Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) won the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium, his second criterium victory at the Nature Valley GP. This time it took a photo finish for the race officials to grant him the narrow victory ahead of Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) in second and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) in third.

"The team really came through for me at the end," said Clarke. "Jonny [Clarke] and Karl [Menzies] were going so fast on the last lap to give me such a good lead-out. Kersten made a good run at the line and caught me off guard but I used my instincts and waited. I just got around Kersten at the line and Ken came second so it must have been very close."

"The team management has been incredible and really knows the bike racing," he added. "All the guys know what to do to get me to the line. If I am put into position then I give it my all to deliver. The next two days don't suit me so I am more than happy to help the team. What else can I ask for? It's been a great race for me."

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Both riders attempted to gain additional time and both won a one-second time bonus during the evening's criterium.

"I'm extremely happy with my team and we really tried to put pressure on the race," Clarke continued. "Rory and Scott got a one-second time bonus but we did ride really hard to bring back a breakaway so that Rory could have a shot at the time bonuses. We tried to race tonight and didn't sit back."

The pro men lined up to complete 40 laps of the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium. Massive crowds lined the streets on a six-corner circuit that included a fast chicane positioned mid-way through.

A break launched from the gun that included the likes of Daniel Holloway (Bissell), Rob Bush (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Alessandro Bazzana and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia), Bernard van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealtcare p/b Maxxis), Adam Bergman (Texas Road House p/b Motorex) and Paul Martin (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist).

The move gained a maximum of 20 seconds and the gap was largely controlled by Kelly Benefit Strategies in an effort to protect race leader Scott Zwizanski back in the peloton. The gap continued to drop quickly until it was reabsorbed with roughly 25 laps to go.

Bush launched himself off the front for a second breakaway attempt however the move was shut down by riders that tried to bridge the gap. Kelly Benefit Strategies maintained control at the front of the field. They were briefly overtaken by the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis train set up for an early lead-out.

Similar to the stage two Downtown Saint Paul Criterium, UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis displayed the most dominant lead-out that it resumed inside ten laps to go. Jonny Clarke and Karl Menzies brought teammates Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke to the last corner.

Keough and Clarke were followed by rival duos Aaron Kemps in support of sprinter Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) and Davide Frattini who led out his sprinter Ken Hanson (Team Type 1). The three lead-out men rounded the final corner and let their respective sprinters loose. Kersten got the jump on the field but Clarke and Hanson, respectively, were able to pass him on the run in to the finish line.

Hosking can't stop winning

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) also won a second consecutive criterium this week in Uptown Minneapolis. The Australian sprinter outpaced Brooke Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) in third and Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) in fourth.

"We came here with the aim of winning as many stages as we can and we will be doing the same in the last two stages," Hosking said. "I was lucky that I had such a good team around me that was able to help so much. I'm looking forward to the rest of the tour."

"There were so many more sprinters and it felt more chaotic than the first night," she added. "It was about three wide going through the last corner. Brooke Miller got a jump on us and I was lucky enough to run at her wheel and just got her at the line. I liked having something to chase, it worked well for me."

Evans started the day two seconds behind the previous race leader Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top). She moved into the overall race lead by virtue of her third place time bonus combined with winning all three intermediate time bonus sprints for a grand total of 20 additional seconds.

"I was going all out for those intermediate sprints," Evans said. "That was our one goal and we stuck with it so we are really happy. We go into tomorrow defending the jersey. I needed to have that cushion going into tomorrow and the last day. It will be a challenge for sure and we have our work cut out for us."

The National Weather Service announced tornado sightings and severe thunderstorm warnings that subsequently forced race officials to cancel stage two in Cannon Falls. The racing resumed the following evening, a race for the sprinters on stage four's Uptown Minneapolis Criterium.

Some 70 women rolled to the line with fresh legs raring to take on the event's three intermediate sprints for time bonuses and the finish line sprint that also for time.

Race leader Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) relied on her teammates to hold the field together and bring back the majority of breakaways that contained riders who threatened her overall race lead.

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &Co.TWENTY12) proved in the stage two criterium that she meant business when it came to collecting time bonus sprints. She captured 21 seconds that day and moved into second place overall.

"There were different people going for time bonuses tonight, then the first criterium," Evans said. "Brooke Miller was definitely going for them which made the sprints harder because she is more of a pure sprinter."

The sprinter won the first time bonus and effectively moved herself into the overall race lead. She further increased her lead in the overall classification by virtue of capturing the second and third intermediate sprint. Peanut Butter & Co p/b TWENTY12 assumed their rightful responsibilities at the front of the field to protect Evans lead.

Attacks from HTC-Columbia, Tibco-To the Top and Webcor-Builders became relentless. But with five laps to go the field conceded to a bunch sprint finale won by the stage two criterium winner, Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia).

Elite men--Stage 4 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 1:09:00 2 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 3 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 4 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 5 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 7 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 8 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 9 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 10 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 11 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 13 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 14 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 15 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 16 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 17 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 18 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:10 19 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 20 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 21 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 22 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 23 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 24 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 25 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 26 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 27 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 28 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 29 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 30 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 31 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 32 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 33 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 34 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 35 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 36 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 37 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 38 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 39 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 40 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 41 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 43 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 44 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 45 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 46 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 47 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 48 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 49 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 50 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 52 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 53 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 54 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 55 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 56 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 57 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 58 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 59 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 60 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 61 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 62 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 63 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 64 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 65 Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 66 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 67 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 68 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 69 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 70 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 71 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 72 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 73 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 74 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 75 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 76 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 77 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 78 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 79 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 80 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 81 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 82 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 83 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 84 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 85 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 86 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 87 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 88 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 89 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 90 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 91 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 92 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 93 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 94 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 95 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 96 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 97 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 98 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 99 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 100 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 101 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 102 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 103 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 104 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 105 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 106 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 107 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 108 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 109 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 110 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 111 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:42 112 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 113 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 114 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 115 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:02 116 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 117 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:11 118 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 119 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:22 120 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:01:26 121 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:28 122 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:31 123 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:02:02 124 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:02:05 125 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:03:40 126 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 127 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:00:10 128 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:54 129 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:55 130 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:05:18 131 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:05:28 132 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 133 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 134 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 135 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 136 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 137 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:05:38 138 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 139 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:48 DNF Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder DNF Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters DNF Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters DNF Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team DNF Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist

Sprint 1 1 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 3 3 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 1

Sprint 2 1 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 3 3 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 1

Sprint 3 1 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 3 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3:27:03 2 Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:03 3 Team Type 1 0:00:07 4 Fly V Australia 5 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:13 6 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:20 7 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 BISSELL Pro Cycling 9 Team Rio Grande 0:00:27 10 Trek-Livestrong 11 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 12 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 13 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 14 MBRC/Flanders 15 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 16 Nature Valley Pro Ride 17 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 18 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 19 JetFuel Cycling Team 20 Hagens Berman Cycling 21 IS Corp Cycling Team 22 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:03:57

General classification after stage 4 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 2:36:01 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:09 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:16 4 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:17 5 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:28 6 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:31 7 Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:32 8 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:34 9 Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:00:37 10 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:41 11 Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:43 12 Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:44 13 Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:45 14 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:46 15 Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:48 17 James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:49 18 Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 19 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:00:51 20 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 21 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 22 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 0:00:53 23 Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 24 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 25 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:54 26 Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:55 27 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:57 28 Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:58 29 Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:00:59 30 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:00 31 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:01 32 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 33 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 34 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 35 Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:02 36 Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:03 37 Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 38 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:04 40 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 41 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:08 42 Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 43 Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:09 44 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:10 45 Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:11 46 Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:01:12 47 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:01:13 48 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:01:14 49 Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:15 50 Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 51 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 52 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:01:16 53 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:01:17 54 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 55 Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:19 56 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:24 57 Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1 58 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 59 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:01:28 60 Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:29 61 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:01:32 62 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:01:34 63 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:37 64 Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1 0:01:38 65 Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 66 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:39 67 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:45 68 Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 69 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:46 70 Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:48 71 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:53 72 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:54 73 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:58 74 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:00 75 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:05 76 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:06 77 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:08 78 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:14 79 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:15 80 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:32 81 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 82 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:36 83 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:39 84 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:42 85 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:43 86 Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1 0:02:46 87 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:52 88 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:02:53 89 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:57 90 Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:59 91 Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia 0:03:00 92 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:01 93 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:03:02 94 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:03 95 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:10 96 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:12 97 Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 0:03:13 98 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:20 99 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:22 100 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:03:26 101 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:03:28 102 Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:31 103 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:35 104 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:03:37 105 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:40 106 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:03:49 107 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:51 108 Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:04:00 109 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:04:20 110 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:04:22 111 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 0:04:31 112 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:53 113 Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:05:09 114 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia 0:05:52 115 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:06:17 116 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:06:19 117 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:06:22 118 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:31 119 Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:06:33 120 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:51 121 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:07:01 122 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:07:02 123 Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 124 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:14 125 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:40 126 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:54 127 Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:00 128 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:08:05 129 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:08:21 130 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:08:32 131 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:09:23 132 Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:11:52 133 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:12:00 134 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:12:13 135 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:12:15 136 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:12:17 137 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:12:19 138 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:12:27 139 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:13:30

Sprint classification 1 Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 26 pts 2 David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 3 Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 11 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 8 5 Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 7 6 Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1 7 7 Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia 6 8 Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 5 9 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 10 Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia 5 11 Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 5 12 Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 4 13 Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 3 14 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 2 15 Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1 2 16 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 17 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 1 18 David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia 1 19 Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 20 Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 21 Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Mountains classification 1 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 3 3 Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Best young rider classification 1 Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong 2:36:42 2 Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:07 3 Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:20 4 Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:00:27 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:00:33 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:35 7 Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:00:51 8 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:53 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:56 10 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:13 11 Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:02 12 Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:02:21 13 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:22 14 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:29 15 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:31 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:39 17 Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:02:45 18 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:10 19 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:41 20 William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:12 21 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:38 22 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:41 23 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:59 24 Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling 0:07:24 25 Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong 0:11:38 26 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:46

Best amateur classification 1 Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 2:36:52 2 Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:00:10 3 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:19 4 Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:00:22 5 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:24 6 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:00:25 7 Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:33 8 Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:00:43 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:00:46 10 Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:48 11 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:00:54 12 Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:00:55 13 Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:03 14 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:01:07 15 Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:09 16 Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:01:14 17 Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:15 18 Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:01:17 19 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:01:23 20 Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:01:24 21 Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:41 22 Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:01:45 23 Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:01:48 24 Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:01:51 25 Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:02:01 26 Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:02:06 27 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:10 28 Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:12 29 Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:19 30 Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:02:21 31 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:29 32 Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:31 33 Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:02:37 34 Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:44 35 Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:02:46 36 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:49 37 David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:02:58 38 Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:03:00 39 Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:31 40 Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:05:26 41 Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:05:28 42 Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:05:31 43 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:40 44 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:00 45 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:06:10 46 Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team 0:06:11 47 Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:06:23 48 Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:06:49 49 Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:07:03 50 Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:07:30 51 David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:07:41 52 David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:08:32 53 Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:11:09 54 Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:11:22 55 Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders 0:11:24 56 Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:26 57 Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team 0:11:36 58 Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:12:39

Teams classification 1 Kelly Benefit Strategies 7:48:50 2 UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS 0:00:50 3 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:57 4 Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita 0:01:12 5 BISSELL Pro Cycling 6 Trek-Livestrong 0:01:56 7 Fly V Australia 0:02:05 8 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:15 9 Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder 0:02:26 10 Team Type 1 0:02:33 11 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:02:37 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:03:21 13 Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex 0:03:22 14 Team Rio Grande 0:03:36 15 BikeReg.com / Cannondale 0:04:27 16 Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:55 17 Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:05:24 18 IS Corp Cycling Team 0:06:13 19 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 0:06:32 20 MBRC/Flanders 0:07:15 21 JetFuel Cycling Team 0:07:32 22 Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters 0:12:00

Elite women--Stage 4 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:54:18 2 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 3 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 4 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 5 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 6 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 7 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 8 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 9 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 10 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 11 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 12 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 13 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 15 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 16 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 17 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 18 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 19 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 20 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 21 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 22 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 23 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 24 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 25 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 26 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 27 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 28 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 29 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 30 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 31 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 32 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 33 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 34 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 35 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 36 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 37 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 38 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 39 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 40 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 41 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 42 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 43 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 44 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 45 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 46 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 47 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 48 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 49 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 50 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 51 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 52 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 53 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 54 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 55 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 56 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 57 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 58 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 59 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 60 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 61 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 62 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 63 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 64 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 65 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 66 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 67 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 68 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 69 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 70 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 71 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 72 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 73 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 74 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 75 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 76 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:01:50 77 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:02:10 78 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:25 79 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:02:50 80 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 81 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 82 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 83 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 84 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 85 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 86 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:30 87 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:40 88 Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:03:50 DNF Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance DNF Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars DNF Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars DNF Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike

Sprint 1 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 3 3 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 1

Sprint 2 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 3 3 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 5 pts 2 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 3 3 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Team TIBCO 2:42:54 2 Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 3 Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 4 HTC Columbia 5 Team Vera Bradley Foundation 6 Webcor Builders 7 Team Nanoblur-Gears 8 Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 9 Nature Valley Pro Ride 10 Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 11 Team Kenda 12 BMW-Bianchi 13 Bianchi-Grand Performance 14 Team Freewheel Bike 0:02:50 15 Herbalife LaGrange 0:05:30

Women's general classification after stage 4 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 2:05:49 2 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:19 3 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:23 4 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 5 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 0:00:24 6 Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:26 7 Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:35 8 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 9 Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:40 10 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:42 11 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:00:45 12 Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 13 Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:49 14 Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 15 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:52 16 Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 17 Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:56 18 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:57 19 Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:01:01 20 Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 21 Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:04 22 Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 23 Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders 24 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:01:06 25 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:09 26 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:01:12 27 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 28 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 0:01:14 29 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 30 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:18 31 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:19 32 Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia 0:01:20 33 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 34 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 35 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:24 36 Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:01:25 37 Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:27 38 Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:28 39 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:30 40 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:01:32 41 Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:34 42 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:01:35 43 Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:36 44 Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:37 45 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:38 46 Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 47 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:45 48 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 49 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:01:49 50 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 0:01:51 51 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:54 52 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:55 53 Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO 0:01:57 54 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:58 55 Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi 56 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:02 57 Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:02:04 58 Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management 0:02:05 59 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:02:10 60 Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:02:12 61 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:14 62 Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:02:17 63 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:19 64 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:40 65 Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 66 Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda 0:02:46 67 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:03:02 68 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:08 69 Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:03:20 70 Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 0:03:29 71 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:03:33 72 Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:03:56 73 Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders 0:03:57 74 Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:04:02 75 Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:04:11 76 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:04:34 77 Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:04:43 78 Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:04:57 79 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:05:00 80 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:05:26 81 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:59 82 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:07:04 83 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:07:17 84 Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 85 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:07:24 86 Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:07:25 87 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:07:33 88 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:07:40

Sprint classification 1 Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 40 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 20 3 Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 17 4 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO 9 5 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 9 6 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 6 7 Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO 5 9 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 5 10 Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma 1

Mountains classification 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 5 pts 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 3 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia 1

Best young rider classification 1 Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO 2:06:08 2 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia 0:00:04 3 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia 0:00:23 4 Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:33 5 Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:38 6 Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda 0:00:47 7 Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO 0:00:50 8 Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders 0:00:53 9 Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO 0:01:00 10 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:05 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:01:11 12 Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:26 13 Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management 14 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia 0:01:30 15 Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma 0:01:35 16 Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike 0:01:36 17 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:01:39 18 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:43 19 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:01:51 20 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:01:55 21 Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears 0:02:00 22 Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders 0:02:21 23 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:02:43 24 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:02:49 25 Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders 0:03:14 26 Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda 0:04:41 27 Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:06:40 28 Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda 0:06:58 29 Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike 0:07:05 30 Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:07:14 31 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:07:21

Category 2 rider classification 1 Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 2:07:13 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 0:00:06 3 Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation 0:00:08 4 Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride 0:00:11 5 Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:14 6 Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda 0:00:34 7 Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:00:38 8 Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus 0:00:46 9 Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:00:50 10 Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels 0:01:38 11 Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars 0:01:44 12 Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange 0:03:10 13 Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:04:02 14 Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance 0:05:40 15 Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi 0:06:16