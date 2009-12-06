McConneloug cruises to another win
Van Gilder and Smith make it an experienced podium
The final weekend of the Verge New England Championship Cyclo-cross Series got underway in Warwick, Rhode Island with the NBX Grand Prix of Cross. A steady rain on top of an already soft, rooty and sinuous course gave a definite advantage to riders with finesse and bike-handling ability. At the outset of the day, many of the series titles were up for grabs, and the the day's racing reflected that with great competitions from the beginning to the end including shares of victory and heartbreak.
Once again, Kenda/Seven/NoTubes racer Mary McConneloug dominated the UCI elite women's category. Her decision to stay stateside this fall and race cyclo-cross has paid dividends as her victory today puts her within 35 points of the absent Maureen Bruno Roy (MM Racing). McConneloug's win extends her streak to five, having swept the Cycle-Smart International and Bay State Cyclocross weekends.
All she will need on Sunday is a fifth place to take the series title home with her. Behind McConneloug, Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes) picked up her third silver medal of the series. Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) came back from a tough day last Sunday and finished third, also moving into third in the series.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mary McConneloug (USA) Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|0:42:38
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) C3 Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:00:32
|3
|Andrea Smith (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:00:51
|4
|Anna Barensfeld (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:01:27
|5
|Gesa Brickman (Can) Stevens Racing Team
|0:01:39
|6
|Ann D'Ambruoso (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:01:57
|7
|Sally Annis (USA) Hub Racing
|0:02:11
|8
|Linnea Koons (USA) October Factory Racing
|9
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) Team Plan C
|0:02:17
|10
|Perri Mertens (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy
|0:02:36
|11
|Amanda Carey (USA) Kenda/Trainwitheric.com
|0:02:46
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) US Army/ Central Wheel
|0:03:15
|13
|Frances Morrison (USA) Cycle-Smart/NCC
|0:03:24
|14
|Anna Milkowski (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / IF
|0:03:35
|15
|Christina Tamilio (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:03:45
|16
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:03:56
|17
|Allison Snooks (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:04:42
|18
|Karin Holmes (USA) Sunapee S&W
|0:04:52
|19
|Emma Bast (USA) Cycle-Smart / NCC
|0:05:08
|20
|Bryna Nestor (USA) Anthem Sports
|0:05:16
|21
|Natalia Gardiol (USA) Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames
|0:06:54
|22
|Anna McLoon (USA) Harvard University Cycling Association
|0:07:23
|23
|Clara Kelly (USA) NEBC/Devonshire Dental
|DNF
|Lesley Chown (Can) Handlebars CC
