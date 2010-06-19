Clarke & Hosking's double act in Minneapolis
Zwizanski and Evans looking good overall
Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) won the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium, his second criterium victory at the Nature Valley GP. This time it took a photo finish for the race officials to grant him the narrow victory ahead of Ken Hanson (Team Type 1) in second and Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) in third.
"The team really came through for me at the end," said Clarke. "Jonny [Clarke] and Karl [Menzies] were going so fast on the last lap to give me such a good lead-out. Kersten made a good run at the line and caught me off guard but I used my instincts and waited. I just got around Kersten at the line and Ken came second so it must have been very close."
"The team management has been incredible and really knows the bike racing," he added. "All the guys know what to do to get me to the line. If I am put into position then I give it my all to deliver. The next two days don't suit me so I am more than happy to help the team. What else can I ask for? It's been a great race for me."
Scott Zwizanski (Kelly Benefit Strategies) maintained his lead in the overall classification ahead of Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis). Both riders attempted to gain additional time and both won a one-second time bonus during the evening's criterium.
"I'm extremely happy with my team and we really tried to put pressure on the race," Clarke continued. "Rory and Scott got a one-second time bonus but we did ride really hard to bring back a breakaway so that Rory could have a shot at the time bonuses. We tried to race tonight and didn't sit back."
The pro men lined up to complete 40 laps of the Uptown Minneapolis Criterium. Massive crowds lined the streets on a six-corner circuit that included a fast chicane positioned mid-way through.
A break launched from the gun that included the likes of Daniel Holloway (Bissell), Rob Bush (Kenda p/b Geargrinder), Alessandro Bazzana and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia), Bernard van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda), Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1), Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealtcare p/b Maxxis), Adam Bergman (Texas Road House p/b Motorex) and Paul Martin (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist).
The move gained a maximum of 20 seconds and the gap was largely controlled by Kelly Benefit Strategies in an effort to protect race leader Scott Zwizanski back in the peloton. The gap continued to drop quickly until it was reabsorbed with roughly 25 laps to go.
Bush launched himself off the front for a second breakaway attempt however the move was shut down by riders that tried to bridge the gap. Kelly Benefit Strategies maintained control at the front of the field. They were briefly overtaken by the UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis train set up for an early lead-out.
Similar to the stage two Downtown Saint Paul Criterium, UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis displayed the most dominant lead-out that it resumed inside ten laps to go. Jonny Clarke and Karl Menzies brought teammates Jake Keough and Hilton Clarke to the last corner.
Keough and Clarke were followed by rival duos Aaron Kemps in support of sprinter Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) and Davide Frattini who led out his sprinter Ken Hanson (Team Type 1). The three lead-out men rounded the final corner and let their respective sprinters loose. Kersten got the jump on the field but Clarke and Hanson, respectively, were able to pass him on the run in to the finish line.
Hosking can't stop winning
Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) also won a second consecutive criterium this week in Uptown Minneapolis. The Australian sprinter outpaced Brooke Miller (Tibco-To the Top) in second, Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) in third and Carla Swart (Vera Bradley Foundation) in fourth.
"We came here with the aim of winning as many stages as we can and we will be doing the same in the last two stages," Hosking said. "I was lucky that I had such a good team around me that was able to help so much. I'm looking forward to the rest of the tour."
"There were so many more sprinters and it felt more chaotic than the first night," she added. "It was about three wide going through the last corner. Brooke Miller got a jump on us and I was lucky enough to run at her wheel and just got her at the line. I liked having something to chase, it worked well for me."
Evans started the day two seconds behind the previous race leader Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top). She moved into the overall race lead by virtue of her third place time bonus combined with winning all three intermediate time bonus sprints for a grand total of 20 additional seconds.
"I was going all out for those intermediate sprints," Evans said. "That was our one goal and we stuck with it so we are really happy. We go into tomorrow defending the jersey. I needed to have that cushion going into tomorrow and the last day. It will be a challenge for sure and we have our work cut out for us."
The National Weather Service announced tornado sightings and severe thunderstorm warnings that subsequently forced race officials to cancel stage two in Cannon Falls. The racing resumed the following evening, a race for the sprinters on stage four's Uptown Minneapolis Criterium.
Some 70 women rolled to the line with fresh legs raring to take on the event's three intermediate sprints for time bonuses and the finish line sprint that also for time.
Race leader Alison Starnes (Tibco-To the Top) relied on her teammates to hold the field together and bring back the majority of breakaways that contained riders who threatened her overall race lead.
Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter &Co.TWENTY12) proved in the stage two criterium that she meant business when it came to collecting time bonus sprints. She captured 21 seconds that day and moved into second place overall.
"There were different people going for time bonuses tonight, then the first criterium," Evans said. "Brooke Miller was definitely going for them which made the sprints harder because she is more of a pure sprinter."
The sprinter won the first time bonus and effectively moved herself into the overall race lead. She further increased her lead in the overall classification by virtue of capturing the second and third intermediate sprint. Peanut Butter & Co p/b TWENTY12 assumed their rightful responsibilities at the front of the field to protect Evans lead.
Attacks from HTC-Columbia, Tibco-To the Top and Webcor-Builders became relentless. But with five laps to go the field conceded to a bunch sprint finale won by the stage two criterium winner, Chloe Hosking (HTC-Columbia).
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|1:09:00
|2
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|3
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|4
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|5
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|7
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|8
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:03
|9
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|10
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|11
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|13
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|14
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|15
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|16
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|17
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|18
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:10
|19
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|20
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|21
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|22
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|23
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|24
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|25
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|26
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|27
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|28
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|29
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|30
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|31
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|32
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|33
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|34
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|35
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|36
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|37
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|38
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|39
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|40
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|41
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|43
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|44
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|45
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|46
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|47
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|48
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|49
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|50
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|52
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|53
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|54
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|55
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|56
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|57
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|58
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|59
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|60
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|61
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|62
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|63
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|64
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|65
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|66
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|67
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|68
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|69
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|70
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|71
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|72
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|73
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|74
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|75
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|76
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|77
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|78
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|79
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|80
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|81
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|82
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|83
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|84
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|85
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|86
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|87
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|88
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|89
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|90
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|91
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|92
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|93
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|94
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|95
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|96
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|97
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|98
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|99
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|100
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|101
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|102
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|103
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|104
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|105
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|106
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|107
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|108
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|109
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|110
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|111
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:00:42
|112
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|113
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|114
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|115
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:02
|116
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|117
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:11
|118
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|119
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:22
|120
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:01:26
|121
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:28
|122
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|123
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:02:02
|124
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:02:05
|125
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:03:40
|126
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|127
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|128
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:03:54
|129
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:55
|130
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:05:18
|131
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:05:28
|132
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|133
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|134
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|135
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|136
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|137
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:05:38
|138
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|139
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|DNF
|Jonathan Chodroff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Christopher Monteleone (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|DNF
|Boyd Johnson (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|DNF
|Noah Metzler (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|DNF
|Adam Leibovitz (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|1
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|3
|3
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|1
|1
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|3
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3:27:03
|2
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Type 1
|0:00:07
|4
|Fly V Australia
|5
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:13
|6
|Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:20
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|9
|Team Rio Grande
|0:00:27
|10
|Trek-Livestrong
|11
|Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|12
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|13
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|14
|MBRC/Flanders
|15
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|16
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|17
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|18
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|19
|JetFuel Cycling Team
|20
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|21
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|22
|Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:03:57
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|2:36:01
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:09
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:16
|4
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:17
|5
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:28
|6
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|7
|Bernard van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:32
|8
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:34
|9
|Robert Sweeting (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:00:37
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:41
|11
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|12
|Nick Frey (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:44
|13
|Benjamin Jacques-Maynes (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|14
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:46
|15
|Reid Mumford (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:48
|17
|James Driscoll (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:49
|18
|Matthew Crane (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|19
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:00:51
|20
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|21
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|22
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|0:00:53
|23
|Brad Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|24
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|25
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:54
|26
|Peter Latham (NZl) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|27
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:57
|28
|Brad White (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:58
|29
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:00:59
|30
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:00
|31
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:01
|32
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|33
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|34
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|35
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:02
|36
|Andres Ignacio Pereyra (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:03
|37
|Jake Rytlewski (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|38
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Daniel Bowman (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:04
|40
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|41
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:08
|42
|Heath Blackgrove (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|43
|Phil Gaimon (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:09
|44
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:10
|45
|Adam Bergman (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:11
|46
|Chad Burdzilauskas (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:01:12
|47
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|48
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:14
|49
|Hayden Brooks (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:15
|50
|Scottie Weiss (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|51
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|52
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:01:16
|53
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:01:17
|54
|Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|55
|Ivan Dominguez (USA) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:19
|56
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:24
|57
|Scott Stewart (USA) Team Type 1
|58
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|59
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:01:28
|60
|Soren Peterson (Den) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:29
|61
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|62
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:01:34
|63
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|64
|Daniel Holt (USA) Team Type 1
|0:01:38
|65
|Sean Sullivan (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|66
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:39
|67
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:45
|68
|Logan Hutchings (NZl) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|69
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:46
|70
|Phillip Mann (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:48
|71
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:53
|72
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:54
|73
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:58
|74
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:00
|75
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|76
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:06
|77
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:08
|78
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:14
|79
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:15
|80
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:32
|81
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|82
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:36
|83
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|84
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:42
|85
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:43
|86
|Shawn Milne (USA) Team Type 1
|0:02:46
|87
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:52
|88
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|89
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:57
|90
|Austin Carroll (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:59
|91
|Philip Zajicek (USA) Fly V Australia
|0:03:00
|92
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:01
|93
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:03:02
|94
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|95
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|96
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|97
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1
|0:03:13
|98
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:20
|99
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:22
|100
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:03:26
|101
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|102
|Scott Tietzel (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:03:31
|103
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:35
|104
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:03:37
|105
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:03:40
|106
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:03:49
|107
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|108
|Frank Travieso (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:04:00
|109
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:04:20
|110
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:04:22
|111
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|0:04:31
|112
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:53
|113
|Jonathan Clarke (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:05:09
|114
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Fly V Australia
|0:05:52
|115
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:06:17
|116
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:06:19
|117
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|118
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:31
|119
|Jason Allen (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:06:33
|120
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:51
|121
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:07:01
|122
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:07:02
|123
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|124
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:14
|125
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:07:40
|126
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:07:54
|127
|Anthony Colby (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:00
|128
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|129
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:08:21
|130
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:08:32
|131
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:09:23
|132
|Benjamin Renkema (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:11:52
|133
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:12:00
|134
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:12:13
|135
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:12:15
|136
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:12:17
|137
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:12:19
|138
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:12:27
|139
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:13:30
|1
|Hilton Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|26
|pts
|2
|David Veilleux (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|3
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1
|11
|4
|Luis Romero Amaran (Cub) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|8
|5
|Karl Menzies (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|7
|6
|Kenneth Hanson (USA) Team Type 1
|7
|7
|Aaron Kemps (Aus) Fly V Australia
|6
|8
|Daniel Holloway (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|5
|9
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|5
|10
|Ben Kersten (Aus) Fly V Australia
|5
|11
|Luca Damiani (Ita) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|5
|12
|Jacob Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|4
|13
|Alejandro Borrajo (Arg) Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|3
|14
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1
|2
|15
|Davide Frattini (USA) Team Type 1
|2
|16
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|17
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|1
|18
|David Kemp (Aus) Fly V Australia
|1
|19
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|20
|Andrew Bajadali (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|21
|Mike Friedman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|1
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|3
|3
|Zach Bell (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|1
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|2:36:42
|2
|Nathan Brown (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:07
|3
|Roman van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:20
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:00:27
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:00:33
|6
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:35
|7
|Shane Kline (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|8
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:53
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:13
|11
|Iggy Silva (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:02
|12
|Justin Williams (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:02:21
|13
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:22
|14
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|15
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:31
|16
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:39
|17
|Alder Martz (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:02:45
|18
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|19
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:41
|20
|William Goodfellow (Can) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:12
|21
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:05:38
|22
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:41
|23
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:06:59
|24
|Cody O'Reilly (USA) BISSELL Pro Cycling
|0:07:24
|25
|Charlie Avis (USA) Trek-Livestrong
|0:11:38
|26
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|1
|Paul Martin (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|2:36:52
|2
|Stefan Rothe (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:00:10
|3
|Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:19
|4
|Josh Gillingham (Can) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:24
|6
|Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:00:25
|7
|Pat Lemieux (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:33
|8
|Colton Barrett (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:00:43
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|10
|Jacob Mueller (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:48
|11
|Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:00:54
|12
|Josh Dillon (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:00:55
|13
|Travis Burandt (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:03
|14
|Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:01:07
|15
|Brandon Gritters (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:09
|16
|Christian Helmig (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|17
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:15
|18
|Justin Lindine (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:01:17
|19
|Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:01:23
|20
|Carlos Vargas (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:01:24
|21
|Gabe Varela (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:41
|22
|Kirk Albers (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:01:45
|23
|Joe Lewis (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|24
|Nicholas Coil (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:01:51
|25
|Noah Singer (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:02:01
|26
|Thom Coupe (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:02:06
|27
|Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:02:10
|28
|Kevin Hazzard (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|29
|Ryan Aitcheson (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:19
|30
|Alex Wieseler (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|31
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:29
|32
|Michael Woell (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:31
|33
|Daniele Defranceschi (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|34
|Adam Froemming (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:44
|35
|Leonardo Frayre (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|36
|Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:02:49
|37
|David Zimmermann (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:02:58
|38
|Joe Kukolla (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|39
|Andrew Llewellyn (USA) Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:31
|40
|Dan Campbell (USA) Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:05:26
|41
|Jerome Townsend (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:05:28
|42
|Jamie Riggs (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:05:31
|43
|Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:05:40
|44
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande
|0:06:00
|45
|Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:06:10
|46
|Kip Spaude (USA) IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:06:11
|47
|Joshua Carter (USA) Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:06:23
|48
|Lucas Binder (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:06:49
|49
|Zach Garrett (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:07:03
|50
|Steve Weller (USA) BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:07:30
|51
|David Byer (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:07:41
|52
|David Forkner (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:08:32
|53
|Graham Foster (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:11:09
|54
|Josh Whitmore (USA) Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:11:22
|55
|Chris Doig (USA) MBRC/Flanders
|0:11:24
|56
|Chris Freeland (Can) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:26
|57
|Steven Meyer (USA) JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:11:36
|58
|Tyler Jewell (USA) Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|1
|Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7:48:50
|2
|UnitedHealthcare p/b MAXXIS
|0:00:50
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:57
|4
|Jamis/Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|0:01:12
|5
|BISSELL Pro Cycling
|6
|Trek-Livestrong
|0:01:56
|7
|Fly V Australia
|0:02:05
|8
|Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
|0:02:15
|9
|Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder
|0:02:26
|10
|Team Type 1
|0:02:33
|11
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's p/b Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:02:37
|12
|Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
|0:03:21
|13
|Texas Roadhouse p/b Motorex
|0:03:22
|14
|Team Rio Grande
|0:03:36
|15
|BikeReg.com / Cannondale
|0:04:27
|16
|Hagens Berman Cycling
|0:04:55
|17
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:05:24
|18
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|19
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|20
|MBRC/Flanders
|0:07:15
|21
|JetFuel Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|22
|Team Globalbike p/b Catoma Adventure Shelters
|0:12:00
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:54:18
|2
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|3
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|4
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|5
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|6
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|8
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|9
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|10
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|11
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|12
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|15
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|16
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|17
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|18
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|19
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|20
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|21
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|22
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|23
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|24
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|25
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|26
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|27
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|28
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|29
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|30
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|31
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|32
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|33
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|34
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|35
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|36
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|37
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|38
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|40
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|41
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|42
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|43
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|45
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|46
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|47
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|49
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|51
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|52
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|53
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|54
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|55
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|56
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|57
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|58
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|59
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|61
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|62
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|63
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|64
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|65
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|66
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|67
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|68
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|69
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|70
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|71
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|72
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|73
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|74
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|75
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:39
|76
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:01:50
|77
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:02:10
|78
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:02:25
|79
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:02:50
|80
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|81
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|82
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|83
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|84
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|85
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|86
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:30
|87
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:40
|88
|Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:03:50
|DNF
|Bianca Bergman (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|DNF
|Kimberley Turner (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|DNF
|Leia Tyrrell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|DNF
|Jazzy Hurikino (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|1
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|5
|pts
|2
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|3
|3
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Team TIBCO
|2:42:54
|2
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|4
|HTC Columbia
|5
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|6
|Webcor Builders
|7
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|8
|Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|9
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|10
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|11
|Team Kenda
|12
|BMW-Bianchi
|13
|Bianchi-Grand Performance
|14
|Team Freewheel Bike
|0:02:50
|15
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:05:30
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|2:05:49
|2
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:19
|3
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:00:23
|4
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|5
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:00:24
|6
|Alison Powers (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:26
|7
|Katharine Carroll (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:35
|8
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:40
|10
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:00:42
|11
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|12
|Jessica Phillips (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Katheryn Curi Mattis (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:49
|14
|Meredith Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:50
|15
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:52
|16
|Amber Neben (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:00:53
|17
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:56
|18
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:57
|19
|Kate Veronneau (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:01:01
|20
|Olivia Dillon (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|21
|Robin Farina (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:04
|22
|Kristin Sanders (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|23
|Erinne Willock (Can) Webcor Builders
|24
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|0:01:06
|25
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:09
|26
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:01:12
|27
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|28
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|0:01:14
|29
|Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Ltu) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|30
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:18
|31
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:19
|32
|Kim Anderson (USA) HTC Columbia
|0:01:20
|33
|Heather Logan-Sprenger (Can) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|35
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:24
|36
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:01:25
|37
|Jennifer Wheeler (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:27
|38
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:28
|39
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:30
|40
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:01:32
|41
|Alisha Welsh (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:34
|42
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:01:35
|43
|Silke Wunderwald (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:36
|44
|Amity Elliot (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:37
|45
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:38
|46
|Jennifer Purcell (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:43
|47
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:45
|48
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|49
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:01:49
|50
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:51
|51
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:54
|52
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:55
|53
|Emma Mackie (Aus) Team TIBCO
|0:01:57
|54
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:58
|55
|Kathleen Billington (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|56
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:02
|57
|Jenna Rinehart (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:02:04
|58
|Stephanie Doering (Ger) GG Events Management
|0:02:05
|59
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:02:10
|60
|Emily Kachorek (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:02:12
|61
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:02:14
|62
|Cara Bussell (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:02:17
|63
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:19
|64
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:02:40
|65
|Joanie Caron (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|66
|Anna Mcloon (USA) Team Kenda
|0:02:46
|67
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:03:02
|68
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:03:08
|69
|Rebecca Wellons (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:03:20
|70
|Kate Bates (Aus) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|71
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:03:33
|72
|Kristen Meshberg (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:56
|73
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Webcor Builders
|0:03:57
|74
|Anna Drakulich (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:04:02
|75
|Cara Gillis (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:04:11
|76
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:04:34
|77
|Bron Ryan (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:04:43
|78
|Nichole Wangsgard (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:04:57
|79
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:05:00
|80
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:05:26
|81
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:59
|82
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:07:04
|83
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:07:17
|84
|Erin Silliman (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|85
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:07:24
|86
|Carrie Cartnill (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:07:25
|87
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:07:33
|88
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:07:40
|1
|Shelley Evans (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|40
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|20
|3
|Brooke Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|17
|4
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team TIBCO
|9
|5
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|9
|6
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|6
|7
|Carmen Small (USA) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Team TIBCO
|5
|9
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|5
|10
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Veloforma
|1
|1
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|5
|pts
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|3
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia
|1
|1
|Alison Starnes (USA) Team TIBCO
|2:06:08
|2
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia
|0:00:04
|3
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia
|0:00:23
|4
|Mara Abbott (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:33
|5
|Carla Swart (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:38
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Team Kenda
|0:00:47
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:00:50
|8
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Webcor Builders
|0:00:53
|9
|Rebecca Much (USA) Team TIBCO
|0:01:00
|10
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:05
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:01:11
|12
|Melanie Meyers (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:26
|13
|Shannon Koch (USA) GG Events Management
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia
|0:01:30
|15
|Whitney Schultz (USA) Veloforma
|0:01:35
|16
|Alex Carle (Aus) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:01:36
|17
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:01:39
|18
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:43
|19
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:01:51
|20
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:01:55
|21
|Audrey Lemieux (Can) Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:02:00
|22
|Lindsay Myers (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:02:21
|23
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:02:43
|24
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:02:49
|25
|Ally Stacher (USA) Webcor Builders
|0:03:14
|26
|Jacqueline Kurth (USA) Team Kenda
|0:04:41
|27
|Tammy Wildgoose (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:06:40
|28
|Melissa Ross (USA) Team Kenda
|0:06:58
|29
|Lauren Hecht (USA) Team Freewheel Bike
|0:07:05
|30
|Rachel Warner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:07:14
|31
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:07:21
|1
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|2:07:13
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:06
|3
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:08
|4
|Sue Butler (USA) Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:00:11
|5
|Leah Prudhomme (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:14
|6
|Ashley James (USA) Team Kenda
|0:00:34
|7
|Flora Duffy (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:00:38
|8
|Arielle Filiberti (USA) Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:00:46
|9
|Emma Bast (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:00:50
|10
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Roosters p/b Edge Composite Wheels
|0:01:38
|11
|Elle Anderson (USA) Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:01:44
|12
|Laura Hines (USA) Herbalife LaGrange
|0:03:10
|13
|Melissa Dahlmann (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:04:02
|14
|Karey Miles (USA) Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:05:40
|15
|Cinthia Lehner (USA) BMW-Bianchi
|0:06:16
|1
|HTC Columbia
|6:18:56
|2
|Team TIBCO
|0:00:08
|3
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|0:00:34
|4
|Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12
|0:00:40
|5
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Webcor Builders
|0:01:17
|7
|Team Kenda
|0:02:49
|8
|Bianchi-Grand Performance
|0:03:39
|9
|Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus
|0:03:41
|10
|Nature Valley Pro Ride
|0:03:46
|11
|BMW-Bianchi
|0:04:33
|12
|Team Nanoblur-Gears
|0:04:55
|13
|Fiber One Collegiate All-Stars
|0:05:04
|14
|Team Freewheel Bike
|0:06:36
|15
|Herbalife LaGrange
|0:14:06
