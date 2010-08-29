Trending

Windham the icing on Graves' World Cup cake

Australian wraps up series with a win

The final World Cup podium: Michal Prokop, Tomas Slavik, Jared Graves, Joost Wichman, Michal Marosi.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Top World Cup team: RSP 4Cross Racing Team.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Joost Wichman, Tomas Slavik and Michal Prokop.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jared Graves, Tomas Slavik, Michal Prokop.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala leading Kamil Tatarkovic in the quarter final heat.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tomas Slavik leading Michal Prokop in quarter finals.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Joost Wichman at the front in quarter finals.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Jared Graves out front in quarter final.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Kamil Tatarkovic rode away in 1/8 final.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tomas Slavik and C

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Barry Nobles over teh big jump.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Joost Wichman and Hannes Slavik in 1/8 finals.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The Windham 4X men's podium: Joost Wichman, Michal Prokop, Jared Graves,Tomas Slavik, Kamil Tatarkovic.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The four cross World Cup series concluded on Saturday evening, with the crowning of Jared Graves (Yeti Fox Shox), who had already locked up the title, as he finished the season the way he started it - taking a victory.

The natural terrain that highlighted the Windham course made for some tight racing, with passes and crashes meaning that no one was assured of moving on through the heats until they crossed the finish line.

Graves qualified first and then easily rode away from everyone in each heat. There were no real surprises in the line up for the final, with Graves joined by his regular rivals from RSP 4 Cross Racing - Tomas Slavik and Joost Wichman - plus Michal Prokop (Agang Racing).

Out of the gate it was Graves and Wichman battling, with Prokop and Slavik just behind. Wichman hit the corner too hot and had to go wide, allowing Graves to get by. The other three got tangled up fighting for position, but in the end Prokop took the silver medal, followed by Slavik and Wichman.

Graves finished the season with four wins in six races, for 660 points, followed by Slavik at 475 and Wichman at 385.

"That final was pretty crazy up at the top. I saw Joost coming in [to the first corner] foot out, sliding, and I sort of had a feeling something like that was gonna happen," said Graves.

"Lane one was the inside, but it lined up terribly with the first corner, which made it really hard. But I saw him early enough that I could get on the brakes a bit and let him go, knew he was gonna come out wide and then go back past him on the second straight. From there is was smooth and good, so I'm really happy with that one.

"My goal was to get a win, here especially with the world championships next week. It is really good for the confidence. [I'm] really happy to get a win here. First time back in America for a World Cup in five years, and with Yeti being an American company, it's great to get the win for them."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
2Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing
3Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
4Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
5Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)
6Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Col)
7Quentin Derbier (Fra)
8Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United
9Cédric Gracia (Fra)
10Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
11Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team
12Harold Woolnough (Can)
13Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
14Blake Carney (USA)
15Randal Huntington (Aus)
16Jamas Stiber (USA)
17Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team
18Jakub Riha (Cze)
19Barry Nobles (USA)
20Nico Seidel (Ger)
21Cody Eichhorn (Aus)
22Ryan Hunt (Aus)
23Erik Nelson (USA)
24Lear Miller (USA)
25Scott Roberts (GBr)
26Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)
27Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria
28William Evans (GBr)
29Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK
30Matt Zdriluk (Can)
31Daniel Franks (NZl)
32Petr Hanák (Cze)

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team78pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team40
3Agang Racing35
4Suspension Center20
5Blackmountain Morewood United16
6MS Evil Racing8

Final World Cup individual standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jared Graves (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team660pts
2Tomas Slavik (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team475
3Joost Wichman (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team385
4Michal Prokop (Cze) Agang Racing333
5Michal Marosi (Cze) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team223
6Roger Rinderknecht (Swi)205
7Kamil Tatarkovic (Cze)184
8Johannes Fischbach (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team111
9Romain Saladini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre100
10Quentin Derbier (Fra)79
11Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal67
12Jakub Riha (Cze)64
13Scott Beaumont (GBr) Rocky Mountain UK64
14David Graf (Swi)58
15Cédric Gracia (Fra)48
16Guido Tschugg (Ger) Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team46
17Carlos Mario Oquendo Zabala (Col)40
18Jurg Meijer (Ned) RSP 4 Cross Racing Team39
19Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing38
20Lukas Mechura (Cze)30
21Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Blackmountain Morewood United25
22Robert Kulesza (Pol)25
23Jakub Hnidak (Cze)21
24Mickael Deldycke (Fra)20
25Premek Tejchman (Cze)17
26Sidney Gerber (Swi)17
27Petr Muhlhans (Cze)16
28William Evans (GBr)14
29Harold Woolnough (Can)11
30Peter Prajczer (Hun)11
31Tom Dowie (GBr)11
32David Habicht (Aus)11
33Felix Beckeman (Swe)11
34Clément Doby (Fra)11
35Reto Schmid (Swi)8
36Hannes Slavik (Aut) RC Alpine Commencal Austria8
37Blake Carney (USA)6
38Johnny Magis (Bel)6
39Luka Novak (Slo)6
40Randal Huntington (Aus)4
41Michael Mechura (Cze)4
42Jamas Stiber (USA)2
43Simon Waldburger (Swi)2
44Richard Levinson (Aus)2
45Daniel Fülle (Ger)2
46Marek Pesko (Svk)2

Final World Cup team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RSP 4 Cross Racing Team455pts
2Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team221
3Suspension Center195
4Agang Racing133
5Ghost A.T.G. Pro Team90
6Norco World Team70
7Team Sunn Montgenevre46
8Commencal44
9Rocky Mountain UK40
10Thoemus Racing Team28
11MS Evil Racing26
12Blackmountain Morewood United16
13RC Alpine Commencal Austria15
142Stage Factory5
15Unior Tools Team3

