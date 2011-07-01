Image 1 of 3 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) got a little closer to the lead with his win in qualifying (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The battle for the men's downhill title in the World Cup continues, with Greg Minnaar (Santa Cruz Syndicate) inching closer to his rival Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) after winning qualifying on Friday at Mont Ste Anne, Quebec, finishing 1.319 seconds in front of Gwin. With his win, Minnaar gained ten points, and now sits 36 points behind Gwin in the overall standings. The pair were well ahead of the rest of the field, with Josh Bryceland (Santa Cruz Syndicate) finishing third, but over five seconds behind Minnaar.

Riders saw everything from thick fog, to drizzling rain, to brief patches of sun during the qualifying session, which made rocks and roots slippery, and turned sections in the woods into soupy mud.

In women's qualifying, World Cup leader and world champion Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) continues to dominate, as she has all season, winning by nearly eleven and a half seconds ahead of Floriane Pugin (Scott 11). Rachel Atherton (Commencal)finished third, but over 15 seconds in arrears.

Full Results

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (GBr) Trek World Racing 0:05:33.359 2 Floriane Pugin (Fra) Scott 11 0:00:11.419 3 Rachel Atherton (GBr) Commencal 0:00:15.122 4 Petra Bernhard (Aut) Alpine Commencal Austria 0:00:16.611 5 Myriam Nicole (Fra) Riding Addiction Commencal 0:00:17.519 6 Emilie Siegenthaler (Swi) Scott 11 0:00:23.934 7 Jill Kintner (USA) 0:00:28.444 8 Sabrina Jonnier (Fra) Team Maxxis - Rocky Mountain 0:00:28.626 9 Céline Gros (Fra) Team Morzine - Avoriaz / Haute - Savoie 0:00:31.148 10 Manon Carpenter° (GBr) Madison Saracen 0:00:33.699 11 Emmeline Ragot (Fra) Team GR 0:00:37.742 12 Miranda Miller (Can) 0:00:39.073 13 Micayla Gatto (Can) 0:00:39.096 14 Jessica Stone (GBr) 0:00:44.139 15 Jacqueline Harmony (USA) 0:00:45.793 16 Fionn Griffiths (GBr) Team GR 0:00:53.504 17 Miriam Ruchti (Swi) 0:00:56.390 18 Anne Laplante (Can) 0:01:12.951 19 Darian Harvey (USA) 0:01:16.976 20 Gabriela Williams (Cze) 0:01:23.833 21 Jaime Hill (Can) 0:01:37.240 DNS Mio Suemasa (Jpn) DNS Gabrielle Molloy (NZl)