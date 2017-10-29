National Trophy Series: Abergavenny victory for Bethany Crumpton
Eva Lechner second and Anna Kay third
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:48:06
|2
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|0:00:16
|3
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|0:01:25
|4
|Ffion James (GBr)
|0:01:57
|5
|Amira Mellor (GBr)
|0:02:34
|6
|Hannah Payton (GBr)
|0:02:53
|7
|Harriet Harnden (GBr)
|0:02:57
|8
|Joanne Clay (GBr)
|0:03:29
|9
|Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
|0:04:17
|10
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:04:32
|11
|Emily Ashwood (GBr)
|0:04:44
|12
|Sarah Lomas (GBr)
|0:04:48
|13
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|0:05:05
|14
|Xan Crees (GBr)
|0:05:12
|15
|Clare Ross (GBr)
|0:05:21
|16
|Amy Perryman (GBr)
|0:05:47
|17
|Lauren Higham (GBr)
|0:05:53
|18
|Abbie Manley (GBr)
|0:06:00
|19
|Marie Lynn (GBr)
|0:06:22
|20
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|0:06:25
|21
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)
|0:06:44
|22
|Kara Perryman (GBr)
|0:07:04
|23
|Sinead Burke (GBr)
|24
|Lydia Brookes (GBr)
|25
|Alderney Baker (GBr)
|26
|Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
|27
|Poppy Cooke (GBr)
|28
|Emily Bridson (GBr)
|29
|Emma Jane Hornsby (GBr)
|30
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr)
|31
|Nicole Clarke (GBr)
|32
|Adeline Moreau (Bel)
|33
|Phoebe Sneddon (GBr)
|34
|Rosie Brown (GBr)
|35
|Charlotte Sampson (GBr)
|36
|Ruby Boyes (GBr)
|37
|Connie Hayes (GBr)
|DNF
|Katie Scott (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy