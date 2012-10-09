Stroetinga wins Nationale Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen
Koga Dutchman claims final Belgian race of 2012
Wim Stroetinga (Koga Cycling Team) used his track speed to win Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen – the final race of the Belgian road season. Stroetinga out-kicked Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Stefan Van Dijk (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda’s) for the victory.
Despite the race bringing down the curtain on the Belgian road race season, the action was fast, with a series of attacks before a breakaway formed after 79km. The eight-rider move included Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) but Argos-Shimano chased them down and a later breakaway was also swept up on the final lap, setting up a sprint finish for the 137 riders in the pack.
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) had been the favourite for a sprint finish but the German sprinter was struggling with stomach problems and did not finish the race.
|1
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|3:55:03
|2
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|4
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|5
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|6
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|7
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|8
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|9
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|10
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Dex Groen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|12
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|13
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|15
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|16
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|17
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|18
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|19
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|20
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|21
|Steve Schets (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|22
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|23
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|24
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|25
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|26
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|27
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|29
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|30
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|33
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|34
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|36
|Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|37
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|38
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|39
|Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|40
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|41
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
|42
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|43
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|44
|Julien Dechesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|45
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|46
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|47
|James Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham
|48
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|49
|Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|50
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|52
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|53
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
|54
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|55
|Arnaud Géromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|56
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|58
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|59
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|60
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|61
|Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|62
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|63
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|65
|Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|67
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|68
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|69
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|70
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|72
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|73
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|74
|Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
|75
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|76
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|77
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|79
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|80
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|81
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|83
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|84
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|85
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|86
|Ludovic Vuegen (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|87
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|89
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|90
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|92
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|94
|Thomas Wertz (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|95
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|96
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|97
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|98
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|99
|Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|100
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
|101
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|102
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Peter Konig (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|104
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|105
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|106
|James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|107
|Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|108
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
|109
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|111
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|112
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|113
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|114
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|115
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|116
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|117
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|118
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|120
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|121
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|122
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|123
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|124
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|125
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|126
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
|127
|Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|128
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|129
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|130
|Peter Schep (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|131
|Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
|132
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|133
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|134
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|135
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
|136
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|137
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
