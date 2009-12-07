Image 1 of 30 Adam Myerson leads the elite men on the beach during the first lap after taking the hole shot. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 2 of 30 Time to get airborne over the barriers. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 3 of 30 Eventual winner Dan Timmerman comes off the beach. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 4 of 30 Dan Timmerman wins the day and the elite title of New England. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 5 of 30 The Clif Bar elite juniors do their thing. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 6 of 30 Josh Dillon leads Adam Myerson over the barriers on his was to second place for Richard Sachs. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 7 of 30 Mike Broderick off the ocean barriers (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 8 of 30 Adam Myerson on the beach during the second lap, still leading the elite men's race. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 9 of 30 Dan Timmerman worked in an elite group with teammate Josh Dillon then broke clear with one lap to go. (Image credit: Paul Weiss) Image 10 of 30 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) on the run-up. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 11 of 30 Brian Wilichoski (CyclocrossWorld) takes a cookie feed. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 12 of 30 David Wilcox (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 13 of 30 Crowds braved the frigid weather in Rhode Island on Sunday. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 14 of 30 Nathaniel Ward (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 15 of 30 Verge U23 series leader Luke Keough (Team Champion System) en route to a sixth place finish. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 16 of 30 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) leads the elite men's race. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 17 of 30 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) leads on the beach. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 18 of 30 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) corners in front of Verge series leader Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 19 of 30 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) takes a corner. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 20 of 30 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads on the run-up during lap one. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 21 of 30 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) leads the elite men's field. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 22 of 30 Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) leads Colin Reuter (International Bicycle/crossresults.com). (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 23 of 30 Colin Reuter (International Bicycle/crossresults.com) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 24 of 30 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) tries to warm his hands after a 13th place finish in the elite men's race. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 25 of 30 David Wilcox (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 26 of 30 Damian Schmitt (Sunnyside Sports) post-race. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 27 of 30 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 28 of 30 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) post run-up. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 29 of 30 William Dugan (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) grabs the $1 barrier prime. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009) Image 30 of 30 Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) leads Adam Myerson (Cycle - Smart) over the barriers. Note the $1 bill wedged in the barrier. (Image credit: Natalia McKittrick, Pedal Power Photography, 2009)

Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) wrapped up a Verge New England Cyclo-Cross Series win after taking a win in the final round held Sunday.

The elite men saw a flurry of power right out of the gate, once again, from Adam Myerson (Cycle Smart). With him in the select group at the front were Dan Timmerman, Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM/Radix) and Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF). These four made it clear from the very beginning that the race was about them and nobody else.

Each rider made attack after attack with no gain at all, never getting more than a few bike lengths apart until, as he has done all season long, Timmerman attacked out of a corner and broke clear. Myerson attempted to make a bridge but, realizing the futility, sat back, hoping to win in the sprint for second. On the final corner before the pavement, Dillon came through on the best line, carrying the most speed and he beat Myerson to the line for second by a bike length with Lindine in fourth.

Despite having it all wrapped up last Sunday, Timmerman's victory today caps a dominant season in which he won six races and was on the podium in three more. Dillon's second place in the final race matches his second in the series. Justin Lindine's fantastic season netted him third with Luke Keough of Team Champion System fourth and Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe’s Garage/IF) fifth.

Under 23 leader Luke Keough finished sixth in today's race and took the honors as the Under 23 series champion. Second place went to Jerome Townsend, third to Townsend's teammate Manny Goguen.

Results

Elite/U23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Timmerman (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 1:01:18 2 Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 0:00:09 3 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) 4 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 5 William Dugan (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 0:01:02 6 Luke Keough (Team Champion System) 0:01:34 7 Nathaniel Ward (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 0:02:15 8 Dylan Mcnicholas (CCb Racing) 9 Michael Broderick (KENDA-Seven-NoTubes) 0:02:41 10 Damian Schmitt (Sunnyside Sports) 0:02:46 11 Nathan Chown (handlebars CC) 0:03:07 12 Chad Wells (Hudz/Subaru) 13 Adam Snyder (Team Jamis) 0:03:11 14 Alec Donahue (Cycle-Smart / NCC) 0:03:25 15 Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University Cycling Team) 0:03:59 16 Brian Wilichoski (CyclocrossWorld) 0:04:06 17 Pavel Gonda (NYU) 0:04:24 18 David Wilcox (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym) 19 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 0:04:37 20 Shawn Marshall (Les Rouleurs de l'Outaouais) 0:06:07 21 John Hanson (IF/Lionette's) 0:06:18 22 Christopher Hamlin (UVM Cycling) 0:06:24 23 Adam Sullivan (Cycle-Smart / NCC) 0:06:48 24 Colin Reuter (International Bicycle/crossresults.com) 0:07:04 25 Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 0:07:20 26 Dan Langlois (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 27 Joshua Friedman (NYC Velo) 0:07:34 28 Peter Rubijono (Embrocation/IGLEHEART/MadAlchemy) 0:08:20

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 29 Amos Brumble (CCB/VW) 30 Kevin Wolfson (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 31 Jeffrey Craddock (CCB/VW) DNF Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) DNF Michael Rea (NorEast Cycling)

Overall Series Elite # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dan Timmerman (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 628 pts 2 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix) 442 3 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 390 4 Luke Keough (Team Champion System) 385 5 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF) 321