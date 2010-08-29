Image 1 of 13 The final World Cup podium: Michal Prokop, Tomas Slavik, Jared Graves, Joost Wichman, Michal Marosi. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 13 Top World Cup team: RSP 4Cross Racing Team. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 13 Joost Wichman, Tomas Slavik and Michal Prokop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 13 Jared Graves, Tomas Slavik, Michal Prokop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 13 Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala leading Kamil Tatarkovic in the quarter final heat. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 13 Tomas Slavik leading Michal Prokop in quarter finals. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 13 Joost Wichman at the front in quarter finals. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 13 Jared Graves out front in quarter final. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 13 Kamil Tatarkovic rode away in 1/8 final. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 13 Tomas Slavik and C (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 13 Barry Nobles over teh big jump. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 13 Joost Wichman and Hannes Slavik in 1/8 finals. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 13 The Windham 4X men's podium: Joost Wichman, Michal Prokop, Jared Graves,Tomas Slavik, Kamil Tatarkovic. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The four cross World Cup series concluded on Saturday evening, with the crowning of Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox), who had already locked up the title, as he finished the season the way he started it - taking a victory.

The natural terrain that highlighted the Windham course made for some tight racing, with passes and crashes meaning that no one was assured of moving on through the heats until they crossed the finish line.

Graves qualified first and then easily rode away from everyone in each heat. There were no real surprises in the line up for the final, with Graves joined by his regular rivals from RSP 4 Cross Racing - Tomas Slavik and Joost Wichman - plus Michal Prokop (Agang Racing).

Out of the gate it was Graves and Wichman battling, with Prokop and Slavik just behind. Wichman hit the corner too hot and had to go wide, allowing Graves to get by. The other three got tangled up fighting for position, but in the end Prokop took the silver medal, followed by Slavik and Wichman.

Graves finished the season with four wins in six races, for 660 points, followed by Slavik at 475 and Wichman at 385.

"That final was pretty crazy up at the top. I saw Joost coming in [to the first corner] foot out, sliding, and I sort of had a feeling something like that was gonna happen," said Graves.

"Lane one was the inside, but it lined up terribly with the first corner, which made it really hard. But I saw him early enough that I could get on the brakes a bit and let him go, knew he was gonna come out wide and then go back past him on the second straight. From there is was smooth and good, so I'm really happy with that one.

"My goal was to get a win, here especially with the world championships next week. It is really good for the confidence. [I'm] really happy to get a win here. First time back in America for a World Cup in five years, and with Yeti being an American company, it's great to get the win for them."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 2 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 3 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 4 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 5 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 6 Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Col) 7 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 8 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 9 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 10 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 11 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 12 Harold Woolnough (Can) 13 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 14 Blake Carney (USA) 15 Randal Huntington (Aus) 16 Jamas Stiber (USA) 17 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 18 Jakub Riha (Cze) 19 Barry Nobles (USA) 20 Nico Seidel (Ger) 21 Cody Eichhorn (Aus) 22 Ryan Hunt (Aus) 23 Erik Nelson (USA) 24 Lear Miller (USA) 25 Scott Roberts (GBr) 26 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 27 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 28 William Evans (GBr) 29 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK 30 Matt Zdriluk (Can) 31 Daniel Franks (NZl) 32 Petr Hanák (Cze)

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 78 pts 2 Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 40 3 Agang Racing 35 4 Suspension Center 20 5 Blackmountain Morewood United 16 6 MS Evil Racing 8

Final World Cup individual standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team 660 pts 2 Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 475 3 Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 385 4 Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing 333 5 Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 223 6 Roger Rinderknecht (Swi) 205 7 Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze) 184 8 Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 111 9 Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre 100 10 Quentin Derbier (Fra) 79 11 Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal 67 12 Jakub Riha (Cze) 64 13 Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK 64 14 David Graf (Swi) 58 15 Cédric Gracia (Fra) 48 16 Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team 46 17 Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Col) 40 18 Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team 39 19 Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing 38 20 Lukas Mechura (Cze) 30 21 Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United 25 22 Robert Kulesza (Pol) 25 23 Jakub Hnidak (Cze) 21 24 Mickael Deldycke (Fra) 20 25 Premek Tejchman (Cze) 17 26 Sidney Gerber (Swi) 17 27 Petr Muhlhans (Cze) 16 28 William Evans (GBr) 14 29 Harold Woolnough (Can) 11 30 Peter Prajczer (Hun) 11 31 Tom Dowie (GBr) 11 32 David Habicht (Aus) 11 33 Felix Beckeman (Swe) 11 34 Clément Doby (Fra) 11 35 Reto Schmid (Swi) 8 36 Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria 8 37 Blake Carney (USA) 6 38 Johnny Magis (Bel) 6 39 Luka Novak (Slo) 6 40 Randal Huntington (Aus) 4 41 Michael Mechura (Cze) 4 42 Jamas Stiber (USA) 2 43 Simon Waldburger (Swi) 2 44 Richard Levinson (Aus) 2 45 Daniel Fülle (Ger) 2 46 Marek Pesko (Svk) 2