Image 1 of 5 The racers are off for the start of Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 2 of 5 Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) racing on day 1 of the Red Centre MTB Enduro. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 3 of 5 Adrian Jackson on his way to winning stage 1. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 4 of 5 24-hour solo World Champion Jason English. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos) Image 5 of 5 Andrew Fellows races to a win in stage 2. (Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)

The Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro got underway its first day with two racing stages in the Red Centre of Australia around Alice Springs. Conditions were a little hot for some of the 237 competitors contesting the five-day, seven-stage race with the mercury topping 25 degrees (Celsius) in the shade and not a cloud overhead, but for many others, the conditions proved just right.

Stage 1 commenced with all riders starting under control behind a police car to form a parade of cyclists through the Alice Springs city centre where a several hundred primary school kids lined the streets giving all riders high fives as they cruised on past.

The leisurely start didn't last for long though with the challenging 40km stage constituting a mix of rough 4WD tracks, sometimes sandy doubletrack and flowing singletrack in the regions northwest of town.

Adrian Jackson made the most of an early break whilst riding the infamous Hell Line trail by capturing an early 30-second lead over compatriots Jason English, Ben Henderson and Andrew Fellows. The Hell Line is a 7km section of rough 4WD track made up almost entirely of fist sized rocks and loose scree and was not so beneficial for some others by claiming a broken wrist, a totally snapped Specialized and several other bike casualties further down the field.

Jackson, who won The Enduro in 2008, kept the pressure on after his early lead at the 15km point to win the stage in 2:23:55 ahead of Jason English in 2:23:40 and Ben Henderson in 2:25:05.

After winning Jackson commented that he had to keep the pace up as if riding an individual time trial for the last 25km as he had no idea how far behind him the others were. Having pre-ridden much of the stage 1 course the day before, he also commented that his familiarity with the trail also helped him capitalise on his early lead.

The women's race was also a closely fought affair with the top five riders all coming in within five minutes of each other. Despite getting a puncture early on in the race but lucky that it only needed a shot of her gas canister to reseal, Jodie Willet showed her strength to power through the field and claim the stage 1 victory in a time of 2:56:38. After puncturing Willet said she just felt she had a little extra in the legs in comparison to the other girls and managed to catch and overtake them in the largely continuous singletrack sections in the second half.

Second place was Jenni King in 3:00:03, and Gracie Elvin third in 3:02:43 although with such close margin between the top three, and Rebecca Rusch in fourth at 3:04:25 the women’s race is still wide open.

After a quick rest all riders then headed into the unique stage 2 - a fast and furious 300m hill climb up the local ANZAC lookout in the centre of Alice Springs. Set off at 30-second intervals based on their results from stage 1, the slowest were sent off first with the elite riders held back until the end.

With a growing crowd of locals and riders tallying nearly 500 lining the side of the sealed 300m road climb to the top, it came down to a test of your pain barrier and sheer power to see who would claim the stage victory - and the 20-second time bonus that came with it.

Andy Fellows ended up posting the fastest time of 44.8 seconds ahead of Robbie Hucker in 46.0 seconds and Ben Henderson in 47.1 seconds although all riders were well outside the course record set by the 2009 event winner Ben Mather who posted a 42.3 last year.

Jodie Willet could not quiet match her own course record speed of 58 seconds this year although did still have power win stage 2 with an impressive 1:00.3 (minutes) up the hill, ahead of Gracie Elvin in 1:03.2 and Rebecca Rusch in 1:06.1.

Stage 2 will take racers 45km from Lasseter’s Hotel Casino stage through some of the most popular singletrack in the Alice Springs area.

Full Results

Open men 18-39 stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Jackson 2:23:36 2 Jason English 0:00:55 3 Ben Henderson 0:01:25 4 Ben Randall 0:04:53 5 Andrew Fellows 0:07:25 6 Robbie Hucker 0:10:20 7 David Johnston 0:10:23 8 Clarke Petrick 0:11:27 9 Brenton Jones 0:14:50 10 Peter Butt 0:17:22 11 Jarrad Burrell 0:18:48 12 Christopher Hanson 0:20:19 13 Ken Allen 0:20:21 14 Jamie Burton 0:20:37 15 Dave Nairn 0:21:48 18 Simon Ball 0:25:47 19 Oliver Klein 0:27:08 20 Chris Herron 0:27:51 22 Jeremy Inglis 0:28:10 23 Carl Patton 0:29:47 24 Ed Holinger 0:31:07 27 Mark Simpson 0:34:09 29 Simon Drew 0:34:31 31 Jason Halls 0:34:50 32 Lloyd Newell 0:35:19 34 Damon Wicki 0:35:25 35 Damian McGrath 0:35:26 37 Mick Ross 0:35:46 38 Neil Gledhill 0:35:51 40 Jarrad Needham 0:36:24 42 Grant Brow 0:39:50 43 Phil Mawbey 0:40:58 44 Ben Drew 0:41:56 45 Kevin Wells 0:43:04 47 Jason Hatzimihail 0:43:52 48 Chris Cooper 0:44:28 50 Jason Finlay 0:47:35 51 Callum Haigh 0:48:18 55 Vaughan Sketcher 0:52:08 58 James Devonshire 0:52:45 59 Adam Taylor 0:53:07 60 Anthony Shippard 0:53:35 63 Matthew Jones 0:55:46 65 Adam Kelly 0:56:40 66 Drew Sutherland 0:58:10 67 David Randabel 0:58:40 70 Benjamin Bruce 1:02:12 74 Kris Bitz 1:04:57 75 Craig Baylis 1:05:41 76 Grant Rieger 1:07:01 78 Shane Jenkin 1:08:47 82 Peter Gill 1:09:37 83 Chris Browne 1:09:38 84 Nigel Adcock 1:09:38 92 Marcus Neil 1:16:28 95 Chris Jenkins 1:17:41 97 Pete Keach 1:18:59 104 David Lee 1:21:56 105 Wayne Dickinson 1:22:08 111 Andrew Baker 1:26:51 112 Stephen Fortuyn 1:27:23 120 Hugh Watson 1:40:48 127 Leigh Fitzgerald 1:50:04 129 John Macfarlane 1:54:33 130 Jason Hikawai 1:55:16 131 Sam Stow 1:56:09 132 Carlos Aberasturi 1:58:37 136 Gordon Webb 2:05:39 137 Ashley Dunn 2:06:21 140 Adam Younie 2:10:58 144 Kim Mason 2:12:43 150 Andrew Hearne 2:34:20 151 David Cooney 2:34:22 152 Adam Reinhard 2:34:24 155 Jason Stephenson 2:37:04 158 Andrew Packer 2:42:36 159 Adrian Dillon 2:43:43 163 Edmund Hoh 2:54:06 170 Cameron Briggs 3:45:55 175 Travis Edwards 4:51:49

Open women 18-39 stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jodie Willett 2:56:18 2 Jenni King 0:03:35 3 Gracie Elvin 0:06:20 5 Jenny Fay 0:15:37 8 Emma Bradley 0:19:06 9 Megan Dimozantos 0:23:23 10 Kate Heynes 0:26:17 11 Melissa Anset 0:27:10 12 Rebecca Ormsby 0:28:25 13 Courtney Shinn 0:30:37 15 Simone McCallum 0:46:20 16 Julia Anders 0:49:45 17 Nikola Terry 0:55:32 19 Paula Sutton 0:58:34 21 Lyndall Smythe 1:07:00 23 Claire Garcia-Webb 1:14:09 25 Lisa Quinell 1:28:57 26 Susan Brooks 1:37:16 29 Olga Bruvel 1:46:57 32 Lainie Lentini 3:46:38 33 Jennifer Ruhsam 4:46:16

Veteran men 40-49 stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Darvodelsky 2:48:33 2 Jason Blair 0:02:54 3 Aaron Caden 0:07:09 4 Bill Murphy 0:07:59 5 Alan Carpenter 0:09:21 6 Mark Hardy 0:09:49 7 John Whittington 0:10:26 8 Chris Edwards 0:10:44 9 RIchard Peil 0:11:02 10 Mark Winnen 0:11:52 11 Les Heap 0:18:42 12 Peter Svara 0:26:12 13 Steve Munyard 0:26:20 14 Johno Fausch 0:27:11 15 Phil Blum 0:28:41 16 Neil O'Leary 0:34:41 17 Jim Bettridge 0:34:56 18 Damian Tice 0:37:19 19 Matt Aldridge 0:37:25 20 Stuart Taylor 0:44:28 21 Michael Tyrrell 0:44:32 22 Erik Lock 0:44:56 23 Michael Heyburn 0:45:36 24 Ken Donovan 0:46:35 25 Scott Yaxley 0:48:12 26 Helge Suhr 0:52:47 27 Andy Everest 0:55:31 28 David Michelmore 0:55:49 29 Andrew Herod 0:55:51 30 Cameron McDougall 0:58:54 31 Paul Bevis 1:01:26 32 Ken Moloney 1:03:37 33 Franco Cavalieri 1:05:17 34 Craig Mitchell 1:06:44 35 Leon Nardella 1:17:00 36 Wayne Johnson 1:17:02 37 Mark Obrien 1:18:40 38 Darby Lee 1:21:08 39 Clive Smith 1:25:08 40 Ron Hollingsworth 1:34:33 41 Miles Prosser 1:36:27 42 Tim Turner 1:41:24 43 Mike Valmadre 1:46:13 44 Drew Quartermaine 1:47:37 45 Scott Wood 1:47:40 46 Stephen Brady 1:54:39 47 Antony Wickham 2:03:54 48 Ross Mcnally 2:06:01 49 Peter Pearse 2:10:48 50 David Moyes 2:11:17 51 Paul McDonald 2:17:06 52 Anthony Marker 2:21:53 53 Jonathan Sutcliffe 2:57:30 54 Stuart Vassiliou 3:00:44 55 Jules Leaver 3:01:05 56 David Henley 3:24:52 57 Andrew Hellier 3:27:42

Veteran women 40-49 stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch 3:04:26 2 Kim Beckinsale 0:08:18 3 Sharon Heap 0:08:18 4 Kellie Robinson 0:24:34 5 Karen Fausch 1:01:37 6 Ciara O'Sullivan 1:30:35 7 Cas Ryan 1:37:06 8 Nikki Caldwell 2:44:55 9 Meg O'Leary 3:09:02

Vintage 50+ men stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 3:09:26 2 Robert Watson 0:05:18 3 Paul Fowler 0:06:19 4 Charlie Bottero 0:08:18 5 Paul Verheijden 0:10:36 6 Ken Fallaver 0:16:26 7 Bob Banfield 0:22:54 8 Bert Floss 0:23:46 9 Finlay Luff 0:25:42 10 Dave Sutton 0:27:51 11 Malcolm Lynn 0:28:33 12 Stephen Williamson 0:31:47 13 Allan Stancombe 0:33:58 14 Alf Bluch 0:34:48 15 Geoffrey Clarke 0:35:06 16 Gavin Brown 0:38:32 17 Micheal Lentas 0:39:56 18 Gus Crichton 0:40:02 19 Terry Snee 0:45:11 20 Mark Barrett 0:50:07 21 David McLOSKEY 0:52:54 22 Lindsay Gault 0:53:06 23 Bruno Wicki 0:58:52 24 Clem Ryan 1:24:53 25 Greg Pointing 1:31:00 26 John Jenkins 1:33:44 27 Colin Smith 1:53:38 28 John Skilton 2:04:27 29 David Owen 2:32:34 30 Steven Liaros 2:40:09 31 Vince Langford 2:40:16 32 Shane Mulcahy 3:00:15 33 William Mclaren 3:06:52

Vintage women 50+ stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronice Goebel 3:53:48 2 Carolyn Jackson 0:07:52 3 Jan Leverton 0:20:55

Junior men stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 2:48:29 2 Jack Hazelgrove 0:52:18 3 Bobby Hooper 1:22:57 4 Cameron Prosser 1:37:08 5 Luke Hadfield 2:28:03

Open men 18-39 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Fellows 0:00:45 2 Robbie Hucker 0:00:01 3 Ben Henderson 0:00:02 4 Adrian Jackson 0:00:03 5 Brenton Jones 6 Ben Randall 7 David Johnston 0:00:04 8 Jason English 0:00:05 9 Jeremy Inglis 0:00:06 10 Peter Butt 0:00:07 11 Chris Herron 0:00:07 12 Hugh Watson 0:00:08 13 Christopher Hanson 0:00:09 14 Phil Mawbey 0:00:09 15 Clarke Petrick 0:00:10 16 Dave Nairn 17 Jamie Burton 0:00:10 18 Ken Allen 19 Simon Ball 0:00:10 20 Jarrad Burrell 0:00:10 21 Jason Halls 0:00:11 22 James Devonshire 0:00:11 23 Craig Storey 0:00:12 24 Kevin Wells 0:00:13 25 Sam Stow 0:00:13 26 Jarrad Needham 0:00:13 27 Simon Dec 0:00:13 28 Jason Hatzimihail 0:00:14 29 Simon Drew 0:00:14 30 Mick Ross 0:00:15 31 Oliver Klein 0:00:15 32 Neil Gledhill 0:00:15 33 Carl Patton 0:00:15 34 Callum Haigh 0:00:16 35 Matthew Jones 36 Damian McGrath 0:00:16 37 Nigel Adcock 0:00:16 38 Jarad Kohlar 0:00:16 39 Mark Simpson 0:00:17 40 Damon Wicki 0:00:17 41 Anthony Shippard 0:00:18 42 Aaron Lee 0:00:18 43 Grant Brow 0:00:19 44 Benjamin Bruce 0:00:20 45 Chris Browne 0:00:20 46 Lloyd Newell 0:00:20 47 Adam Kelly 0:00:21 48 Craig Baylis 0:00:21 49 Vaughan Sketcher 0:00:24 50 Grant Rieger 51 Andrew Packer 0:00:24 52 David Randabel 53 Ed Holinger 0:00:25 54 Pete Keach 0:00:25 55 Adam Taylor 0:00:25 56 Drew Sutherland 0:00:25 57 Shane Jenkin 0:00:25 58 Leigh Fitzgerald 0:00:26 59 Jason Finlay 0:00:27 60 Chris Cooper 0:00:27 61 Chris Jenkins 62 Ben Drew 0:00:28 63 Peter Gill 0:00:28 64 Adrian Dillon 0:00:29 65 Stephen Fortuyn 0:00:31 66 Andrew Baker 0:00:31 67 Wayne Dickinson 0:00:33 68 Adam Reinhard 0:00:34 69 Marcus Neil 0:00:35 70 Kris Bitz 0:00:37 71 David Lee 0:00:40 72 Adam Younie 0:00:44 73 Kim Mason 0:00:45 74 John Macfarlane 0:00:51 75 David Cooney 0:00:51 76 Andrew Hearne 0:00:53 77 Ashley Dunn 0:01:12 78 Gordon Webb 0:01:21 79 Jason Hikawai 0:01:29 80 Travis Edwards 0:01:37 81 Edmund Hoh 0:01:44 82 Carlos Aberasturi 0:02:14

Open women 18-39 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jodie Willett 0:01:00 2 Gracie Elvin 0:00:03 3 Jenny Fay 0:00:07 4 Jenni King 0:00:10 5 Simone McCallum 0:00:12 6 Megan Dimozantos 0:00:14 7 Melissa Anset 0:00:16 8 Nikola Terry 0:00:20 9 Rebecca Ormsby 0:00:29 10 Courtney Shinn 0:00:31 11 Paula Sutton 0:00:31 12 Kate Heynes 0:00:33 13 Lyndall Smythe 0:00:34 14 Emma Bradley 0:00:41 15 Julia Anders 0:00:42 16 Claire Garcia-Webb 0:00:49 17 Alexandra Stephens 0:00:55 18 Susan Brooks 0:01:01 19 Lisa Quinell 0:01:02 20 Jennifer Ruhsam 0:02:21

Veteran men 40-49 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Blair 0:01:00 2 Mark Winnen 0:00:01 3 Les Heap 0:00:02 4 Mark Hardy 0:00:03 5 Aaron Caden 0:00:04 6 Phil Blum 0:00:05 7 Alan Carpenter 0:00:07 8 RIchard Peil 0:00:07 9 John Whittington 0:00:09 10 Bill Murphy 0:00:10 11 Paul Darvodelsky 0:00:10 12 Peter Svara 0:00:10 13 Darby Lee 0:00:11 14 Damian Tice 0:00:12 15 Franco Cavalieri 0:00:13 16 Ken Donovan 0:00:13 17 Michael Heyburn 0:00:17 18 Stuart Taylor 19 Cameron McDougall 0:00:18 20 Erik Lock 0:00:19 21 Mike Valmadre 0:00:19 22 Jim Bettridge 0:00:20 23 Steve Munyard 0:00:20 24 Matt Aldridge 0:00:20 25 Jack Heyward 0:00:23 26 Neil O'Leary 0:00:23 27 Paul Bevis 0:00:26 28 Andrew Herod 0:00:27 29 Miles Prosser 0:00:30 30 Michael Tyrrell 0:00:30 31 Wayne Johnson 0:00:32 32 Craig Mitchell 0:00:32 33 Helge Suhr 34 David Michelmore 0:00:32 35 Scott Yaxley 0:00:33 36 Johno Fausch 0:00:33 37 David Henley 0:00:35 38 Andy Everest 0:00:35 39 Chris Edwards 0:00:36 40 Ken Moloney 0:00:39 41 David Moyes 0:00:40 42 Ross Mcnally 0:00:46 43 Ron Hollingsworth 0:00:53 44 Clive Smith 0:00:54 45 Anthony Marker 0:00:55 46 Scott Wood 0:00:55 47 Jules Leaver 48 Mark Obrien 0:00:59 49 Ashleigh Smith 0:01:01 50 Stephen Brady 0:01:01 51 Tim Turner 0:01:05 52 Peter Pearse 0:01:09 53 Paul McDonald 0:01:13 54 Leon Nardella 0:01:16 55 Andrew Hellier 0:01:17 56 Jonathan Sutcliffe 0:01:25 57 Drew Quartermaine 0:01:30 58 Stuart Vassiliou 0:01:42

Veteran women 40-49 stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch 0:01:06 2 Kim Beckinsale 0:00:16 3 Sharon Heap 0:00:18 4 Jane Ollerenshaw 0:00:21 5 Kellie Robinson 0:00:30 6 Ciara O'Sullivan 0:00:36 7 Karen Fausch 0:00:49 8 Meg O'Leary 0:01:02 9 Cas Ryan 0:01:11 10 Nikki Caldwell 0:01:24

Vintage men 50+ stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 0:01:15 2 Allan Stancombe 0:00:01 3 Bob Banfield 0:00:08 4 Charlie Bottero 0:00:09 5 Stephen Williamson 0:00:09 6 Robert Watson 0:00:12 7 Ken Fallaver 0:00:13 8 Greg Pointing 0:00:18 9 Alf Bluch 0:00:23 10 Terry Snee 0:00:24 11 Malcolm Lynn 0:00:25 12 Paul Verheijden 0:00:28 13 Bert Floss 0:00:29 14 Finlay Luff 0:00:31 15 Geoffrey Clarke 0:00:33 16 Micheal Lentas 0:00:33 17 Paul Fowler 0:00:36 18 Mark Barrett 0:00:38 19 Clem Ryan 0:00:40 20 Lindsay Gault 0:00:42 21 Gus Crichton 0:00:43 22 Dave Sutton 0:00:43 23 Gavin Brown 0:00:44 24 Bruno Wicki 0:00:49 25 John Jenkins 0:00:54 26 William Mclaren 0:01:04 27 John Lascelles 0:01:20 28 Shane Mulcahy 0:01:28 29 John Skilton 0:01:42 30 Colin Smith 0:01:43 31 Vince Langford 0:01:53 32 David McLOSKEY 0:04:23

Vintage women 50+ stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Leverton 0:01:43 2 Carolyn Jackson 0:00:02 3 Ronice Goebel 0:00:07 4 Megan Patey 0:00:57

Junior stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Billy Sewell 0:00:54 2 Bobby Hooper 0:00:18 3 Jack Hazelgrove 0:00:31 4 Cameron Prosser 0:00:46 5 Luke Hadfield 0:00:51

Men 18-39 general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Jackson 2:24:24 2 Jason English 0:00:56 3 Ben Henderson 0:01:19 4 Ben Randall 0:04:53 5 Andrew Fellows 0:07:01 6 Robbie Hucker 0:10:08 7 David Johnston 0:10:23 8 Clarke Petrick 0:11:33 9 Brenton Jones 0:14:50 10 Peter Butt 0:17:26 11 Jarrad Burrell 0:18:55 12 Christopher Hanson 0:20:24 13 Ken Allen 0:20:28 14 Jamie Burton 0:20:43 15 Dave Nairn 0:21:54 16 Simon Ball 0:25:54 17 Oliver Klein 0:27:20 18 Chris Herron 0:27:55 19 Jeremy Inglis 0:28:13 20 Carl Patton 0:29:58 21 Ed Holinger 0:31:28 22 Mark Simpson 0:34:22 23 Simon Drew 0:34:42 24 Jason Halls 0:34:58 25 Lloyd Newell 0:35:35 26 Damon Wicki 0:35:38 27 Damian McGrath 0:35:38 28 Mick Ross 0:35:57 29 Neil Gledhill 0:36:02 30 Jarrad Needham 0:36:33 31 Grant Brow 0:40:05 32 Phil Mawbey 0:41:03 33 Ben Drew 0:42:21 34 Kevin Wells 0:43:13 35 Jason Hatzimihail 0:44:02 36 Chris Cooper 0:44:52 37 Jason Finlay 0:47:58 38 Callum Haigh 0:48:30 39 Vaughan Sketcher 0:52:28 40 James Devonshire 0:52:53 41 Adam Taylor 0:53:29 42 Anthony Shippard 0:53:49 43 Matthew Jones 0:55:58 44 Adam Kelly 0:56:57 45 Drew Sutherland 0:58:31 46 David Randabel 0:59:01 47 Benjamin Bruce 1:02:28 48 Kris Bitz 1:05:30 49 Craig Baylis 1:05:58 50 Grant Rieger 1:07:21 51 Shane Jenkin 1:09:08 52 Nigel Adcock 1:09:50 53 Chris Browne 1:09:54 54 Peter Gill 1:10:02 55 Marcus Neil 1:16:59 56 Chris Jenkins 1:18:04 57 Pete Keach 1:19:20 58 David Lee 1:22:32 59 Wayne Dickinson 1:22:37 60 Andrew Baker 1:27:19 61 Stephen Fortuyn 1:27:50 62 Hugh Watson 1:40:53 63 Leigh Fitzgerald 1:50:26 64 John Macfarlane 1:55:20 65 Sam Stow 1:56:18 66 Jason Hikawai 1:56:42 67 Carlos Aberasturi 2:00:48 68 Gordon Webb 2:06:57 69 Ashley Dunn 2:07:29 70 Adam Younie 2:11:39 71 Kim Mason 2:13:25 72 Adam Reinhard 2:34:54 73 David Cooney 2:35:10 74 Andrew Hearne 2:35:10 75 Andrew Packer 2:42:57 76 Adrian Dillon 2:44:08 77 Edmund Hoh 2:55:47 78 Travis Edwards 4:53:22

Women 18-39 general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jodie Willett 2:56:59 2 Jenni King 0:04:05 3 Gracie Elvin 0:06:33 4 Jenny Fay 0:16:05 5 Emma Bradley 0:20:06 6 Megan Dimozantos 0:23:57 7 Kate Heynes 0:27:11 8 Melissa Anset 0:27:46 9 Rebecca Ormsby 0:29:14 10 Courtney Shinn 0:31:28 11 Simone McCallum 0:46:52 12 Julia Anders 0:50:48 13 Nikola Terry 0:56:12 14 Paula Sutton 0:59:25 15 Lyndall Smythe 1:07:53 16 Claire Garcia-Webb 1:15:18 17 Lisa Quinell 1:30:19 18 Susan Brooks 1:38:38 19 Jennifer Ruhsam 4:48:56

Men 40-49 general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Darvodelsky 2:49:44 2 Jason Blair 0:02:44 3 Aaron Caden 0:07:03 4 Bill Murphy 0:07:59 5 Alan Carpenter 0:09:18 6 Mark Hardy 0:09:42 7 John Whittington 0:10:26 8 RIchard Peil 0:10:59 9 Chris Edwards 0:11:10 10 Mark Winnen 0:11:42 11 Les Heap 0:18:34 12 Peter Svara 0:26:12 13 Steve Munyard 0:26:30 14 Johno Fausch 0:27:34 15 Phil Blum 0:28:36 16 Neil O'Leary 0:34:54 17 Jim Bettridge 0:35:06 18 Damian Tice 0:37:22 19 Matt Aldridge 0:37:35 20 Stuart Taylor 0:44:34 21 Michael Tyrrell 0:44:53 22 Erik Lock 0:45:05 23 Michael Heyburn 0:45:43 24 Ken Donovan 0:46:38 25 Scott Yaxley 0:48:35 26 Helge Suhr 0:53:09 27 Andy Everest 0:55:56 28 Andrew Herod 0:56:08 29 David Michelmore 0:56:11 30 Cameron McDougall 0:59:02 31 Paul Bevis 1:01:42 32 Ken Moloney 1:04:06 33 Franco Cavalieri 1:05:20 34 Craig Mitchell 1:07:06 35 Wayne Johnson 1:17:24 36 Leon Nardella 1:18:06 37 Mark Obrien 1:19:29 38 Darby Lee 1:21:09 39 Clive Smith 1:25:52 40 Ron Hollingsworth 1:35:16 41 Miles Prosser 1:36:47 42 Tim Turner 1:42:20 43 Mike Valmadre 1:46:22 44 Scott Wood 1:48:24 45 Drew Quartermaine 1:48:57 46 Stephen Brady 1:55:30 47 Ross Mcnally 2:06:37 48 David Moyes 2:11:47 49 Peter Pearse 2:11:47 50 Paul McDonald 2:18:10 51 Anthony Marker 2:22:38 52 Jonathan Sutcliffe 2:58:46 53 Jules Leaver 3:01:50 54 Stuart Vassiliou 3:02:16 55 David Henley 3:25:16 56 Andrew Hellier 3:28:49

Women 40-49 general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Rusch 3:05:27 2 Kim Beckinsale 0:08:39 3 Sharon Heap 0:08:41 4 Kellie Robinson 0:25:09 5 Karen Fausch 1:02:31 6 Ciara O'Sullivan 1:31:16 7 Cas Ryan 1:38:22 8 Nikki Caldwell 2:46:24 9 Meg O'Leary 3:10:09

Men Vintage 50+ general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 John Allison 3:10:41 2 Robert Watson 0:05:30 3 Paul Fowler 0:06:56 4 Charlie Bottero 0:08:26 5 Paul Verheijden 0:11:04 6 Ken Fallaver 0:16:39 7 Bob Banfield 0:23:02 8 Bert Floss 0:24:15 9 Finlay Luff 0:26:12 10 Dave Sutton 0:28:34 11 Malcolm Lynn 0:28:58 12 Stephen Williamson 0:31:56 13 Allan Stancombe 0:33:59 14 Alf Bluch 0:35:11 15 Geoffrey Clarke 0:35:40 16 Gavin Brown 0:39:15 17 Micheal Lentas 0:40:30 18 Gus Crichton 0:40:45 19 Terry Snee 0:45:34 20 Mark Barrett 0:50:45 21 Lindsay Gault 0:53:48 22 David McLOSKEY 0:57:17 23 Bruno Wicki 0:59:41 24 Clem Ryan 1:25:33 25 Greg Pointing 1:31:18 26 John Jenkins 1:34:38 27 Colin Smith 1:55:21 28 John Skilton 2:06:09 29 Vince Langford 2:42:10 30 Shane Mulcahy 3:01:43

Women Vintage 50+ general classification after day 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ronice Goebel 3:55:38 2 Carolyn Jackson 0:07:47 3 Jan Leverton 0:20:49