkin
|0:08:25
|6
|Callum Gordon
|0:13:50
|7
|Brett Stokman
|0:14:38
|8
|Ryan Hunt
|0:17:52
|9
|Jonty Sanders
|0:18:22
|10
|Corby Price
|0:18:51
|11
|Guy Hirst
|0:18:53
|12
|Benjamin Plumtree
|0:21:14
|13
|Frank Sutton
|0:22:14
|14
|Bena Simanu
|0:25:45
|-1lap
|Braden Lawson
|-1lap
|Daniel Terpstra
|-1lap
|Douglas Picken
|DNF
|Morgan Taylor
|0:33:45
|DNF
|Nicholas Flutey
|DNF
|Connor Dove
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Wadman
|1:39:45
|2
|Siobhan MacDonald
|0:05:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Earnshaw
|1:29:22
|2
|Nigel Cross
|0:01:09
|3
|Carl Evans
|0:05:31
|4
|Oliver Shaw
|0:07:03
|5
|Jonny Brown
|0:08:19
|6
|Simon Honour
|0:11:44
|7
|Ben Murphy
|0:15:04
|DNS
|Damon Mead
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathryn Campbell
|1:43:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garth Weinberg
|1:24:58
|2
|Jonty Taylor
|0:08:09
|3
|Ricky Pincott
|0:08:40
|4
|Mark Vincett
|0:15:52
|5
|Jared Scollay
|0:17:39
|6
|Matt Amos
|0:19:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Beadel
|1:34:46
|DNS
|Marguerite Ritchie
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcello Ojerio
|1:26:45
|2
|Blair Stuthridge
|0:04:45
|3
|James Gurney
|0:05:57
|4
|Bodo Lang
|0:10:22
|5
|Andy MacDonald
|0:16:50
|6
|Michael Spanbroek
|0:26:07
|7
|Ross Castle
|0:37:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Bradshaw
|1:36:46
|2
|Neil Poskitt
|0:02:20
|3
|Paul McDowell
|0:05:54
|4
|Bruce Law
|0:08:55
|5
|Paul Page
|0:22:57
|DNS
|Geoff Buysman
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Jones
|148
|pts
|2
|Dirk Peters*
|144
|3
|Patrick Avery*
|140
|4
|Scott Green*
|122
|6
|Mike Northcott
|114
|5
|Gavin McCarthy
|114
|7
|Adrian Retief*
|112
|8
|Darry Stevens
|105
|9
|Nick Miller*
|98
|10
|Stuart Houltham
|91
|11
|Scott Thorne
|90
|12
|Ash Hough
|71
|13
|Cameron Wood*
|66
|14
|Mathew Gorter
|49
|15
|Brendon Sharratt
|45
|16
|Andrew Bott
|38
|17
|Brad Tilby
|37
|18
|Wade Mangham*
|36
|19
|Josh Page
|35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eloise Fry
|162
|pts
|2
|Monique Avery
|143
|3
|Katherine O Neill
|141
|4
|Michelle Bellamy
|140
|5
|Adrienne Hooper
|113
|6
|Samara Sheppard
|99
|7
|Sara Taylor
|79
|8
|Sasha Smith
|75
|9
|Nic Leary
|60
|10
|Raewyn Morrison
|40
|11
|Nina Pedersen
|39
|12
|Amy Laird
|38
|13
|Lisa Morgan
|37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Shaw
|60
|pts
|2
|Locky McArthur
|49
|3
|Tom Bradshaw
|42
|4
|Conor Corbett
|39
|5
|Ian Burgess
|37
|6
|Richard Anderson
|54
|8
|Harley Going
|45
|7
|Jack Chapman
|35
|9
|Campbell Tannock
|40
|10
|Dominic Furkert
|38
|11
|Gareth Owen
|12
|Logan Horn
|13
|Josh Russell-Gibbs
|14
|Reuben Horn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexa Peters
|60
|pts
|2
|Natalie Retief
|49
|3
|Sophiemarie Bethell
|54
|4
|Charlotte Clouston
|45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kurt Standen
|60
|pts
|2
|Jack Compton
|54
|3
|Peter Bethell
|49
|4
|Jordan Castle
|45
|5
|Ethan Jacobs
|39
|6
|Tom Coombes
|42
|7
|Gareth Cannon
|8
|Niam Macdonald
|9
|Takumi Clarke
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Plumtree
|60
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel McDowell
|60
|pts
|2
|Josh Parkin
|54
|3
|Sam Gaze
|49
|4
|Brett Stokman
|42
|5
|Ryan Hunt
|37
|6
|Benjamin Plumtree
|34
|6
|Callum Gordon
|33
|8
|Frank Sutton
|32
|9
|Jonty Sanders
|40
|10
|Nicholas Flutey
|38
|11
|Corby Price
|36
|12
|Guy Hirst
|35
|13
|Bena Simanu
|14
|Tom Fox
|15
|Harley Going
|15
|Sean Hambrook
|17
|Connor Dove
|18
|Nathan Waghorn
|18
|Braden Lawson
|20
|Daniel Terpstra
|21
|Douglas Picken
|22
|Morgan Taylor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivia Wadman
|60
|pts
|2
|Siobhan MacDonald
|54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Earnshaw
|49
|pts
|2
|Nigel Cross
|54
|3
|Jonny Brown
|42
|4
|Oliver Shaw
|40
|5
|Ben Murphy
|45
|6
|Josh Page1
|60
|7
|Carl Evans
|8
|Stephen Blissett
|9
|Simon Honour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathryn Campbell
|54
|pts
|2
|Katherine Prumm
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ricky Pincott
|45
|pts
|2
|Jonty Taylor
|42
|3
|Jared Scollay
|40
|4
|Garth Weinberg
|49
|5
|Mark Vincett
|6
|Mark Leishman
|7
|Jason Goldie
|8
|Matt Amos
|9
|Lester Perry
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Beadel
|54
|pts
|2
|Marguerite Ritchie
|60
|3
|Heidie Verhagen
|49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Gurney
|54
|pts
|2
|Ross Castle
|40
|3
|Marcello Ojerio
|60
|4
|Scott Raynes
|49
|5
|Ian Thomas
|42
|6
|Greg McGovern
|6
|Blair Stuthridge
|8
|Carl Paton
|8
|Bodo Lang
|10
|Andy MacDonald
|11
|Geoffrey Notman
|11
|Michael Spanbroek
|13
|Karl Murton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Bradshaw
|60
|pts
|2
|Neil Poskitt
|54
|3
|Paul McDowell
|45
|4
|David Blanchett
|4
|Geoff Buysman
|6
|Bruce Law
|7
|Paul Page
|7
|Martyn Pearce
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendon Sharratt
|214
|pts
|2
|Carl Jones
|202
|3
|Gavin McCarthy
|154
|4
|Stuart Houltham
|136
|5
|Ash Hough
|113
|6
|Adrian Retief*
|112
|7
|Dirk Peters*
|144
|8
|Brent Miller
|141
|9
|Patrick Avery*
|140
|10
|Scott Green*
|122
|11
|Mike Northcott
|114
|12
|Darry Stevens
|105
|13
|Ethan Glover*
|99
|14
|Nick Miller*
|98
|15
|Scott Thorne
|90
|16
|Dayle McLauchlan
|78
|17
|Alexander Revell
|77
|18
|Cameron Wood*
|66
|19
|George Bennett*
|60
|20
|Marc Metzler*
|49
|21
|Mathew Gorter
|49
|22
|Oliver Whalley
|42
|23
|Andrew Bott
|38
|24
|Michael Crawford
|38
|25
|Brad Tilby
|37
|26
|Jeremy Inglis
|36
|27
|Wade Mangham
|36
|28
|Michael Frei
|35
|29
|Josh Page
|35
|30
|Chris Kendall
|33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine O'Neill
|190
|pts
|2
|Sara Taylor
|166
|3
|Adrienne Hooper*
|154
|4
|Raewyn Morrison
|85
|5
|Amy Laird
|174
|6
|Samara Sheppard*
|163
|7
|Eloise Fry
|162
|8
|Monique Avery
|143
|9
|Michelle Bellamy
|140
|10
|Cathy Hamer
|135
|11
|Hannah Thorne
|114
|12
|Sara MacDonald
|99
|13
|Sara MacDonald
|99
|14
|Nina Pedersen
|84
|15
|Sasha Smith*
|75
|16
|Nic Leary
|60
|17
|Harriet Harper
|49
|18
|Bridget Keegan
|42
|19
|Erin Greene
|40
|20
|Anja Mcdonald
|38
|21
|Lisa Morgan
|37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Shaw
|208
|pts
|2
|Locky McArthur
|205
|3
|Logan Horn
|188
|4
|Richard Anderson
|174
|5
|Dominic Furkert
|77
|6
|Bradley Hudson
|7
|Tom Bradshaw
|8
|Conor Corbett
|9
|Ian Burgess
|10
|Harley Going
|11
|Jack Chapman
|12
|Thomas Prestidge
|13
|Campbell Tannock
|14
|Gareth Owen
|15
|Anton Cooper
|16
|Josh Russell-Gibbs
|17
|Jamie Hawke
|18
|Joel Macmillan
|19
|Jordan Pearson
|20
|George Murray
|21
|Oli Austin
|22
|Reece O Connell
|23
|Reuben Horn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexa Peters
|180
|pts
|2
|Natalie Retief
|148
|3
|Charlotte Clouston
|109
|4
|Sophiemarie Bethell
|108
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Hambrook
|208
|pts
|2
|Jonty Sanders
|169
|3
|Craig Oliver
|174
|4
|Nigel McDowell
|169
|5
|Josh Parkin
|156
|6
|Sam Gaze
|152
|7
|Jacob Stuthridge
|126
|8
|Brett Stokman
|126
|9
|Ryan Hunt
|115
|10
|Benjamin Plumtree
|110
|11
|Callum Gordon
|110
|12
|Frank Sutton
|104
|13
|Jake Glover
|103
|14
|Nicholas Flutey
|76
|15
|Corby Price
|72
|16
|Guy Hirst
|70
|17
|Bena Simanu
|68
|18
|Tom Fox
|54
|19
|Layton Murdoch
|49
|20
|Harley Going
|84
|21
|Andrew Jeffries
|42
|22
|Edward Palmer
|40
|23
|Hayden Cleminson
|40
|24
|Tayia Harrison
|40
|25
|Connor Dove
|39
|26
|Fraser Brown
|39
|27
|Allister Meffen
|38
|28
|Nathan Waghorn
|31
|29
|Braden Lawson
|31
|30
|Daniel Terpstra
|30
|31
|Douglas Picken
|29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kayley Murdoch
|169
|pts
|2
|Caitlin Holmes
|162
|3
|Olivia Wadman
|174
|4
|Siobhan MacDonald
|168
|5
|Mary Gray
|60
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Earnshaw
|169
|pts
|2
|Nigel Cross
|162
|3
|Lance Griffin
|157
|4
|Jonny Brown
|133
|5
|Oliver Shaw
|130
|6
|Stephen Blissett
|87
|7
|Ben Murphy
|84
|8
|Chris Sharland
|60
|9
|Josh Page1
|60
|10
|Justin Leov
|60
|11
|Matty Graham
|60
|12
|Nick Kennedy
|54
|13
|Ben Shaler
|49
|14
|Carl Evans
|49
|15
|Cameron Cole
|45
|16
|Nick Clark
|42
|17
|Paul Husford
|40
|18
|Simon Honour
|40
|19
|Carl Schugers
|39
|20
|Ben Thomas
|38
|21
|Ashley Stapleton
|37
|22
|Dayne McKnight
|36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kathryn Campbell
|174
|pts
|2
|Emma Prestidge
|158
|3
|Katherine Prumm
|60
|4
|Sabrina Jonnier
|60
|5
|Sarah Hughes
|60
|6
|Celia Lie
|54
|7
|Kristie Fogarty
|54
|8
|Madeline Taylor
|45
|9
|Pippa Holdom
|45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Amos
|188
|pts
|2
|Chris Taylor
|174
|3
|Ricky Pincott
|154
|4
|Jonty Taylor
|150
|5
|Jared Scollay
|131
|6
|Garth Weinberg
|109
|7
|Mark Vincett
|90
|8
|Chris Burr
|60
|9
|Mark Leishman
|60
|10
|Jason Goldie
|54
|11
|Richard Hayman
|54
|12
|Michael Martin
|49
|13
|Ross McCulloch
|49
|14
|James Marshall
|42
|15
|Darron Charity
|40
|16
|Brent Fogarty
|39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Beadel
|228
|pts
|2
|Melissa Newell
|163
|3
|Andrea Murray
|114
|4
|Brenda Clapp
|60
|5
|Marguerite Ritchie
|60
|6
|Heidie Verhagen
|49
|7
|Pam Thompson
|49
|8
|Jenny Laird
|45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Blair Stuthridge
|234
|pts
|2
|Ross Castle
|156
|3
|Andy MacDonald
|126
|4
|James Gurney
|163
|5
|Nick Spencer
|143
|6
|Marcello Ojerio
|120
|7
|Craig Buist
|117
|8
|Scott Raynes
|98
|9
|Geoffrey Notman
|94
|10
|Paul McNabb
|90
|11
|Ian Thomas
|87
|12
|Al Killick
|54
|13
|Greg McGovern
|54
|14
|Ray Hope
|49
|15
|Tim Hoban
|49
|16
|Carl Paton
|45
|17
|Bodo Lang
|45
|18
|Derek Milne
|42
|19
|Rob Soothill
|42
|20
|Wade Jennings
|40
|21
|Michael Spanbroek
|40
|22
|Karl Murton
|39
|23
|Tim Bygate
|38
|24
|Stephen Gunther
|38
|25
|Ken Anderson
|37
|26
|Carlton Pezaro
|37
|27
|Harry Brouwer
|36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neil Averis
|180
|pts
|2
|Anthony Bradshaw
|174
|3
|Neil Poskitt
|168
|4
|Paul McDowell
|139
|5
|Hamish Grant
|108
|6
|Andrew Scott
|54
|7
|David Blanchett
|49
|8
|Geoff Buysman
|49
|9
|Jeff Long
|49
|10
|Bruce Law
|45
|11
|Martyn Pearce
|42
|12
|Paul Page
|42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jordan Castle
|179
|pts
|2
|Ethan Jacobs
|169
|3
|Kurt Standen
|180
|4
|Ben Oliver
|168
|5
|Jack Compton
|148
|6
|Mitchell Campbell
|144
|7
|Peter Bethell
|139
|8
|Charlie Murray
|120
|9
|Craig Murray
|98
|10
|Tom Coombes
|96
|11
|Gareth Cannon
|91
|12
|Niam MacDonald
|79
|13
|Takumi Clarke
|76
|14
|Fletcher Slierendrecht
|42
|15
|Lachie Mcgregor
|42
|16
|Daniel O Brien
|40
|17
|Ben Friel
|39
