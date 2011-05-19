Blair extends overall lead on day 4 and two more stages
Douglas in control in women's race
Stage 5
And three become two...or so it could transpire as Jason English fell away in today's stage 5 22km time trial, leaving yellow jersey rider Andy Blair, along with Aiden Lefmann, to put the pedal down for a face-off battle up front.
It was Lefmann who went harder out on his own, taking the stage win by 8 seconds in a time of 53:29. His result is rewarded with a 20-second time credit, meaning he overtook English to be second place in the overall standings. Blair took second in 53:37 (minus his 10-second credit), but in losing time to Lefmann becomes a marked man with no clear advantage for either in the remaining stages.
"There was a lot of singletrack in today's stage, so I knew it was a good opportunity to pick up some time," said Lefmann. "I knew it'd be hard to pick up anything on Andy, but I thought Jase (English) would suffer a bit in this one."
With only seventeen seconds now separating first and second, the race leader's jersey could feasibly change hands this evening in the stage 6 night race, however Lefmann predicts the 2011 MTB Enduro title will more likely be decided in tomorrow's final stage.
"I reckon we'll play it conservatively tonight with Andy and I working together to keep Jason at bay given night racing plays to his advantage.
"Tomorrow will be the crucial day, and it wouldn't surprise me if it comes down to the last 10km and a sprint finish, especially with time credits coming into play. It'll be every man for himself."
English isn't out of the picture entirely, being only one minute and 31 seconds off Lefmann's cumulative time and a further eight seconds from the lead. A tough ask, but with a night stage and some luck, English - the first yellow jersey wearer of the event - could still pull of a comeback win.
Anna Beck scraped back some time from overall leader Jess Douglas in the women's, taking a stage win in 1:06:27, nearly three minutes ahead of Douglas, crossing in 1:09:06. With time credits, Beck registers 1:05:57 and Jess a 1:08:56.
The stage 5 result means the pair go into the night race with only six minutes separating them. Barring mechanical, the stage is not realistically long enough for Beck to do much more than reel Douglas in more, if she can, to set up for a final day showdown and tilt at an overall win.
"Although my legs are very tired," said Beck. "I'm pretty exhausted overall, so the shorter the stages get the better for me!"
"I think a win is doable, but definitely not a given. I'll just try to ride smooth, do what I can. Jess will be strong in the night stage. I think it will come down to who can stick with the fast guys in tomorrow's stage and who can just hang on the longest."
Riders now check that their Ay Up lights are all charged and attached to bikes and helmets, ready for the 22km night stage over the same course as this morning's race, but as race director John Jacoby said, "Everything looks different in the dark - you may as well be on an entirely new course."
Stage 6
Intense. That's the word that rode back in from a pitch-black, relentlessly tight singletrack course tonight, a tight four-way sprint finish and a smattering of on course carnage defining the penultimate night stage in the Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro.
Andy Blair extended his overall lead after taking a slingshot ride on the final corner courtesy of rival team rider, Merida's Ryan Standish. He crossed less than a bike length in front of stage favourite, Jason English. Aiden Lefmann snuck into third with Standish falling to fourth in the final metres, despite his bull run.
Knowing that English would threaten in the dark, teammates Blair and Lefmann worked in tandem for most of the race to hold him off, much to English's chagrin.
"That's racing I guess," said English. "But you're supposed to let faster riders through," he said, tongue only half in cheek.
It was Blair who led most of the singletrack, keeping a solid tempo knowing that there weren't many passing slots.
"Jase (English) did manage to get through with a few kays of singletrack to go," said Blair."He lit it up a bit there and tried to unload a few passengers but we stuck with him onto the fire roads."
It was here in the open that a possible team tactical error unfolded.
"Ryan (Standish) went to the front with about 400 metres to go, trying to lead out English, but I got on his wheel and it was the perfect lead out. I wanted to be second wheel out of the corner, so I was in the perfect position."
With the 20-second credit, Blair pushes out his overall lead once again, drawing away from English, who trades back into second place overall and Lefmann who slips to third being outside the time credits.
The result tightens Blair's grip on the Enduro title. Even if he should finish outside the top three for the final stage, he will still win his first Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro.
"I'll sleep easier tonight knowing that all I need to do is stay with the lead bunch."
Stage victory in the women's went to Jess Douglas, a win not without its challenges, including crashes for both Douglas and Anna Beck, who was leading at the time of her downfall.
"I had some pressure from a (male) rider behind me, hit a rock and crashed pretty badly," said Beck, who was shaken but safe at the finish, recovering to maintain fourth position and second overall.
Douglas' mishap ended her helmet's career, but didn't stop the race leader from taking the stage win ahead of Anne Antrecht in second and Jo Wall in third.
The race for the women's title has cooled a little with tonight's result making Douglas short odds to win with a good nine minutes up her yellow sleeve.
Tomorrow's final stage is a 40-kilometre ride on a new course.
Stage 5 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Beck
|1:05:57
|2
|Jessica Douglas
|0:02:59
|3
|Anne Antrecht
|0:03:26
|4
|Jo Wall
|0:06:53
|5
|Maggie Synge
|0:10:24
|6
|Josie Simpson
|0:11:25
|7
|Claire Stevens
|0:12:10
|8
|Lauretta Howarth
|0:13:55
|9
|Bethany Thompson
|0:14:40
|10
|Merle Weber
|0:15:17
|11
|Jane Clifton
|0:16:02
|12
|Georgina Landy
|0:16:39
|13
|Jenny Kjar
|0:18:33
|14
|Jade Forsyth
|0:21:14
|15
|Lisa Barry
|0:21:21
|16
|Brooke Cunningham
|0:22:39
|17
|Lesley Sutton
|0:27:40
|18
|Rachel Nolan
|0:33:14
|19
|Bec Gooley
|0:36:24
|20
|Susie Williams
|0:41:39
|21
|Kiah Mcgregor
|0:45:46
|22
|Lee Skerke
|0:46:10
|23
|Rebecca Dobbs
|0:46:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliet Plumb
|1:20:44
|2
|Kerstin Oelckers
|0:03:24
|3
|Jo Riley
|0:03:37
|4
|Ciara O'sullivan
|0:06:56
|5
|Jane Ollerenshaw
|0:08:50
|6
|Joanne Oliver
|0:13:53
|7
|Jackie Ellis
|0:15:53
|8
|Chris Keir
|0:16:18
|9
|Sarah Lodge
|0:20:03
|10
|Jacque Lawrence
|0:23:59
|11
|Sharon Kewley
|0:24:29
|12
|Jo-Anne Gardiner
|0:41:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carolyn Jackson
|1:22:48
|2
|Sharon Tucker
|0:15:15
|3
|Pia Larque
|0:47:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Standish
|0:57:37
|2
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:03:05
|3
|Billy Sewell
|0:04:57
|4
|Jack Hazelgrove
|0:17:36
|5
|Anthony Driver
|0:28:10
|6
|Jacques Jacobie
|1:08:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aiden Lefmann
|0:53:09
|2
|Andrew Blair
|0:00:18
|3
|Jason English
|0:01:32
|4
|Simon Frederiksen
|0:04:05
|5
|Nick Both
|0:04:26
|6
|Ken Allen
|0:04:36
|7
|Dan Macmunn
|0:05:41
|8
|Scott Chancellor
|0:06:01
|9
|Jarrad Burrell
|10
|Steven Cusworth
|0:06:08
|11
|Chris Hanson
|0:06:13
|12
|David Wood
|0:06:57
|13
|Mike Blewitt
|0:07:02
|14
|Craig Findlow
|0:07:10
|15
|Andrew Bell
|0:07:31
|16
|Michael Kerklaan
|0:08:16
|17
|Glenn Stewart
|0:08:41
|18
|Ray O'shaughnessy
|0:08:42
|19
|Grant Brow
|0:08:53
|20
|David Atkins
|0:10:16
|21
|Stephen Alegria
|0:10:27
|22
|Warren Burgess
|0:10:57
|23
|Matt King
|0:11:03
|24
|Michael Crummy
|0:11:08
|25
|Jason Hatzimihail
|0:11:59
|26
|Rik Symes
|0:12:00
|27
|Seb Dunne
|0:12:27
|28
|Benjamin Bruce
|0:13:01
|29
|Tom Barry
|0:13:40
|30
|Mark Hudson
|0:13:49
|31
|Rohin Adams
|0:14:12
|32
|Shane Jenkin
|0:14:27
|33
|Mark Hussey
|0:14:38
|34
|Evan Rohde
|0:14:57
|35
|Adam Nicholson
|0:16:46
|36
|Robert Waters
|0:16:55
|37
|Vaughan Sketcher
|0:17:10
|38
|Brendon Skerke
|0:17:46
|39
|Dean Ballinger
|0:18:42
|40
|Adam Morris
|0:19:23
|41
|Nicolas Borchardt
|0:19:41
|42
|Dan Harris
|0:20:02
|43
|Mark Phillips
|0:20:40
|44
|Richard Sonnerdale
|0:21:03
|45
|Richard Kjar
|0:21:18
|46
|Michael Norman
|0:22:14
|47
|Rodney Angelo
|0:22:23
|48
|Nic French
|0:22:26
|49
|Andrew Bennett
|0:23:19
|50
|Tim Wallace
|0:23:36
|51
|Bryan Wilson
|52
|Mark Branson
|0:25:12
|53
|Scott Hamilton
|0:25:26
|54
|Marcus Bridle
|0:25:47
|55
|William Sargent
|0:26:18
|56
|Mark Grubert
|0:26:31
|57
|Peter Wallis
|0:26:37
|58
|Kim Mason
|0:26:47
|59
|Angus West
|0:26:56
|60
|Carlos Aberasturi
|0:27:14
|61
|Patrick Kinsella
|0:27:30
|62
|Nicholas Barnes
|0:27:54
|63
|Raymond Choi
|0:29:25
|64
|Ron Bailey
|0:30:52
|65
|David Higham
|0:31:52
|66
|Chris Turnbull
|0:33:28
|67
|Kristian Russet
|0:35:30
|68
|Simon Frost
|0:38:30
|69
|Matthew Whitehead
|0:42:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Jamieson
|1:00:17
|2
|Roelof Burger
|0:02:05
|3
|Paul Brodie
|0:02:29
|4
|Gary Harwood
|0:03:30
|5
|Duncan Markham
|0:03:44
|6
|Duncan Rose
|0:05:39
|7
|Steve Munyard
|0:06:41
|8
|Ron Whitehead
|0:06:47
|9
|Morten Hansen
|0:07:41
|10
|Malcolm Lindsay
|0:07:44
|11
|Mark Hardy
|0:09:18
|12
|Greg Blackman
|0:10:00
|13
|Jason Rolfe
|0:10:12
|14
|Vaughan Andrews
|0:10:20
|15
|Peter Svara
|0:11:13
|16
|Richard Sinclair
|0:11:29
|17
|Glenn Taylor
|0:11:47
|18
|Stephen Fortuyn
|0:11:50
|19
|Andrew Perry
|0:12:18
|20
|Matthew Aldridge
|0:12:48
|21
|Lester Hamilton
|0:13:24
|22
|Aj Power
|0:13:41
|23
|Damian Tice
|0:14:00
|24
|Kim Bunny
|0:14:07
|25
|Ken Donovan
|0:15:19
|26
|Andrew Luedecke
|27
|Brett Richardson
|0:16:59
|28
|Bradley Roylance
|0:18:23
|29
|Finbarr Dowling
|0:18:50
|30
|Robert Sewell
|0:19:26
|31
|Mick Armstrong
|0:19:36
|32
|Peter Pearse
|0:20:54
|33
|Michael Heyburn
|0:21:06
|34
|Kerrod Cronin
|0:22:30
|35
|Alan Hainsworth
|0:22:34
|36
|Richard Fear
|37
|Mike Compton
|0:23:39
|38
|Andrew Stone
|0:23:53
|39
|Scott Wilson-Haffenden
|0:24:18
|40
|Tim Fryer
|0:26:14
|41
|Brett Parker
|0:27:05
|42
|Stephen Brady
|0:29:23
|43
|Maurice Antonelli
|0:30:41
|44
|Mark Ashley
|0:35:31
|45
|Gary Fry
|0:41:32
|46
|Tony Marker
|0:41:44
|47
|Christo Jacobie
|0:42:58
|48
|Chris Wright
|0:55:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Charlie Bottero
|1:05:07
|2
|John Allison
|0:00:51
|3
|Ronald Horne
|0:04:36
|4
|Robert Rhodes
|0:04:49
|5
|Mark Knowles
|0:06:31
|6
|John Travers
|0:07:02
|7
|Frank Mcgoldrick
|0:10:43
|8
|Paul Hamilton
|0:11:24
|9
|Michael Tyrrell
|0:12:05
|10
|Geoffrey Clarke
|0:12:20
|11
|Micheal Lentas
|0:13:43
|12
|Alfred Bluch
|0:13:56
|13
|Lars Spangberg
|0:14:07
|14
|Allan Stancombe
|0:14:45
|15
|Ron Guascoine
|16
|Dave Sutton
|0:15:05
|17
|Wayne Maher
|0:18:02
|18
|Leigh Onions
|0:18:19
|19
|Richard Tustin
|0:21:02
|20
|Tony Branchflower
|0:21:55
|21
|Bill Vandendool
|0:24:23
|22
|Neil Kinder
|0:28:32
|23
|Greg Smith
|0:30:52
|24
|Ian Stanley
|0:42:05
|25
|Malcolm Robins
|0:47:39
|26
|Shane Mulcahy
|0:54:36
Stage 6 Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jessica Douglas
|1:12:02
|2
|Anne Antrecht
|0:01:22
|3
|Jo Wall
|0:03:04
|4
|Anna Beck
|5
|Maggie Synge
|0:06:13
|6
|Josie Simpson
|0:11:23
|7
|Claire Stevens
|0:13:49
|8
|Lauretta Howarth
|0:13:51
|9
|Georgina Landy
|0:14:22
|10
|Jane Clifton
|0:17:02
|11
|Jade Forsyth
|0:17:06
|12
|Brooke Cunningham
|0:18:05
|13
|Bethany Thompson
|0:20:00
|14
|Merle Weber
|0:25:00
|15
|Lisa Barry
|0:25:05
|16
|Jenny Kjar
|0:31:36
|17
|Kiah Mcgregor
|0:41:11
|18
|Rachel Nolan
|0:42:31
|19
|Lesley Sutton
|0:43:03
|20
|Lee Skerke
|0:43:05
|21
|Bec Gooley
|0:47:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerstin Oelckers
|1:22:22
|2
|Jo Riley
|0:03:31
|3
|Juliet Plumb
|0:06:51
|4
|Jane Ollerenshaw
|0:13:10
|5
|Jackie Ellis
|0:16:51
|6
|Joanne Oliver
|0:22:24
|7
|Ciara O'sullivan
|0:24:36
|8
|Chris Keir
|0:32:43
|9
|Jacque Lawrence
|0:32:46
|10
|Sarah Lodge
|0:34:15
|11
|Jo-Anne Gardiner
|0:49:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carolyn Jackson
|1:26:54
|2
|Sharon Tucker
|0:15:21
|3
|Pia Larque
|0:43:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Standish
|0:58:00
|2
|Billy Sewell
|0:01:31
|3
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:05:00
|4
|Jack Hazelgrove
|0:19:46
|5
|Anthony Driver
|0:48:04
|6
|Jacques Jacobie
|1:14:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair
|0:57:38
|2
|Jason English
|0:00:10
|3
|Aiden Lefmann
|0:00:21
|4
|Simon Frederiksen
|0:00:58
|5
|Ken Allen
|0:02:23
|6
|Steven Cusworth
|0:03:13
|7
|Andrew Bell
|0:03:14
|8
|Dan Macmunn
|0:04:00
|9
|Glenn Stewart
|0:04:29
|10
|Mike Blewitt
|0:04:30
|11
|Warren Burgess
|12
|David Wood
|0:04:55
|13
|Grant Brow
|0:05:35
|14
|Rohin Adams
|0:05:37
|15
|Michael Kerklaan
|0:06:40
|16
|Matt King
|0:07:41
|17
|Ray O'shaughnessy
|0:07:48
|19
|Stephen Alegria
|0:07:49
|18
|David Atkins
|20
|Scott Chancellor
|0:09:20
|21
|Jason Hatzimihail
|0:09:48
|22
|Craig Findlow
|0:10:54
|23
|Benjamin Bruce
|0:10:59
|24
|Nick Both
|0:11:35
|25
|Chris Hanson
|0:12:04
|26
|Tom Barry
|0:12:12
|27
|Shane Jenkin
|0:12:44
|28
|Seb Dunne
|0:13:07
|29
|Mark Hussey
|0:13:12
|30
|Adam Nicholson
|0:13:47
|31
|Mark Hudson
|0:14:25
|32
|Rik Symes
|0:15:07
|33
|Michael Crummy
|0:17:12
|34
|Adam Morris
|0:17:18
|35
|Brendon Skerke
|0:18:27
|36
|Dan Harris
|0:19:14
|37
|Robert Waters
|0:19:58
|38
|Richard Sonnerdale
|0:20:42
|39
|Rodney Angelo
|0:20:43
|40
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:22:51
|41
|Andrew Bennett
|0:23:38
|42
|Mark Phillips
|0:23:40
|43
|Carlos Aberasturi
|0:25:28
|44
|Tim Wallace
|0:28:11
|45
|Mark Branson
|0:28:23
|46
|Kim Mason
|0:28:26
|47
|William Sargent
|0:28:33
|48
|Mark Grubert
|0:29:07
|49
|Michael Norman
|0:29:51
|50
|Nic French
|0:31:19
|51
|Raymond Choi
|0:31:36
|52
|Patrick Kinsella
|0:31:46
|56
|Nicholas Barnes
|0:31:52
|53
|Scott Hamilton
|55
|Angus West
|54
|Bryan Wilson
|57
|Vaughan Sketcher
|0:34:29
|58
|Evan Rohde
|0:36:01
|60
|Ron Bailey
|0:36:05
|59
|David Higham
|61
|Kristian Russet
|0:39:06
|62
|Peter Wallis
|0:39:10
|63
|Nicolas Borchardt
|0:39:21
|64
|Chris Turnbull
|0:40:33
|65
|Simon Frost
|0:43:13
|66
|Richard Kjar
|0:46:00
|67
|Matthew Whitehead
|0:56:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Jamieson
|1:05:21
|2
|Roelof Burger
|0:00:01
|3
|Paul Brodie
|0:01:31
|4
|Richard Sinclair
|0:02:59
|5
|Duncan Markham
|0:03:00
|6
|Duncan Rose
|0:03:25
|7
|Gary Harwood
|0:04:53
|8
|Morten Hansen
|0:05:57
|9
|Ron Whitehead
|0:07:01
|10
|Jason Rolfe
|0:07:06
|11
|Peter Svara
|0:08:24
|12
|Mark Hardy
|0:09:10
|13
|Vaughan Andrews
|0:09:34
|14
|Greg Blackman
|0:11:19
|15
|Malcolm Lindsay
|0:11:34
|16
|Kim Bunny
|0:11:55
|17
|Matthew Aldridge
|0:12:13
|18
|Glenn Taylor
|0:12:36
|19
|Lester Hamilton
|0:12:50
|20
|Bradley Roylance
|21
|Finbarr Dowling
|0:13:06
|22
|Steve Munyard
|0:13:41
|23
|Ken Donovan
|0:14:54
|24
|Brett Richardson
|0:15:55
|25
|Damian Tice
|0:15:56
|26
|Alan Hainsworth
|0:15:57
|27
|Andrew Luedecke
|0:17:37
|28
|Stephen Fortuyn
|0:18:44
|29
|Tony Marker
|0:20:08
|30
|Aj Power
|0:20:32
|31
|Kerrod Cronin
|0:20:34
|32
|Peter Pearse
|0:20:43
|33
|Mike Compton
|0:23:57
|34
|Robert Sewell
|0:27:17
|35
|Andrew Stone
|0:27:23
|36
|Andrew Perry
|0:28:20
|37
|Michael Heyburn
|0:28:46
|38
|Tim Fryer
|0:34:41
|39
|Maurice Antonelli
|0:34:44
|40
|Mark Ashley
|0:35:24
|41
|Richard Fear
|0:37:23
|42
|Scott Wilson-Haffenden
|0:39:26
|43
|Stephen Brady
|0:41:37
|44
|Chris Wright
|0:48:44
|45
|Mick Armstrong
|0:54:29
|46
|Gary Fry
|1:05:20
|47
|Christo Jacobie
|1:06:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Allison
|1:08:35
|2
|Robert Rhodes
|0:06:20
|3
|Charlie Bottero
|0:08:05
|4
|Ronald Horne
|0:08:21
|5
|Mark Knowles
|0:09:03
|6
|John Travers
|0:09:06
|7
|Micheal Lentas
|0:11:13
|9
|Alfred Bluch
|0:13:27
|8
|Michael Tyrrell
|10
|Paul Hamilton
|0:16:21
|11
|Allan Stancombe
|0:16:54
|12
|Ron Guascoine
|0:17:25
|13
|Frank Mcgoldrick
|0:17:30
|14
|Dave Sutton
|0:19:32
|15
|Geoffrey Clarke
|0:20:35
|16
|Wayne Maher
|0:22:45
|17
|Lars Spangberg
|0:24:00
|18
|Leigh Onions
|0:25:14
|19
|Bill Vandendool
|0:28:31
|20
|Tony Branchflower
|0:31:27
|21
|Richard Tustin
|0:31:40
|22
|Greg Smith
|0:32:19
|23
|Ian Stanley
|0:39:20
|24
|Michael Styring
|0:51:17
|25
|Neil Kinder
|0:52:01
|26
|Malcolm Robins
|0:59:29
|27
|Shane Mulcahy
|1:03:46
General classification after stage 6 (day 4)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|38
|Jessica Douglas
|10:15:23
|42
|Anna Beck
|10:24:30
|51
|Jo Wall
|10:41:18
|62
|Anne Antrecht
|11:04:45
|71
|Maggie Synge
|11:31:18
|79
|Josie Simpson
|11:44:51
|94
|Lauretta Howarth
|12:19:51
|97
|Claire Stevens
|12:21:18
|112
|Jade Forsyth
|12:48:16
|113
|Jane Clifton
|12:51:07
|119
|Georgina Landy
|13:13:27
|123
|Bethany Thompson
|13:21:47
|124
|Jenny Kjar
|13:25:58
|128
|Brooke Cunningham
|13:32:47
|137
|Merle Weber
|14:13:52
|152
|Lesley Sutton
|14:49:46
|154
|Rachel Nolan
|14:54:17
|157
|Kiah Mcgregor
|15:13:03
|164
|Bec Gooley
|17:10:25
|165
|Lee Skerke
|17:16:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|84
|Jo Riley
|12:02:51
|87
|Kerstin Oelckers
|12:07:29
|107
|Juliet Plumb
|12:40:20
|116
|Jane Ollerenshaw
|13:07:26
|132
|Jackie Ellis
|13:51:38
|143
|Ciara O'sullivan
|14:33:40
|151
|Joanne Oliver
|14:43:03
|158
|Chris Keir
|15:28:14
|159
|Sarah Lodge
|15:50:08
|172
|Jo-Anne Gardiner
|19:36:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|109
|Carolyn Jackson
|12:42:38
|140
|Sharon Tucker
|14:30:47
|171
|Pia Larque
|18:35:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|4
|Billy Sewell
|8:50:21
|6
|Ryan Standish
|8:56:13
|24
|Sebastian Jayne
|9:36:35
|66
|Jack Hazelgrove
|11:18:02
|142
|Anthony Driver
|14:33:25
|168
|Jacques Jacobie
|17:57:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Blair
|8:25:16
|2
|Aiden Lefmann
|0:00:38
|3
|Jason English
|0:01:58
|5
|Dan Macmunn
|0:29:21
|7
|Steven Cusworth
|0:31:46
|8
|Chris Hanson
|0:34:50
|9
|Ken Allen
|0:36:16
|10
|Rohin Adams
|0:38:33
|11
|Mike Blewitt
|0:39:40
|12
|Simon Frederiksen
|0:43:05
|13
|Andrew Bell
|0:50:55
|14
|Nick Both
|0:51:38
|15
|Craig Findlow
|0:53:26
|16
|Glenn Stewart
|0:54:10
|18
|Jarrad Burrell
|0:56:04
|19
|David Wood
|0:57:34
|20
|Ray O'shaughnessy
|0:59:44
|21
|Michael Kerklaan
|1:01:57
|23
|Scott Chancellor
|1:09:39
|25
|Grant Brow
|1:15:08
|26
|David Atkins
|1:22:19
|28
|Stephen Alegria
|1:27:19
|31
|Matt King
|1:36:37
|32
|Michael Crummy
|1:39:07
|35
|Seb Dunne
|1:44:22
|36
|Jason Hatzimihail
|1:48:12
|37
|Benjamin Bruce
|1:48:40
|40
|Mark Hussey
|1:53:53
|41
|Rik Symes
|1:53:59
|46
|Mark Hudson
|2:03:39
|47
|Shane Jenkin
|2:07:14
|57
|Brendon Skerke
|2:27:48
|58
|Robert Waters
|2:32:24
|59
|Adam Nicholson
|2:32:51
|61
|Evan Rohde
|2:38:14
|65
|Rodney Angelo
|2:47:44
|68
|Vaughan Sketcher
|2:59:37
|69
|Dan Harris
|2:59:53
|73
|Nic French
|3:12:41
|82
|Adam Morris
|3:34:18
|85
|Richard Sonnerdale
|3:38:38
|91
|Nicolas Borchardt
|3:47:31
|92
|Michael Norman
|3:50:08
|95
|Andrew Bennett
|3:55:19
|99
|Mark Phillips
|4:02:23
|100
|Angus West
|4:02:40
|101
|Scott Hamilton
|4:03:09
|105
|Bryan Wilson
|4:08:55
|108
|William Sargent
|4:15:23
|110
|Mark Grubert
|4:17:51
|114
|Kim Mason
|4:33:11
|115
|Carlos Aberasturi
|4:38:23
|120
|Nicholas Barnes
|4:48:51
|121
|Richard Kjar
|4:50:27
|134
|Kristian Russet
|5:31:30
|136
|Patrick Kinsella
|5:43:38
|138
|Simon Frost
|6:00:24
|144
|Chris Turnbull
|6:10:37
|145
|Ron Bailey
|6:13:01
|148
|David Higham
|6:14:32
|149
|Tim Wallace
|6:16:11
|153
|Peter Wallis
|6:28:16
|156
|Matthew Whitehead
|6:45:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|17
|Tim Jamieson
|9:19:31
|22
|Roelof Burger
|9:28:30
|27
|Paul Brodie
|9:51:09
|30
|Duncan Markham
|10:01:30
|33
|Duncan Rose
|10:06:38
|34
|Gary Harwood
|10:07:46
|39
|Steve Munyard
|10:18:18
|44
|Ron Whitehead
|10:26:59
|45
|Mark Hardy
|10:28:45
|48
|Malcolm Lindsay
|10:33:22
|50
|Morten Hansen
|10:41:15
|53
|Peter Svara
|10:47:59
|54
|Vaughan Andrews
|10:50:39
|56
|Glenn Taylor
|10:52:14
|63
|Andrew Perry
|11:07:47
|64
|Stephen Fortuyn
|11:08:47
|67
|Greg Blackman
|11:18:22
|70
|Damian Tice
|11:28:07
|72
|Matthew Aldridge
|11:33:36
|75
|Jason Rolfe
|11:41:12
|76
|Kim Bunny
|11:42:35
|77
|Finbarr Dowling
|11:44:14
|80
|Lester Hamilton
|11:54:35
|81
|Ken Donovan
|11:55:41
|83
|Aj Power
|12:00:14
|88
|Brett Richardson
|12:08:05
|89
|Bradley Roylance
|12:09:18
|90
|Andrew Luedecke
|12:12:26
|98
|Kerrod Cronin
|12:22:42
|106
|Robert Sewell
|12:39:42
|111
|Peter Pearse
|12:45:30
|117
|Mike Compton
|13:11:27
|118
|Tony Marker
|13:12:34
|122
|Michael Heyburn
|13:20:49
|129
|Richard Fear
|13:38:20
|135
|Andrew Stone
|14:01:10
|139
|Maurice Antonelli
|14:29:01
|146
|Stephen Brady
|14:38:41
|147
|Scott Wilson-Haffenden
|14:39:23
|155
|Tim Fryer
|15:05:12
|160
|Mark Ashley
|16:31:05
|161
|Mick Armstrong
|16:35:17
|163
|Gary Fry
|17:05:32
|167
|Christo Jacobie
|17:34:43
|169
|Chris Wright
|18:00:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|29
|John Allison
|10:00:57
|43
|Charlie Bottero
|10:24:44
|49
|Ronald Horne
|10:41:13
|52
|Robert Rhodes
|10:44:13
|55
|Mark Knowles
|10:51:09
|60
|John Travers
|11:00:30
|74
|Paul Hamilton
|11:41:11
|78
|Frank Mcgoldrick
|11:44:22
|86
|Allan Stancombe
|12:04:06
|93
|Michael Tyrrell
|12:19:44
|96
|Alfred Bluch
|12:21:03
|102
|Geoffrey Clarke
|12:28:54
|103
|Dave Sutton
|12:29:38
|104
|Ron Guascoine
|12:30:38
|125
|Micheal Lentas
|13:26:27
|126
|Richard Tustin
|13:27:01
|127
|Wayne Maher
|13:29:13
|130
|Bill Vandendool
|13:48:36
|131
|Tony Branchflower
|13:49:44
|133
|Leigh Onions
|13:51:51
|141
|Greg Smith
|14:30:56
|150
|Neil Kinder
|14:42:25
|162
|Ian Stanley
|16:49:28
|166
|Malcolm Robins
|17:23:29
|170
|Shane Mulcahy
|18:22:57
