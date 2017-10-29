National Trophy Series: Pidcock wins in Abergavenny
Ian Field and Jim Aernouts complete podium
Elite Men: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:57:21
|2
|Ian Field (GBr)
|0:00:40
|3
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:01:50
|4
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|0:02:29
|5
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:03:12
|6
|Billy Harding (GBr)
|0:03:23
|7
|David Fletcher (GBr)
|0:03:30
|8
|Steven James (GBr)
|0:03:34
|9
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|0:03:42
|10
|Giles Drake (GBr)
|0:03:50
|11
|Joe Williams (GBr)
|0:03:56
|12
|David Conroy (Irl)
|0:04:01
|13
|George Thompson (GBr)
|0:04:04
|14
|Jack Clarkson (GBr)
|0:04:14
|15
|George Fox (GBr)
|0:04:24
|16
|Matthew Fratesi (GBr)
|17
|Phillip Pearce (GBr)
|0:04:27
|18
|Nicholas Barnes (GBr)
|0:05:09
|19
|Harry Yates (GBr)
|0:05:10
|20
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:05:14
|21
|Scott Chalmers (GBr)
|0:05:19
|22
|James Madgwick (GBr)
|23
|Ross Harnden (GBr)
|0:05:26
|24
|Chris Metcalfe (GBr)
|0:05:32
|25
|Bruce Dalton (GBr)
|0:05:35
|26
|William Gascoyne (GBr)
|0:05:47
|27
|Stan Pritchard (GBr)
|0:05:48
|28
|Robert Burns (GBr)
|0:06:01
|29
|Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)
|0:06:51
|30
|Chris Roberts (GBr)
|31
|Tom Martin (GBr)
|32
|Simon Jaecques (Bel)
|33
|James Garrett (GBr)
|34
|Thomas Payton (GBr)
|35
|James Pickering (GBr)
|36
|Jb Murphy (Irl)
|37
|Gareth Whittall (GBr)
|38
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|39
|David Earth (GBr)
|40
|Max Gibbons (GBr)
|41
|Richard Long (GBr)
|42
|James Edmond (GBr)
|43
|Ian Lee (GBr)
|44
|Glyndwr Griffiths (GBr)
|45
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|46
|Anthony Neave (GBr)
|47
|Jacob Phelps (GBr)
|48
|Paul Elcock (GBr)
|49
|Samuel Holder (GBr)
|50
|Joshua Jones (GBr)
|51
|Nick Morris (GBr)
|52
|Kieren Jarratt (GBr)
|53
|Peter Haworth (GBr)
|54
|Nick Blight (GBr)
|55
|Alex Fanshawe (GBr)
|56
|Simeon Young (GBr)
|57
|Benjamin Dransfield (GBr)
|58
|Oliver Hayward (GBr)
|DNF
|David Duggan (GBr)
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (USA)
|DNF
|Gary Freeman (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy