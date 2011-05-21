Trending

Schuermans wins for Belgium

Frischknecht, Urruty round out podium

Image 1 of 2

Jens Schuermans wins the junior men's cross country

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 2

Junior men's podium: Podium: Frischknecht, Schuermans, Urruty

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Full Results

Junior Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium1:10:03
2Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing0:00:29
3Maxime Urruty (Fra) France0:00:48
4Thibault Geneste (Fra) France0:01:00
5Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain0:01:38
6Victor Koretzky (Fra) France0:01:46
7Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW0:01:50
8Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Netherlands0:02:10
9Didier Bats (Bel) Belgium0:02:18
10Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norway0:02:22
11Pablo Rodriguez (Spa) Spain0:02:25
12Matthew Sumpton (GBr) Great Britain
13Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team0:02:47
14Loic Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:02:49
15Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW0:03:02
16Romain Seigle (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:03:05
17Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) Giant Dealerteams0:03:29
18Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team0:03:31
19Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia0:03:37
20Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing0:03:40
21Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team0:03:43
22Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane0:03:49
23Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Nor) Norway0:04:55
24Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Agu - Beukers Biketeam0:04:56
25Erik Jonsson (Swe) Sweden0:05:29
26Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakia0:05:58
27Ben Sumner (GBr) Great Britain0:06:20
28Milan Dolezal (Cze) GT Czech Team0:06:46
29Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale0:08:07
30Fabian Costa (Aut) Austria0:08:11
31Boris Cara (Bel) Belgium0:08:17
32Jesper Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team0:08:19
33Tom Bölts (Ger) Germany0:08:20
34Cyril Grangladen (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Scott0:09:20
35Omer Shubi (Isr) Israel0:09:37
36Jiri Ostadal (Cze) Gt Czech Team0:11:04
37Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel0:11:27
38Jens Van Rompey (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team0:11:34
39Roy Beukers (Ned) Agu - Beukers Biketeam0:11:37
40Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary0:12:04
-1lapAndreas Fuchs (Aut) Austria
DNSTobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer - BMC

