McConneloug had all the attributes of a gazelle as she galloped to victory. Laura Van Guilder chases second place in the elite women's race. Mary McConneloug on her way to another victory. Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club), left, and Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) battle for second place. A fan sporting a gorilla suit watches the elite women's race.

The final weekend of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series got underway in Warwick, Rhode Island with the NBX Grand Prix of Cross. A steady rain on top of an already soft, rooty and sinuous course gave a definite advantage to riders with finesse and bike-handling ability. At the outset of the day, many of the series titles were up for grabs, and the the day's racing reflected that with great competitions from the beginning to the end including shares of victory and heartbreak.

Once again, Kenda/Seven/NoTubes racer Mary McConneloug dominated the UCI elite women's category. Her decision to stay stateside this fall and race cyclo-cross has paid dividends as her victory today puts her within 35 points of the absent Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing). McConneloug's win extends her streak to five, having swept the Cycle-Smart International and Bay State Cyclocross weekends.

All she will need on Sunday is a fifth place to take the series title home with her. Behind McConneloug, Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) picked up her third silver medal of the series. Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) came back from a tough day last Sunday and finished third, also moving into third in the series.

Results