Heule tops Warwick on day 2
Driscoll, Keough on podium again
Swiss champion Christian Heule claimed his revenge for the previous day's loss, clocking a convincing win in a sprint against teammate Jamey Driscoll in the Shimano NEPCX series final in Warwick, Rhode Island.
The previous day's winner, Luke Keough (Champion System) took third, which was enough to secure the overall series win over Heule and Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage).
On a slightly more technical course than the previous day, the top contenders were part of a large group led on the first lap by Adam Myerson (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley), Bryan Fawley (Orbea USA) and Nick Keough.
Midway through the race, the previous day's top three once again separated themselves from the pack ahead of a chase group led by Jerome Townsend (SmartStop/MOB p/b Ridley) and Dylan McNicholas (cyclocrossworld.com). McNicholas bridged up, only to attack immediately, but he only served to set Heule up for a counter-move.
Heule's dig was countered by Driscoll, while Luke Keough was forced to cover both moves, making a critical error at the race's most heated moment. When he crashed in a corner, Driscoll was able to bridge up to Heule, putting the pair of teammates in the lead.
Chasing was McNicholas, Keough, Lindine and Mike Garrigan (Lapierre Canada). Garrigan attacked with three to go, but was pulled back by McNicholas on the bell lap. Lindine crashed and as Garrigan faded, only McNicholas and Keough were left fighting for the final podium spot.
As Heule sped to the line ahead of Driscoll, Keough showed his sprinting talent as he outpaced McNicholas for third. Garrigan held off Lindine for fifth.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|1:02:53
|2
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:01
|3
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:00:25
|4
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|5
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|0:00:27
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:00:47
|7
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:51
|8
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works
|0:01:57
|9
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:02:03
|10
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:02:12
|11
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:02:22
|12
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:02:34
|13
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:02:39
|14
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:02:40
|15
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:03:23
|16
|Alec Donahue (USA) Joe's Garage
|0:03:28
|17
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:03:36
|18
|Shawn Milne (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:03:54
|19
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:21
|20
|Amos Brumble (USA)
|0:04:22
|21
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:04:28
|22
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:04:29
|23
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:05:33
|24
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX / Circle A Cycles
|0:05:38
|25
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:05:46
|26
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:05:47
|27
|Chandler Delinks (USA)
|0:05:53
|28
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:54
|29
|Allan Rego (USA)
|0:05:57
|30
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com
|0:06:43
|31
|Andrew Lysaght (USA)
|0:06:50
|32
|Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC
|0:07:11
|33
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:26
|34
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:07:34
|35
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
|0:07:49
|36 (-1 lap)
|Ian Schon (USA)
|37 (-2 laps)
|Joshua Friedman (USA) New Haven Bicycling Club/The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
|38
|Jeff Moote (USA)
|39 (-3 laps)
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|DNF
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|DNF
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|DNF
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo - Borsao
|DNF
|Ben Coleman (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Cox (USA)
