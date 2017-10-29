Trending

National Trophy Series: Abergavenny victory for Bethany Crumpton

Eva Lechner second and Anna Kay third

Bethany Crumpton (Boot Out Breast Cancer CC), Nikki Brammeier (Boels Dolmans CT) and Hannah Payton (Team Kinesis UK)

(Image credit: Andy Whitehouse)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:48:06
2Eva Lechner (Ita)0:00:16
3Anna Kay (GBr)0:01:25
4Ffion James (GBr)0:01:57
5Amira Mellor (GBr)0:02:34
6Hannah Payton (GBr)0:02:53
7Harriet Harnden (GBr)0:02:57
8Joanne Clay (GBr)0:03:29
9Louise Heywood-Mahe (GBr)0:04:17
10Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:04:32
11Emily Ashwood (GBr)0:04:44
12Sarah Lomas (GBr)0:04:48
13Fiona Turnbull (GBr)0:05:05
14Xan Crees (GBr)0:05:12
15Clare Ross (GBr)0:05:21
16Amy Perryman (GBr)0:05:47
17Lauren Higham (GBr)0:05:53
18Abbie Manley (GBr)0:06:00
19Marie Lynn (GBr)0:06:22
20Ruby Miller (GBr)0:06:25
21Margriet Kloppenburg (Den)0:06:44
22Kara Perryman (GBr)0:07:04
23Sinead Burke (GBr)
24Lydia Brookes (GBr)
25Alderney Baker (GBr)
26Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
27Poppy Cooke (GBr)
28Emily Bridson (GBr)
29Emma Jane Hornsby (GBr)
30Madeleine Gammons (GBr)
31Nicole Clarke (GBr)
32Adeline Moreau (Bel)
33Phoebe Sneddon (GBr)
34Rosie Brown (GBr)
35Charlotte Sampson (GBr)
36Ruby Boyes (GBr)
37Connie Hayes (GBr)
DNFKatie Scott (GBr)

