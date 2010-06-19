Trending

Clarke & Hosking's double act in Minneapolis

Zwizanski and Evans looking good overall

Image 1 of 49

Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis) first to the line.

Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis) first to the line.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 2 of 49

The current jerseys: Paul Martin (Panther p/b Competive Cyclist), Robert Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies), Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) and Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis).

The current jerseys: Paul Martin (Panther p/b Competive Cyclist), Robert Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling), Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefits Strategies), Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) and Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis).
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 3 of 49

Linda Melanie Villumsen (HTC Columbia) leads Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci) and the rest of the field through the last corner.

Linda Melanie Villumsen (HTC Columbia) leads Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci) and the rest of the field through the last corner.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 4 of 49

In Uptown Minneapolis, Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO) tried to beat Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) in the first time bonus sprint.

In Uptown Minneapolis, Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO) tried to beat Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) in the first time bonus sprint.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 5 of 49

Emilia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) and Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci) lead the field for the first few laps.

Emilia Fahlin (HTC Columbia) and Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci) lead the field for the first few laps.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 6 of 49

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) having a good laugh before the women's race.

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) having a good laugh before the women's race.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 7 of 49

Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) focused on the race ahead.

Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO) focused on the race ahead.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 8 of 49

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the peloton through the last corner.

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the peloton through the last corner.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 9 of 49

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) was happy to finish the day and keep the best young rider jersey.

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) was happy to finish the day and keep the best young rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 49

UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis had the whole team pulling at the front with one to go.

UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis had the whole team pulling at the front with one to go.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 49

Things stayed fast and spread out throughout the race.

Things stayed fast and spread out throughout the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 49

Paul Martin (Panther) sporting the best amateur rider jersey.

Paul Martin (Panther) sporting the best amateur rider jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 49

Four to go and Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) is followed by the Team TIBCO train.

Four to go and Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) is followed by the Team TIBCO train.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 14 of 49

Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) beats Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO) to take her second stage win.

Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) beats Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO) to take her second stage win.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 15 of 49

Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis) happy with his second victory at the Nature Valley Grand Prix

Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare p/b Maxxis) happy with his second victory at the Nature Valley Grand Prix
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 16 of 49

One to go and the UnitedHealthcare crew is working hard.

One to go and the UnitedHealthcare crew is working hard.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 17 of 49

Robert Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling) goes solo off the front.

Robert Bush (Kenda Pro Cycling) goes solo off the front.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 18 of 49

UnitedHealthcare came to the front and reeled back the early break.

UnitedHealthcare came to the front and reeled back the early break.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 19 of 49

Kelly Benefit Strategies leads the peloton down the backside of the Uptown criterium course.

Kelly Benefit Strategies leads the peloton down the backside of the Uptown criterium course.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 20 of 49

Like the previous stages Kelly Benefit Strategies was active at the front.

Like the previous stages Kelly Benefit Strategies was active at the front.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 21 of 49

The gun goes and 40 laps are underway for the pro men.

The gun goes and 40 laps are underway for the pro men.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 22 of 49

Courtesy of hard fought time bonuses, Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) the new Nature Grand Prix race leader.

Courtesy of hard fought time bonuses, Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) the new Nature Grand Prix race leader.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 23 of 49

The stage podium (l-r): Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO), Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) , Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12)

The stage podium (l-r): Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO), Chloe Hosking (HTC Columbia) , Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 24 of 49

Team Type 1 stayed right at the front to set up their sprinters as well.

Team Type 1 stayed right at the front to set up their sprinters as well.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 49

United HealthCare kept together at the front to not let anything get up the road.

United HealthCare kept together at the front to not let anything get up the road.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 49

Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) riding in the Australian national champ's jersey.

Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) riding in the Australian national champ's jersey.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 49

Eventual winner Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) staying tucked into the field.

Eventual winner Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) staying tucked into the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 49

Rebecca Much (TIBCO) leads the group through turn two.

Rebecca Much (TIBCO) leads the group through turn two.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 49

Teams gather at the front as attacks start to happen.

Teams gather at the front as attacks start to happen.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 49

Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) gets on the front for a big pull.

Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) gets on the front for a big pull.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 49

Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) leads the first lap.

Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) leads the first lap.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 32 of 49

The women get ready to roll out for stage four.

The women get ready to roll out for stage four.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 33 of 49

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) has her race snack ready and waiting.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) has her race snack ready and waiting.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 34 of 49

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) and teammate Carmen Small take advantage a little down time before the start.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) and teammate Carmen Small take advantage a little down time before the start.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 35 of 49

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) doubles the love with another win in Minneapolis.

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) doubles the love with another win in Minneapolis.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 36 of 49

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) takes another win, this time in Minneapolis.

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) takes another win, this time in Minneapolis.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 37 of 49

Marra Abott (Peanut Butter & Co) might be looking for a stage in on tomorrow's difficult climber's course.

Marra Abott (Peanut Butter & Co) might be looking for a stage in on tomorrow's difficult climber's course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 38 of 49

Brooke Miller (TIBCO) stayed safe all day and ended up second.

Brooke Miller (TIBCO) stayed safe all day and ended up second.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 39 of 49

United HealthCare decides its time to bring everything back together.

United HealthCare decides its time to bring everything back together.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 40 of 49

The main field bunches up as they close in on the break.

The main field bunches up as they close in on the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 41 of 49

Kelly Benefit Strategies gets the field strung out as they chase down the break.

Kelly Benefit Strategies gets the field strung out as they chase down the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 42 of 49

The break begins to get a decent gap on the field.

The break begins to get a decent gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 43 of 49

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) driving the pace in the break.

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) driving the pace in the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 44 of 49

Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare) on the start line and ready for another day of racing.

Hilton Clarke (United HealthCare) on the start line and ready for another day of racing.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 45 of 49

Shelly Evans (Peanut Butter & Co) takes over the leaders jersey after her third place finish tonight.

Shelly Evans (Peanut Butter & Co) takes over the leaders jersey after her third place finish tonight.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 46 of 49

All the teams were present at the front with one lap to go.

All the teams were present at the front with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 47 of 49

Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) tries an attack late in the race.

Linda Villumsen (HTC-Columbia) tries an attack late in the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 48 of 49

Vera Bradley Foundation had riders at the front all day.

Vera Bradley Foundation had riders at the front all day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 49 of 49

Today's top three with Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) third, Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) second and Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) first.

Today's top three with Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) third, Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) second and Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis) first.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) won the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium, his second criterium victory at the Nature Valley GP. This time it took a photo finish for the race officials to grant him the narrow victory ahead of Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) in second and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) in third.

"The team really came through for me at the end," said Clarke. "Jonny [Clarke] and Karl [Menzies] were going so fast on the last lap to give me such a good lead-out. Kersten made a good run at the line and caught me off guard but I used my instincts and waited. I just got around Kersten at the line and Ken came second so it must have been very close."

"The team management has been incredible and really knows the bike racing," he added. "All the guys know what to do to get me to the line. If I am put into position then I give it my all to deliver. The next two days don't suit me so I am more than happy to help the team. What else can I ask for? It's been a great race for me."

Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Both riders attempted to gain additional time and both won a one-second time bonus during the evening's criterium.

"I'm extremely happy with my team and we really tried to put pressure on the race," Clarke continued. "Rory and Scott got a one-second time bonus but we did ride really hard to bring back a breakaway so that Rory could have a shot at the time bonuses. We tried to race tonight and didn't sit back."

The pro men lined up to complete 40 laps of the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium. Massive crowds lined the streets on a six-corner circuit that included a fast chicane positioned mid-way through.

A break launched from the gun that included the likes of Daniel Holloway (Bissell), Rob Bush (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Alessandro Bazzana and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia), Bernard van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealtcare p/b Maxxis), Adam Bergman (Texas Road House p/b Motorex) and Paul Martin (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist).

The move gained a maximum of 20 seconds and the gap was largely controlled by Kelly Benefit Strategies in an effort to protect race leader Scott Zwizanski back in the peloton. The gap continued to drop quickly until it was reabsorbed with roughly 25 laps to go.

Bush launched himself off the front for a second breakaway attempt however the move was shut down by riders that tried to bridge the gap. Kelly Benefit Strategies maintained control at the front of the field. They were briefly overtaken by the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis train set up for an early lead-out.

Similar to the stage two Downtown Saint Paul Criterium, UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis displayed the most dominant lead-out that it resumed inside ten laps to go. Jonny Clarke and Karl Menzies brought teammates Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke to the last corner.

Keough and Clarke were followed by rival duos Aaron Kemps in support of sprinter Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) and Davide Frattini who led out his sprinter Ken Hanson (Team Type 1). The three lead-out men rounded the final corner and let their respective sprinters loose. Kersten got the jump on the field but Clarke and Hanson, respectively, were able to pass him on the run in to the finish line.

Hosking can't stop winning

Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) also won a second consecutive criterium this week in Uptown Minneapolis. The Australian sprinter outpaced Brooke Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) in third and Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) in fourth.

"We came here with the aim of winning as many stages as we can and we will be doing the same in the last two stages," Hosking said. "I was lucky that I had such a good team around me that was able to help so much. I'm looking forward to the rest of the tour."

"There were so many more sprinters and it felt more chaotic than the first night," she added. "It was about three wide going through the last corner. Brooke Miller got a jump on us and I was lucky enough to run at her wheel and just got her at the line. I liked having something to chase, it worked well for me."

Evans started the day two seconds behind the previous race leader Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top). She moved into the overall race lead by virtue of her third place time bonus combined with winning all three intermediate time bonus sprints for a grand total of 20 additional seconds.

"I was going all out for those intermediate sprints," Evans said. "That was our one goal and we stuck with it so we are really happy. We go into tomorrow defending the jersey. I needed to have that cushion going into tomorrow and the last day. It will be a challenge for sure and we have our work cut out for us."

The National Weather Service announced tornado sightings and severe thunderstorm warnings that subsequently forced race officials to cancel stage two in Cannon Falls. The racing resumed the following evening, a race for the sprinters on stage four's Uptown Minneapolis Criterium.

Some 70 women rolled to the line with fresh legs raring to take on the event's three intermediate sprints for time bonuses and the finish line sprint that also for time.

Race leader Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) relied on her teammates to hold the field together and bring back the majority of breakaways that contained riders who threatened her overall race lead.

Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &Co.TWENTY12) proved in the stage two criterium that she meant business when it came to collecting time bonus sprints. She captured 21 seconds that day and moved into second place overall.

"There were different people going for time bonuses tonight, then the first criterium," Evans said. "Brooke Miller was definitely going for them which made the sprints harder because she is more of a pure sprinter."

The sprinter won the first time bonus and effectively moved herself into the overall race lead. She further increased her lead in the overall classification by virtue of capturing the second and third intermediate sprint. Peanut Butter & Co p/b TWENTY12 assumed their rightful responsibilities at the front of the field to protect Evans lead.

Attacks from HTC-Columbia, Tibco-To the Top and Webcor-Builders became relentless. But with five laps to go the field conceded to a bunch sprint finale won by the stage two criterium winner, Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia).

Elite men--Stage 4
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS1:09:00
2Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
3Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
4Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
5David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
7Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
8Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
9Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
10Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
11Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
13Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
14Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
15Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
16Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
17Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
18Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:10
19Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
20Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
21Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
22Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
23Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
24Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
25Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
26Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
27Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
28Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
29Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
30Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
31Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
32Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
33Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
34Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
35James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
36Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
37Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
38Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
39Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
40Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
41Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
43Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
44Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
45Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
46Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
47Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
48Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
49Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
50Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
52Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
53Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
54Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
55Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
56Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
57Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
58Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
59Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
60Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
61Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
62Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
63Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
64Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
65Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
66Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
67Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
68Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
69Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
70Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
71Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
72Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
73David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
74Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
75Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
76Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
77Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
78Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
79Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
80Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
81Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
82Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
83Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
84Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
85Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
86Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
87Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
88Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
89Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
90Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
91Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
92Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
93Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
94Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
95Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
96David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
97Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
98Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
99Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
100Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
101Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
102Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
103Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
104Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
105Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
106Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
107Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
108Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
109Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
110Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
111Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:42
112Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
113Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
114Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
115Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:02
116Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
117Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:11
118Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
119Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:22
120Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:01:26
121Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:28
122Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:31
123Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:02:02
124Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:02:05
125William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:03:40
126David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
127Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:00:10
128Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:54
129Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:55
130Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:05:18
131Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:05:28
132Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
133Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
134Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
135Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
136David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
137Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:05:38
138Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
139Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:48
DNFJonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFChristopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
DNFBoyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
DNFNoah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
DNFAdam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
DNFRyan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist

Sprint 1
1Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling5pts
2Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 13
3David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia1

Sprint 2
1David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 13
3Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS1

Sprint 3
1David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
3Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Teams
1UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3:27:03
2Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
3Team Type 10:00:07
4Fly V Australia
5Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:13
6Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:20
7Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
8BISSELL Pro Cycling
9Team Rio Grande0:00:27
10Trek-Livestrong
11Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
12BikeReg.com / Cannondale
13Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
14MBRC/Flanders
15Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
16Nature Valley Pro Ride
17Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
18Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
19JetFuel Cycling Team
20Hagens Berman Cycling
21IS Corp Cycling Team
22Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:03:57

General classification after stage 4
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies2:36:01
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:09
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:16
4David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:17
5Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:28
6Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:31
7Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:32
8Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:34
9Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:00:37
10Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:41
11Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:43
12Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:44
13Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:45
14Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:46
15Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:48
17James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:49
18Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
19Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia0:00:51
20Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
21David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
22Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 10:00:53
23Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
24Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
25Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:54
26Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:55
27Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:57
28Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:58
29Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:00:59
30Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:00
31Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:01
32Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
33Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
34Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
35Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:02
36Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:03
37Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
38Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:04
40Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
41Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:08
42Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
43Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:09
44Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:10
45Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:11
46Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:01:12
47Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:01:13
48Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:01:14
49Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:15
50Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
51Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
52Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:01:16
53Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia0:01:17
54Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
55Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:19
56Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:24
57Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
58Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
59Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:01:28
60Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:29
61Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:01:32
62Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:01:34
63Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:37
64Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 10:01:38
65Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
66Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:39
67Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:45
68Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
69Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:46
70Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:48
71Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:53
72Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:54
73Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:58
74Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:00
75Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:05
76Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:06
77Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:08
78Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:14
79Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:15
80Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:32
81Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
82Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:36
83Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:39
84Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:42
85Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:43
86Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 10:02:46
87Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:52
88Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:02:53
89Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:57
90Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:59
91Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia0:03:00
92Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:01
93Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:03:02
94Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:03
95Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:10
96Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:12
97Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 10:03:13
98Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:20
99Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:22
100Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:03:26
101Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:03:28
102Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:31
103Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:35
104Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:03:37
105Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:40
106David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:03:49
107Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:51
108Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:04:00
109Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:04:20
110Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:04:22
111Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia0:04:31
112William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:53
113Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:05:09
114Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia0:05:52
115Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:06:17
116Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:06:19
117Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:06:22
118Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:31
119Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:06:33
120Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:51
121Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:07:01
122Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:07:02
123Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
124Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:07:14
125Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:40
126Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:54
127Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:00
128Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:08:05
129Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:08:21
130David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:08:32
131David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:09:23
132Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:11:52
133Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:12:00
134Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:12:13
135Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:12:15
136Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:12:17
137Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:12:19
138Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:12:27
139Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:13:30

Sprint classification
1Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS26pts
2David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies16
3Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 111
4Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita8
5Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS7
6Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 17
7Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia6
8Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling5
9Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
10Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia5
11Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder5
12Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS4
13Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita3
14Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 12
15Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 12
16Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
17Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS1
18David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia1
19Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
20Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies1
21Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Mountains classification
1Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS3
3Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Best young rider classification
1Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong2:36:42
2Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:07
3Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:20
4Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:00:27
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:00:33
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:35
7Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:00:51
8Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:53
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:56
10Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:13
11Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:02
12Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:02:21
13Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:22
14Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:29
15Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:31
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:39
17Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:02:45
18Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:10
19Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:41
20William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:12
21Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:38
22Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:41
23Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:59
24Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling0:07:24
25Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong0:11:38
26Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:46

Best amateur classification
1Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist2:36:52
2Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:00:10
3Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:19
4Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team0:00:22
5Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:24
6Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:00:25
7Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:33
8Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:00:43
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:00:46
10Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:48
11Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:00:54
12Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:00:55
13Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:03
14Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:01:07
15Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:09
16Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:01:14
17Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:15
18Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:01:17
19Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:23
20Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:01:24
21Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:41
22Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:01:45
23Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:01:48
24Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:01:51
25Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:02:01
26Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:02:06
27Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:10
28Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:12
29Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:19
30Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:02:21
31Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:29
32Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:31
33Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:02:37
34Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:44
35Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:02:46
36Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:49
37David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:02:58
38Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:03:00
39Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:31
40Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:05:26
41Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:05:28
42Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:05:31
43Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:40
44Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:00
45Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:06:10
46Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team0:06:11
47Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:06:23
48Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:06:49
49Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:07:03
50Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:07:30
51David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:07:41
52David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:08:32
53Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:11:09
54Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:11:22
55Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders0:11:24
56Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:26
57Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team0:11:36
58Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:12:39

Teams classification
1Kelly Benefit Strategies7:48:50
2UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS0:00:50
3Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:57
4Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita0:01:12
5BISSELL Pro Cycling
6Trek-Livestrong0:01:56
7Fly V Australia0:02:05
8Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:15
9Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder0:02:26
10Team Type 10:02:33
11Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher0:02:37
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:03:21
13Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex0:03:22
14Team Rio Grande0:03:36
15BikeReg.com / Cannondale0:04:27
16Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:55
17Nature Valley Pro Ride0:05:24
18IS Corp Cycling Team0:06:13
19Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team0:06:32
20MBRC/Flanders0:07:15
21JetFuel Cycling Team0:07:32
22Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters0:12:00

Elite women--Stage 4
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:54:18
2Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
3Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
4Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
5Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
6Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
7Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
8Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
9Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
10Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
11Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
12Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
13Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
15Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
16Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
17Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
18Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
19Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
20Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
21Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
22Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
23Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
24Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
25Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
26Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
27Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
28Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
29Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
30Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
31Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
32Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
33Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
34Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
35Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
36Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
37Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
38Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
39Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
40Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
41Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
42Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
43Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
44Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
45Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
46Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
47Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
48Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
49Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
50Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
51Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
52Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
53Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
54Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
55Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
56Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
57Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
58Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
59Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
60Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
61Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
62Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
63Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
64Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
65Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
66Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
67Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
68Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
69Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
70Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
71Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
72Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
73Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
74Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
75Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
76Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:01:50
77Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:02:10
78Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:25
79Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:02:50
80Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
81Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
82Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
83Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
84Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
85Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
86Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:30
87Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:40
88Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:03:50
DNFBianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
DNFKimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
DNFLeia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
DNFJazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike

Sprint 1
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO3
3Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO1

Sprint 2
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO3
3Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY125pts
2Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO3
3Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Team TIBCO2:42:54
2Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
3Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
4HTC Columbia
5Team Vera Bradley Foundation
6Webcor Builders
7Team Nanoblur-Gears
8Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
9Nature Valley Pro Ride
10Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
11Team Kenda
12BMW-Bianchi
13Bianchi-Grand Performance
14Team Freewheel Bike0:02:50
15Herbalife LaGrange0:05:30

Women's general classification after stage 4
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY122:05:49
2Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:19
3Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:23
4Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
5Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia0:00:24
6Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:26
7Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:35
8Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
9Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:40
10Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:42
11Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
12Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
13Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:49
14Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
15Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:52
16Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders0:00:53
17Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:56
18Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:57
19Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:01:01
20Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
21Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:04
22Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
23Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
24Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:01:06
25Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:09
26Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:01:12
27Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
28Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO0:01:14
29Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
30Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:18
31Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:19
32Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia0:01:20
33Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
34Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
35Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:24
36Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:01:25
37Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:27
38Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:28
39Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:30
40Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:01:32
41Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:34
42Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:01:35
43Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda0:01:36
44Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda0:01:37
45Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:38
46Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
47Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:45
48Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
49Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:01:49
50Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma0:01:51
51Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:54
52Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:55
53Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO0:01:57
54Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:58
55Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
56Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:02
57Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:02:04
58Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management0:02:05
59Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:02:10
60Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:02:12
61Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:14
62Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:02:17
63Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:19
64Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:40
65Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
66Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda0:02:46
67Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:03:02
68Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:03:08
69Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:03:20
70Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:03:29
71Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:03:33
72Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:56
73Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders0:03:57
74Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:04:02
75Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:04:11
76Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:04:34
77Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:04:43
78Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:04:57
79Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:05:00
80Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:05:26
81Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:06:59
82Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:07:04
83Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:07:17
84Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
85Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:07:24
86Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:07:25
87Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:07:33
88Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:07:40

Sprint classification
1Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY1240pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia20
3Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO17
4Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO9
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team9
6Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders6
7Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team5
8Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO5
9Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation5
10Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team1
11Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma1

Mountains classification
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO5pts
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia3
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia1

Best young rider classification
1Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO2:06:08
2Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia0:00:04
3Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia0:00:23
4Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:33
5Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:38
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda0:00:47
7Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO0:00:50
8Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders0:00:53
9Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO0:01:00
10Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:05
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:01:11
12Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:26
13Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia0:01:30
15Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma0:01:35
16Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike0:01:36
17Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:01:39
18Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:43
19Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:01:51
20Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:01:55
21Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears0:02:00
22Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders0:02:21
23Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:02:43
24Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:02:49
25Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders0:03:14
26Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda0:04:41
27Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:06:40
28Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda0:06:58
29Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike0:07:05
30Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:07:14
31Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:07:21

Category 2 rider classification
1Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus2:07:13
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:06
3Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:08
4Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride0:00:11
5Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:14
6Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda0:00:34
7Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:00:38
8Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:00:46
9Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:00:50
10Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels0:01:38
11Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:01:44
12Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange0:03:10
13Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:04:02
14Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance0:05:40
15Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi0:06:16

Teams classification
1HTC Columbia6:18:56
2Team TIBCO0:00:08
3Team Vera Bradley Foundation0:00:34
4Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY120:00:40
5Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
6Webcor Builders0:01:17
7Team Kenda0:02:49
8Bianchi-Grand Performance0:03:39
9Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus0:03:41
10Nature Valley Pro Ride0:03:46
11BMW-Bianchi0:04:33
12Team Nanoblur-Gears0:04:55
13Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars0:05:04
14Team Freewheel Bike0:06:36
15Herbalife LaGrange0:14:06

