Moseley qualifies fastest in downhill
Minnaar quickest of the men
The battle for the men's downhill title in the World Cup continues, with Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) inching closer to his rival Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) after winning qualifying on Friday at Mont Ste Anne, Quebec, finishing 1.319 seconds in front of Gwin. With his win, Minnaar gained ten points, and now sits 36 points behind Gwin in the overall standings. The pair were well ahead of the rest of the field, with Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) finishing third, but over five seconds behind Minnaar.
Riders saw everything from thick fog, to drizzling rain, to brief patches of sun during the qualifying session, which made rocks and roots slippery, and turned sections in the woods into soupy mud.
In women's qualifying, World Cup leader and world champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) continues to dominate, as she has all season, winning by nearly eleven and a half seconds ahead of Floriane Pugin (Scott 11). Rachel Atherton (Commencal)finished third, but over 15 seconds in arrears.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing
|0:05:33.359
|2
|Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:11.419
|3
|Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:15.122
|4
|Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:16.611
|5
|Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:17.519
|6
|Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:23.934
|7
|Jill Kintner (USA)
|0:00:28.444
|8
|Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:00:28.626
|9
|Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie
|0:00:31.148
|10
|Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:00:33.699
|11
|Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR
|0:00:37.742
|12
|Miranda Miller (Can)
|0:00:39.073
|13
|Micayla Gatto (Can)
|0:00:39.096
|14
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:44.139
|15
|Jacqueline Harmony (USA)
|0:00:45.793
|16
|Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR
|0:00:53.504
|17
|Miriam Ruchti (Swi)
|0:00:56.390
|18
|Anne Laplante (Can)
|0:01:12.951
|19
|Darian Harvey (USA)
|0:01:16.976
|20
|Gabriela Williams (Cze)
|0:01:23.833
|21
|Jaime Hill (Can)
|0:01:37.240
|DNS
|Mio Suemasa (Jpn)
|DNS
|Gabrielle Molloy (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:04:47.200
|2
|Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:01.319
|3
|Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:05.314
|4
|Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:05.585
|5
|Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:06.052
|6
|Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:07.418
|7
|Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International
|0:00:07.850
|8
|Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:09.328
|9
|Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:09.597
|10
|Michael Hannah (Aus)
|0:00:12.591
|11
|Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate
|0:00:12.754
|12
|Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:13.003
|13
|Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:13.205
|14
|Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:13.443
|15
|Romain Paulhan (Fra)
|0:00:13.820
|16
|Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade
|0:00:14.562
|17
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz
|0:00:15.367
|18
|Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:15.914
|19
|Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:16.117
|20
|Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 11
|0:00:16.569
|21
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:00:16.715
|22
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:00:16.888
|23
|Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:17.200
|24
|Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:17.250
|25
|George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing
|0:00:18.198
|26
|Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:18.595
|27
|Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 11
|0:00:18.768
|28
|Ben Cathro (GBr)
|0:00:20.153
|29
|Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal
|0:00:20.326
|30
|Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:20.665
|31
|Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team
|0:00:20.700
|32
|Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:20.800
|33
|Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense
|0:00:21.168
|34
|Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:00:21.187
|35
|Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team
|0:00:21.309
|36
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:21.953
|37
|Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:22.110
|38
|Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing
|0:00:22.931
|39
|Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:23.137
|40
|Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:23.188
|41
|Yann Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:23.754
|42
|Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing
|0:00:24.185
|43
|Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:24.238
|44
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:24.329
|45
|Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:24.866
|46
|Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
|0:00:25.338
|47
|Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing
|0:00:25.542
|48
|Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona
|0:00:26.503
|49
|Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:26.758
|50
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:27.082
|51
|Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)
|0:00:27.469
|52
|Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain
|0:00:27.471
|53
|Dean Tennant (Can)
|0:00:27.514
|54
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:27.518
|55
|Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof
|0:00:27.625
|56
|Chris Del Bosco (Can)
|0:00:27.652
|57
|Matej Charvat (Cze)
|0:00:28.437
|58
|Martin Frei (Swi)
|0:00:28.521
|59
|Kyle Sangers° (Can)
|0:00:28.772
|60
|Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing
|0:00:29.144
|61
|Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense
|0:00:29.303
|62
|Florian Arthus (Fra)
|0:00:29.742
|63
|Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre
|0:00:29.862
|64
|Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:29.975
|65
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team
|0:00:30.378
|66
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:30.381
|67
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:30.731
|68
|Daniel Sims (NZl)
|0:00:30.855
|69
|Fergus Lamb (GBr)
|0:00:30.923
|70
|Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing
|0:00:32.236
|71
|Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:33.215
|72
|Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal
|0:00:33.693
|73
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|0:00:33.731
|74
|Remi Gauvin (Can)
|0:00:34.232
|74
|Hajime Imoto (Jpn)
|76
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:34.407
|77
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:34.507
|78
|Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen
|0:00:34.761
|79
|Dominik Gspan (Swi)
|0:00:34.896
|80
|Yuuki Kushima° (Jpn)
|0:00:35.393
|81
|Lorenzo Suding (Ita)
|0:00:35.642
|82
|Rob Fraser (Can)
|0:00:36.020
|83
|Ben Furbee (USA)
|0:00:36.076
|84
|Scott Laughland (Irl)
|0:00:36.325
|85
|Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz
|0:00:36.361
|86
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:36.498
|87
|Brian Buell (USA)
|0:00:36.519
|88
|Matthew Beer (Can)
|0:00:36.789
|89
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|0:00:36.910
|90
|Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:37.001
|91
|Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team
|0:00:37.081
|92
|Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)
|0:00:37.210
|93
|Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride
|0:00:37.394
|94
|Christopher Mcglinchey° (Irl)
|0:00:37.755
|95
|Ralph Jones (GBr)
|0:00:38.517
|96
|Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can)
|0:00:38.857
|97
|Hans Lambert (Can)
|0:00:38.863
|98
|Junya Nagata (Jpn)
|0:00:39.001
|99
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:40.131
|100
|Brandon Yrttiaho° (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:00:40.675
|101
|Chris Heath (USA)
|0:00:40.953
|102
|James Dodds (NZl)
|0:00:41.473
|103
|Riku Lansio° (Fin)
|0:00:41.855
|104
|Thomas Jeandin (Swi)
|0:00:42.026
|105
|Nate Furbee° (USA)
|0:00:42.298
|106
|Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense
|0:00:42.911
|107
|Austin Warren° (USA)
|0:00:43.183
|108
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:44.988
|109
|Matt Zdriluk (Can)
|0:00:45.733
|110
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:47.516
|111
|Sam Maddison° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|0:00:47.568
|112
|Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)
|0:00:47.570
|113
|Sion Whitecross (GBr)
|0:00:47.759
|114
|Daniel Critchlow (GBr)
|0:00:48.956
|115
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|0:00:49.688
|116
|Daisuke Kurosawa (Jpn)
|0:00:49.886
|117
|Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team
|0:00:50.263
|118
|Jason Memmelaar (USA)
|0:00:50.267
|119
|Andrew Mitchell (Can)
|0:00:50.609
|120
|Naoki Idegawa (Jpn)
|0:00:51.196
|121
|Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Us Cagnes Vtt
|0:00:51.570
|122
|Santa Kushima (Jpn)
|0:00:51.728
|123
|Hiroshi Ato (Jpn)
|0:00:54.682
|124
|Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)
|0:00:59.291
|125
|Trent Piribauer° (Aus)
|0:01:07.918
|126
|Justyn Norek (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team
|0:01:09.184
|127
|Alexander Kangas (Swe)
|0:01:12.404
|128
|Geoffrey Ulmer (USA)
|0:01:15.390
|129
|Dan Sheridan° (Irl)
|0:01:18.757
|130
|Cody Warren (USA)
|0:01:26.733
|131
|David Kynaston° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|0:03:05.086
|132
|Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek
|0:03:24.910
|133
|Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team
|0:04:57.218
|DNF
|Mitch Ropelato (USA)
|DNF
|Ryan Vanderham (Can)
|DNF
|Nathan Vials (GBr)
|DNF
|Jordan Doig° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
|DNS
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
|DNS
|Will Rischbieth (Aus)
|DNS
|Roman Roschi (Swi)
|DNS
|Manuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria
