Image 1 of 3 The lead trio of Jason English, Andy Blair and Aiden Lefmann (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 2 of 3 Racing at night during stage 6 (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent) Image 3 of 3 Andy Blair in yellow (Image credit: Jose Garcia / Rapid Ascent)

Stage 5

And three become two...or so it could transpire as Jason English fell away in today's stage 5 22km time trial, leaving yellow jersey rider Andy Blair, along with Aiden Lefmann, to put the pedal down for a face-off battle up front.

It was Lefmann who went harder out on his own, taking the stage win by 8 seconds in a time of 53:29. His result is rewarded with a 20-second time credit, meaning he overtook English to be second place in the overall standings. Blair took second in 53:37 (minus his 10-second credit), but in losing time to Lefmann becomes a marked man with no clear advantage for either in the remaining stages.

"There was a lot of singletrack in today's stage, so I knew it was a good opportunity to pick up some time," said Lefmann. "I knew it'd be hard to pick up anything on Andy, but I thought Jase (English) would suffer a bit in this one."

With only seventeen seconds now separating first and second, the race leader's jersey could feasibly change hands this evening in the stage 6 night race, however Lefmann predicts the 2011 MTB Enduro title will more likely be decided in tomorrow's final stage.

"I reckon we'll play it conservatively tonight with Andy and I working together to keep Jason at bay given night racing plays to his advantage.

"Tomorrow will be the crucial day, and it wouldn't surprise me if it comes down to the last 10km and a sprint finish, especially with time credits coming into play. It'll be every man for himself."

English isn't out of the picture entirely, being only one minute and 31 seconds off Lefmann's cumulative time and a further eight seconds from the lead. A tough ask, but with a night stage and some luck, English - the first yellow jersey wearer of the event - could still pull of a comeback win.

Anna Beck scraped back some time from overall leader Jess Douglas in the women's, taking a stage win in 1:06:27, nearly three minutes ahead of Douglas, crossing in 1:09:06. With time credits, Beck registers 1:05:57 and Jess a 1:08:56.

The stage 5 result means the pair go into the night race with only six minutes separating them. Barring mechanical, the stage is not realistically long enough for Beck to do much more than reel Douglas in more, if she can, to set up for a final day showdown and tilt at an overall win.

"Although my legs are very tired," said Beck. "I'm pretty exhausted overall, so the shorter the stages get the better for me!"

"I think a win is doable, but definitely not a given. I'll just try to ride smooth, do what I can. Jess will be strong in the night stage. I think it will come down to who can stick with the fast guys in tomorrow's stage and who can just hang on the longest."

Riders now check that their Ay Up lights are all charged and attached to bikes and helmets, ready for the 22km night stage over the same course as this morning's race, but as race director John Jacoby said, "Everything looks different in the dark - you may as well be on an entirely new course."

Stage 6

Intense. That's the word that rode back in from a pitch-black, relentlessly tight singletrack course tonight, a tight four-way sprint finish and a smattering of on course carnage defining the penultimate night stage in the Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro.

Andy Blair extended his overall lead after taking a slingshot ride on the final corner courtesy of rival team rider, Merida's Ryan Standish. He crossed less than a bike length in front of stage favourite, Jason English. Aiden Lefmann snuck into third with Standish falling to fourth in the final metres, despite his bull run.

Knowing that English would threaten in the dark, teammates Blair and Lefmann worked in tandem for most of the race to hold him off, much to English's chagrin.

"That's racing I guess," said English. "But you're supposed to let faster riders through," he said, tongue only half in cheek.

It was Blair who led most of the singletrack, keeping a solid tempo knowing that there weren't many passing slots.

"Jase (English) did manage to get through with a few kays of singletrack to go," said Blair."He lit it up a bit there and tried to unload a few passengers but we stuck with him onto the fire roads."

It was here in the open that a possible team tactical error unfolded.

"Ryan (Standish) went to the front with about 400 metres to go, trying to lead out English, but I got on his wheel and it was the perfect lead out. I wanted to be second wheel out of the corner, so I was in the perfect position."

With the 20-second credit, Blair pushes out his overall lead once again, drawing away from English, who trades back into second place overall and Lefmann who slips to third being outside the time credits.

The result tightens Blair's grip on the Enduro title. Even if he should finish outside the top three for the final stage, he will still win his first Ingkerreke Commercial Mountain Bike Enduro.

"I'll sleep easier tonight knowing that all I need to do is stay with the lead bunch."

Stage victory in the women's went to Jess Douglas, a win not without its challenges, including crashes for both Douglas and Anna Beck, who was leading at the time of her downfall.

"I had some pressure from a (male) rider behind me, hit a rock and crashed pretty badly," said Beck, who was shaken but safe at the finish, recovering to maintain fourth position and second overall.

Douglas' mishap ended her helmet's career, but didn't stop the race leader from taking the stage win ahead of Anne Antrecht in second and Jo Wall in third.





The race for the women's title has cooled a little with tonight's result making Douglas short odds to win with a good nine minutes up her yellow sleeve.

Tomorrow's final stage is a 40-kilometre ride on a new course.

Stage 5 Results

Women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Anna Beck 1:05:57 2 Jessica Douglas 0:02:59 3 Anne Antrecht 0:03:26 4 Jo Wall 0:06:53 5 Maggie Synge 0:10:24 6 Josie Simpson 0:11:25 7 Claire Stevens 0:12:10 8 Lauretta Howarth 0:13:55 9 Bethany Thompson 0:14:40 10 Merle Weber 0:15:17 11 Jane Clifton 0:16:02 12 Georgina Landy 0:16:39 13 Jenny Kjar 0:18:33 14 Jade Forsyth 0:21:14 15 Lisa Barry 0:21:21 16 Brooke Cunningham 0:22:39 17 Lesley Sutton 0:27:40 18 Rachel Nolan 0:33:14 19 Bec Gooley 0:36:24 20 Susie Williams 0:41:39 21 Kiah Mcgregor 0:45:46 22 Lee Skerke 0:46:10 23 Rebecca Dobbs 0:46:33

Women veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliet Plumb 1:20:44 2 Kerstin Oelckers 0:03:24 3 Jo Riley 0:03:37 4 Ciara O'sullivan 0:06:56 5 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:08:50 6 Joanne Oliver 0:13:53 7 Jackie Ellis 0:15:53 8 Chris Keir 0:16:18 9 Sarah Lodge 0:20:03 10 Jacque Lawrence 0:23:59 11 Sharon Kewley 0:24:29 12 Jo-Anne Gardiner 0:41:34

Women vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 1:22:48 2 Sharon Tucker 0:15:15 3 Pia Larque 0:47:46

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Standish 0:57:37 2 Sebastian Jayne 0:03:05 3 Billy Sewell 0:04:57 4 Jack Hazelgrove 0:17:36 5 Anthony Driver 0:28:10 6 Jacques Jacobie 1:08:24

Men open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aiden Lefmann 0:53:09 2 Andrew Blair 0:00:18 3 Jason English 0:01:32 4 Simon Frederiksen 0:04:05 5 Nick Both 0:04:26 6 Ken Allen 0:04:36 7 Dan Macmunn 0:05:41 8 Scott Chancellor 0:06:01 9 Jarrad Burrell 10 Steven Cusworth 0:06:08 11 Chris Hanson 0:06:13 12 David Wood 0:06:57 13 Mike Blewitt 0:07:02 14 Craig Findlow 0:07:10 15 Andrew Bell 0:07:31 16 Michael Kerklaan 0:08:16 17 Glenn Stewart 0:08:41 18 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:08:42 19 Grant Brow 0:08:53 20 David Atkins 0:10:16 21 Stephen Alegria 0:10:27 22 Warren Burgess 0:10:57 23 Matt King 0:11:03 24 Michael Crummy 0:11:08 25 Jason Hatzimihail 0:11:59 26 Rik Symes 0:12:00 27 Seb Dunne 0:12:27 28 Benjamin Bruce 0:13:01 29 Tom Barry 0:13:40 30 Mark Hudson 0:13:49 31 Rohin Adams 0:14:12 32 Shane Jenkin 0:14:27 33 Mark Hussey 0:14:38 34 Evan Rohde 0:14:57 35 Adam Nicholson 0:16:46 36 Robert Waters 0:16:55 37 Vaughan Sketcher 0:17:10 38 Brendon Skerke 0:17:46 39 Dean Ballinger 0:18:42 40 Adam Morris 0:19:23 41 Nicolas Borchardt 0:19:41 42 Dan Harris 0:20:02 43 Mark Phillips 0:20:40 44 Richard Sonnerdale 0:21:03 45 Richard Kjar 0:21:18 46 Michael Norman 0:22:14 47 Rodney Angelo 0:22:23 48 Nic French 0:22:26 49 Andrew Bennett 0:23:19 50 Tim Wallace 0:23:36 51 Bryan Wilson 52 Mark Branson 0:25:12 53 Scott Hamilton 0:25:26 54 Marcus Bridle 0:25:47 55 William Sargent 0:26:18 56 Mark Grubert 0:26:31 57 Peter Wallis 0:26:37 58 Kim Mason 0:26:47 59 Angus West 0:26:56 60 Carlos Aberasturi 0:27:14 61 Patrick Kinsella 0:27:30 62 Nicholas Barnes 0:27:54 63 Raymond Choi 0:29:25 64 Ron Bailey 0:30:52 65 David Higham 0:31:52 66 Chris Turnbull 0:33:28 67 Kristian Russet 0:35:30 68 Simon Frost 0:38:30 69 Matthew Whitehead 0:42:41

Men veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 1:00:17 2 Roelof Burger 0:02:05 3 Paul Brodie 0:02:29 4 Gary Harwood 0:03:30 5 Duncan Markham 0:03:44 6 Duncan Rose 0:05:39 7 Steve Munyard 0:06:41 8 Ron Whitehead 0:06:47 9 Morten Hansen 0:07:41 10 Malcolm Lindsay 0:07:44 11 Mark Hardy 0:09:18 12 Greg Blackman 0:10:00 13 Jason Rolfe 0:10:12 14 Vaughan Andrews 0:10:20 15 Peter Svara 0:11:13 16 Richard Sinclair 0:11:29 17 Glenn Taylor 0:11:47 18 Stephen Fortuyn 0:11:50 19 Andrew Perry 0:12:18 20 Matthew Aldridge 0:12:48 21 Lester Hamilton 0:13:24 22 Aj Power 0:13:41 23 Damian Tice 0:14:00 24 Kim Bunny 0:14:07 25 Ken Donovan 0:15:19 26 Andrew Luedecke 27 Brett Richardson 0:16:59 28 Bradley Roylance 0:18:23 29 Finbarr Dowling 0:18:50 30 Robert Sewell 0:19:26 31 Mick Armstrong 0:19:36 32 Peter Pearse 0:20:54 33 Michael Heyburn 0:21:06 34 Kerrod Cronin 0:22:30 35 Alan Hainsworth 0:22:34 36 Richard Fear 37 Mike Compton 0:23:39 38 Andrew Stone 0:23:53 39 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 0:24:18 40 Tim Fryer 0:26:14 41 Brett Parker 0:27:05 42 Stephen Brady 0:29:23 43 Maurice Antonelli 0:30:41 44 Mark Ashley 0:35:31 45 Gary Fry 0:41:32 46 Tony Marker 0:41:44 47 Christo Jacobie 0:42:58 48 Chris Wright 0:55:16

Men vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Charlie Bottero 1:05:07 2 John Allison 0:00:51 3 Ronald Horne 0:04:36 4 Robert Rhodes 0:04:49 5 Mark Knowles 0:06:31 6 John Travers 0:07:02 7 Frank Mcgoldrick 0:10:43 8 Paul Hamilton 0:11:24 9 Michael Tyrrell 0:12:05 10 Geoffrey Clarke 0:12:20 11 Micheal Lentas 0:13:43 12 Alfred Bluch 0:13:56 13 Lars Spangberg 0:14:07 14 Allan Stancombe 0:14:45 15 Ron Guascoine 16 Dave Sutton 0:15:05 17 Wayne Maher 0:18:02 18 Leigh Onions 0:18:19 19 Richard Tustin 0:21:02 20 Tony Branchflower 0:21:55 21 Bill Vandendool 0:24:23 22 Neil Kinder 0:28:32 23 Greg Smith 0:30:52 24 Ian Stanley 0:42:05 25 Malcolm Robins 0:47:39 26 Shane Mulcahy 0:54:36

Stage 6 Results

Women open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jessica Douglas 1:12:02 2 Anne Antrecht 0:01:22 3 Jo Wall 0:03:04 4 Anna Beck 5 Maggie Synge 0:06:13 6 Josie Simpson 0:11:23 7 Claire Stevens 0:13:49 8 Lauretta Howarth 0:13:51 9 Georgina Landy 0:14:22 10 Jane Clifton 0:17:02 11 Jade Forsyth 0:17:06 12 Brooke Cunningham 0:18:05 13 Bethany Thompson 0:20:00 14 Merle Weber 0:25:00 15 Lisa Barry 0:25:05 16 Jenny Kjar 0:31:36 17 Kiah Mcgregor 0:41:11 18 Rachel Nolan 0:42:31 19 Lesley Sutton 0:43:03 20 Lee Skerke 0:43:05 21 Bec Gooley 0:47:47

Women veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerstin Oelckers 1:22:22 2 Jo Riley 0:03:31 3 Juliet Plumb 0:06:51 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:13:10 5 Jackie Ellis 0:16:51 6 Joanne Oliver 0:22:24 7 Ciara O'sullivan 0:24:36 8 Chris Keir 0:32:43 9 Jacque Lawrence 0:32:46 10 Sarah Lodge 0:34:15 11 Jo-Anne Gardiner 0:49:57

Women vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carolyn Jackson 1:26:54 2 Sharon Tucker 0:15:21 3 Pia Larque 0:43:46

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Standish 0:58:00 2 Billy Sewell 0:01:31 3 Sebastian Jayne 0:05:00 4 Jack Hazelgrove 0:19:46 5 Anthony Driver 0:48:04 6 Jacques Jacobie 1:14:16

Men open 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 0:57:38 2 Jason English 0:00:10 3 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:21 4 Simon Frederiksen 0:00:58 5 Ken Allen 0:02:23 6 Steven Cusworth 0:03:13 7 Andrew Bell 0:03:14 8 Dan Macmunn 0:04:00 9 Glenn Stewart 0:04:29 10 Mike Blewitt 0:04:30 11 Warren Burgess 12 David Wood 0:04:55 13 Grant Brow 0:05:35 14 Rohin Adams 0:05:37 15 Michael Kerklaan 0:06:40 16 Matt King 0:07:41 17 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:07:48 19 Stephen Alegria 0:07:49 18 David Atkins 20 Scott Chancellor 0:09:20 21 Jason Hatzimihail 0:09:48 22 Craig Findlow 0:10:54 23 Benjamin Bruce 0:10:59 24 Nick Both 0:11:35 25 Chris Hanson 0:12:04 26 Tom Barry 0:12:12 27 Shane Jenkin 0:12:44 28 Seb Dunne 0:13:07 29 Mark Hussey 0:13:12 30 Adam Nicholson 0:13:47 31 Mark Hudson 0:14:25 32 Rik Symes 0:15:07 33 Michael Crummy 0:17:12 34 Adam Morris 0:17:18 35 Brendon Skerke 0:18:27 36 Dan Harris 0:19:14 37 Robert Waters 0:19:58 38 Richard Sonnerdale 0:20:42 39 Rodney Angelo 0:20:43 40 Jarrad Burrell 0:22:51 41 Andrew Bennett 0:23:38 42 Mark Phillips 0:23:40 43 Carlos Aberasturi 0:25:28 44 Tim Wallace 0:28:11 45 Mark Branson 0:28:23 46 Kim Mason 0:28:26 47 William Sargent 0:28:33 48 Mark Grubert 0:29:07 49 Michael Norman 0:29:51 50 Nic French 0:31:19 51 Raymond Choi 0:31:36 52 Patrick Kinsella 0:31:46 56 Nicholas Barnes 0:31:52 53 Scott Hamilton 55 Angus West 54 Bryan Wilson 57 Vaughan Sketcher 0:34:29 58 Evan Rohde 0:36:01 60 Ron Bailey 0:36:05 59 David Higham 61 Kristian Russet 0:39:06 62 Peter Wallis 0:39:10 63 Nicolas Borchardt 0:39:21 64 Chris Turnbull 0:40:33 65 Simon Frost 0:43:13 66 Richard Kjar 0:46:00 67 Matthew Whitehead 0:56:14

Men veteran 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Jamieson 1:05:21 2 Roelof Burger 0:00:01 3 Paul Brodie 0:01:31 4 Richard Sinclair 0:02:59 5 Duncan Markham 0:03:00 6 Duncan Rose 0:03:25 7 Gary Harwood 0:04:53 8 Morten Hansen 0:05:57 9 Ron Whitehead 0:07:01 10 Jason Rolfe 0:07:06 11 Peter Svara 0:08:24 12 Mark Hardy 0:09:10 13 Vaughan Andrews 0:09:34 14 Greg Blackman 0:11:19 15 Malcolm Lindsay 0:11:34 16 Kim Bunny 0:11:55 17 Matthew Aldridge 0:12:13 18 Glenn Taylor 0:12:36 19 Lester Hamilton 0:12:50 20 Bradley Roylance 21 Finbarr Dowling 0:13:06 22 Steve Munyard 0:13:41 23 Ken Donovan 0:14:54 24 Brett Richardson 0:15:55 25 Damian Tice 0:15:56 26 Alan Hainsworth 0:15:57 27 Andrew Luedecke 0:17:37 28 Stephen Fortuyn 0:18:44 29 Tony Marker 0:20:08 30 Aj Power 0:20:32 31 Kerrod Cronin 0:20:34 32 Peter Pearse 0:20:43 33 Mike Compton 0:23:57 34 Robert Sewell 0:27:17 35 Andrew Stone 0:27:23 36 Andrew Perry 0:28:20 37 Michael Heyburn 0:28:46 38 Tim Fryer 0:34:41 39 Maurice Antonelli 0:34:44 40 Mark Ashley 0:35:24 41 Richard Fear 0:37:23 42 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 0:39:26 43 Stephen Brady 0:41:37 44 Chris Wright 0:48:44 45 Mick Armstrong 0:54:29 46 Gary Fry 1:05:20 47 Christo Jacobie 1:06:54

Men vintage 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 1:08:35 2 Robert Rhodes 0:06:20 3 Charlie Bottero 0:08:05 4 Ronald Horne 0:08:21 5 Mark Knowles 0:09:03 6 John Travers 0:09:06 7 Micheal Lentas 0:11:13 9 Alfred Bluch 0:13:27 8 Michael Tyrrell 10 Paul Hamilton 0:16:21 11 Allan Stancombe 0:16:54 12 Ron Guascoine 0:17:25 13 Frank Mcgoldrick 0:17:30 14 Dave Sutton 0:19:32 15 Geoffrey Clarke 0:20:35 16 Wayne Maher 0:22:45 17 Lars Spangberg 0:24:00 18 Leigh Onions 0:25:14 19 Bill Vandendool 0:28:31 20 Tony Branchflower 0:31:27 21 Richard Tustin 0:31:40 22 Greg Smith 0:32:19 23 Ian Stanley 0:39:20 24 Michael Styring 0:51:17 25 Neil Kinder 0:52:01 26 Malcolm Robins 0:59:29 27 Shane Mulcahy 1:03:46

General classification after stage 6 (day 4)

Women open 18-39 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 38 Jessica Douglas 10:15:23 42 Anna Beck 10:24:30 51 Jo Wall 10:41:18 62 Anne Antrecht 11:04:45 71 Maggie Synge 11:31:18 79 Josie Simpson 11:44:51 94 Lauretta Howarth 12:19:51 97 Claire Stevens 12:21:18 112 Jade Forsyth 12:48:16 113 Jane Clifton 12:51:07 119 Georgina Landy 13:13:27 123 Bethany Thompson 13:21:47 124 Jenny Kjar 13:25:58 128 Brooke Cunningham 13:32:47 137 Merle Weber 14:13:52 152 Lesley Sutton 14:49:46 154 Rachel Nolan 14:54:17 157 Kiah Mcgregor 15:13:03 164 Bec Gooley 17:10:25 165 Lee Skerke 17:16:04

Women veteran 40-49 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 84 Jo Riley 12:02:51 87 Kerstin Oelckers 12:07:29 107 Juliet Plumb 12:40:20 116 Jane Ollerenshaw 13:07:26 132 Jackie Ellis 13:51:38 143 Ciara O'sullivan 14:33:40 151 Joanne Oliver 14:43:03 158 Chris Keir 15:28:14 159 Sarah Lodge 15:50:08 172 Jo-Anne Gardiner 19:36:35

Women vintage 50+ classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 109 Carolyn Jackson 12:42:38 140 Sharon Tucker 14:30:47 171 Pia Larque 18:35:12

Junior men classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 4 Billy Sewell 8:50:21 6 Ryan Standish 8:56:13 24 Sebastian Jayne 9:36:35 66 Jack Hazelgrove 11:18:02 142 Anthony Driver 14:33:25 168 Jacques Jacobie 17:57:50

Men open 18-39 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Blair 8:25:16 2 Aiden Lefmann 0:00:38 3 Jason English 0:01:58 5 Dan Macmunn 0:29:21 7 Steven Cusworth 0:31:46 8 Chris Hanson 0:34:50 9 Ken Allen 0:36:16 10 Rohin Adams 0:38:33 11 Mike Blewitt 0:39:40 12 Simon Frederiksen 0:43:05 13 Andrew Bell 0:50:55 14 Nick Both 0:51:38 15 Craig Findlow 0:53:26 16 Glenn Stewart 0:54:10 18 Jarrad Burrell 0:56:04 19 David Wood 0:57:34 20 Ray O'shaughnessy 0:59:44 21 Michael Kerklaan 1:01:57 23 Scott Chancellor 1:09:39 25 Grant Brow 1:15:08 26 David Atkins 1:22:19 28 Stephen Alegria 1:27:19 31 Matt King 1:36:37 32 Michael Crummy 1:39:07 35 Seb Dunne 1:44:22 36 Jason Hatzimihail 1:48:12 37 Benjamin Bruce 1:48:40 40 Mark Hussey 1:53:53 41 Rik Symes 1:53:59 46 Mark Hudson 2:03:39 47 Shane Jenkin 2:07:14 57 Brendon Skerke 2:27:48 58 Robert Waters 2:32:24 59 Adam Nicholson 2:32:51 61 Evan Rohde 2:38:14 65 Rodney Angelo 2:47:44 68 Vaughan Sketcher 2:59:37 69 Dan Harris 2:59:53 73 Nic French 3:12:41 82 Adam Morris 3:34:18 85 Richard Sonnerdale 3:38:38 91 Nicolas Borchardt 3:47:31 92 Michael Norman 3:50:08 95 Andrew Bennett 3:55:19 99 Mark Phillips 4:02:23 100 Angus West 4:02:40 101 Scott Hamilton 4:03:09 105 Bryan Wilson 4:08:55 108 William Sargent 4:15:23 110 Mark Grubert 4:17:51 114 Kim Mason 4:33:11 115 Carlos Aberasturi 4:38:23 120 Nicholas Barnes 4:48:51 121 Richard Kjar 4:50:27 134 Kristian Russet 5:31:30 136 Patrick Kinsella 5:43:38 138 Simon Frost 6:00:24 144 Chris Turnbull 6:10:37 145 Ron Bailey 6:13:01 148 David Higham 6:14:32 149 Tim Wallace 6:16:11 153 Peter Wallis 6:28:16 156 Matthew Whitehead 6:45:04

Men veteran 40-49 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 17 Tim Jamieson 9:19:31 22 Roelof Burger 9:28:30 27 Paul Brodie 9:51:09 30 Duncan Markham 10:01:30 33 Duncan Rose 10:06:38 34 Gary Harwood 10:07:46 39 Steve Munyard 10:18:18 44 Ron Whitehead 10:26:59 45 Mark Hardy 10:28:45 48 Malcolm Lindsay 10:33:22 50 Morten Hansen 10:41:15 53 Peter Svara 10:47:59 54 Vaughan Andrews 10:50:39 56 Glenn Taylor 10:52:14 63 Andrew Perry 11:07:47 64 Stephen Fortuyn 11:08:47 67 Greg Blackman 11:18:22 70 Damian Tice 11:28:07 72 Matthew Aldridge 11:33:36 75 Jason Rolfe 11:41:12 76 Kim Bunny 11:42:35 77 Finbarr Dowling 11:44:14 80 Lester Hamilton 11:54:35 81 Ken Donovan 11:55:41 83 Aj Power 12:00:14 88 Brett Richardson 12:08:05 89 Bradley Roylance 12:09:18 90 Andrew Luedecke 12:12:26 98 Kerrod Cronin 12:22:42 106 Robert Sewell 12:39:42 111 Peter Pearse 12:45:30 117 Mike Compton 13:11:27 118 Tony Marker 13:12:34 122 Michael Heyburn 13:20:49 129 Richard Fear 13:38:20 135 Andrew Stone 14:01:10 139 Maurice Antonelli 14:29:01 146 Stephen Brady 14:38:41 147 Scott Wilson-Haffenden 14:39:23 155 Tim Fryer 15:05:12 160 Mark Ashley 16:31:05 161 Mick Armstrong 16:35:17 163 Gary Fry 17:05:32 167 Christo Jacobie 17:34:43 169 Chris Wright 18:00:13