Timmerman tops Richard Sachs one-two
Myerson takes third place
Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) wrapped up a Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series win after taking a win in the final round held Sunday.
The elite men saw a flurry of power right out of the gate, once again, from Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart). With him in the select group at the front were Dan Timmerman, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) and Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF). These four made it clear from the very beginning that the race was about them and nobody else.
Each rider made attack after attack with no gain at all, never getting more than a few bike lengths apart until, as he has done all season long, Timmerman attacked out of a corner and broke clear. Myerson attempted to make a bridge but, realizing the futility, sat back, hoping to win in the sprint for second. On the final corner before the pavement, Dillon came through on the best line, carrying the most speed and he beat Myerson to the line for second by a bike length with Lindine in fourth.
Despite having it all wrapped up last Sunday, Timmerman's victory today caps a dominant season in which he won six races and was on the podium in three more. Dillon's second place in the final race matches his second in the series. Justin Lindine's fantastic season netted him third with Luke Keough of Team Champion System fourth and Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) fifth.
Under 23 leader Luke Keough finished sixth in today's race and took the honors as the Under 23 series champion. Second place went to Jerome Townsend, third to Townsend's teammate Manny Goguen.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Timmerman (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|1:01:18
|2
|Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|0:00:09
|3
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|4
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
|5
|William Dugan (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|0:01:02
|6
|Luke Keough (Team Champion System)
|0:01:34
|7
|Nathaniel Ward (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
|0:02:15
|8
|Dylan Mcnicholas (CCb Racing)
|9
|Michael Broderick (KENDA-Seven-NoTubes)
|0:02:41
|10
|Damian Schmitt (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:02:46
|11
|Nathan Chown (handlebars CC)
|0:03:07
|12
|Chad Wells (Hudz/Subaru)
|13
|Adam Snyder (Team Jamis)
|0:03:11
|14
|Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart / NCC)
|0:03:25
|15
|Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University Cycling Team)
|0:03:59
|16
|Brian Wilichoski (CyclocrossWorld)
|0:04:06
|17
|Pavel Gonda (NYU)
|0:04:24
|18
|David Wilcox (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)
|19
|John Burns (Bikeman.com)
|0:04:37
|20
|Shawn Marshall (Les Rouleurs de l'Outaouais)
|0:06:07
|21
|John Hanson (IF/Lionette's)
|0:06:18
|22
|Christopher Hamlin (UVM Cycling)
|0:06:24
|23
|Adam Sullivan (Cycle-Smart / NCC)
|0:06:48
|24
|Colin Reuter (International Bicycle/crossresults.com)
|0:07:04
|25
|Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
|0:07:20
|26
|Dan Langlois (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|27
|Joshua Friedman (NYC Velo)
|0:07:34
|28
|Peter Rubijono (Embrocation/IGLEHEART/MadAlchemy)
|0:08:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|29
|Amos Brumble (CCB/VW)
|30
|Kevin Wolfson (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
|31
|Jeffrey Craddock (CCB/VW)
|DNF
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|DNF
|Michael Rea (NorEast Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dan Timmerman (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|628
|pts
|2
|Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix)
|442
|3
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
|390
|4
|Luke Keough (Team Champion System)
|385
|5
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
|321
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Keough (Team Champion System)
|745
|pts
|2
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF)
|615
|3
|Manny Goguen (Bikereg/Joe's Garage/IF)
|326
