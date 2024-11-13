Cory Williams, Llori Sharpe crowned Caribbean road champions, Leadville 100 winner Rollins carves victory at Iceman Cometh

North American Roundup - North Carolina Grand Prix course restored after recent floods, race directors' trade association tackles course safety issues at conference

Llori Sharpe (centre) celebrates with the gold medal in 2024 road race at Caribbean Road Championships
L39ION of Los Angeles co-founder, Cory Williams, and team rider Llori Sharpe won the elite categories at the Caribbean Road Race Championships last week in Georgetown, Guyana. It was the first time the South American country hosted the road championships. 

Sharpe, a 24-year-old from Jamaica, rode solo for the win in the 53-mile elite women's event, seven seconds ahead of Flor Espiritusanto (Dominican Republic) and Daymelin Perez (Cuba), second and third, respectively. 

Jackie Tyson
