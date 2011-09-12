Trending

Cleppe wins in Serbia

Djurdjic and Popovic round out podium

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Cleppe (Bel)1:29:30
2Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:02:10
3Marko Popovic (Srb)0:04:16
4Boris Popovic (Srb)0:04:18
5Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:06:45
6Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:08:39
7Radosav Bezmarevic MNE0:10:18
8Mario Kojic (BiH)0:11:10
9Stefan Gazibaric (Srb)0:11:18
10Lazar Tomic MNE0:12:33
11Boiko Tanhev (Bul)
12Milan Nesic (Srb)
13Akos Brindza (Srb)
14Boris Kiryakov (Bul)
15Darko Golovic MNE
16Aleksandar Miladinovic (Srb)

Latest on Cyclingnews