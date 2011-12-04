Trending

Heule tops Warwick on day 2

Driscoll, Keough on podium again

Shimano Elite Series Podium (L to R): Justin Lindine, Luke Keough, Christian Heule

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Shimano U23 Series Champion, Luke Keough

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Fans lined the bridge and the course to see Heule's victory

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Heule wins in front of a big crowd at NBX

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Lindine with Garrigan

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Heule and Driscoll on their own

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Adam Myerson took the holeshot today

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Luke Keough in his Shimano Series jersey

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Jamey Driscoll in front of Narragansett Bay

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Christian Heule comes out of the sand

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Justin Lindine heads up the chase

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Dyan McNicholas leads through the hurdles

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Nick Keough ahead of Jamey Driscoll

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Justin Lindine had to fight back since the beginning

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Two Keoughs and two Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com racers. Classic New England

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Last year's winner, Nick Keough on the front

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Luke Keough leads up the start stretch

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)
Sunday's podium (L to R): Luke Keough, Christian Heule (and his kids), Jamey Driscoll

(Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Swiss champion Christian Heule claimed his revenge for the previous day's loss, clocking a convincing win in a sprint against teammate Jamey Driscoll in the Shimano NEPCX series final in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The previous day's winner, Luke Keough (Champion System) took third, which was enough to secure the overall series win over Heule and Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage).

On a slightly more technical course than the previous day, the top contenders were part of a large group led on the first lap by Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley), Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) and Nick Keough.

Midway through the race, the previous day's top three once again separated themselves from the pack ahead of a chase group led by Jerome Townsend (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley) and Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com). McNicholas bridged up, only to attack immediately, but he only served to set Heule up for a counter-move.

Heule's dig was countered by Driscoll, while Luke Keough was forced to cover both moves, making a critical error at the race's most heated moment. When he crashed in a corner, Driscoll was able to bridge up to Heule, putting the pair of teammates in the lead.

Chasing was McNicholas, Keough, Lindine and Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada). Garrigan attacked with three to go, but was pulled back by McNicholas on the bell lap. Lindine crashed and as Garrigan faded, only McNicholas and Keough were left fighting for the final podium spot.

As Heule sped to the line ahead of Driscoll, Keough showed his sprinting talent as he outpaced McNicholas for third. Garrigan held off Lindine for fifth.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld1:02:53
2James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:00:01
3Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:00:25
4Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
5Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada0:00:27
6Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage0:00:47
7Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:01:51
8Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works0:01:57
9Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley0:02:03
10Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs0:02:12
11Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes0:02:22
12Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team0:02:34
13Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:02:39
14Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC0:02:40
15Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs0:03:23
16Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage0:03:28
17Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle0:03:36
18Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:03:54
19Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross0:04:21
20Amos Brumble (USA)0:04:22
21Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart0:04:28
22Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:04:29
23Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School0:05:33
24Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX / Circle A Cycles0:05:38
25Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles0:05:46
26John Burns (USA) Burns Racing0:05:47
27Chandler Delinks (USA)0:05:53
28Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:05:54
29Allan Rego (USA)0:05:57
30Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com0:06:43
31Andrew Lysaght (USA)0:06:50
32Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC0:07:11
33Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart0:07:26
34Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:07:34
35Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco0:07:49
36 (-1 lap)Ian Schon (USA)
37 (-2 laps)Joshua Friedman (USA) New Haven Bicycling Club/The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
38Jeff Moote (USA)
39 (-3 laps)Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
DNFEvan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
DNFDavid Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
DNFManny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
DNFThierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
DNFBen Coleman (USA) UVM Cycling
DNFAlex Cox (USA)

 

