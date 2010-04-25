Image 1 of 29 Canada's Geoff Kabush gets the holeshot in the men's race. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 29 The elite men's race gets underway at a frenetic pace. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 29 Rudi Van Houts (Multivan Merida) on the North shore ladder section. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 4 of 29 José Antonio Hermida heads down the rock garden en route to ninth. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 29 José Antonio Hermida (Multivan Merida) finishes ninth. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 6 of 29 Julien Absalon leads eventual winner Nino Schurter down the technical rock garden. (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 7 of 29 Nino Schurter nips Julien Absalon at the line. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 29 The elite men's podium (l-r): Jaroslav Kulhavy, Julien Absalon, Nino Schurter, Burry Stander, Ralph Naef. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 29 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski remains composed through the Worry Gill drop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 29 Talented young South African Burry Stander. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 29 Eventual winner Nino Schurter. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 29 Ralph Naef. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 29 Marco Aurelio Fontana gets his weight over the back of the back through the drop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 29 Jaroslav Kulhavy. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 29 Geoff Kabush got the holeshot at the start. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 29 Leaders through the three-way rock drop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 29 Ralph Naef. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 29 Mathias Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 29 Mathias Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 29 Florian Vogel takes the Worry Gill drop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 29 Julien Absalon looking relaxed before the start. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 29 British rider Liam Killeen. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 29 Germany's Manuel Fumic. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 24 of 29 US veteran Todd Wells. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 25 of 29 Canadian rider Geoff Kabush. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 26 of 29 Julien Absalon on the Worry Gill drop. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 27 of 29 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 28 of 29 Lukas Fl (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 29 of 29 Ralph Naef. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) proved that there was no "rainbow curse" on him as he matched women's world champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) in swapping his rainbow jersey for the World Cup leader's one.

The Swiss rider won the men's 43km race in a finish very similar to last year's World Championships, when he outsprinted Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea). Again, it came down to a sprint between the two, with Schurter winning by less than a wheel length. Burry Stander (Specialized) of South Africa took third, 14 seconds behind the front two.

The six lap men's race started very fast, with eight riders initially making the selection at the front, but by the fourth lap that was whittled down to just Schurter, Absalon and Stander. The South African looked to be the strongest, but he made a mistake on the last lap, allowing the other two to get away.

Absalon took the lead, setting the pace, but could not shake Schurter, and when they turned onto the gravel finishing straight, the Swiss rider came up alongside his French rival and pulled ahead in the final 10 metres to take the win.

"This is an incredible victory, to win the World Cup and take the leader's jersey is very special," said Schurter. "I hoped to do well here, but there was a very, very strong field, so I was only looking to make the podium. I was dying out there, to stay with Julien, but I knew that if it came to a sprint I was a little bit faster."

Absalon, for his part, revealed that he was quite content with second. "I have been sick this week, so I didn't know if I could race in the middle of the week. But each day I got a little bit better, and by Saturday I was okay again. I didn't know how strong I was going to be, and I was just hoping to get on the podium."

"But it was good for me when the three of us went away, because I was able to rest a bit at the back. I think Stander was the strongest, but maybe he did too much work, and then made a little mistake that allowed Nino and I to get away. At the finish I tried to control it, but Nino was just to strong."

For Geoff Kabush Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), it was a disappointing day to finish 28th, after riding so strongly a week earlier at Sea Otter. "I definitely didn't have the form that I had at Sea Otter. I had a good start, but then I just didn't have the power to keep up. Maybe it was because of all the travel problems to get here; it took me three days, and that didn't help."

Kabush was the second North American, behind Todd Wells (Specialized) in 19th.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 1:54:52 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 0:00:01 3 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:00:14 4 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 0:00:28 5 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:00:41 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:00:52 7 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 0:00:55 8 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:01:19 9 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:01:37 10 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:01:45 11 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 0:01:54 12 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:02:17 13 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 0:02:32 14 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 0:02:42 15 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 0:02:48 16 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 0:02:54 17 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:03:03 18 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 0:03:24 19 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 0:03:49 20 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing 0:03:53 21 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:04:18 22 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:04:23 23 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 0:04:25 24 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:04:32 25 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 0:04:45 26 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 0:05:04 27 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 0:05:06 28 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:05:28 29 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes 0:05:29 30 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:05:43 31 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour 0:06:03 32 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:30 33 Tony Longo (Ita) 0:06:37 34 Derek Zandstra (Can) 0:06:44 35 Robert Mennen (Ger) 0:07:04 36 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 37 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team 0:07:06 38 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:07:16 39 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 0:07:25 40 Martino Fruet (Ita) 0:07:38 41 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:07:45 42 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 0:07:49 43 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:07:50 44 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi 0:07:53 45 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. 0:07:57 46 Marc Colom (Fra) 0:08:01 47 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 0:08:05 48 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:08:07 49 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:08:14 50 Liam Killeen (GBr) 0:08:18 51 Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:08:19 52 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:08:34 53 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:08:35 54 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:08:36 55 Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 0:08:37 56 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 0:08:42 57 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 0:08:57 58 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 0:09:07 59 Markus Bauer* (Ger) 0:09:20 60 Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:09:44 61 Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop 0:09:55 62 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) 0:10:00 63 Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour 0:10:04 64 Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 0:10:06 65 Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 0:10:08 66 Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:10:21 67 Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee 0:10:27 68 Johnny Cattaneo (Ita) 0:10:42 69 Lachlan Norris (Aus) 0:10:50 70 Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 0:10:54 71 Diego Rosa* (Ita) Giant Italia Team 0:10:58 72 Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:11:04 73 Andy Eyring* (Ger) 0:11:05 74 Anders Hovdenes (Nor) Team United Bakeries, Hoydahl MTB Racing 0:11:09 75 Andrew Watson (Can) 0:11:15 76 Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Aus) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:11:28 77 Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop 0:11:34 78 Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team 0:11:40 79 David Fletcher* (GBr) 80 Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo 0:12:10 81 Simon Scheiber* (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:12:13 82 Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:12:21 83 Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:12:29 84 Torsten Marx (Ger) 0:12:34 85 Benjamin Buchi* (Swi) 0:12:50 86 Klaus Nielsen (Den) 0:13:01 87 Magnus Darvell (Swe) 0:13:14 88 Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 0:13:15 89 Kornel Osicki* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 0:13:18 90 Mattias Nilsson* (Swe) 0:13:35 91 Silvio Bundi (Swi) 0:13:42 92 Fabian Strecker* (Ger) 0:13:43 93 Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:13:44 94 Manfred Reis* (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 0:13:46 95 Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:13:54 96 Marcel Fleschhut* (Ger) 0:14:06 97 Balz Weber (Swi) 0:14:08 98 Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:14:11 99 Alessandro Gambino (Ita) GT Brondello Team 0:14:15 100 Dries Govaerts* (Bel) Team Saeco 0:14:25 101 Matthew Hadley (Can) 0:14:32 102 Rene Tann (Ger) 0:14:36 103 Konny Looser* (Swi) 0:14:37 104 Mattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:14:52 105 Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 0:14:56 106 Michael Broderick (USA) 0:14:59 107 Paul Oldham (GBr) 0:15:02 108 Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:15:04 109 Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour 110 Sebastian Szraucner (Ger) 0:15:13 111 Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por) TX Active Bianchi 0:15:21 112 Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira* (Por) 0:15:25 113 Jiri Hudecek (Cze) 0:15:31 114 Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa) MSC Bikes 0:15:43 115 Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi) 0:15:47 116 Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team 0:16:09 117 Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 0:16:11 118 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 0:16:31 119 Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger 0:16:40 120 Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 0:16:52 121 Christopher Maletz (Ger) 0:17:57 122 Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 0:18:08 123 Freddy Betremieux* (Fra) 0:18:35 124 Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec 0:19:22 125 Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team 0:19:37 126 Laurent Mineur* (Bel) -1lap 127 Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 128 Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut) 129 Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 130 Marco Arnold* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 131 Tim Dunford (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition 132 Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan 133 Florian Thie* (Swi) 134 Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 135 Jonas De Backer* (Bel) Team Saeco 136 Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 137 Dave Henderson (GBr) 138 Ben Thomas* (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition 139 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team 140 Robin Roelofs* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team -2laps 141 Cody Canning* (Can) 142 Amaury Gernez Aurenge* (Fra) Keops Itwo 143 Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher 144 Billy Joe Whenman* (GBr) 145 Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco 146 Chris Andrews (GBr) 147 Travis Frisby* (Aus) 148 Richard Felle (Irl) -3laps 149 Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team 150 Allan Clark (GBr) -4laps DNF Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team New Cycling DNF Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team DNF Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco DNF Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team DNF Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team DNF Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team DNF John Whittington* (GBr) DNF Anthony O'boyle (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition DNF Lee Williams (GBr) DNF Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) GT Brondello Team DNF Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D. DNF Ryan Sherlock (Irl) DNF Julien Fillion (Can) DNS Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orbea 72 pts 2 Multivan Merida Biking Team 64 3 Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 59 4 Cannondale Factory Racing 58 5 Specialized Factory Racing 52 6 Trek World Racing 41 7 Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 30 8 Giant Italia Team 20 9 Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 17 10 TX Active Bianchi 16 11 Merida Biking Team 15 12 Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 10 13 Elettroveneta-Corratec 9 14 Topeak Ergon Racing Team 7 15 Lapierre International 5 16 Scott Les Saisies 4 17 Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 3 18 MSC Bikes 2 19 Subaru-Gary Fisher 1

World Cup individual standings after one round # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 250 pts 2 Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea 200 3 Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing 160 4 Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team 150 5 Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 140 6 Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing 130 7 Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea 120 8 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing 110 9 José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team 100 10 Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing 95 11 Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team 90 12 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 85 13 Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing 80 14 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo 78 15 Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi 76 16 Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team 74 17 Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team 72 18 Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea 70 19 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing 68 20 Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing 66 21 Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 64 22 Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec 62 23 Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing 60 24 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 58 25 Jan Skarnitzl (Cze) 56 26 Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International 54 27 François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies 52 28 Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 50 29 Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes 48 30 Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 46 31 Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour 44 32 Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 42 33 Tony Longo (Ita) 40 34 Derek Zandstra (Can) 38 35 Robert Mennen (Ger) 36 36 Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team 34 37 Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team 32 38 Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 30 39 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher 29 40 Martino Fruet (Ita) 28 41 Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team 27 42 Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling 26 43 Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 25 44 Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi 24 45 Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D. 23 46 Marc Colom (Fra) 22 47 Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing 21 48 Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team 20 49 Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team 19 50 Liam Killeen (GBr) 18 51 Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 17 52 Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee 16 53 Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team 15 54 Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team 14 55 Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team 13 56 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) 12 57 Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition 11 58 Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International 10 59 Markus Bauer* (Ger) 9 60 Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team 8