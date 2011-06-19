Trending

Image 1 of 63

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Ligh) takes the win for the women. (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Ligh) takes the win for the women.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 2 of 63

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) wins stage 5 in Menomonie.

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) wins stage 5 in Menomonie.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 3 of 63

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) sprints to the line.

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) sprints to the line.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 4 of 63

The rest of the peloton climbs Star Hill.

The rest of the peloton climbs Star Hill.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 5 of 63

There's a breakaway group and a sprint on Star Hill.

There's a breakaway group and a sprint on Star Hill.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 6 of 63

The men leave Menonomie to head out onto the road course.

The men leave Menonomie to head out onto the road course.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 7 of 63

The women's podium (l-r): Amber Neben, Leah Kirchmann and Erinne Willock. (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

The women's podium (l-r): Amber Neben, Leah Kirchmann and Erinne Willock.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 8 of 63

Lucas Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) leads the early break towards KOM #1. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Lucas Romero Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home) leads the early break towards KOM #1.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 9 of 63

The men's podium (l-r): Jesse Anthony, Bernard Van Ulden and Jay Thomson. (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

The men's podium (l-r): Jesse Anthony, Bernard Van Ulden and Jay Thomson.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 10 of 63

The men climb the second KOM, Star Hill.

The men climb the second KOM, Star Hill.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 11 of 63

The women make their way back into town.

The women make their way back into town.
(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Image 12 of 63

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the way back to town.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) on the way back to town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 63

UnitedHealthcare on the front and setting tempo.

UnitedHealthcare on the front and setting tempo.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 63

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) takes the win.

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) takes the win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 63

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) leading Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) into the last lap.

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) leading Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) into the last lap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 63

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on his way to the finish and the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) on his way to the finish and the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 63

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading the break.

Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) leading the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 63

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) on the climb with Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) on the climb with Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 63

Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) spending his last day in yellow.

Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) spending his last day in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 63

The break of 5 working together.

The break of 5 working together.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 63

The break begins to get some time on the field.

The break begins to get some time on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 63

With the break up the road the main bunch starts to chase.

With the break up the road the main bunch starts to chase.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 63

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) rode a smart race today to take over the yellow jersey.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) rode a smart race today to take over the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 63

The men's field staying strung out.

The men's field staying strung out.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 63

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) gets the most aggressive rider jersey for his win.

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) gets the most aggressive rider jersey for his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 63

The women battle one of the hills on today's constantly rolling course.

The women battle one of the hills on today's constantly rolling course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 63

Peanut Butter & Co working hard on the front to bring back the break.

Peanut Butter & Co working hard on the front to bring back the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 63

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) gets congratulated by team director Danny Van Haute after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) gets congratulated by team director Danny Van Haute after his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 63

Frank Pipp (Bissell) driving the break.

Frank Pipp (Bissell) driving the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 63

Riders make their way through the gravel section on today's course.

Riders make their way through the gravel section on today's course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 63

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) moves into yellow with one stage to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) moves into yellow with one stage to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 63

A larger group gets off the front of the main field.

A larger group gets off the front of the main field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 63

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets the win today in Menomonie.

Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) gets the win today in Menomonie.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 63

The women's field makes it into town.

The women's field makes it into town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 63

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) leading the break into the last laps.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) leading the break into the last laps.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 63

The break that started everything today.

The break that started everything today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 37 of 63

The race gets under way in Menomonie.

The race gets under way in Menomonie.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 38 of 63

The jersey leaders line up for the start.

The jersey leaders line up for the start.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 39 of 63

Today's jersey winners for the women.

Today's jersey winners for the women.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 40 of 63

The large break goes up the road with the field in the distance.

The large break goes up the road with the field in the distance.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 41 of 63

The leaders on the last KOM and getting closer to town.

The leaders on the last KOM and getting closer to town.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 42 of 63

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) rotates through for Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) to pull through. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) rotates through for Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) to pull through.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 43 of 63

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) celebrates his win in stage 5. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) celebrates his win in stage 5.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 44 of 63

Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) leads the women's break over the final QOM of the day to ensure her lead in that competition. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) leads the women's break over the final QOM of the day to ensure her lead in that competition.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 45 of 63

Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) leads her breakaway companions on the final run in to the finish circuits. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) leads her breakaway companions on the final run in to the finish circuits.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 46 of 63

Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) takes stage 5 over Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) takes stage 5 over Amber Neben (HTC Highroad) and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 47 of 63

The victory salute from Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The victory salute from Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 48 of 63

The new Nature Valley Race Leader Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The new Nature Valley Race Leader Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 49 of 63

The men's jersey's: Nature Valley Top Amateur Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), Sport Beans King of the Hill Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling), Nature Valley Race Leader Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Tria Best Young Rider Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development), Wheaties Sprint Leader Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling), Freewheel bike Most Aggressive Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The men's jersey's: Nature Valley Top Amateur Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), Sport Beans King of the Hill Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling), Nature Valley Race Leader Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth), Tria Best Young Rider Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development), Wheaties Sprint Leader Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling), Freewheel bike Most Aggressive Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 50 of 63

The women's podium: Amber Neben (HTC Highroad), Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

The women's podium: Amber Neben (HTC Highroad), Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) and Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 51 of 63

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) leads the break on the final run in to town. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) leads the break on the final run in to town.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 52 of 63

Jay Thomson (Bissel Pro Cycling) initiates what is the decisive break of the stage 5. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Jay Thomson (Bissel Pro Cycling) initiates what is the decisive break of the stage 5.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 53 of 63

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) leads the main group over a small climb. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) leads the main group over a small climb.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 54 of 63

GC Leader Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) before the stage 5 start. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

GC Leader Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) before the stage 5 start.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 55 of 63

Sport Beans KOM Leader Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling) ready to try and hold the jersey on stage 5. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Sport Beans KOM Leader Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling) ready to try and hold the jersey on stage 5.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 56 of 63

Stage 4's Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) all smiles at the start in Menomonie. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Stage 4's Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) all smiles at the start in Menomonie.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 57 of 63

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth drove the pace of the peloton early in the race. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth drove the pace of the peloton early in the race.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 58 of 63

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) leads the early break towards KOM #3. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) leads the early break towards KOM #3.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 59 of 63

Today's stage went by many farms throughout the greater Menomonie area. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Today's stage went by many farms throughout the greater Menomonie area.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 60 of 63

Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling) outsprints Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) for the top points on KOM #2. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling) outsprints Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) for the top points on KOM #2.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 61 of 63

Robert Förster and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) lead what's left of the main field after the 19-rider break. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Robert Förster and Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) lead what's left of the main field after the 19-rider break.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 62 of 63

Rough day for Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) as he hit the deck in the middle of a turn.

Rough day for Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) as he hit the deck in the middle of a turn.
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Image 63 of 63

The Women's Jerseys: Sports Queen of the Hill/Tria Best Young Rider/Wheaties Sprint Leader Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Nature Valley Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride), Nature Valley Race Leader Amber Neben (HTC Highroad), Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top).

The Women's Jerseys: Sports Queen of the Hill/Tria Best Young Rider/Wheaties Sprint Leader Leah Kirchman (Colavita/Formo d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Nature Valley Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride), Nature Valley Race Leader Amber Neben (HTC Highroad), Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top).
(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

Women's Race

Neben Takes Race Lead as Kirchmann Wins Stage

It was a battle of a pair of former world time trial champions Saturday at the Menomonie Road Race as Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) took over the yellow race leader’s jersey from Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) at the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Rising star Lisa Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) took the stage win and rode aggressively enough to claim three classification jerseys: the Tria Orthopaedic Best Young Rider, Wheaties Fuel Sprint, and Sport Beans Queen of the Hills.

Neben will start Sunday's Stillwater Criterium with a 21-second lead over Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top), 38 seconds over third-placed Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo presented by Cooking Light), and 52 seconds over Armstrong, who slid to fourth.

The atmosphere was reverent, but competitive, at the start of the race, as riders lined up with memories of Friday's crash-cancelled stage still top of mind. Rolling out of the neutral start, Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 controlled the pace and set out to protect Armstrong’s jersey.

At first, it looked like a repeat of Thursday’s Cannon Falls race was on, with all early attacks being brought back. But within the first 14 miles the decisive break that would change the complexion of the race was launched.

Figuring in the break were: Inga Cilvinatte (Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan), Kirchmann, Megan Guarnier and Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad), Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems presented by Specialized), and Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12). The escapees quickly grew their lead to a minute.

"Immediately on the feed zone climb (at Star Hill), we were able to get her (Armstrong) isolated," Neben said about her team’s strategy. "It was once I was able to get across to the break that I thought we would have a chance. There were enough numbers in the break to ride with me. It came down to the length of the day, and we were motivated at the front to keep going."

Wiles dropped off the pace at the third Queen of the Hills competition and returned to the peloton to support Armstrong, who was beginning to slip out of the overall lead.

"It was really aggressive today," Willock said. "We had two girls up in the break, and Joelle (Numainville) drove it hard over the top of the third KOH, and it was over the third KOH that I bridged across."

"Before Erinne and Amber were in the break, I was the leader of the group and we all worked pretty evenly to keep it away," Kirchmann said. "But as soon as they got there, I wasn’t leading the race anymore so I could save my legs for the sprint."

The seven entered the finishing circuits with a 33-second lead that increased to 45 seconds, then stretched to more than a minute, thanks to Neben and teammate Stacher working to extend the lead over the hilly four-mile finishing circuits. Back in the second group, Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 was doing the majority of the chasing.

"I knew there was a chance to move up onto the podium on GC, and that was our goal," explained Willock. "Leah didn’t do any work all day, and that’s fine, and that’s the way the game goes."

Jade Wilcoxon (Nature Valley Grand Prix Pro Ride) retains the Nature Valley Top Amateur jersey, while Willock was awarded the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider jersey.

Men's race

Big Shakeup In Men's Standings At Nature Valley Grand Prix

The Menomonie Road Race lived up to expectations Saturday at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. At the end of the more than 100 miles of hard racing in the lush rolling terrain of Wisconsin, the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team's winning streak was stopped at four.

Amidst a shattered peloton that saw fewer than two dozen riders allowed onto the finishing circuit, Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) attacked his fellow escapees on the last of four laps around the two-mile course to claim the victory.

"I died a thousand deaths, but I ate plenty of Sports Beans in the race and also on the circuits and it all worked," Van Ulden said. "Without my sponsors, none of this would be possible. I'm very happy. This is a dream come true."

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) finished second on the stage and took over the yellow jersey as the general classification experienced a big shakeup.

"We're really, really happy to have the lead in this race especially with OptumHealth, one of our title sponsors here," Anthony said. "We've been racing aggressively and it's awesome to finally see it pay off. This is a team effort, I wish all my teammates could wear the yellow jersey with me, we all worked for it equally."

After watching UnitedHealthcare win the first four stages - including a podium sweep in St. Paul on Stage 2 - the rest of the peloton was determined to try and wrestle control from the blue train. The course was equally as conducive for it, featuring plenty of twists and turns and four Sports Beans King of the Hills climbs. With an early break already off the front, the Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth squad lined up at the front heading up the the second tough climb and exploded the field.

"We knew today was going to be a decisive day as well as tomorrow," Anthony said. "We just had to race real aggressively and use the strengths that the team has. Today was a good long road race of attrition and we raced as hard as we could. The guys threw down, as hard as they could, we just kept attacking and we didn't give up."

By the time the attacks ended, only 20 riders remained at the front, including multiple riders from Kelly Benefit Stategies, BISSELL, Jelly Belly, Team Exergy, Jamis/Sutter Home, and only one from UnitedHealthcare - defending champion Rory Sutherland.

"Coming into the circuits here, I was dying a thousand deaths," Murphy said. "I started cramping and I knew I didn't have the legs to go against the sprinters so I figured my best chance was going to be either keep it together and try not to lose time because I was relatively high up there on GC, or to try to get off the front."

In addition to the stage win, Van Ulden was also awarded the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider jersey. His UnitedHealthcare teammate, Robert Förster, kept his lead in the Wheaties FUEL Sprint competition. Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) retained the green jersey as the Nature Valley Top Amateur and Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) is the new leader in the white TRIA Orthopaedic Center Best Young Rider competition. Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) defended his Sports Beans King of the Hills in an early heated battle.

Sunday's Stillwater Criterium is billed as "the most brutal criterium course in North America." Last year, Kelly Benefit Strategies lost the overall in a battle to the wire with UnitedHealthcare. With a similar situation this eyar, Anthony said he is ready to defend his lead.

"It's going to be an amazing race," he said. "That course just explodes the race. It's hard the whole time and hopefully I have the legs. We've been working on this for the whole year. We'll go out there and see what we do."

 

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3:49:43
2Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:02
3Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:04
5Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
6Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:07
7Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:00:15
8K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:38
9Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:02:45
10Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)
11Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
12Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)
13Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:05:42
14Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
15Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
16Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
17Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
18Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
19Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
20Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
21Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
22Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:11:09
23Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
24Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
25Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
26Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
27Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
28Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
29Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
30Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
31Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
32Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
33Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
34Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
35Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
36Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
37Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
38Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
39Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
40Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
41Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
42Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
43Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
44Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
45Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
46Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
47Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
48Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
49Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
50Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
51Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
52Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
53Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
54Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
55Chris Winn (V Australia)
56Zachary Davies (V Australia)
57Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)
58Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
59Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
60Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
61Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
62Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
63Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)
64Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
65Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
66Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
67Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
68Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)
69Ben Kersten (V Australia)
70Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)
71Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:16:58
72Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:23:16
73Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)
74Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
75Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
76Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
77Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
78Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)
79Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)
80Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
81Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
82Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
83Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:28:33
84Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:29:36
85Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
86Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
87Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
88John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:35:02
89Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
90Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)
91Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
92Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
93Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)5pts
2Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
3Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5pts
2Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
3K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
3Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Sprint 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)5pts
2Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
3Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)3
3Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Mountains 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)10pts
2Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)7
3Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)4

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)10pts
2Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)7
3Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)4

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
3Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling11:34:34
2Team Exergy0:00:36
3Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:03:04
4Jamis Sutter Home0:03:06
5Elbowz Racing0:03:09
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:11:26
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:35
8Team Rio Grande
9Team Type 1-Development0:28:02
10V Australia
11NVGP Pro Ride
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist
13GrandStay Hotels0:40:09
14Mercy Elite Cycling Team
15Penn Cycle1:04:02
16Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop1:10:43

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)8:46:41
2Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:12
3Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:37
4Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:40
5Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:01:22
6Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:49
7K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:02:45
8Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:03:10
9Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:03:15
10Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:04:01
11Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:05:33
12Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:05:42
13Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:45
14Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:03
15Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:06:12
16Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:06:19
17Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:06:20
18Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:06:39
19Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:06:43
20Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:06:45
21Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:10:42
22Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:11:15
23Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:11:17
24Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:11:20
25Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:11:24
26Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:11:34
27Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:11:39
28Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:11:40
29Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:11:44
30Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:11:48
31Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:11:50
32Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:11:51
33Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
34Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:11:54
35Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:11:59
36Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:05
37Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:12:13
38Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:12:18
39Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:12:21
40Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:12:27
41Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:12:32
42Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
43Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:12:35
44Chris Winn (V Australia)0:12:37
45Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)0:12:42
46Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:12:52
47Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
48Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:13:00
49Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:13:04
50Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:13:21
51Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)0:13:37
52Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:13:46
53Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:15:56
54Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:17:02
55Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)0:17:11
56Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:17:19
57Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:17:26
58Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:17:38
59Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:18:43
60Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:23:46
61Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)0:27:49
62Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:28:07
63Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:28:35
64Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)0:28:36
65Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:29:12
66Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:30:03
67Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:31:13
68Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:31:30
69Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:31:35
70Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:32:18
71Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:32:41
72Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:34:18
73Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:34:52
74Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:36:18
75Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
76Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:36:47
77Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:36:53
78Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:37:15
79Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:37:28
80Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:38:08
81Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:40:16
82Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
83Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:45:02
84Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:47:34
85Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:48:44
86Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:50:42
87Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)1:02:15
88Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)1:02:34
89Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)1:05:11
90Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)1:06:33
91John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)1:07:33
92Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)1:13:21
93Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)1:27:38

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)25pts
2Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)24
3Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)23
4Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)15
5Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)13
6Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)11
7Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)10
8Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)10
9Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)8
10Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)6
11Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)6
12Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)6
13K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)6
14Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)5
15Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)5
16Ben Kersten (V Australia)5
17Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
18Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)3
19Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
20Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)3
21Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
22Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)2
23Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)2
24Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)1
25Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)1
26Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)1
27Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)1
28Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
29Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)33pts
2Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)28
3Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)8
4Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)5
5Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
6Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
8Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
9Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)3
10Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
11Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)1
12Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1
13Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bissell Pro Cycling26:26:02
2Team Exergy0:01:30
3Jamis Sutter Home0:03:07
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:03:31
5Elbowz Racing0:05:55
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:12:21
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:46
8Team Rio Grande0:29:55
9Team Type 1-Development0:30:34
10V Australia0:31:31
11NVGP Pro Ride0:35:41
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:36:51
13GrandStay Hotels0:51:39
14Mercy Elite Cycling Team0:52:18
15Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop1:23:11
16Penn Cycle1:53:57

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)3:21:08
2Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)
3Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
4Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
5Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)
6Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)
7Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:16
8Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:01:13
9Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
10Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)
12Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)
13Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
14Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)
15Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)
16Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
17Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)
18Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
19Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
20Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
21Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
22Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
23Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
24Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
25Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
26Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)
27Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
28Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)
29Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
30Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
31Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
32Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
33Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
34Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
35Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)
36Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
37Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:20
38Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
39Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)
40Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)
41Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)
42Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)
43Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
44Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
45Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:01:30
46Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:43
47Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:48
48Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:37
49Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:03:17
50Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:03:37
51Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
52Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:03:39
53Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:04:14
54Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:41
55Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
56Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:12:16
57Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:18:43
58Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)
59Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)
60Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
61Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
62Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
63Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
64Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
65Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:21:52
66Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
67Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)
68Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
69Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:23:56
70Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:28:54
71Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:35:50

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5pts
2Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)3
3Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)5pts
2Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)3
3Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)5pts
2Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)3
3Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)10pts
2Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)7
3Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)4

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)10pts
2Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)7
3Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)4

Mountain 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5pts
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)3
3Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-High Road10:04:37
2Team TIBCO/To The Top0:00:16
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:01:13
4Diadora Pasta Zara
5Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized0:01:43
6NOW And Novartis For MS0:02:26
7BikeNZ National Team0:02:40
8Danbury Audi
9NVGP Pro Ride0:06:01
10Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY120:06:16
11Vanderkitten-Focus0:20:03
12Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:23:05
13ABD Cycling Team0:37:26
14Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:40:35

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)7:13:05
2Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:21
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:38
4Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:52
5Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:00:59
6Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:01:00
7Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)0:01:15
8Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)0:01:37
9Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
10Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:39
11Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:43
12Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:47
13Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:01:48
14Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:52
15Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:01:55
16Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)0:02:05
17Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:02:07
18Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)0:02:08
19Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)0:02:21
20Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
21Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)0:02:23
22Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:02:39
23Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:02:42
24Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:02:43
25Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:03:01
26Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:03:02
27Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:03:59
28Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:04:00
29Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:06
30Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:04:25
31Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:04:26
32Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:04:30
33Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:37
34Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:04:40
35Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)0:04:56
36Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:06:55
37Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:07:35
38Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:08:34
39Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:08:42
40Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)0:08:47
41Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:09:00
42Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:09:19
43Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:09:46
44Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:09:55
45Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:10:26
46Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:10:29
47Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:10:30
48Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:10:48
49Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:10:52
50Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:12:59
51Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:13:03
52Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:13:08
53Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:13:30
54Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:14:19
55Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:16:32
56Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:17:08
57Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:21:55
58Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:25:38
59Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:25:51
60Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)0:26:32
61Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)0:26:42
62Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:27:39
63Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:28:12
64Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:28:31
65Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:29:01
66Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:32:27
67Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:32:59
68Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:36:16
69Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:36:32
70Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:40:58
71Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:48:41

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)30pts
2Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)20
3Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)12
4Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)10
5Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)6
6Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)6
7Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5
8Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)5
9Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)5
10Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)4
11Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)4
12Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
13Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
14Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
15Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)3
16Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)3
17Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)2
18Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)1
19Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)1
20Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)1

Mountain Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)30pts
2Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)11
3Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)10
4Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)8
5Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)5
6Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)5
7Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)4
8Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)4
9Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)3
10Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
11Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)3
12Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)3
13Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
14Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)2
15Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1
16Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1HTC-High Road21:41:24
2Team TIBCO/To The Top0:01:08
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:01:54
4Diadora Pasta Zara0:01:57
5NOW And Novartis For MS0:03:37
6Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY120:05:17
7Danbury Audi0:07:10
8BikeNZ National Team0:08:24
9Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized0:09:21
10NVGP Pro Ride0:18:13
11Vanderkitten-Focus0:35:01
12Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:38:35
13Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:48:39
14ABD Cycling Team0:54:41

 

