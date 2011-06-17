Image 1 of 65 In a near photo finish, world champion Giorgia Bronzini (center) with team Colavita/Forno d'Asolo wins stage 3 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Chloe Hosking (left) of HTC-Highroad, placed second and Bronzini's teammate, Theresa Cliff-Ryan, was third. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 2 of 65 The men approach the gravel (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 3 of 65 The men's peloton on gravel (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 4 of 65 A Bissell rider gets some assistance. (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 5 of 65 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co) setting pace on the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 65 Riders get a little strung out on the way back into town. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 65 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) didn't get the win today without doing his share of the teamwork. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 65 Rolling through the Minnesota farm country (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 65 Breaks tried and tried to get up the road. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 65 Old farms dotted today's course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 65 The men had wide open roads for today's stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 65 Today's jersey podium. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 65 The men rolling along. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 65 Georgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) signs a cast for a young fan. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 65 Georgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes the sprint over Chloe Hoskins (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 65 The attacks started right away as the men leave Cannon Falls. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 65 The men roll out of Cannon Falls. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 65 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) and Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co) get a little gap on the main group. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 65 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) attacks the bunch. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 65 Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) making it up to the steep finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 65 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) stayed safe today and get the yellow jersey for another day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 65 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) starts to set the pace for the last lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 65 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-Highroad) leading the women's field back into town. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 65 The women's peloton heads back towards town. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 65 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) takes the uphill sprint win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 65 With one lap to go, the blue train of the UnitedHealthcare team comes to the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 65 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and race winner Robert Forster with two to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 65 The Jelly Belly team leads the field with four to go. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 65 Things get strung out heading back towards the finish line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 65 The gravel section heading back into Cannon Falls. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 65 UnitedHealthcare gets riders on the front to set tempo. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 32 of 65 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefits) leads another breakaway attempt. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 33 of 65 Things start to splinter a little bit at the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 34 of 65 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries to make a break happen. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 35 of 65 The women's jerseys: Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride), Race Leader and Queen of the Hill Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12), Most Aggressive Shelley Olds (Diadora pasta Zara), Sprint Leader Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 36 of 65 Stage 3 podium: Chloe Hoskins (HTC High Road), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 37 of 65 The men's jerseys: Best Young Rider Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development), King of the Hill Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling),Race Leader Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team), Top Sprinter Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy), Top Amateur Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), Most Aggressive Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 38 of 65 With the bike throw Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finishes ahead of Chloe Hoskins (HTC High Road) with Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) in third. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 39 of 65 The women's field all together as they approach the dirt road run-in to the finish circuits. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 40 of 65 Another United Healthcare win, this time Robert Forster followed by teammate Jake Keough with Jelly Belly's Kenneth Hanson finishing third. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 41 of 65 Benard Van Ulden and the Jelly Belly squad pushed the pace on the final circuits trying to lead out their sprinter. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 42 of 65 The men's peloton traverses the short dirt section of the course on the way back into town. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 43 of 65 United Healthcare keeps the front of the race under control (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 44 of 65 The late race break (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 45 of 65 Outside Cannon Falls, lots of farm fields among the rolling hills. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 46 of 65 The women's field all across the road as they approach the first QOM of the day. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 47 of 65 The World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) before the start of stage 3. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 48 of 65 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) before the start (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 49 of 65 The Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12 team prepares for the start of the women's race. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 50 of 65 The men's race is underway. (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 51 of 65 Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare) (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 52 of 65 Women's jersey wearers (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 53 of 65 Men's jersey wearers (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 54 of 65 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) signs a cast (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 55 of 65 Kristen Armstrong with her son (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 56 of 65 Women's podium (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 57 of 65 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) is interviewed (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 58 of 65 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) wins (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 59 of 65 Kristin Armstrong leads Giorgia Bronzini (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 60 of 65 Men's podium (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 61 of 65 Unitedhealthcare wins (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 62 of 65 The women race for Queen of the Hill points (Image credit: Stephanie Williams) Image 63 of 65 The men's peloton, led here by the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, traversed rural east-central Minnesota during stage 3 (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 64 of 65 Robert Förster (center) of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team wins the Cannon Falls Road Race (Image credit: Matthew Moses) Image 65 of 65 More than 80 women race in a tight pack during stage 3 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. They covered 66 miles in a little more than 2 hours and 38 minutes. (Image credit: Matthew Moses)

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) sprinted to victory in Thursday's Nature Valley Grand Prix Cannon Falls road race to win her third race on American soil in 11 days.

Chloe Hoskings (HTC-Highroad) finished a close second in stage 3, with Bronzini's teammate, Theresa Cliff-Ryan, in third.

Having two very strong sprinters on one team is an advantage, giving the team more options in chaotic sprint finishes, Cliff-Ryan said.

"The sprint was going to be for me today," she said. "I lined up behind Shelley (Olds) with Giorgia behind me as a sweeper. That gives us a chance if I screw up the sprint so Giorgia can come. I chose to be on the left side and had to go onto the curb because the peloton came up the left. Halfway up the hill I yelled to Giorgia to 'go'. With Giorgia first and me third, it's a good result."

"We tried to do the same sprint today as we did yesterday," Bronzini said of her plans with teammate Cliff-Ryan. "She is strong, and I hope she win tomorrow."

Bronzini sprinted to victory in Wednesday's Paul Downtown Criterium Wednesday night to go along with her victory June 5 at the Liberty Classic in Philadelphia.

The majority of Thursday's 66.5-mile race traveled through gently rolling farm lands surrounding Cannon Falls. Several teams set out to make the race hard and attacks were launched nearly continuously.

"We're going to be aggressive and race smart," Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) said before the start. "We have a really incredible team here, and we're sitting in second and fourth overall, so we have a lot of options. We're going to see how the race plays out, what the other teams do, and take it from there."

The most prominent break of the day gained nearly a minute's lead in anticipation of the first Queen of the Hill (QoH) competition. Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized), and Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) took the top points, respectively, up the first QOH. But they were caught shortly afterwards.

From then on, no other breaks were allowed more than 20 seconds of freedom, with all teams contributing to the chasing. Yellow jersey wearer Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) even brought back two herself.

"It was a really good race and there was always something going on," said Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), wearer of the best young rider jersey. "The race went really fast, we were always concentrating. I think every team was out today to draw everybody out. It was good out there and the wind wasn't too strong. We knew we had good sprinters in the bunch, so either way we knew we had good cards to play."

All of the jerseys remained the same after today's race, including the most aggressive rider jersey that went to Shelley Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan). The jersey typically changes shoulders on each stage.

UnitedHealthcare Makes It Three-For-Three

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team made it three in a row Thursday night by winning the stage 3 Cannon Falls Road Race at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Robert Förster took top honors and the race lead, while teammate Jake Keough was second and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) finished third.

Just like Förster said it was drawn up at his team's pre-race meeting, the German sprinter took the race lead from teammate Rory Sutherland with the help of a 12-second time bonus at the finish.

"I knew that I was only 11 seconds behind Rory, so we tried to make the leadout for me today," Förster said.

With a slim, one-second lead over three-time Nature Valley Grand Prix champion Sutherland, Förster said he wants to defend. But he also said he has no problem passing the leader's yellow jersey on to one of his teammates. "I want to hold the jersey as long as possible but when Rory comes back or another rider, I don't care as long as it's the team, the main thing is the team."

Racing was fast and aggressive on the 66.5-mile road race as the riders sped through gently rolling, but wide open farmlands. Attacks and counter-attacks were flying at the front but no one was able to escape until 30 miles into the stage. Four riders - Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth) and Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) - sped free, but never managed more than a 35-second gap.

UnitedHealthcare riders worked hard to control the front for most of race and were content to let the four-man group dangle off the front. But the break was doomed from the start and the field was all back together before making the right-hand turn into the gravel road section on its way back to Cannon Falls. The fast pace was even higher on the six finishing circuits that included a short, steep climb to the finish line.

"It was a fast race, with a 48 kph average speed," Förster said. "All the teams tried to attack us and it was difficult to stay together. We lost some boys from the hard work in the first 70, 80 kilometers and then we came to the loops."

Once on the circuit, the battle for control at the front was on between several teams, with the Jelly Belly squad taking over with four laps to go.

"We knew our best chance was to just ride the front and keep me out of trouble and then UnitedHealthcare was going to take over and try to lead out the sprint." Hanson said. "Jelly Belly rode really great to get organized."

Chaos reigned with the sprinters fighting for position behind the leadout train of UnitedHealthcare on the final lap. Sutherland was at the front, followed by Karl Menzies, Förster, Keough and Hanson. The battle to stay on the train intensified and Hanson said he had to work hard to close down a gap. After reconnecting to Keough's wheel, he got boxed in when the leadout riders peeled off at the front.

"Once I lost the momentum on the hill, that was it. So I ended up third," Hanson said. "I'm happy to get on the podium, but it could have been better."

Kyle Wamsley (Bissell) will be wearing the polka-dot King of the Hills jersey after taking top points in the first two sprint lines. Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home) was awarded the most aggressive rider jersey. The other special jerseys remain the same: Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) in the black sprint competition jersey, Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), in the green jersey as the top amateur, and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) in the white jersey for the best young rider.

Racing continues Friday with the Minneapolis Uptown Criterium, the marquee event of the Nature Valley Grand Prix, attracting what many observers consider to be the largest criterium crowd in the country. Uptown is a major entertainment district that abuts dense, upscale residential neighborhoods. The flat, six-corner course and a pumped-up crowd traditionally makes for high speeds. A long drag up Lake Street leads to a short dash from the final corner to the finish line on Hennepin Avenue.

Förster hopes to make it four straight for UnitedHealthcare with another performance like Wednesday's one-two-three sweep of the Downtown Saint Paul Criterium.

"We'll try to do the same as yesterday, but since we lost one rider, Hilton (Clarke), who separated his shoulder, we are only seven tomorrow," he said. "We used all the guys today to do the sprint, so maybe it can be a little bit different. But the guys are good, they are all in good condition, we all work well together and we know what to do."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 2:38:02 2 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 3 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 4 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 5 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 6 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 7 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 8 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 9 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 10 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 11 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 12 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 13 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 14 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 15 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 16 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 17 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 18 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 19 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 20 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 21 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 22 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 23 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 24 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 25 Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi) 26 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 27 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 28 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 29 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 30 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 31 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 32 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 33 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:13 34 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:17 35 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:55 36 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:56 37 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:01:58 38 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 39 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 40 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 41 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 42 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 43 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 44 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 45 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:02:02 46 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 47 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 48 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 49 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 50 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 51 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 52 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 53 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:43 54 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 55 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:45 56 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 0:02:47 57 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 58 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 59 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:51 60 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:30 61 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:42 62 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:04:43 63 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:04:49 64 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:04:52 65 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:04 66 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:05:24 67 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:05:46 68 Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:05:50 69 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:05:51 70 Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:06:07 71 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:34 72 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 73 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:06:39 74 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:06:47 75 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:59 76 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:10:19 77 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 78 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:12:34 79 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:13:33 80 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 81 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:28:25 DNF Colleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) DNF Kristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team) DNS Catherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)

Elite women sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 pts 2 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 3 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 1

Elite women mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 pts 2 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 3 3 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 1

Elite women mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 5 pts 2 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 1

Elite women mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 5 pts 2 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 3 3 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 1

Elite women most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 2 pts

Elite women top amateur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 2:38:02 2 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 3 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:13 4 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:58 5 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 6 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 7 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:02 8 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:43 9 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:45 11 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:42 12 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:04 13 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:05:24 14 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:05:46 15 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:34 16 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 17 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:10:19 18 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:13:33 19 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)

Elite women best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 2:38:02 2 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 3 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 5 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 6 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 7 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 8 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 9 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 10 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:13 11 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:01:58 12 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 13 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 14 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 15 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:02 16 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 17 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:45 18 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 0:02:47 19 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:02:51 20 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:04:30 21 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:05:04 22 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:05:24 23 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:34 24 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:06:47 25 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:59 26 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:12:34 27 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:13:33

Elite women teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 7:54:06 2 HTC-High Road 3 NOW And Novartis For MS 4 Danbury Audi 5 Team TIBCO/To The Top 6 Diadora Pasta Zara 7 Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 8 Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized 0:01:58 9 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:03:11 10 BikeNZ National Team 0:04:04 11 NVGP Pro Ride 0:04:45 12 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:05:55 13 ABD Cycling Team 0:05:58 14 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:08:32 15 MVP Health Care Cycling Team 0:12:48

Elite women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3:51:36 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 0:00:23 3 Amber Neben (HTC-High Road) 0:00:29 4 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:00:33 5 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 0:00:45 6 Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara) 7 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:47 8 Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:00:48 9 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:55 10 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:00:56 11 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:00 12 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 0:01:03 13 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:01:04 14 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:11 15 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 0:01:13 16 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:15 17 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:16 18 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:01:20 19 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:01:21 20 Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis) 0:01:29 21 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 22 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 0:01:31 23 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:34 24 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:01:39 25 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:47 26 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:48 27 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:50 28 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 0:02:03 29 Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:02:46 30 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:57 31 Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team) 0:03:00 32 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:03:04 33 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:03:07 34 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:03:08 35 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:33 36 Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 37 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:03:38 38 Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team) 0:03:39 39 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:03:45 40 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 0:03:48 41 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:03:57 42 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:05:19 43 Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:06:06 44 Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:00 45 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:07:16 46 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:07:29 47 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:30 48 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 49 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:07:42 50 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:07:43 51 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 0:07:55 52 Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:07:56 53 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:08:08 54 Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team) 0:08:10 55 Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi) 0:08:20 56 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 57 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:08:25 58 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:08:54 59 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:09:03 60 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:09:17 61 Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:09:31 62 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:09:37 63 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:09:50 64 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:09:52 65 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:11:28 66 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:12:04 67 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:12:09 68 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:12:12 69 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:12:25 70 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 0:12:38 71 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:12:57 72 Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:13:10 73 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:13:12 74 Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:13:46 75 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:14:05 76 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:14:45 77 Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team) 0:14:47 78 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:15:46 79 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:18:34 80 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:21:34 81 Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:29:06

Elite women sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 20 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 15 3 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 14 4 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 12 5 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 6 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 5 7 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 4 8 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 9 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 10 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 11 Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis) 3 12 Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi) 2 13 Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team) 1 14 Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis) 1

Elite women mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 5 pts 2 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 5 3 Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis) 5 4 Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 5 5 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road) 3 6 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 3 7 Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara) 3 8 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 3 9 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 2 10 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 1 11 Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 1

Elite women most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara) 3 pts

Elite women top amateur classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride) 3:52:31 2 Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:02 3 Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:02:12 4 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:38 5 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:50 6 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 0:02:53 7 Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team) 0:06:21 8 Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:06:48 9 Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:07:30 10 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:08:55 11 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:10:33 12 Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis) 0:11:09 13 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:14 14 Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:11:17 15 Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:11:30 16 Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:12:17 17 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:13:50 18 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:17:39

Elite women best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 3:52:23 2 Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road) 0:00:16 3 Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:00:24 4 Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road) 0:00:34 5 Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road) 0:00:44 6 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:01:00 7 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:01:01 8 Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) 0:01:03 9 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 0:01:16 10 Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) 0:02:17 11 Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:46 12 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:51 13 Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:02:58 14 Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team) 0:03:01 15 Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:06:43 16 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 17 Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top) 0:07:21 18 Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team) 0:07:33 19 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:08:30 20 Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:09:03 21 Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis) 0:10:41 22 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus) 0:11:22 23 Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:12:10 24 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) 0:13:18 25 Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars) 0:13:58 26 Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized) 0:14:59 27 Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:17:47

Elite women teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12 11:35:48 2 HTC-High Road 0:00:59 3 Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light 0:01:40 4 Diadora Pasta Zara 0:01:43 5 Team TIBCO/To The Top 0:01:51 6 NOW And Novartis For MS 0:02:10 7 Danbury Audi 0:05:29 8 BikeNZ National Team 0:06:43 9 Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized 0:08:37 10 Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars 0:09:03 11 NVGP Pro Ride 0:13:11 12 Vanderkitten-Focus 0:15:57 13 Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder 0:16:29 14 ABD Cycling Team 0:18:14 15 MVP Health Care Cycling Team 0:36:19

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 2:17:19 2 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 4 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 5 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 6 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 7 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 8 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 9 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 10 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) 11 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 12 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 13 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 14 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 16 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 17 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 18 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) 19 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 20 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 21 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 22 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 23 Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 24 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 25 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 26 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 27 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 28 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 29 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 30 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 31 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 32 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 33 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 34 Chris Winn (V Australia) 35 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 36 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 37 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 38 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 39 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 40 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 41 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 42 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 43 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 44 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 45 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 46 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 47 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 48 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 49 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 50 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 51 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 52 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 53 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 54 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 55 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 56 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 57 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 58 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 59 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 60 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 61 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 62 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 63 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 64 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:12 65 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 66 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 67 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 68 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 69 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 70 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 71 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 72 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 73 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 74 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 75 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 76 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:19 77 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 78 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 79 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:26 80 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 81 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:04:33 82 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 83 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 84 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 85 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 86 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 87 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 88 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 89 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 90 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 91 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 92 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:04:40 93 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:15 94 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 95 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 96 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:07:21 97 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:07:32 98 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:47 99 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:08:00 100 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:11:05 101 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:13:05 102 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)

Elite men sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 5 pts 2 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 3 3 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1

Elite men mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 5 pts 2 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 3 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Elite men mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 pts 2 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 3 3 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 1

Elite men mountain 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 pts 2 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 3 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 1

Elite men most aggressive rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 pts

Elite men top amateur # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 2:17:19 2 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 3 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 4 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 5 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 6 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 7 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 8 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 9 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 10 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 11 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 12 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 13 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 14 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 15 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 16 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 17 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 18 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 19 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 20 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 21 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 22 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 23 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:03:12 24 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 25 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:19 26 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 27 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:04:26 28 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 0:04:33 29 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 30 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 31 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 32 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 33 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 34 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 35 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:04:40 36 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:15 37 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 38 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 39 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:07:21 40 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:07:47 41 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:13:05 42 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)

Elite men best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 2:17:19 2 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 3 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 4 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 5 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 7 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 8 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 9 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:19 10 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:04:26 11 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 12 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:04:33 13 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 14 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:06:15 15 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)

Elite men teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6:51:57 2 Jamis Sutter Home 3 Elbowz Racing 4 Bissell Pro Cycling 5 V Australia 6 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 Team Rio Grande 8 Team Exergy 9 Team Type 1-Development 10 Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth 11 Mercy Elite Cycling Team 12 GrandStay Hotels 13 NVGP Pro Ride 14 Penn Cycle 15 Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist 0:04:33 16 Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop 0:07:45

Elite men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3:45:40 2 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:01 3 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:10 4 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 5 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:16 6 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:17 7 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:18 8 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:24 9 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:25 10 Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy) 0:00:28 11 Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:31 12 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:35 13 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 14 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 15 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:40 16 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:41 17 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:00:42 18 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:43 19 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 20 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:45 21 Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:46 22 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:47 23 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 24 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:48 25 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 0:00:49 26 Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:52 27 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 28 Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy) 0:00:54 29 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:55 30 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 31 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:56 32 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:57 33 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:01:00 34 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:02 35 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:06 36 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:07 37 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:01:09 38 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:11 39 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:14 40 Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:15 41 Zachary Davies (V Australia) 0:01:17 42 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 0:01:19 43 Chris Winn (V Australia) 44 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:22 45 Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy) 0:01:24 46 Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:01:34 47 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 48 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:01:42 49 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:01:43 50 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:48 51 Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:01:53 52 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:02:03 53 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:02:05 54 Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:02:31 55 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 0:03:02 56 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 0:04:31 57 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:05:05 58 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:13 59 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:05:14 60 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:05:23 61 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:05:25 62 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:05:34 63 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:05:42 64 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:05:44 65 Adam Carr (Penn Cycle) 0:06:00 66 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:06:07 67 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:06:23 68 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:06:38 69 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:06:41 70 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:06:56 71 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:07:28 72 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:07:46 73 Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:08:50 74 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:09:26 75 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 0:10:07 76 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:11:34 77 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:12:07 78 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:13:00 79 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:13:40 80 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 0:20:20 81 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:21:07 82 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:23:43 83 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:24:57 84 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:25:35 85 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 0:25:42 86 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:25:48 87 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:25:57 88 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:26:17 89 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:26:55 90 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 0:26:59 91 Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande) 0:27:43 92 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:29:34 93 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:30:08 94 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 0:31:01 95 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:31:02 96 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:31:07 97 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:31:28 98 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 0:33:07 99 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 100 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:33:44 101 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:34:23 102 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:39:37

Elite men sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy) 19 pts 2 Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 17 3 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 15 4 Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 8 5 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 7 6 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 5 7 Ben Kersten (V Australia) 4 8 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 3 9 Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 3 10 K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 11 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 12 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 2 13 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 14 Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1 15 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 1

Elite men mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 8 pts 2 Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing) 6 3 Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 5 4 Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 5 5 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team) 3 6 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 3 7 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 8 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 9 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 1

Elite men most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2 pts 2 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 1

Elite men top amateur classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande) 3:46:27 2 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:09 3 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:15 4 Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande) 0:00:22 5 Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:00:27 6 Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:00:35 7 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:47 8 Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels) 0:00:55 9 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:01:01 10 Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:01:16 11 Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels) 0:03:44 12 Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:04:18 13 Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:26 14 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:38 15 Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:04:55 16 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:05:36 17 Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) 0:05:54 18 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:06:09 19 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:06:41 20 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:06:59 21 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:08:39 22 Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels) 0:09:20 23 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:10:47 24 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:11:20 25 Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande) 0:12:53 26 Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels) 0:19:33 27 Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle) 0:22:56 28 Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle) 0:24:10 29 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:24:48 30 Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:25:01 31 Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande) 0:25:10 32 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:26:08 33 Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle) 0:26:12 34 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:28:47 35 Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels) 0:30:14 36 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:30:15 37 John Phillips (Team Rio Grande) 0:30:20 38 Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:30:41 39 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 0:32:20 40 Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:32:57 41 Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:33:36 42 Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels) 0:38:50

Elite men best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) 3:46:15 2 Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:12 3 Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:00:20 4 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:21 5 Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development) 0:00:59 6 Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team) 0:04:50 7 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:05:48 8 Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop) 0:06:21 9 Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:07:11 10 Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride) 0:10:59 11 Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing) 0:11:32 12 Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development) 0:25:00 13 Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels) 0:26:20 14 Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:29:33 15 Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development) 0:30:27