Moseley qualifies fastest in downhill

Minnaar quickest of the men

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) got a little closer to the lead with his win in qualifying

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The battle for the men's downhill title in the World Cup continues, with Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) inching closer to his rival Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) after winning qualifying on Friday at Mont Ste Anne, Quebec, finishing 1.319 seconds in front of Gwin. With his win, Minnaar gained ten points, and now sits 36 points behind Gwin in the overall standings. The pair were well ahead of the rest of the field, with Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) finishing third, but over five seconds behind Minnaar.

Riders saw everything from thick fog, to drizzling rain, to brief patches of sun during the qualifying session, which made rocks and roots slippery, and turned sections in the woods into soupy mud.

In women's qualifying, World Cup leader and world champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) continues to dominate, as she has all season, winning by nearly eleven and a half seconds ahead of Floriane Pugin (Scott 11). Rachel Atherton (Commencal)finished third, but over 15 seconds in arrears.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing0:05:33.359
2Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 110:00:11.419
3Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:15.122
4Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:16.611
5Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:17.519
6Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 110:00:23.934
7Jill Kintner (USA)0:00:28.444
8Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:28.626
9Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie0:00:31.148
10Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:33.699
11Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR0:00:37.742
12Miranda Miller (Can)0:00:39.073
13Micayla Gatto (Can)0:00:39.096
14Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:44.139
15Jacqueline Harmony (USA)0:00:45.793
16Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR0:00:53.504
17Miriam Ruchti (Swi)0:00:56.390
18Anne Laplante (Can)0:01:12.951
19Darian Harvey (USA)0:01:16.976
20Gabriela Williams (Cze)0:01:23.833
21Jaime Hill (Can)0:01:37.240
DNSMio Suemasa (Jpn)
DNSGabrielle Molloy (NZl)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Minnaar (RSA) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:04:47.200
2Aaron Gwin (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:01.319
3Josh Bryceland (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:05.314
4Cameron Cole (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:05.585
5Danny Hart (GBr) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:06.052
6Gee Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:07.418
7Samuel Blenkinsop (NZl) Lapierre International0:00:07.850
8Steve Smith (Can) Devinci Global Racing0:00:09.328
9Brook Macdonald (NZl) MS Evil Racing0:00:09.597
10Michael Hannah (Aus)0:00:12.591
11Steve Peat (GBr) Santa Cruz Syndicate0:00:12.754
12Troy Brosnan° (Aus) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:13.003
13Cédric Gracia (Fra) CG Racing Brigade0:00:13.205
14Andrew Neethling (RSA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:13.443
15Romain Paulhan (Fra)0:00:13.820
16Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas (Col) CG Racing Brigade0:00:14.562
17Brendan Fairclough (GBr) Monster Energy / Specialized / Mad Catz0:00:15.367
18Shaun O'connor (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:15.914
19Damien Spagnolo (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:16.117
20Fabien Pedemanaud (Fra) Scott 110:00:16.569
21Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:00:16.715
22Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:16.888
23Markus Pekoll (Aut) MS Evil Racing0:00:17.200
24Joseph Smith (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:17.250
25George Brannigan (NZl) Devinci Global Racing0:00:18.198
26Fabien Barel (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:18.595
27Nick Beer (Swi) Scott 110:00:18.768
28Ben Cathro (GBr)0:00:20.153
29Dan Atherton (GBr) Commencal0:00:20.326
30Fabien Cousinie (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:20.665
31Duncan Riffle (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road Team0:00:20.700
32Nico Vink (Bel) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:00:20.800
33Florent Payet (Fra) SC - Intense0:00:21.168
34Loic Bruni° (Fra) Lapierre International0:00:21.187
35Patrick Thome (Fra) Mondraker Factory Team0:00:21.309
36Matti Lehikoinen (Fin) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:21.953
37Nejc Rutar (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:22.110
38Neko Mulally° (USA) Trek World Racing0:00:22.931
39Mickael Pascal (Fra) Morewood Unitedride0:00:23.137
40Luke Strobel (USA) MS Evil Racing0:00:23.188
41Yann Gauvin (Can)0:00:23.754
42Filip Polc (Svk) MS Evil Racing0:00:24.185
43Sam Dale (GBr) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:24.238
44Matthew Simmonds (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:24.329
45Ben Reid (Irl) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:24.866
46Boris Tetzlaff (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria0:00:25.338
47Justin Leov (NZl) Trek World Racing0:00:25.542
48Connor Fearon° (Aus) Kona0:00:26.503
49Pierre Charles Georges (Fra) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:00:26.758
50Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:27.082
51Oscar Harnstrom (Swe)0:00:27.469
52Mark Scott° (GBr) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain0:00:27.471
53Dean Tennant (Can)0:00:27.514
54Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:27.518
55Lewis Buchanan° (GBr) Chain Reaction Cycles / Nukeproof0:00:27.625
56Chris Del Bosco (Can)0:00:27.652
57Matej Charvat (Cze)0:00:28.437
58Martin Frei (Swi)0:00:28.521
59Kyle Sangers° (Can)0:00:28.772
60Robin Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing0:00:29.144
61Joshua Button (Aus) SC - Intense0:00:29.303
62Florian Arthus (Fra)0:00:29.742
63Julien Camellini (Fra) Team Sunn Montgenevre0:00:29.862
64Thibaut Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:29.975
65Dan Stanbridge (GBr) Dirt Norco Race Team0:00:30.378
66Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:30.381
67Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:30.731
68Daniel Sims (NZl)0:00:30.855
69Fergus Lamb (GBr)0:00:30.923
70Niklas Wallner (Swe) Team Are Bikepark Powered By W - Racing0:00:32.236
71Harry Heath (GBr) Unior Tools Team0:00:33.215
72Gaetan Ruffin (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal0:00:33.693
73Logan Binggeli (USA)0:00:33.731
74Remi Gauvin (Can)0:00:34.232
74Hajime Imoto (Jpn)
76Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:34.407
77Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:34.507
78Harry Molloy (GBr) Madison Saracen0:00:34.761
79Dominik Gspan (Swi)0:00:34.896
80Yuuki Kushima° (Jpn)0:00:35.393
81Lorenzo Suding (Ita)0:00:35.642
82Rob Fraser (Can)0:00:36.020
83Ben Furbee (USA)0:00:36.076
84Scott Laughland (Irl)0:00:36.325
85Cyrille Kurtz (Fra) Ck Racing Santacruz0:00:36.361
86Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:36.498
87Brian Buell (USA)0:00:36.519
88Matthew Beer (Can)0:00:36.789
89Curtis Keene (USA)0:00:36.910
90Charly Di Pasquale (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:37.001
91Ziga Pandur (Slo) Unior Tools Team0:00:37.081
92Fraser Mcglone° (GBr)0:00:37.210
93Timothy Bentley (RSA) Morewood Unitedride0:00:37.394
94Christopher Mcglinchey° (Irl)0:00:37.755
95Ralph Jones (GBr)0:00:38.517
96Philippe Cyrenne Blanchard (Can)0:00:38.857
97Hans Lambert (Can)0:00:38.863
98Junya Nagata (Jpn)0:00:39.001
99Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:40.131
100Brandon Yrttiaho° (Aus) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:00:40.675
101Chris Heath (USA)0:00:40.953
102James Dodds (NZl)0:00:41.473
103Riku Lansio° (Fin)0:00:41.855
104Thomas Jeandin (Swi)0:00:42.026
105Nate Furbee° (USA)0:00:42.298
106Lars Peyer (Swi) SC - Intense0:00:42.911
107Austin Warren° (USA)0:00:43.183
108Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:44.988
109Matt Zdriluk (Can)0:00:45.733
110Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:47.516
111Sam Maddison° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:00:47.568
112Kazuki Shimizu (Jpn)0:00:47.570
113Sion Whitecross (GBr)0:00:47.759
114Daniel Critchlow (GBr)0:00:48.956
115Kevin Aiello (USA)0:00:49.688
116Daisuke Kurosawa (Jpn)0:00:49.886
117Rémi Thirion (Fra) Labyrinth Shimano Racing Team0:00:50.263
118Jason Memmelaar (USA)0:00:50.267
119Andrew Mitchell (Can)0:00:50.609
120Naoki Idegawa (Jpn)0:00:51.196
121Guillaume Cauvin° (Fra) Us Cagnes Vtt0:00:51.570
122Santa Kushima (Jpn)0:00:51.728
123Hiroshi Ato (Jpn)0:00:54.682
124Alasdair Maclennan (GBr)0:00:59.291
125Trent Piribauer° (Aus)0:01:07.918
126Justyn Norek (Ita) Argentina Bike Gravity Team0:01:09.184
127Alexander Kangas (Swe)0:01:12.404
128Geoffrey Ulmer (USA)0:01:15.390
129Dan Sheridan° (Irl)0:01:18.757
130Cody Warren (USA)0:01:26.733
131David Kynaston° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges0:03:05.086
132Matthew Scoles (NZl) Team Cingolani Trek0:03:24.910
133Eliot Jackson (USA) Yeti Fox Shox Factory Race Team0:04:57.218
DNFMitch Ropelato (USA)
DNFRyan Vanderham (Can)
DNFNathan Vials (GBr)
DNFJordan Doig° (GBr) Team Lac Blanc / Solid / Massif Des Vosges
DNSMitchell Delfs (Aus) Kona
DNSWill Rischbieth (Aus)
DNSRoman Roschi (Swi)
DNSManuel Gruber (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria

