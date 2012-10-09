Wim Stroetinga (Koga Cycling Team) used his track speed to win Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen – the final race of the Belgian road season. Stroetinga out-kicked Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Stefan Van Dijk (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda’s) for the victory.

Despite the race bringing down the curtain on the Belgian road race season, the action was fast, with a series of attacks before a breakaway formed after 79km. The eight-rider move included Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) but Argos-Shimano chased them down and a later breakaway was also swept up on the final lap, setting up a sprint finish for the 137 riders in the pack.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) had been the favourite for a sprint finish but the German sprinter was struggling with stomach problems and did not finish the race.