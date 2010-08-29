Windham the icing on Graves' World Cup cake
Australian wraps up series with a win
The four cross World Cup series concluded on Saturday evening, with the crowning of Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox), who had already locked up the title, as he finished the season the way he started it - taking a victory.
The natural terrain that highlighted the Windham course made for some tight racing, with passes and crashes meaning that no one was assured of moving on through the heats until they crossed the finish line.
Graves qualified first and then easily rode away from everyone in each heat. There were no real surprises in the line up for the final, with Graves joined by his regular rivals from RSP 4 Cross Racing - Tomas Slavik and Joost Wichman - plus Michal Prokop (Agang Racing).
Out of the gate it was Graves and Wichman battling, with Prokop and Slavik just behind. Wichman hit the corner too hot and had to go wide, allowing Graves to get by. The other three got tangled up fighting for position, but in the end Prokop took the silver medal, followed by Slavik and Wichman.
Graves finished the season with four wins in six races, for 660 points, followed by Slavik at 475 and Wichman at 385.
"That final was pretty crazy up at the top. I saw Joost coming in [to the first corner] foot out, sliding, and I sort of had a feeling something like that was gonna happen," said Graves.
"Lane one was the inside, but it lined up terribly with the first corner, which made it really hard. But I saw him early enough that I could get on the brakes a bit and let him go, knew he was gonna come out wide and then go back past him on the second straight. From there is was smooth and good, so I'm really happy with that one.
"My goal was to get a win, here especially with the world championships next week. It is really good for the confidence. [I'm] really happy to get a win here. First time back in America for a World Cup in five years, and with Yeti being an American company, it's great to get the win for them."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|2
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|3
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|4
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|5
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|6
|Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Col)
|7
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|8
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|9
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|10
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|11
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|12
|Harold Woolnough (Can)
|13
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|14
|Blake Carney (USA)
|15
|Randal Huntington (Aus)
|16
|Jamas Stiber (USA)
|17
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|18
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|19
|Barry Nobles (USA)
|20
|Nico Seidel (Ger)
|21
|Cody Eichhorn (Aus)
|22
|Ryan Hunt (Aus)
|23
|Erik Nelson (USA)
|24
|Lear Miller (USA)
|25
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|26
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|27
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|28
|William Evans (GBr)
|29
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
|30
|Matt Zdriluk (Can)
|31
|Daniel Franks (NZl)
|32
|Petr Hanák (Cze)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|78
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|40
|3
|Agang Racing
|35
|4
|Suspension Center
|20
|5
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|16
|6
|MS Evil Racing
|8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|660
|pts
|2
|Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|475
|3
|Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|385
|4
|Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
|333
|5
|Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|223
|6
|Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
|205
|7
|Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
|184
|8
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|111
|9
|Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|100
|10
|Quentin Derbier (Fra)
|79
|11
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|67
|12
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|64
|13
|Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
|64
|14
|David Graf (Swi)
|58
|15
|Cédric Gracia (Fra)
|48
|16
|Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|46
|17
|Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Col)
|40
|18
|Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|39
|19
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|38
|20
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|30
|21
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
|25
|22
|Robert Kulesza (Pol)
|25
|23
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
|21
|24
|Mickael Deldycke (Fra)
|20
|25
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|17
|26
|Sidney Gerber (Swi)
|17
|27
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|16
|28
|William Evans (GBr)
|14
|29
|Harold Woolnough (Can)
|11
|30
|Peter Prajczer (Hun)
|11
|31
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|11
|32
|David Habicht (Aus)
|11
|33
|Felix Beckeman (Swe)
|11
|34
|Clément Doby (Fra)
|11
|35
|Reto Schmid (Swi)
|8
|36
|Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|8
|37
|Blake Carney (USA)
|6
|38
|Johnny Magis (Bel)
|6
|39
|Luka Novak (Slo)
|6
|40
|Randal Huntington (Aus)
|4
|41
|Michael Mechura (Cze)
|4
|42
|Jamas Stiber (USA)
|2
|43
|Simon Waldburger (Swi)
|2
|44
|Richard Levinson (Aus)
|2
|45
|Daniel Fülle (Ger)
|2
|46
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
|455
|pts
|2
|Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|221
|3
|Suspension Center
|195
|4
|Agang Racing
|133
|5
|Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
|90
|6
|Norco World Team
|70
|7
|Team Sunn Montgenevre
|46
|8
|Commencal
|44
|9
|Rocky Mountain UK
|40
|10
|Thoemus Racing Team
|28
|11
|MS Evil Racing
|26
|12
|Blackmountain Morewood United
|16
|13
|RC Alpine Commencal Austria
|15
|14
|2Stage Factory
|5
|15
|Unior Tools Team
|3
