Schurter sprints to World Cup win
World champion bests Absalon for hard-fought victory
Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) proved that there was no "rainbow curse" on him as he matched women's world champion Irina Kalentieva (Topeak Ergon) in swapping his rainbow jersey for the World Cup leader's one.
The Swiss rider won the men's 43km race in a finish very similar to last year's World Championships, when he outsprinted Olympic champion Julien Absalon (Orbea). Again, it came down to a sprint between the two, with Schurter winning by less than a wheel length. Burry Stander (Specialized) of South Africa took third, 14 seconds behind the front two.
The six lap men's race started very fast, with eight riders initially making the selection at the front, but by the fourth lap that was whittled down to just Schurter, Absalon and Stander. The South African looked to be the strongest, but he made a mistake on the last lap, allowing the other two to get away.
Absalon took the lead, setting the pace, but could not shake Schurter, and when they turned onto the gravel finishing straight, the Swiss rider came up alongside his French rival and pulled ahead in the final 10 metres to take the win.
"This is an incredible victory, to win the World Cup and take the leader's jersey is very special," said Schurter. "I hoped to do well here, but there was a very, very strong field, so I was only looking to make the podium. I was dying out there, to stay with Julien, but I knew that if it came to a sprint I was a little bit faster."
Absalon, for his part, revealed that he was quite content with second. "I have been sick this week, so I didn't know if I could race in the middle of the week. But each day I got a little bit better, and by Saturday I was okay again. I didn't know how strong I was going to be, and I was just hoping to get on the podium."
"But it was good for me when the three of us went away, because I was able to rest a bit at the back. I think Stander was the strongest, but maybe he did too much work, and then made a little mistake that allowed Nino and I to get away. At the finish I tried to control it, but Nino was just to strong."
For Geoff Kabush Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), it was a disappointing day to finish 28th, after riding so strongly a week earlier at Sea Otter. "I definitely didn't have the form that I had at Sea Otter. I had a good start, but then I just didn't have the power to keep up. Maybe it was because of all the travel problems to get here; it took me three days, and that didn't help."
Kabush was the second North American, behind Todd Wells (Specialized) in 19th.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|1:54:52
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|0:00:01
|3
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:00:14
|4
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:00:52
|7
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|0:00:55
|8
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:01:19
|9
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:01:37
|10
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:01:45
|11
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|0:01:54
|12
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:02:17
|13
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|0:02:32
|14
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|0:02:42
|15
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|0:02:48
|16
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|0:02:54
|17
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:03:03
|18
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|0:03:24
|19
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:03:49
|20
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing
|0:03:53
|21
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:04:18
|22
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:04:23
|23
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|0:04:25
|24
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|0:04:32
|25
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:04:45
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:05:04
|27
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|0:05:06
|28
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:05:28
|29
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes
|0:05:29
|30
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:05:43
|31
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour
|0:06:03
|32
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|0:06:30
|33
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:06:37
|34
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|0:06:44
|35
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|0:07:04
|36
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|37
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|0:07:06
|38
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:07:16
|39
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|0:07:25
|40
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|0:07:38
|41
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:07:45
|42
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|0:07:49
|43
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:07:50
|44
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|0:07:53
|45
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|0:07:57
|46
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|0:08:01
|47
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|0:08:05
|48
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:08:07
|49
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:08:14
|50
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|0:08:18
|51
|Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:08:19
|52
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:08:34
|53
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:08:35
|54
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:08:36
|55
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|0:08:37
|56
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|0:08:42
|57
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|0:08:57
|58
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|0:09:07
|59
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|0:09:20
|60
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:09:44
|61
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita) Surfing Shop
|0:09:55
|62
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:10:00
|63
|Guillaume Vinit (Fra) BH-Suntour
|0:10:04
|64
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|0:10:06
|65
|Lukas Kaufmann (Swi) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|0:10:08
|66
|Thomas Litscher* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:10:21
|67
|Niels Wubben* (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|0:10:27
|68
|Johnny Cattaneo (Ita)
|0:10:42
|69
|Lachlan Norris (Aus)
|0:10:50
|70
|Nicolas Vermeulen (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|0:10:54
|71
|Diego Rosa* (Ita) Giant Italia Team
|0:10:58
|72
|Milan Spesny (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:11:04
|73
|Andy Eyring* (Ger)
|0:11:05
|74
|Anders Hovdenes (Nor) Team United Bakeries, Hoydahl MTB Racing
|0:11:09
|75
|Andrew Watson (Can)
|0:11:15
|76
|Paul Van Der Ploeg* (Aus) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:11:28
|77
|Yader Zoli (Ita) Surfing Shop
|0:11:34
|78
|Pascal Meyer* (Swi) M.I.G. Team
|0:11:40
|79
|David Fletcher* (GBr)
|80
|Fabien Canal* (Fra) Keops Itwo
|0:12:10
|81
|Simon Scheiber* (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:12:13
|82
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:12:21
|83
|Erik Groen* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:12:29
|84
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|0:12:34
|85
|Benjamin Buchi* (Swi)
|0:12:50
|86
|Klaus Nielsen (Den)
|0:13:01
|87
|Magnus Darvell (Swe)
|0:13:14
|88
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|0:13:15
|89
|Kornel Osicki* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|0:13:18
|90
|Mattias Nilsson* (Swe)
|0:13:35
|91
|Silvio Bundi (Swi)
|0:13:42
|92
|Fabian Strecker* (Ger)
|0:13:43
|93
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:13:44
|94
|Manfred Reis* (Ger) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|0:13:46
|95
|Jérémy Huguenin* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:13:54
|96
|Marcel Fleschhut* (Ger)
|0:14:06
|97
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|0:14:08
|98
|Tim Lemmers* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:14:11
|99
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita) GT Brondello Team
|0:14:15
|100
|Dries Govaerts* (Bel) Team Saeco
|0:14:25
|101
|Matthew Hadley (Can)
|0:14:32
|102
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|0:14:36
|103
|Konny Looser* (Swi)
|0:14:37
|104
|Mattias Wengelin* (Swe) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|0:14:52
|105
|Jelmer Jubbega* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|0:14:56
|106
|Michael Broderick (USA)
|0:14:59
|107
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|0:15:02
|108
|Ondrej Cink* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:15:04
|109
|Pierre Lebreton (Fra) BH-Suntour
|110
|Sebastian Szraucner (Ger)
|0:15:13
|111
|Ricardo Paulo Reis Marinheiro* (Por) TX Active Bianchi
|0:15:21
|112
|Tiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira* (Por)
|0:15:25
|113
|Jiri Hudecek (Cze)
|0:15:31
|114
|Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa) MSC Bikes
|0:15:43
|115
|Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi)
|0:15:47
|116
|Matej Nepustil* (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|0:16:09
|117
|Joris Massaer (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|0:16:11
|118
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:16:31
|119
|Marco Schätzing (Ger) Team Firebike-Droessiger
|0:16:40
|120
|Severin Disch* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|0:16:52
|121
|Christopher Maletz (Ger)
|0:17:57
|122
|Jakub Magnusek* (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|0:18:08
|123
|Freddy Betremieux* (Fra)
|0:18:35
|124
|Michele Casagrande (Ita) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|0:19:22
|125
|Nicolas Jeantet* (Ita) ISD Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|126
|Laurent Mineur* (Bel)
|-1lap
|127
|Daniel Eymann* (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|128
|Alexander Gehbauer* (Aut)
|129
|Wolfgang Krenn (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|130
|Marco Arnold* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|131
|Tim Dunford (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
|132
|Sebastian Batchelor* (GBr) Infotre - Leecougan
|133
|Florian Thie* (Swi)
|134
|Thomas Lapeyrie* (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|135
|Jonas De Backer* (Bel) Team Saeco
|136
|Andrew Blair (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|137
|Dave Henderson (GBr)
|138
|Ben Thomas* (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
|139
|Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thoemus Racing Team
|140
|Robin Roelofs* (Ned) Stappenbelt Specialized MTB Team
|-2laps
|141
|Cody Canning* (Can)
|142
|Amaury Gernez Aurenge* (Fra) Keops Itwo
|143
|Dror Pekatch (Isr) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|144
|Billy Joe Whenman* (GBr)
|145
|Rob Vangenechten* (Bel) Team Saeco
|146
|Chris Andrews (GBr)
|147
|Travis Frisby* (Aus)
|148
|Richard Felle (Irl)
|-3laps
|149
|Pascal Hossay (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|150
|Allan Clark (GBr)
|-4laps
|DNF
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra) Team New Cycling
|DNF
|Moritz Milatz (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Jiri Friedl (Cze) Merida Biking Team
|DNF
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel) Team Saeco
|DNF
|Alban Lakata (Aut) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|DNF
|Bjorn Brems (Bel) G-Skin-Deforche MTB Racing Team
|DNF
|Tim Wynants (Bel) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|DNF
|John Whittington* (GBr)
|DNF
|Anthony O'boyle (GBr) Torq Performance Nutrition
|DNF
|Lee Williams (GBr)
|DNF
|Paolo Cesar Montoya Cantillo (CRc) GT Brondello Team
|DNF
|Umberto Corti (Ita) Team CBE Tecnoimpianti A.S.D.
|DNF
|Ryan Sherlock (Irl)
|DNF
|Julien Fillion (Can)
|DNS
|Frank Beemer (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orbea
|72
|pts
|2
|Multivan Merida Biking Team
|64
|3
|Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing
|59
|4
|Cannondale Factory Racing
|58
|5
|Specialized Factory Racing
|52
|6
|Trek World Racing
|41
|7
|Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|30
|8
|Giant Italia Team
|20
|9
|Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|17
|10
|TX Active Bianchi
|16
|11
|Merida Biking Team
|15
|12
|Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|10
|13
|Elettroveneta-Corratec
|9
|14
|Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|7
|15
|Lapierre International
|5
|16
|Scott Les Saisies
|4
|17
|Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|3
|18
|MSC Bikes
|2
|19
|Subaru-Gary Fisher
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|250
|pts
|2
|Julien Absalon (Fra) Orbea
|200
|3
|Burry Stander (RSA) Specialized Factory Racing
|160
|4
|Jaroslav Kulhavy (Cze) Rubena - Birell - Specialized Cycling Team
|150
|5
|Ralph Naef (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|140
|6
|Manuel Fumic (Ger) Cannondale Factory Racing
|130
|7
|Ruben Ruzafa Cueto (Spa) Orbea
|120
|8
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi) Trek World Racing
|110
|9
|José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|100
|10
|Marco Aurelio Fontana (Ita) Cannondale Factory Racing
|95
|11
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Giant Italia Team
|90
|12
|Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|85
|13
|Mathias Flückiger* (Swi) Trek World Racing
|80
|14
|Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) Trek-Lorca Taller Del Tiempo
|78
|15
|Stéphane Tempier (Fra) TX Active Bianchi
|76
|16
|Christoph Soukup (Aut) Merida Biking Team
|74
|17
|Rudi Van Houts (Ned) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|72
|18
|Inaki Lejarreta Errasti (Spa) Orbea
|70
|19
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
|68
|20
|Roel Paulissen (Bel) Cannondale Factory Racing
|66
|21
|Emil Lindgren (Swe) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|64
|22
|Marek Konwa* (Pol) Elettroveneta-Corratec
|62
|23
|Christoph Sauser (Swi) Specialized Factory Racing
|60
|24
|Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team
|58
|25
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|56
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz* (Fra) Lapierre International
|54
|27
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra) Scott Les Saisies
|52
|28
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|50
|29
|Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spa) MSC Bikes
|48
|30
|Samuel Schultz (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|46
|31
|Maxime Marotte (Fra) Bh-Suntour
|44
|32
|Jochen Kass (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team
|42
|33
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|40
|34
|Derek Zandstra (Can)
|38
|35
|Robert Mennen (Ger)
|36
|36
|Martin Fanger* (Swi) Giant Swiss Team
|34
|37
|Oliver Beckingsale (GBr) Giant Factory Team
|32
|38
|Fabian Giger (Swi) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|30
|39
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) Subaru-Gary Fisher
|29
|40
|Martino Fruet (Ita)
|28
|41
|Henk Jaap Moorlag* (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Offroad Team
|27
|42
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Team New Cycling
|26
|43
|Jelmer Pietersma (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|25
|44
|Cristian Cominelli* (Ita) Tx Active Bianchi
|24
|45
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita) Hard Rock Frw A.S.D.
|23
|46
|Marc Colom (Fra)
|22
|47
|Patrik Gallati* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing
|21
|48
|Matous Ulman (Cze) S&H Superior MTB Team
|20
|49
|Hannes Metzler (Aut) Muskelkater Genesis Team
|19
|50
|Liam Killeen (GBr)
|18
|51
|Piotr Brzozka* (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|17
|52
|Bas Peters (Ned) Team Merida Combee
|16
|53
|Karl Markt (Aut) Felt Oetztal X-Bionic Team
|15
|54
|Marek Galinski (Pol) JBG-2 Professional MTB Team
|14
|55
|Sebastien Carabin* (Bel) Lingier-Versluys Team
|13
|56
|Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn)
|12
|57
|Daniel Mcconnell (Aus) Torq Performance Nutrition
|11
|58
|Cédric Ravanel (Fra) Lapierre International
|10
|59
|Markus Bauer* (Ger)
|9
|60
|Irjan Luttenberg* (Ned) Trek-Brentjens Mountainbike Racing Team
|8
