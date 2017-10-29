Trending

National Trophy Series: Pidcock wins in Abergavenny

Ian Field and Jim Aernouts complete podium

Tom Pidcock lifts his bike above his head

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Telenet Fidea Lions0:57:21
2Ian Field (GBr)0:00:40
3Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:01:50
4Liam Killeen (GBr)0:02:29
5Paul Oldham (GBr)0:03:12
6Billy Harding (GBr)0:03:23
7David Fletcher (GBr)0:03:30
8Steven James (GBr)0:03:34
9Lewis Craven (GBr)0:03:42
10Giles Drake (GBr)0:03:50
11Joe Williams (GBr)0:03:56
12David Conroy (Irl)0:04:01
13George Thompson (GBr)0:04:04
14Jack Clarkson (GBr)0:04:14
15George Fox (GBr)0:04:24
16Matthew Fratesi (GBr)
17Phillip Pearce (GBr)0:04:27
18Nicholas Barnes (GBr)0:05:09
19Harry Yates (GBr)0:05:10
20Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:05:14
21Scott Chalmers (GBr)0:05:19
22James Madgwick (GBr)
23Ross Harnden (GBr)0:05:26
24Chris Metcalfe (GBr)0:05:32
25Bruce Dalton (GBr)0:05:35
26William Gascoyne (GBr)0:05:47
27Stan Pritchard (GBr)0:05:48
28Robert Burns (GBr)0:06:01
29Ewan Grivell-Mellor (GBr)0:06:51
30Chris Roberts (GBr)
31Tom Martin (GBr)
32Simon Jaecques (Bel)
33James Garrett (GBr)
34Thomas Payton (GBr)
35James Pickering (GBr)
36Jb Murphy (Irl)
37Gareth Whittall (GBr)
38Lee Williams (GBr)
39David Earth (GBr)
40Max Gibbons (GBr)
41Richard Long (GBr)
42James Edmond (GBr)
43Ian Lee (GBr)
44Glyndwr Griffiths (GBr)
45Robert Watson (GBr)
46Anthony Neave (GBr)
47Jacob Phelps (GBr)
48Paul Elcock (GBr)
49Samuel Holder (GBr)
50Joshua Jones (GBr)
51Nick Morris (GBr)
52Kieren Jarratt (GBr)
53Peter Haworth (GBr)
54Nick Blight (GBr)
55Alex Fanshawe (GBr)
56Simeon Young (GBr)
57Benjamin Dransfield (GBr)
58Oliver Hayward (GBr)
DNFDavid Duggan (GBr)
DNFJeremy Durrin (USA)
DNFGary Freeman (GBr)

