Stroetinga wins Nationale Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen

Koga Dutchman claims final Belgian race of 2012

Wim Stroetinga (Koga Cycling Team) used his track speed to win Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen – the final race of the Belgian road season. Stroetinga out-kicked Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen – Mercator) and Stefan Van Dijk (Accent Jobs-Willems Veranda’s) for the victory.

Despite the race bringing down the curtain on the Belgian road race season, the action was fast, with a series of attacks before a breakaway formed after 79km. The eight-rider move included Thomas De Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM) but Argos-Shimano chased them down and a later breakaway was also swept up on the final lap, setting up a sprint finish for the 137 riders in the pack.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) had been the favourite for a sprint finish but the German sprinter was struggling with stomach problems and did not finish the race.

Full Results
1Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Koga Cycling Team3:55:03
2Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
4Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
5Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
6Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
7Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
8Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
9Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
10Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Dex Groen (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
12Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
13Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
15Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
16Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
17Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
18Umberto Atzori (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
19Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
20Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke
21Steve Schets (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
22Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
23Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
24Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
25James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
26Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
27Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
29Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
30Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
33Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
34Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
36Joris Cornet (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
37Niels Vandyck (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
38Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
39Bert Vanlerberghe (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
40Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
41Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
42Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
43Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
44Julien Dechesne (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
45Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
46Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
47James Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham
48Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
49Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
50Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
51Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
52Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
53Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Argos - Shimano
54Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
55Arnaud Géromboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
56Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Bram Nolten (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
58Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
59Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
60Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
61Loïc Pestiaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
62Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
63Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
65Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
67Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
68Andy Cappelle (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
69Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
70Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
71Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
72Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
73Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
74Alexander Khatuntsev (Rus) RusVelo
75Michael Vingerling (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
76Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
77Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
79Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
80Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
81Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
83Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
84Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
85Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Ludovic Vuegen (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
87Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
89Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
90Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
92Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
93Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
94Thomas Wertz (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
95Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
96Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
97Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
98Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
99Jérôme Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
100Nikita Eskov (Rus) RusVelo
101Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
102Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Peter Konig (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
104Walt De Winter (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
105Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
106James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
107Glenn Van De Maele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
108Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos - Shimano
109Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
111Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
112Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
113Jeroen Boelen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
114Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
115Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
116Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
118Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
119Laurent Evrard (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
120Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
121Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
122Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
123Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
124Roy Eefting (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
125Alex Kirsch (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
126Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard - Trek Continental Team
127Maxime Anciaux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
128Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
129Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
130Peter Schep (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
131Rutger Roelandts (Bel) Bofrost-Steria
132Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
133Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
134Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
135Nikolay Trusov (Rus) RusVelo
136Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
137Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels

 

