Image 1 of 18 Shimano Elite Series Podium (L to R): Justin Lindine, Luke Keough, Christian Heule (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 2 of 18 Shimano U23 Series Champion, Luke Keough (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 3 of 18 Fans lined the bridge and the course to see Heule's victory (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 4 of 18 Heule wins in front of a big crowd at NBX (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 5 of 18 Lindine with Garrigan (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 6 of 18 Heule and Driscoll on their own (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 7 of 18 Adam Myerson took the holeshot today (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 8 of 18 Luke Keough in his Shimano Series jersey (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 9 of 18 Jamey Driscoll in front of Narragansett Bay (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 10 of 18 Christian Heule comes out of the sand (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 11 of 18 Justin Lindine heads up the chase (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 12 of 18 Dyan McNicholas leads through the hurdles (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 13 of 18 Nick Keough ahead of Jamey Driscoll (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 14 of 18 Justin Lindine had to fight back since the beginning (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 15 of 18 Two Keoughs and two Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com racers. Classic New England (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 16 of 18 Last year's winner, Nick Keough on the front (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 17 of 18 Luke Keough leads up the start stretch (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography) Image 18 of 18 Sunday's podium (L to R): Luke Keough, Christian Heule (and his kids), Jamey Driscoll (Image credit: Natalia Boltukhova/Pedal Power Photography)

Swiss champion Christian Heule claimed his revenge for the previous day's loss, clocking a convincing win in a sprint against teammate Jamey Driscoll in the Shimano NEPCX series final in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The previous day's winner, Luke Keough (Champion System) took third, which was enough to secure the overall series win over Heule and Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage).

On a slightly more technical course than the previous day, the top contenders were part of a large group led on the first lap by Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley), Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) and Nick Keough.

Midway through the race, the previous day's top three once again separated themselves from the pack ahead of a chase group led by Jerome Townsend (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley) and Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com). McNicholas bridged up, only to attack immediately, but he only served to set Heule up for a counter-move.

Heule's dig was countered by Driscoll, while Luke Keough was forced to cover both moves, making a critical error at the race's most heated moment. When he crashed in a corner, Driscoll was able to bridge up to Heule, putting the pair of teammates in the lead.

Chasing was McNicholas, Keough, Lindine and Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada). Garrigan attacked with three to go, but was pulled back by McNicholas on the bell lap. Lindine crashed and as Garrigan faded, only McNicholas and Keough were left fighting for the final podium spot.

As Heule sped to the line ahead of Driscoll, Keough showed his sprinting talent as he outpaced McNicholas for third. Garrigan held off Lindine for fifth.



