Women's Race

Neben Takes Race Lead as Kirchmann Wins Stage

It was a battle of a pair of former world time trial champions Saturday at the Menomonie Road Race as Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) took over the yellow race leader’s jersey from Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) at the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Rising star Lisa Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) took the stage win and rode aggressively enough to claim three classification jerseys: the Tria Orthopaedic Best Young Rider, Wheaties Fuel Sprint, and Sport Beans Queen of the Hills.

Neben will start Sunday's Stillwater Criterium with a 21-second lead over Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top), 38 seconds over third-placed Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo presented by Cooking Light), and 52 seconds over Armstrong, who slid to fourth.

The atmosphere was reverent, but competitive, at the start of the race, as riders lined up with memories of Friday's crash-cancelled stage still top of mind. Rolling out of the neutral start, Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 controlled the pace and set out to protect Armstrong’s jersey.

At first, it looked like a repeat of Thursday’s Cannon Falls race was on, with all early attacks being brought back. But within the first 14 miles the decisive break that would change the complexion of the race was launched.

Figuring in the break were: Inga Cilvinatte (Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan), Kirchmann, Megan Guarnier and Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top), Ally Stacher (HTC-Highroad), Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems presented by Specialized), and Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12). The escapees quickly grew their lead to a minute.

"Immediately on the feed zone climb (at Star Hill), we were able to get her (Armstrong) isolated," Neben said about her team’s strategy. "It was once I was able to get across to the break that I thought we would have a chance. There were enough numbers in the break to ride with me. It came down to the length of the day, and we were motivated at the front to keep going."

Wiles dropped off the pace at the third Queen of the Hills competition and returned to the peloton to support Armstrong, who was beginning to slip out of the overall lead.

"It was really aggressive today," Willock said. "We had two girls up in the break, and Joelle (Numainville) drove it hard over the top of the third KOH, and it was over the third KOH that I bridged across."

"Before Erinne and Amber were in the break, I was the leader of the group and we all worked pretty evenly to keep it away," Kirchmann said. "But as soon as they got there, I wasn’t leading the race anymore so I could save my legs for the sprint."

The seven entered the finishing circuits with a 33-second lead that increased to 45 seconds, then stretched to more than a minute, thanks to Neben and teammate Stacher working to extend the lead over the hilly four-mile finishing circuits. Back in the second group, Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 was doing the majority of the chasing.

"I knew there was a chance to move up onto the podium on GC, and that was our goal," explained Willock. "Leah didn’t do any work all day, and that’s fine, and that’s the way the game goes."

Jade Wilcoxon (Nature Valley Grand Prix Pro Ride) retains the Nature Valley Top Amateur jersey, while Willock was awarded the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider jersey.

Men's race



Big Shakeup In Men's Standings At Nature Valley Grand Prix

The Menomonie Road Race lived up to expectations Saturday at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. At the end of the more than 100 miles of hard racing in the lush rolling terrain of Wisconsin, the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team's winning streak was stopped at four.

Amidst a shattered peloton that saw fewer than two dozen riders allowed onto the finishing circuit, Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) attacked his fellow escapees on the last of four laps around the two-mile course to claim the victory.

"I died a thousand deaths, but I ate plenty of Sports Beans in the race and also on the circuits and it all worked," Van Ulden said. "Without my sponsors, none of this would be possible. I'm very happy. This is a dream come true."

Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) finished second on the stage and took over the yellow jersey as the general classification experienced a big shakeup.

"We're really, really happy to have the lead in this race especially with OptumHealth, one of our title sponsors here," Anthony said. "We've been racing aggressively and it's awesome to finally see it pay off. This is a team effort, I wish all my teammates could wear the yellow jersey with me, we all worked for it equally."





After watching UnitedHealthcare win the first four stages - including a podium sweep in St. Paul on Stage 2 - the rest of the peloton was determined to try and wrestle control from the blue train. The course was equally as conducive for it, featuring plenty of twists and turns and four Sports Beans King of the Hills climbs. With an early break already off the front, the Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth squad lined up at the front heading up the the second tough climb and exploded the field.

"We knew today was going to be a decisive day as well as tomorrow," Anthony said. "We just had to race real aggressively and use the strengths that the team has. Today was a good long road race of attrition and we raced as hard as we could. The guys threw down, as hard as they could, we just kept attacking and we didn't give up."

By the time the attacks ended, only 20 riders remained at the front, including multiple riders from Kelly Benefit Stategies, BISSELL, Jelly Belly, Team Exergy, Jamis/Sutter Home, and only one from UnitedHealthcare - defending champion Rory Sutherland.





"Coming into the circuits here, I was dying a thousand deaths," Murphy said. "I started cramping and I knew I didn't have the legs to go against the sprinters so I figured my best chance was going to be either keep it together and try not to lose time because I was relatively high up there on GC, or to try to get off the front."

In addition to the stage win, Van Ulden was also awarded the Freewheel Bike Most Aggressive Rider jersey. His UnitedHealthcare teammate, Robert Förster, kept his lead in the Wheaties FUEL Sprint competition. Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) retained the green jersey as the Nature Valley Top Amateur and Joseph Schmalz (ELBOWZ Racing) is the new leader in the white TRIA Orthopaedic Center Best Young Rider competition. Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) defended his Sports Beans King of the Hills in an early heated battle.

Sunday's Stillwater Criterium is billed as "the most brutal criterium course in North America." Last year, Kelly Benefit Strategies lost the overall in a battle to the wire with UnitedHealthcare. With a similar situation this eyar, Anthony said he is ready to defend his lead.

"It's going to be an amazing race," he said. "That course just explodes the race. It's hard the whole time and hopefully I have the legs. We've been working on this for the whole year. We'll go out there and see what we do."

Results

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3:49:43 2 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:02 3 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 0:00:04 5 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 6 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:07 7 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:00:15 8 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:38 9 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:02:45 10 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 11 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 12 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 13 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:05:42 14 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 15 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 16 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 17 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 18 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 19 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 20 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 21 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 22 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:11:09 23 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 24 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 25 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 26 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 27 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 28 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 29 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 30 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 31 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 32 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 33 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 34 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) 35 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) 36 Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 37 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 38 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 39 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 40 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 41 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 42 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 43 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 44 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 45 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 46 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 47 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 48 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 49 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 50 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 51 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 52 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 53 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 54 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 55 Chris Winn (V Australia) 56 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 57 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 58 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 59 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 60 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 61 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 62 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 63 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 64 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 65 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 66 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 67 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 68 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 69 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 70 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 71 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:16:58 72 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:23:16 73 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 74 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 75 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 76 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 77 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 78 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 79 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 80 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 81 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 82 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 83 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:28:33 84 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:29:36 85 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 86 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 87 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 88 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:35:02 89 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 90 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 91 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 92 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 93 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 5 pts 2 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 3 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 pts 2 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 3 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 3 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1

Sprint 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 5 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 3 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Mountains 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 pts 2 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 7 3 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 4

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 pts 2 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 7 3 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 4

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 3 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 11:34:34 2 Team Exergy 0:00:36 3 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:03:04 4 Jamis Sutter Home 0:03:06 5 Elbowz Racing 0:03:09 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:11:26 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:35 8 Team Rio Grande 9 Team Type 1-Development 0:28:02 10 V Australia 11 NVGP Pro Ride 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 13 GrandStay Hotels 0:40:09 14 Mercy Elite Cycling Team 15 Penn Cycle 1:04:02 16 Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop 1:10:43

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 8:46:41 2 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:12 3 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 0:00:37 4 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:40 5 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:22 6 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:49 7 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:02:45 8 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:03:10 9 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:03:15 10 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:04:01 11 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:05:33 12 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:05:42 13 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:45 14 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:03 15 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:06:12 16 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 0:06:19 17 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:06:20 18 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:39 19 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:06:43 20 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:06:45 21 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:10:42 22 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:15 23 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:11:17 24 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:20 25 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:11:24 26 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 0:11:34 27 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:11:39 28 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:11:40 29 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:11:44 30 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 0:11:48 31 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:11:50 32 Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:11:51 33 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 34 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:11:54 35 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:11:59 36 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:05 37 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:12:13 38 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 0:12:18 39 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:12:21 40 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:12:27 41 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:12:32 42 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 43 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 0:12:35 44 Chris Winn (V Australia) 0:12:37 45 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:12:42 46 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:12:52 47 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 48 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:13:00 49 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:13:04 50 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:13:21 51 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:13:37 52 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:13:46 53 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:15:56 54 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:17:02 55 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 0:17:11 56 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:17:19 57 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:17:26 58 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:17:38 59 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:18:43 60 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:23:46 61 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 0:27:49 62 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:28:07 63 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:28:35 64 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 0:28:36 65 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:29:12 66 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:30:03 67 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:31:13 68 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:31:30 69 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 0:31:35 70 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:32:18 71 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:32:41 72 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:34:18 73 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:34:52 74 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:36:18 75 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 76 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:36:47 77 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:36:53 78 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:37:15 79 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:37:28 80 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:38:08 81 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:40:16 82 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 83 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:45:02 84 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:47:34 85 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 0:48:44 86 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:50:42 87 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 1:02:15 88 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 1:02:34 89 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 1:05:11 90 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 1:06:33 91 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 1:07:33 92 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 1:13:21 93 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 1:27:38

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 25 pts 2 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 24 3 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 23 4 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 5 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 13 6 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 11 7 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 10 8 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 10 9 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 8 10 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 6 11 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 6 12 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 6 13 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 14 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 5 15 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 5 16 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 5 17 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 18 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 3 19 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3 20 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 3 21 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 22 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 2 23 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 2 24 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1 25 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 1 26 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 1 27 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1 28 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 29 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 33 pts 2 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 28 3 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 8 4 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 5 5 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 6 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 8 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3 9 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 3 10 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 11 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 1 12 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1 13 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bissell Pro Cycling 26:26:02 2 Team Exergy 0:01:30 3 Jamis Sutter Home 0:03:07 4 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 0:03:31 5 Elbowz Racing 0:05:55 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:12:21 7 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:46 8 Team Rio Grande 0:29:55 9 Team Type 1-Development 0:30:34 10 V Australia 0:31:31 11 NVGP Pro Ride 0:35:41 12 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:36:51 13 GrandStay Hotels 0:51:39 14 Mercy Elite Cycling Team 0:52:18 15 Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop 1:23:11 16 Penn Cycle 1:53:57

Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 3:21:08 2 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 3 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 5 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 6 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 7 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:16 8 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:13 9 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 10 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 11 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 12 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 13 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 14 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 15 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 16 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 17 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 18 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 19 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 20 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 21 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 22 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 23 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 24 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 25 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 26 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 27 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 28 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 29 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 30 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 31 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 32 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 33 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 34 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 35 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 36 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 37 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:20 38 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 39 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 40 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 41 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 42 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 43 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 44 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 45 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:01:30 46 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:43 47 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:48 48 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:37 49 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:03:17 50 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 0:03:37 51 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 52 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:03:39 53 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:04:14 54 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:41 55 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 56 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:12:16 57 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:18:43 58 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 59 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 60 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 61 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 62 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 63 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 64 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 65 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:21:52 66 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 67 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 68 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 69 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:23:56 70 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:28:54 71 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:35:50

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 pts 2 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 3 3 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 5 pts 2 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 3 3 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 5 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 3 3 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 10 pts 2 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 7 3 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4

Mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 10 pts 2 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 7 3 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 4

Mountain 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 pts 2 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 3 3 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 HTC-High Road 10:04:37 2 Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:00:16 3 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 0:01:13 4 Diadora Pasta Zara 5 Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized 0:01:43 6 NOW And Novartis For MS 0:02:26 7 BikeNZ National Team 0:02:40 8 Danbury Audi 9 NVGP Pro Ride 0:06:01 10 Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 0:06:16 11 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:20:03 12 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:23:05 13 ABD Cycling Team 0:37:26 14 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:40:35

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 7:13:05 2 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:21 3 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:38 4 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:52 5 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:00:59 6 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:01:00 7 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 0:01:15 8 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:37 9 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 10 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:39 11 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:43 12 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:47 13 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:01:48 14 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:52 15 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 0:01:55 16 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 0:02:05 17 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:02:07 18 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 0:02:08 19 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 0:02:21 20 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 21 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 0:02:23 22 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:02:39 23 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:02:42 24 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:02:43 25 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:03:01 26 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 0:03:02 27 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 0:03:59 28 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:04:00 29 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:06 30 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:04:25 31 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:04:26 32 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:04:30 33 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:37 34 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 0:04:40 35 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:04:56 36 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 0:06:55 37 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:07:35 38 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:08:34 39 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:08:42 40 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 0:08:47 41 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:09:00 42 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 0:09:19 43 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:09:46 44 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:09:55 45 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:10:26 46 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:10:29 47 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:10:30 48 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:10:48 49 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:10:52 50 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:12:59 51 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:13:03 52 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:13:08 53 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 0:13:30 54 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:14:19 55 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:16:32 56 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:17:08 57 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:21:55 58 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:25:38 59 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:25:51 60 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 0:26:32 61 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 0:26:42 62 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:27:39 63 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:28:12 64 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:28:31 65 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:29:01 66 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:32:27 67 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:32:59 68 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:36:16 69 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:36:32 70 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:40:58 71 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:48:41

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 30 pts 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 20 3 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 12 4 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 10 5 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 6 6 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 6 7 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 8 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 5 9 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 5 10 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 11 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 4 12 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 13 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 14 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 15 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 3 16 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 3 17 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 2 18 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 1 19 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 1 20 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 1

Mountain Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 30 pts 2 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 11 3 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 10 4 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 8 5 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 6 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 5 7 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 4 8 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 4 9 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 3 10 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 11 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 3 12 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 3 13 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 14 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 2 15 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 1 16 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1