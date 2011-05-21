Schuermans wins for Belgium
Frischknecht, Urruty round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Belgium
|1:10:03
|2
|Andri Frischknecht (Swi) Scott - Swisspower MTB - Racing
|0:00:29
|3
|Maxime Urruty (Fra) France
|0:00:48
|4
|Thibault Geneste (Fra) France
|0:01:00
|5
|Grant Ferguson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:01:38
|6
|Victor Koretzky (Fra) France
|0:01:46
|7
|Pieter Geluykens (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|0:01:50
|8
|Thijs Zuurbier (Ned) Netherlands
|0:02:10
|9
|Didier Bats (Bel) Belgium
|0:02:18
|10
|Sondre Kristiansen (Nor) Norway
|0:02:22
|11
|Pablo Rodriguez (Spa) Spain
|0:02:25
|12
|Matthew Sumpton (GBr) Great Britain
|13
|Philipp Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team
|0:02:47
|14
|Loic Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:02:49
|15
|Kevin Panhuyzen (Bel) Trek - KMC Trade Team VZW
|0:03:02
|16
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:03:05
|17
|Jeroen Van Eck (Ned) Giant Dealerteams
|0:03:29
|18
|Bartlomiej Wawak (Pol) JBG - 2 Professional MTB Team
|0:03:31
|19
|Frantisek Lami (Svk) Slovakia
|0:03:37
|20
|Antonio Santos Ridao (Spa) Wildwolf - Trek Racing
|0:03:40
|21
|Rien Terpstra (Ned) MPL Specialized MTB Team
|0:03:43
|22
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Asptt Definitive Gitane
|0:03:49
|23
|Karl Henrik Nordbakken (Nor) Norway
|0:04:55
|24
|Robbert De Nijs (Ned) Agu - Beukers Biketeam
|0:04:56
|25
|Erik Jonsson (Swe) Sweden
|0:05:29
|26
|Jozef Bebcak (Svk) Slovakia
|0:05:58
|27
|Ben Sumner (GBr) Great Britain
|0:06:20
|28
|Milan Dolezal (Cze) GT Czech Team
|0:06:46
|29
|Alex Baker (GBr) Orange Monkey / Cannondale
|0:08:07
|30
|Fabian Costa (Aut) Austria
|0:08:11
|31
|Boris Cara (Bel) Belgium
|0:08:17
|32
|Jesper Slik (Ned) Feenstra Stevens Bike Team
|0:08:19
|33
|Tom Bölts (Ger) Germany
|0:08:20
|34
|Cyril Grangladen (Fra) Bikepark.Ch Scott
|0:09:20
|35
|Omer Shubi (Isr) Israel
|0:09:37
|36
|Jiri Ostadal (Cze) Gt Czech Team
|0:11:04
|37
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel
|0:11:27
|38
|Jens Van Rompey (Bel) V.Z.W. Goeman Scott Cycling Team
|0:11:34
|39
|Roy Beukers (Ned) Agu - Beukers Biketeam
|0:11:37
|40
|Gergo Meggyesi (Hun) Hungary
|0:12:04
|-1lap
|Andreas Fuchs (Aut) Austria
|DNS
|Tobias Schraner (Swi) Fischer - BMC
