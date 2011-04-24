Trending

Parker-Moffatt wins all-South African race

Van Wyk, Vosloo earn second, third

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA) South Africa1:15:10
2Linda Van Wyk (RSA) South Africa0:01:21
3Simone Vosloo (RSA) South Africa0:05:19
4Savannah Vosloo (RSA) South Africa0:07:14
5Tayla Odendaal (RSA) South Africa0:24:30
DNSNicole Erasmus (RSA) South Africa

