World champion Bronzini wins stage as Armstrong stays in yellow

UnitedHealthcare Makes It Three-For-Three

In a near photo finish, world champion Giorgia Bronzini (center) with team Colavita/Forno d'Asolo wins stage 3 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Chloe Hosking (left) of HTC-Highroad, placed second and Bronzini's teammate, Theresa Cliff-Ryan, was third.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The men approach the gravel

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The men's peloton on gravel

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
A Bissell rider gets some assistance.

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co) setting pace on the front of the field.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Riders get a little strung out on the way back into town.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) didn't get the win today without doing his share of the teamwork.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Rolling through the Minnesota farm country

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Breaks tried and tried to get up the road.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Old farms dotted today's course.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men had wide open roads for today's stage.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Today's jersey podium.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men rolling along.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Georgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) signs a cast for a young fan.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Georgia Bronzini (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) takes the sprint over Chloe Hoskins (HTC-Highroad).

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The attacks started right away as the men leave Cannon Falls.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The men roll out of Cannon Falls.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) and Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co) get a little gap on the main group.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) attacks the bunch.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Joelle Numainville (TIBCO) making it up to the steep finish.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) stayed safe today and get the yellow jersey for another day.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Leah Kirchmann (Colavita-Forno d'Asolo) starts to set the pace for the last lap.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Chloe Hoskins (HTC-Highroad) leading the women's field back into town.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women's peloton heads back towards town.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare) takes the uphill sprint win.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
With one lap to go, the blue train of the UnitedHealthcare team comes to the front.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare) and race winner Robert Forster with two to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The Jelly Belly team leads the field with four to go.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Things get strung out heading back towards the finish line.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The gravel section heading back into Cannon Falls.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
UnitedHealthcare gets riders on the front to set tempo.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Michael Creed (Kelly Benefits) leads another breakaway attempt.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Things start to splinter a little bit at the front.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) tries to make a break happen.

(Image credit: Jon Devich)
The women's jerseys: Top Amateur Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride), Race Leader and Queen of the Hill Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12), Most Aggressive Shelley Olds (Diadora pasta Zara), Sprint Leader Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Stage 3 podium: Chloe Hoskins (HTC High Road), Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light), Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The men's jerseys: Best Young Rider Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1 Development), King of the Hill Kyle Wamsley (Bissel Pro Cycling),Race Leader Robert Forster (United Healthcare Pro Cycling Team), Top Sprinter Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy), Top Amateur Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), Most Aggressive Tom Zirbel (Jamis Sutter Home)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
With the bike throw Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) finishes ahead of Chloe Hoskins (HTC High Road) with Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) in third.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The women's field all together as they approach the dirt road run-in to the finish circuits.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Another United Healthcare win, this time Robert Forster followed by teammate Jake Keough with Jelly Belly's Kenneth Hanson finishing third.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Benard Van Ulden and the Jelly Belly squad pushed the pace on the final circuits trying to lead out their sprinter.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The men's peloton traverses the short dirt section of the course on the way back into town.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
United Healthcare keeps the front of the race under control

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The late race break

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Outside Cannon Falls, lots of farm fields among the rolling hills.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The women's field all across the road as they approach the first QOM of the day.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The World Champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) before the start of stage 3.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light) before the start

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12 team prepares for the start of the women's race.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
The men's race is underway.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Rory Sutherland (United Healthcare)

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Women's jersey wearers

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Men's jersey wearers

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) signs a cast

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Kristen Armstrong with her son

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Women's podium

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) is interviewed

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) wins

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Kristin Armstrong leads Giorgia Bronzini

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Men's podium

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
Unitedhealthcare wins

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The women race for Queen of the Hill points

(Image credit: Stephanie Williams)
The men's peloton, led here by the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team, traversed rural east-central Minnesota during stage 3

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
Robert Förster (center) of the UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team wins the Cannon Falls Road Race

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)
More than 80 women race in a tight pack during stage 3 of the Nature Valley Grand Prix. They covered 66 miles in a little more than 2 hours and 38 minutes.

(Image credit: Matthew Moses)

World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno D'Asolo presented by Cooking Light) sprinted to victory in Thursday's Nature Valley Grand Prix Cannon Falls road race to win her third race on American soil in 11 days.

Chloe Hoskings (HTC-Highroad) finished a close second in stage 3, with Bronzini's teammate, Theresa Cliff-Ryan, in third.

Having two very strong sprinters on one team is an advantage, giving the team more options in chaotic sprint finishes, Cliff-Ryan said.

"The sprint was going to be for me today," she said. "I lined up behind Shelley (Olds) with Giorgia behind me as a sweeper. That gives us a chance if I screw up the sprint so Giorgia can come. I chose to be on the left side and had to go onto the curb because the peloton came up the left. Halfway up the hill I yelled to Giorgia to 'go'. With Giorgia first and me third, it's a good result."

"We tried to do the same sprint today as we did yesterday," Bronzini said of her plans with teammate Cliff-Ryan. "She is strong, and I hope she win tomorrow."

Bronzini sprinted to victory in Wednesday's Paul Downtown Criterium Wednesday night to go along with her victory June 5 at the Liberty Classic in Philadelphia.

The majority of Thursday's 66.5-mile race traveled through gently rolling farm lands surrounding Cannon Falls. Several teams set out to make the race hard and attacks were launched nearly continuously.

"We're going to be aggressive and race smart," Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highroad) said before the start. "We have a really incredible team here, and we're sitting in second and fourth overall, so we have a lot of options. We're going to see how the race plays out, what the other teams do, and take it from there."

The most prominent break of the day gained nearly a minute's lead in anticipation of the first Queen of the Hill (QoH) competition. Leah Kirchmann (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems/Specialized), and Amity Elliot (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder) took the top points, respectively, up the first QOH. But they were caught shortly afterwards.

From then on, no other breaks were allowed more than 20 seconds of freedom, with all teams contributing to the chasing. Yellow jersey wearer Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12) even brought back two herself.

"It was a really good race and there was always something going on," said Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo), wearer of the best young rider jersey. "The race went really fast, we were always concentrating. I think every team was out today to draw everybody out. It was good out there and the wind wasn't too strong. We knew we had good sprinters in the bunch, so either way we knew we had good cards to play."

All of the jerseys remained the same after today's race, including the most aggressive rider jersey that went to Shelley Olds (Diadora-Pasta Zara-Manhattan). The jersey typically changes shoulders on each stage.

UnitedHealthcare Makes It Three-For-Three

The UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team made it three in a row Thursday night by winning the stage 3 Cannon Falls Road Race at the Nature Valley Grand Prix. Robert Förster took top honors and the race lead, while teammate Jake Keough was second and Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly presented by Kenda) finished third.

Just like Förster said it was drawn up at his team's pre-race meeting, the German sprinter took the race lead from teammate Rory Sutherland with the help of a 12-second time bonus at the finish.

"I knew that I was only 11 seconds behind Rory, so we tried to make the leadout for me today," Förster said.

With a slim, one-second lead over three-time Nature Valley Grand Prix champion Sutherland, Förster said he wants to defend. But he also said he has no problem passing the leader's yellow jersey on to one of his teammates. "I want to hold the jersey as long as possible but when Rory comes back or another rider, I don't care as long as it's the team, the main thing is the team."

Racing was fast and aggressive on the 66.5-mile road race as the riders sped through gently rolling, but wide open farmlands. Attacks and counter-attacks were flying at the front but no one was able to escape until 30 miles into the stage. Four riders - Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home), Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-Optumhealth) and Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) - sped free, but never managed more than a 35-second gap.

UnitedHealthcare riders worked hard to control the front for most of race and were content to let the four-man group dangle off the front. But the break was doomed from the start and the field was all back together before making the right-hand turn into the gravel road section on its way back to Cannon Falls. The fast pace was even higher on the six finishing circuits that included a short, steep climb to the finish line.

"It was a fast race, with a 48 kph average speed," Förster said. "All the teams tried to attack us and it was difficult to stay together. We lost some boys from the hard work in the first 70, 80 kilometers and then we came to the loops."

Once on the circuit, the battle for control at the front was on between several teams, with the Jelly Belly squad taking over with four laps to go.

"We knew our best chance was to just ride the front and keep me out of trouble and then UnitedHealthcare was going to take over and try to lead out the sprint." Hanson said. "Jelly Belly rode really great to get organized."

Chaos reigned with the sprinters fighting for position behind the leadout train of UnitedHealthcare on the final lap. Sutherland was at the front, followed by Karl Menzies, Förster, Keough and Hanson. The battle to stay on the train intensified and Hanson said he had to work hard to close down a gap. After reconnecting to Keough's wheel, he got boxed in when the leadout riders peeled off at the front.

"Once I lost the momentum on the hill, that was it. So I ended up third," Hanson said. "I'm happy to get on the podium, but it could have been better."

Kyle Wamsley (Bissell) will be wearing the polka-dot King of the Hills jersey after taking top points in the first two sprint lines. Tom Zirbel (Jamis/Sutter Home) was awarded the most aggressive rider jersey. The other special jerseys remain the same: Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) in the black sprint competition jersey, Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande), in the green jersey as the top amateur, and Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development) in the white jersey for the best young rider.

Racing continues Friday with the Minneapolis Uptown Criterium, the marquee event of the Nature Valley Grand Prix, attracting what many observers consider to be the largest criterium crowd in the country. Uptown is a major entertainment district that abuts dense, upscale residential neighborhoods. The flat, six-corner course and a pumped-up crowd traditionally makes for high speeds. A long drag up Lake Street leads to a short dash from the final corner to the finish line on Hennepin Avenue.

Förster hopes to make it four straight for UnitedHealthcare with another performance like Wednesday's one-two-three sweep of the Downtown Saint Paul Criterium.

"We'll try to do the same as yesterday, but since we lost one rider, Hilton (Clarke), who separated his shoulder, we are only seven tomorrow," he said. "We used all the guys today to do the sprint, so maybe it can be a little bit different. But the guys are good, they are all in good condition, we all work well together and we know what to do."

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)2:38:02
2Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
4Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)
5Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
6Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)
7Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)
8Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
9Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)
10Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)
11Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)
12Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
13Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)
14Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)
15Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
16Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)
17Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
18Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
19Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
20Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
21Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
22Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)
23Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
24Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)
25Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)
26Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)
27Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
28Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
29Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
30Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
31Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
32Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
33Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:13
34Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:17
35Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:55
36Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:56
37Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:01:58
38Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
39Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
40Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)
41Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
42Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
43Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)
44Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
45Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:02:02
46Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
47Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
48Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
49Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)
50Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)
51Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)
52Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
53Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:43
54Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)
55Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:45
56Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:02:47
57Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)
58Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
59Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:51
60Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:30
61Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:42
62Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:04:43
63Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:04:49
64Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:04:52
65Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:04
66Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:05:24
67Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:05:46
68Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride)0:05:50
69Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:05:51
70Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:06:07
71Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:34
72Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
73Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:06:39
74Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:06:47
75Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:59
76Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:10:19
77Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)
78Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:12:34
79Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:13:33
80Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
81Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:28:25
DNFColleen Paine (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
DNFKristen Meshberg (ABD Cycling Team)
DNSCatherine Cheatley (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)

Elite women sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5pts
2Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
3Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)1

Elite women mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5pts
2Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)3
3Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1

Elite women mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)5pts
2Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1

Elite women mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)5pts
2Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)3
3Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)1

Elite women most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)2pts

Elite women top amateur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)2:38:02
2Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)
3Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:13
4Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:58
5Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
6Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)
7Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:02
8Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:43
9Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)
10Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:45
11Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:42
12Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:04
13Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:05:24
14Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:05:46
15Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:34
16Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)
17Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:10:19
18Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:13:33
19Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)

Elite women best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)2:38:02
2Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)
3Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)
4Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)
5Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
6Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
7Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
8Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
9Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)
10Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:13
11Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:01:58
12Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)
13Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
14Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)
15Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:02
16Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)
17Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:45
18Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:02:47
19Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:02:51
20Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:04:30
21Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:05:04
22Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:05:24
23Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:34
24Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:06:47
25Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:59
26Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:12:34
27Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:13:33

Elite women teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light7:54:06
2HTC-High Road
3NOW And Novartis For MS
4Danbury Audi
5Team TIBCO/To The Top
6Diadora Pasta Zara
7Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12
8Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized0:01:58
9Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:03:11
10BikeNZ National Team0:04:04
11NVGP Pro Ride0:04:45
12Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:05:55
13ABD Cycling Team0:05:58
14Vanderkitten-Focus0:08:32
15MVP Health Care Cycling Team0:12:48

Elite women general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3:51:36
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)0:00:23
3Amber Neben (HTC-High Road)0:00:29
4Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:33
5Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)0:00:45
6Amber Pierce (Diadora Pasta Zara)
7Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:47
8Erinne Willock (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:00:48
9Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:55
10Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:00:56
11Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:00
12Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:01:03
13Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:01:04
14Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:11
15Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)0:01:13
16Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:15
17Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)0:01:16
18Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:01:20
19Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:01:21
20Devon Gorry (NOW And Novartis)0:01:29
21Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)
22Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)0:01:31
23Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:34
24Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:01:39
25Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:47
26Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:48
27Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:50
28Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:02:03
29Hilary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:46
30Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:57
31Rosara Joseph (BikeNZ National Team)0:03:00
32Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:03:04
33Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:03:07
34Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:03:08
35Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:33
36Leah Guloien (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)
37Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:03:38
38Jaime Nielson (BikeNZ National Team)0:03:39
39Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:03:45
40Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:03:48
41Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)0:03:57
42Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:05:19
43Jenna Rinehart (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:06:06
44Jennifer Rasmusson (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:00
45Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:07:16
46Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:07:29
47Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:07:30
48Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
49Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:07:42
50Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:07:43
51Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)0:07:55
52Cara Gillis (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:07:56
53Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:08:08
54Jeannie Kuhajek (ABD Cycling Team)0:08:10
55Rebecca Wellons (Danbury Audi)0:08:20
56Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)
57Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:08:25
58Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:08:54
59Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:09:03
60Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:09:17
61Genevieve Whitson (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:09:31
62Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:09:37
63Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:09:50
64Melanie Colavito (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:09:52
65Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:11:28
66Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:12:04
67Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:12:09
68Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:12:12
69Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:12:25
70Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)0:12:38
71Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:12:57
72Laura Meadley (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:13:10
73Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:13:12
74Louise Smyth (NVGP Pro Ride)0:13:46
75Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:14:05
76Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:14:45
77Lenore Pipes (MVP Health Care Cycling Team)0:14:47
78Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:15:46
79Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:18:34
80Judy Jenkins (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:21:34
81Janel Holcomb (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:29:06

Elite women sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)20pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)15
3Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)14
4Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)12
5Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5
6Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)5
7Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)4
8Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
9Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
10Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
11Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW And Novartis)3
12Jennifer Purcell (Danbury Audi)2
13Kaytee Boyd (BikeNZ National Team)1
14Anne Samplonius (NOW And Novartis)1

Elite women mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)5pts
2Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)5
3Robin Farina (NOW And Novartis)5
4Carmen Small (Team TIBCO/To The Top)5
5Evelyn Stevens (HTC-High Road)3
6Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)3
7Rachel Neylan (Diadora Pasta Zara)3
8Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)3
9Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)2
10Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)1
11Amity Elliot (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)1

Elite women most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (Diadora Pasta Zara)3pts

Elite women top amateur classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Wilcoxson (NVGP Pro Ride)3:52:31
2Laura Ralston (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:02
3Kathleen Giles (NVGP Pro Ride)0:02:12
4Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:38
5Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:50
6Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:02:53
7Stacy Appelwick (ABD Cycling Team)0:06:21
8Elizabeth Newell (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:06:48
9Robin Bauer (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:07:30
10Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:08:55
11Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:10:33
12Erika Graves (NOW And Novartis)0:11:09
13Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:14
14Laurel Larsen (NVGP Pro Ride)0:11:17
15Amy Miner (NVGP Pro Ride)0:11:30
16Jane Weakley (NVGP Pro Ride)0:12:17
17Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:13:50
18Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:17:39

Elite women best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)3:52:23
2Amanda Miller (HTC-High Road)0:00:16
3Leah Kirchmann (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:00:24
4Ally Stacher (HTC-High Road)0:00:34
5Chloe Hoskins (HTC-High Road)0:00:44
6Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:00
7Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:01:01
8Barbara Guarashi (Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light)0:01:03
9Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:01:16
10Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara)0:02:17
11Holly Mathews (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:46
12Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:02:51
13Elle Anderson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:02:58
14Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Team)0:03:01
15Whitney Schultz (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:06:43
16Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
17Joelle Numainville (Team TIBCO/To The Top)0:07:21
18Lauren Ellis (BikeNZ National Team)0:07:33
19Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:08:30
20Kaitlin Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:09:03
21Addy Albershardt (NOW And Novartis)0:10:41
22Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:11:22
23Missy Erickson (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:12:10
24Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:13:18
25Kimberley Turner (Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars)0:13:58
26Rachel Warner (Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized)0:14:59
27Ashley James (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:17:47

Elite women teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY1211:35:48
2HTC-High Road0:00:59
3Colavita/Forno d'Asolo p/b Cooking Light0:01:40
4Diadora Pasta Zara0:01:43
5Team TIBCO/To The Top0:01:51
6NOW And Novartis For MS0:02:10
7Danbury Audi0:05:29
8BikeNZ National Team0:06:43
9Missing Link Coaching Systems / Specialized0:08:37
10Kowalski's Collegiate All-Stars0:09:03
11NVGP Pro Ride0:13:11
12Vanderkitten-Focus0:15:57
13Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder0:16:29
14ABD Cycling Team0:18:14
15MVP Health Care Cycling Team0:36:19

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)2:17:19
2Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
3Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
4Ben Kersten (V Australia)
5K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
6Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
7Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
8Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
9Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
10Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
11Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
12Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
13Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
14Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Zachary Davies (V Australia)
16Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
17Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
18Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)
19Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
20Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
21Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
22Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
23Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
24Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
25Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
26Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
27Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
28Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)
29Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)
30Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
31Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)
32Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
33Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
34Chris Winn (V Australia)
35Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)
36Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)
37Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
38Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)
39Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
40Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
41Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
42Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
43Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
44Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
45Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
46Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
47Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
48Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)
49Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
50Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
51Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
52Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
53Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)
54Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
55Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)
56Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
57Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
58Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)
59Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
60Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
61Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
62Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
63Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
64Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:03:12
65Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
66Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
67Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
68Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
69Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)
70Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)
71Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
72Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)
73Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)
74Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)
75Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
76Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:19
77Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)
78Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
79Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:26
80Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
81Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:04:33
82Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)
83Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)
84John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
85Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)
86Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
87Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
88Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
89Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
90Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
91Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
92Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:04:40
93Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:06:15
94Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
95Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
96Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:07:21
97Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:07:32
98Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:07:47
99Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:08:00
100Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:11:05
101Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:13:05
102Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)

Elite men sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)5pts
2Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)3
3Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Elite men mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)5pts
2Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
3Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Elite men mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)5pts
2Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)3
3Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)1

Elite men mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5pts
2Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
3Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)1

Elite men most aggressive rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)2pts

Elite men top amateur
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)2:17:19
2Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
3Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
4Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
5Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
6Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)
7Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
8Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
9Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)
10Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)
11Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
12Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)
13Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)
14Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
15Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)
16Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
17Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
18Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)
19Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)
20Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)
21Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)
22Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
23Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:03:12
24Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
25Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:19
26Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)
27Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:04:26
28Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:04:33
29John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)
30Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)
31Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
32Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
33Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
34Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
35Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:04:40
36Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:06:15
37Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
38Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)
39Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:07:21
40Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:07:47
41Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:13:05
42Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)

Elite men best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)2:17:19
2Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)
3Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)
4Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)
5Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
6Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)
7Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
8Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)
9Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:19
10Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:04:26
11Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)
12Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:04:33
13Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)
14Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:06:15
15Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)

Elite men teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6:51:57
2Jamis Sutter Home
3Elbowz Racing
4Bissell Pro Cycling
5V Australia
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
7Team Rio Grande
8Team Exergy
9Team Type 1-Development
10Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth
11Mercy Elite Cycling Team
12GrandStay Hotels
13NVGP Pro Ride
14Penn Cycle
15Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:04:33
16Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop0:07:45

Elite men general classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3:45:40
2Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:10
4Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)
5Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:16
6K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:17
7Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:18
8Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:24
9Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:25
10Andres Diaz Corrales (Team Exergy)0:00:28
11Chris Baldwin (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:31
12Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:35
13Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
14Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
15Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:40
16Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:41
17Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:00:42
18Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:43
19Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
20Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:45
21Luis Romero Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:46
22Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:47
23Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
24Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:48
25Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)0:00:49
26Nicolas Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:52
27Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
28Matthew Cooke (Team Exergy)0:00:54
29Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:55
30Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
31Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:56
32Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:57
33Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:01:00
34Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:01:02
35Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:01:06
36Jamey Driscoll (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:07
37Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:01:09
38Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:11
39Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:14
40Eric Schildge (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:15
41Zachary Davies (V Australia)0:01:17
42Ben Kersten (V Australia)0:01:19
43Chris Winn (V Australia)
44Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:22
45Freddie Rodriguez (Team Exergy)0:01:24
46Andrew Dahlheim (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:01:34
47Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)
48Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:42
49Daniel Holt (Team Type 1-Development)0:01:43
50Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:48
51Alec Donahue (NVGP Pro Ride)0:01:53
52Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:02:03
53Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:05
54Boy Van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:02:31
55Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)0:03:02
56Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)0:04:31
57Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:05:05
58Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:05:13
59Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:05:14
60Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:05:23
61Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:05:25
62Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:05:34
63Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:05:42
64Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:05:44
65Adam Carr (Penn Cycle)0:06:00
66Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:06:07
67Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:06:23
68Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:06:38
69Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:06:41
70Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:06:56
71Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:07:28
72Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:07:46
73Will Dickeson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:08:50
74Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:09:26
75Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:10:07
76Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:11:34
77Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:12:07
78Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:13:00
79Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:13:40
80Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:20:20
81Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:21:07
82Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:23:43
83Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:24:57
84Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:25:35
85Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)0:25:42
86Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:25:48
87Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:25:57
88Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:26:17
89Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:26:55
90Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:26:59
91Scott Tietzel (Team Rio Grande)0:27:43
92Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:29:34
93Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:30:08
94Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:31:01
95Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:31:02
96John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:31:07
97Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:31:28
98Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)0:33:07
99Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
100Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:33:44
101Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:34:23
102Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:39:37

Elite men sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Alzate Escobar (Team Exergy)19pts
2Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)17
3Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)15
4Kenneth Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)8
5Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)7
6Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)5
7Ben Kersten (V Australia)4
8Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)3
9Alexander Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)3
10K Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
11Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
12Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)2
13Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
14Charles Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1
15Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)1

Elite men mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)8pts
2Logan Hutchings (Elbowz Racing)6
3Rory Sutherland (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)5
4Marsh Cooper (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)5
5Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team)3
6Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)3
7Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
8Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)2
9Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)1

Elite men most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Zirbel (Jamis-Sutter Home)2pts
2Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)1

Elite men top amateur classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)3:46:27
2Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:09
3Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:15
4Drew Christopher (Team Rio Grande)0:00:22
5Erik Hamilton (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:00:27
6Timothy Rugg (NVGP Pro Ride)0:00:35
7Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:47
8Jonathan Toftoy (GrandStay Hotels)0:00:55
9Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:01
10Brad Cole (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:01:16
11Adam Koble (GrandStay Hotels)0:03:44
12Travis Livermon (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:04:18
13Shadd Smith (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:26
14Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:38
15Stefan Rothe (NVGP Pro Ride)0:04:55
16Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:05:36
17Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:05:54
18Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:06:09
19Colton Jarisch (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:06:41
20Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:06:59
21Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:08:39
22Ben Anderson (GrandStay Hotels)0:09:20
23Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:10:47
24Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:11:20
25Trevor Connor (Team Rio Grande)0:12:53
26Michael Woell (GrandStay Hotels)0:19:33
27Joshua Roeser (Penn Cycle)0:22:56
28Tucker Olander (Penn Cycle)0:24:10
29Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:24:48
30Stephen Mull (NVGP Pro Ride)0:25:01
31Ian Holt (Team Rio Grande)0:25:10
32Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:26:08
33Dan Ajer (Penn Cycle)0:26:12
34Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:28:47
35Brandon Krawczyk (GrandStay Hotels)0:30:14
36Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:30:15
37John Phillips (Team Rio Grande)0:30:20
38Adam Mills (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:30:41
39Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)0:32:20
40Scott Gray (NVGP Pro Ride)0:32:57
41Nicholas Coil (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:33:36
42Micah Moran (GrandStay Hotels)0:38:50

Elite men best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1-Development)3:46:15
2Eric Young (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:12
3Emerson Oronte (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:00:20
4Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:00:21
5Ty Magner (Team Type 1-Development)0:00:59
6Zack Allsion (Mercy Elite Cycling Team)0:04:50
7Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:05:48
8Jerome Townsend (Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop)0:06:21
9Mac Brennan (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:07:11
10Brandon Feehery (NVGP Pro Ride)0:10:59
11Austin Stewart (Elbowz Racing)0:11:32
12Tanner Putt (Team Type 1-Development)0:25:00
13Jens Brabbit (GrandStay Hotels)0:26:20
14Alastair Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:29:33
15Michael Dalterio (Team Type 1-Development)0:30:27

Elite men teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team11:17:15
2Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:49
3Jamis Sutter Home0:00:50
4Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth0:01:16
5Team Exergy0:01:43
6Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:44
7Elbowz Racing0:02:49
8Team Type 1-Development0:03:02
9V Australia0:03:40
10Team Rio Grande0:07:31
11NVGP Pro Ride0:08:16
12Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist0:08:47
13GrandStay Hotels0:11:32
14Mercy Elite Cycling Team0:12:26
15Team Mountain Khakis presented by SmartStop0:12:30
16Penn Cycle0:49:02

