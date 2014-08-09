Image 1 of 4 Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity) on her way to winning the Windham downhill World Cup (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 4 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 4 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 4 Emmeline Ragot atop the World Cup podium in Windham, New York (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Emmeline Ragot (Lapierre Gravity Republic) broke Rachel Atherton's Windham World Cup winning streak on Saturday afternoon when she won the elite women's downhill race.

"It was a short run so I had to focus and just think about it," said Ragot to Cyclingnews. "I rode it fast and I think I was in control though it may have looked like I was on the edge of control."

As rider after rider came down the mountain and set a new fast time, bumping the previous fastest woman from the hot seat, it seemed like business as usual.

But when Micayla Gatto (Pivot Factory Downhill) undertook her run, she crashed hard and was not able to resume racing. Gatto was later reported to be upright and talking, but disoriented, probably after hitting her head.

Tahnee Seagrave (FMD Racing) was told not to start, then to start, but during her run, she started seeing red flags everywhere. She also saw her friend Gatto on the ground but was not allowed to talk to her. Given the red flags affecting her run, she was sent right back up the lift to do a re-run.

"Micayla Gatto is one of my best friends. I saw the red flag at the top and they were telling me not to go, but then they were telling me to go so I went," said Seagrave. "There kept being red flags in my face, so I knew I couldn't keep going. I slowed down to try to talk to Micayla, but they wouldn't let me. I was hoping she was all right."

Once Gatto was safely off course, officials briefly debated whether to halt all competition while Seagrave worked her way back to the top, but with the pressure of live TV coverage, Jill Kintner (Norco) and Manon Carpenter (Madison Saracen) were sent down the mountain in the meantime. Both set new fastest times. Kintner knocked off 1.4 seconds to be the fastest American on the day while World Cup leader Carpenter dropped the bar another six seconds.

"I was a little too conservative down the steep bits. You just have to let it go. These girls go fast, and I just need to go a little faster," said Kintner.

Seagrave did run number two, which wasn't a fastest time but was good enough for fifth on the day.

"I figured I could push it a bit more although I did clip out in the first corner on the second run," said Seagrave. "The up side of that was that it made me push hard lower down. I didn't expect to do well here, but I have, so I'm happy."

Third to last was Tracey Hannah (Hutchinson UR), who was two seconds faster than Carpenter and ultimately third overall.

"I had a good run. I knew I had to pin it as hard as I could at the top," said Hannah. "I had a fast run and yes, I made a few mistakes, but you can't not make mistakes on a track this short."

Ragot was the second to last woman to start, and she had a blazing fast run, taking a whopping 6.9 seconds out of Hannah's time.

Current world champion Atherton started last and after making some mistakes up top, she never really got into her groove. Still a respectable run, Atherton finished second, 2.886 seconds off Ragot's pace.

Atherton had won all three previous Windham World Cups.

"It was such a fast track. It was so fast and short. You make one tiny mistake and it's hard to get over it," said Atherton. "I made a mistake at the top and I was panicking after that - trying to push and make time. I was getting messy. I knew it wouldn't be a winning run, but anything can happen, so you have to keep going."

"It's cool to have all the girls so fast. All year it's been pretty tight, so it's good."

Carpenter defended her World Cup lead and now has 1180 point to Ragot's 1110 and Atherton's 1060, setting up what will be a close race going into the World Cup finals in Meribel, France in two weeks.

"I had a good run - it was pretty safe," said Carpenter. "I had a bad crash a few years ago here when I was a junior, and there's something about this track that I struggle with. I would have like to place higher to help me out points wise but I'm happy to still be leading. It's going to be tight going into the last round."

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 0:02:40.100 2 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 0:00:02.886 3 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson UR 0:00:06.948 4 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 0:00:08.727 5 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing 0:00:09.456 6 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:15.299 7 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 0:00:16.718 8 Katy Curd (GBr) 0:00:18.035 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 0:00:18.301 10 Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team 0:00:20.193 11 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 0:00:20.948 12 Alanna Columb (NZl) 0:00:25.435 13 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 0:00:27.169 14 Camila Nogueira (Arg) 0:00:31.636 15 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 0:00:32.921 16 Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra) 0:00:33.124 17 Jaime Hill (Can) 0:00:33.315 18 Chloe Gallean (Fra) 0:00:35.098 19 Tegan Molloy° (Aus) 0:00:35.425 20 Alison Zimmer (USA) 0:00:36.949 DNF Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team

Elite women downhill World Cup standings with one round remaining # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Manon Carpenter (GBr) Madison Saracen Factory Team 1180 pts 2 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Lapierre Gravity Republic 1110 3 Rachel Atherton (GBr) GT Factory Racing 1060 4 Tracey Hannah (Aus) Hutchinson Ur 792 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Commencal / Riding Addiction 662 6 Tahnee Seagrave (GBr) FMD Racing 615 7 Jill Kintner (USA) 570 8 Morgane Charre (Fra) Evil Vengeance Tour 497 9 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) 420 10 Micayla Gatto (Can) Pivot Factory DH Team 399 11 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Gstaad-Scott 278 12 Casey Brown (Can) Bergamont Hayes World Team 221 13 Vaea Verbeeck (Can) 186 14 Carina Cappellari (Swi) 160 15 Tegan Molloy° (Aus) 150 16 Katy Curd (GBr) 90 17 Veronique Sandler (NZl) 90 18 Danielle Beecroft (Aus) Green To Gold Race Development 85 19 Fiona Ourdouillie (Fra) 70 20 Alanna Columb (NZl) 57 21 Claire Buchar (Can) 55 22 Steffi Marth (Ger) 55 23 Harriet Rucknagel (Ger) 55 24 Sophie Tyas (NZl) 55 25 Marine Cabirou° (Fra) 55 26 Sarah Atkin (NZl) 50 27 Chloe Gallean (Fra) 50 28 Alia Marcellini (Ita) Lee Cougan Dirty Factory 50 29 Jana Bartova (Cze) 45 30 Mariana Salazar Palomo (ESa) 40 31 Diana Marggraff (Ecu) 40 32 Camila Nogueira (Arg) 40 33 Harriet Latchem (GBr) 40 34 Lorena Dromundo Vargas (Mex) 30 35 Jaime Hill (Can) 25 36 Zarja Cernilogar (Slo) Blackthorn GT 20 37 Viktoria Gimenez° (Fra) 20 38 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 20 39 Jessica Stone (GBr) 15 40 Sarah Booth (Aus) 10 41 Alison Zimmer (USA) 5 42 Hope Jensen° (GBr) 5 43 Ellie Wale° (Aus) 5

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chain Reaction Cycles.Com / Nukeproof 72 pts 2 Lapierre Gravity Republic 70 3 Specialized Racing DH 67 4 GT Factory Racing 64 5 Trek World Racing 61 6 Santa Cruz Syndicate 60 7 Madison Saracen Factory Team 43 8 Hutchinson Ur 34 9 Devinci Global Racing 29 10 Bergamont Hayes World Team 25 11 FMD Racing 22 12 Gstaad-Scott 22 13 Commencal / Riding Addiction 19 14 Kona Factory Team 14 15 Orange Dirt World Team, O'neal 12 16 Pivot Factory DH Team 11 17 Evil Vengeance Tour 10