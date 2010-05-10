Trending

Two stages completed on day one of MTB Enduro - Red Centre

Jackson, Fellows, Willet collect stage wins



The racers are off for the start of Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro.


(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)


Rebecca Rusch (Specialized) racing on day 1 of the Red Centre MTB Enduro.


(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)


Adrian Jackson on his way to winning stage 1.


(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)


24-hour solo World Champion Jason English.


(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)


Andrew Fellows races to a win in stage 2.


(Image credit: Emily Dimozantos)

The Ingkerreke Commercial MTB Enduro got underway its first day with two racing stages in the Red Centre of Australia around Alice Springs. Conditions were a little hot for some of the 237 competitors contesting the five-day, seven-stage race with the mercury topping 25 degrees (Celsius) in the shade and not a cloud overhead, but for many others, the conditions proved just right.

Stage 1 commenced with all riders starting under control behind a police car to form a parade of cyclists through the Alice Springs city centre where a several hundred primary school kids lined the streets giving all riders high fives as they cruised on past.

The leisurely start didn't last for long though with the challenging 40km stage constituting a mix of rough 4WD tracks, sometimes sandy doubletrack and flowing singletrack in the regions northwest of town.

Adrian Jackson made the most of an early break whilst riding the infamous Hell Line trail by capturing an early 30-second lead over compatriots Jason English, Ben Henderson and Andrew Fellows. The Hell Line is a 7km section of rough 4WD track made up almost entirely of fist sized rocks and loose scree and was not so beneficial for some others by claiming a broken wrist, a totally snapped Specialized and several other bike casualties further down the field.

Jackson, who won The Enduro in 2008, kept the pressure on after his early lead at the 15km point to win the stage in 2:23:55 ahead of Jason English in 2:23:40 and Ben Henderson in 2:25:05.

After winning Jackson commented that he had to keep the pace up as if riding an individual time trial for the last 25km as he had no idea how far behind him the others were. Having pre-ridden much of the stage 1 course the day before, he also commented that his familiarity with the trail also helped him capitalise on his early lead.

The women's race was also a closely fought affair with the top five riders all coming in within five minutes of each other. Despite getting a puncture early on in the race but lucky that it only needed a shot of her gas canister to reseal, Jodie Willet showed her strength to power through the field and claim the stage 1 victory in a time of 2:56:38. After puncturing Willet said she just felt she had a little extra in the legs in comparison to the other girls and managed to catch and overtake them in the largely continuous singletrack sections in the second half.

Second place was Jenni King in 3:00:03, and Gracie Elvin third in 3:02:43 although with such close margin between the top three, and Rebecca Rusch in fourth at 3:04:25 the women’s race is still wide open.

After a quick rest all riders then headed into the unique stage 2 - a fast and furious 300m hill climb up the local ANZAC lookout in the centre of Alice Springs. Set off at 30-second intervals based on their results from stage 1, the slowest were sent off first with the elite riders held back until the end.

With a growing crowd of locals and riders tallying nearly 500 lining the side of the sealed 300m road climb to the top, it came down to a test of your pain barrier and sheer power to see who would claim the stage victory - and the 20-second time bonus that came with it.

Andy Fellows ended up posting the fastest time of 44.8 seconds ahead of Robbie Hucker in 46.0 seconds and Ben Henderson in 47.1 seconds although all riders were well outside the course record set by the 2009 event winner Ben Mather who posted a 42.3 last year.

Jodie Willet could not quiet match her own course record speed of 58 seconds this year although did still have power win stage 2 with an impressive 1:00.3 (minutes) up the hill, ahead of Gracie Elvin in 1:03.2 and Rebecca Rusch in 1:06.1.

Stage 2 will take racers 45km from Lasseter’s Hotel Casino stage through some of the most popular singletrack in the Alice Springs area.

Full Results

Open men 18-39 stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Jackson2:23:36
2Jason English0:00:55
3Ben Henderson0:01:25
4Ben Randall0:04:53
5Andrew Fellows0:07:25
6Robbie Hucker0:10:20
7David Johnston0:10:23
8Clarke Petrick0:11:27
9Brenton Jones0:14:50
10Peter Butt0:17:22
11Jarrad Burrell0:18:48
12Christopher Hanson0:20:19
13Ken Allen0:20:21
14Jamie Burton0:20:37
15Dave Nairn0:21:48
18Simon Ball0:25:47
19Oliver Klein0:27:08
20Chris Herron0:27:51
22Jeremy Inglis0:28:10
23Carl Patton0:29:47
24Ed Holinger0:31:07
27Mark Simpson0:34:09
29Simon Drew0:34:31
31Jason Halls0:34:50
32Lloyd Newell0:35:19
34Damon Wicki0:35:25
35Damian McGrath0:35:26
37Mick Ross0:35:46
38Neil Gledhill0:35:51
40Jarrad Needham0:36:24
42Grant Brow0:39:50
43Phil Mawbey0:40:58
44Ben Drew0:41:56
45Kevin Wells0:43:04
47Jason Hatzimihail0:43:52
48Chris Cooper0:44:28
50Jason Finlay0:47:35
51Callum Haigh0:48:18
55Vaughan Sketcher0:52:08
58James Devonshire0:52:45
59Adam Taylor0:53:07
60Anthony Shippard0:53:35
63Matthew Jones0:55:46
65Adam Kelly0:56:40
66Drew Sutherland0:58:10
67David Randabel0:58:40
70Benjamin Bruce1:02:12
74Kris Bitz1:04:57
75Craig Baylis1:05:41
76Grant Rieger1:07:01
78Shane Jenkin1:08:47
82Peter Gill1:09:37
83Chris Browne1:09:38
84Nigel Adcock1:09:38
92Marcus Neil1:16:28
95Chris Jenkins1:17:41
97Pete Keach1:18:59
104David Lee1:21:56
105Wayne Dickinson1:22:08
111Andrew Baker1:26:51
112Stephen Fortuyn1:27:23
120Hugh Watson1:40:48
127Leigh Fitzgerald1:50:04
129John Macfarlane1:54:33
130Jason Hikawai1:55:16
131Sam Stow1:56:09
132Carlos Aberasturi1:58:37
136Gordon Webb2:05:39
137Ashley Dunn2:06:21
140Adam Younie2:10:58
144Kim Mason2:12:43
150Andrew Hearne2:34:20
151David Cooney2:34:22
152Adam Reinhard2:34:24
155Jason Stephenson2:37:04
158Andrew Packer2:42:36
159Adrian Dillon2:43:43
163Edmund Hoh2:54:06
170Cameron Briggs3:45:55
175Travis Edwards4:51:49

Open women 18-39 stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jodie Willett2:56:18
2Jenni King0:03:35
3Gracie Elvin0:06:20
5Jenny Fay0:15:37
8Emma Bradley0:19:06
9Megan Dimozantos0:23:23
10Kate Heynes0:26:17
11Melissa Anset0:27:10
12Rebecca Ormsby0:28:25
13Courtney Shinn0:30:37
15Simone McCallum0:46:20
16Julia Anders0:49:45
17Nikola Terry0:55:32
19Paula Sutton0:58:34
21Lyndall Smythe1:07:00
23Claire Garcia-Webb1:14:09
25Lisa Quinell1:28:57
26Susan Brooks1:37:16
29Olga Bruvel1:46:57
32Lainie Lentini3:46:38
33Jennifer Ruhsam4:46:16

Veteran men 40-49 stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Darvodelsky2:48:33
2Jason Blair0:02:54
3Aaron Caden0:07:09
4Bill Murphy0:07:59
5Alan Carpenter0:09:21
6Mark Hardy0:09:49
7John Whittington0:10:26
8Chris Edwards0:10:44
9RIchard Peil0:11:02
10Mark Winnen0:11:52
11Les Heap0:18:42
12Peter Svara0:26:12
13Steve Munyard0:26:20
14Johno Fausch0:27:11
15Phil Blum0:28:41
16Neil O'Leary0:34:41
17Jim Bettridge0:34:56
18Damian Tice0:37:19
19Matt Aldridge0:37:25
20Stuart Taylor0:44:28
21Michael Tyrrell0:44:32
22Erik Lock0:44:56
23Michael Heyburn0:45:36
24Ken Donovan0:46:35
25Scott Yaxley0:48:12
26Helge Suhr0:52:47
27Andy Everest0:55:31
28David Michelmore0:55:49
29Andrew Herod0:55:51
30Cameron McDougall0:58:54
31Paul Bevis1:01:26
32Ken Moloney1:03:37
33Franco Cavalieri1:05:17
34Craig Mitchell1:06:44
35Leon Nardella1:17:00
36Wayne Johnson1:17:02
37Mark Obrien1:18:40
38Darby Lee1:21:08
39Clive Smith1:25:08
40Ron Hollingsworth1:34:33
41Miles Prosser1:36:27
42Tim Turner1:41:24
43Mike Valmadre1:46:13
44Drew Quartermaine1:47:37
45Scott Wood1:47:40
46Stephen Brady1:54:39
47Antony Wickham2:03:54
48Ross Mcnally2:06:01
49Peter Pearse2:10:48
50David Moyes2:11:17
51Paul McDonald2:17:06
52Anthony Marker2:21:53
53Jonathan Sutcliffe2:57:30
54Stuart Vassiliou3:00:44
55Jules Leaver3:01:05
56David Henley3:24:52
57Andrew Hellier3:27:42

Veteran women 40-49 stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch3:04:26
2Kim Beckinsale0:08:18
3Sharon Heap0:08:18
4Kellie Robinson0:24:34
5Karen Fausch1:01:37
6Ciara O'Sullivan1:30:35
7Cas Ryan1:37:06
8Nikki Caldwell2:44:55
9Meg O'Leary3:09:02

Vintage 50+ men stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison3:09:26
2Robert Watson0:05:18
3Paul Fowler0:06:19
4Charlie Bottero0:08:18
5Paul Verheijden0:10:36
6Ken Fallaver0:16:26
7Bob Banfield0:22:54
8Bert Floss0:23:46
9Finlay Luff0:25:42
10Dave Sutton0:27:51
11Malcolm Lynn0:28:33
12Stephen Williamson0:31:47
13Allan Stancombe0:33:58
14Alf Bluch0:34:48
15Geoffrey Clarke0:35:06
16Gavin Brown0:38:32
17Micheal Lentas0:39:56
18Gus Crichton0:40:02
19Terry Snee0:45:11
20Mark Barrett0:50:07
21David McLOSKEY0:52:54
22Lindsay Gault0:53:06
23Bruno Wicki0:58:52
24Clem Ryan1:24:53
25Greg Pointing1:31:00
26John Jenkins1:33:44
27Colin Smith1:53:38
28John Skilton2:04:27
29David Owen2:32:34
30Steven Liaros2:40:09
31Vince Langford2:40:16
32Shane Mulcahy3:00:15
33William Mclaren3:06:52

Vintage women 50+ stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronice Goebel3:53:48
2Carolyn Jackson0:07:52
3Jan Leverton0:20:55

Junior men stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell2:48:29
2Jack Hazelgrove0:52:18
3Bobby Hooper1:22:57
4Cameron Prosser1:37:08
5Luke Hadfield2:28:03

Open men 18-39 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Fellows0:00:45
2Robbie Hucker0:00:01
3Ben Henderson0:00:02
4Adrian Jackson0:00:03
5Brenton Jones
6Ben Randall
7David Johnston0:00:04
8Jason English0:00:05
9Jeremy Inglis0:00:06
10Peter Butt0:00:07
11Chris Herron0:00:07
12Hugh Watson0:00:08
13Christopher Hanson0:00:09
14Phil Mawbey0:00:09
15Clarke Petrick0:00:10
16Dave Nairn
17Jamie Burton0:00:10
18Ken Allen
19Simon Ball0:00:10
20Jarrad Burrell0:00:10
21Jason Halls0:00:11
22James Devonshire0:00:11
23Craig Storey0:00:12
24Kevin Wells0:00:13
25Sam Stow0:00:13
26Jarrad Needham0:00:13
27Simon Dec0:00:13
28Jason Hatzimihail0:00:14
29Simon Drew0:00:14
30Mick Ross0:00:15
31Oliver Klein0:00:15
32Neil Gledhill0:00:15
33Carl Patton0:00:15
34Callum Haigh0:00:16
35Matthew Jones
36Damian McGrath0:00:16
37Nigel Adcock0:00:16
38Jarad Kohlar0:00:16
39Mark Simpson0:00:17
40Damon Wicki0:00:17
41Anthony Shippard0:00:18
42Aaron Lee0:00:18
43Grant Brow0:00:19
44Benjamin Bruce0:00:20
45Chris Browne0:00:20
46Lloyd Newell0:00:20
47Adam Kelly0:00:21
48Craig Baylis0:00:21
49Vaughan Sketcher0:00:24
50Grant Rieger
51Andrew Packer0:00:24
52David Randabel
53Ed Holinger0:00:25
54Pete Keach0:00:25
55Adam Taylor0:00:25
56Drew Sutherland0:00:25
57Shane Jenkin0:00:25
58Leigh Fitzgerald0:00:26
59Jason Finlay0:00:27
60Chris Cooper0:00:27
61Chris Jenkins
62Ben Drew0:00:28
63Peter Gill0:00:28
64Adrian Dillon0:00:29
65Stephen Fortuyn0:00:31
66Andrew Baker0:00:31
67Wayne Dickinson0:00:33
68Adam Reinhard0:00:34
69Marcus Neil0:00:35
70Kris Bitz0:00:37
71David Lee0:00:40
72Adam Younie0:00:44
73Kim Mason0:00:45
74John Macfarlane0:00:51
75David Cooney0:00:51
76Andrew Hearne0:00:53
77Ashley Dunn0:01:12
78Gordon Webb0:01:21
79Jason Hikawai0:01:29
80Travis Edwards0:01:37
81Edmund Hoh0:01:44
82Carlos Aberasturi0:02:14

Open women 18-39 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jodie Willett0:01:00
2Gracie Elvin0:00:03
3Jenny Fay0:00:07
4Jenni King0:00:10
5Simone McCallum0:00:12
6Megan Dimozantos0:00:14
7Melissa Anset0:00:16
8Nikola Terry0:00:20
9Rebecca Ormsby0:00:29
10Courtney Shinn0:00:31
11Paula Sutton0:00:31
12Kate Heynes0:00:33
13Lyndall Smythe0:00:34
14Emma Bradley0:00:41
15Julia Anders0:00:42
16Claire Garcia-Webb0:00:49
17Alexandra Stephens0:00:55
18Susan Brooks0:01:01
19Lisa Quinell0:01:02
20Jennifer Ruhsam0:02:21

Veteran men 40-49 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Blair0:01:00
2Mark Winnen0:00:01
3Les Heap0:00:02
4Mark Hardy0:00:03
5Aaron Caden0:00:04
6Phil Blum0:00:05
7Alan Carpenter0:00:07
8RIchard Peil0:00:07
9John Whittington0:00:09
10Bill Murphy0:00:10
11Paul Darvodelsky0:00:10
12Peter Svara0:00:10
13Darby Lee0:00:11
14Damian Tice0:00:12
15Franco Cavalieri0:00:13
16Ken Donovan0:00:13
17Michael Heyburn0:00:17
18Stuart Taylor
19Cameron McDougall0:00:18
20Erik Lock0:00:19
21Mike Valmadre0:00:19
22Jim Bettridge0:00:20
23Steve Munyard0:00:20
24Matt Aldridge0:00:20
25Jack Heyward0:00:23
26Neil O'Leary0:00:23
27Paul Bevis0:00:26
28Andrew Herod0:00:27
29Miles Prosser0:00:30
30Michael Tyrrell0:00:30
31Wayne Johnson0:00:32
32Craig Mitchell0:00:32
33Helge Suhr
34David Michelmore0:00:32
35Scott Yaxley0:00:33
36Johno Fausch0:00:33
37David Henley0:00:35
38Andy Everest0:00:35
39Chris Edwards0:00:36
40Ken Moloney0:00:39
41David Moyes0:00:40
42Ross Mcnally0:00:46
43Ron Hollingsworth0:00:53
44Clive Smith0:00:54
45Anthony Marker0:00:55
46Scott Wood0:00:55
47Jules Leaver
48Mark Obrien0:00:59
49Ashleigh Smith0:01:01
50Stephen Brady0:01:01
51Tim Turner0:01:05
52Peter Pearse0:01:09
53Paul McDonald0:01:13
54Leon Nardella0:01:16
55Andrew Hellier0:01:17
56Jonathan Sutcliffe0:01:25
57Drew Quartermaine0:01:30
58Stuart Vassiliou0:01:42

Veteran women 40-49 stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch0:01:06
2Kim Beckinsale0:00:16
3Sharon Heap0:00:18
4Jane Ollerenshaw0:00:21
5Kellie Robinson0:00:30
6Ciara O'Sullivan0:00:36
7Karen Fausch0:00:49
8Meg O'Leary0:01:02
9Cas Ryan0:01:11
10Nikki Caldwell0:01:24

Vintage men 50+ stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison0:01:15
2Allan Stancombe0:00:01
3Bob Banfield0:00:08
4Charlie Bottero0:00:09
5Stephen Williamson0:00:09
6Robert Watson0:00:12
7Ken Fallaver0:00:13
8Greg Pointing0:00:18
9Alf Bluch0:00:23
10Terry Snee0:00:24
11Malcolm Lynn0:00:25
12Paul Verheijden0:00:28
13Bert Floss0:00:29
14Finlay Luff0:00:31
15Geoffrey Clarke0:00:33
16Micheal Lentas0:00:33
17Paul Fowler0:00:36
18Mark Barrett0:00:38
19Clem Ryan0:00:40
20Lindsay Gault0:00:42
21Gus Crichton0:00:43
22Dave Sutton0:00:43
23Gavin Brown0:00:44
24Bruno Wicki0:00:49
25John Jenkins0:00:54
26William Mclaren0:01:04
27John Lascelles0:01:20
28Shane Mulcahy0:01:28
29John Skilton0:01:42
30Colin Smith0:01:43
31Vince Langford0:01:53
32David McLOSKEY0:04:23

Vintage women 50+ stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Leverton0:01:43
2Carolyn Jackson0:00:02
3Ronice Goebel0:00:07
4Megan Patey0:00:57

Junior stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell0:00:54
2Bobby Hooper0:00:18
3Jack Hazelgrove0:00:31
4Cameron Prosser0:00:46
5Luke Hadfield0:00:51

Men 18-39 general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Jackson2:24:24
2Jason English0:00:56
3Ben Henderson0:01:19
4Ben Randall0:04:53
5Andrew Fellows0:07:01
6Robbie Hucker0:10:08
7David Johnston0:10:23
8Clarke Petrick0:11:33
9Brenton Jones0:14:50
10Peter Butt0:17:26
11Jarrad Burrell0:18:55
12Christopher Hanson0:20:24
13Ken Allen0:20:28
14Jamie Burton0:20:43
15Dave Nairn0:21:54
16Simon Ball0:25:54
17Oliver Klein0:27:20
18Chris Herron0:27:55
19Jeremy Inglis0:28:13
20Carl Patton0:29:58
21Ed Holinger0:31:28
22Mark Simpson0:34:22
23Simon Drew0:34:42
24Jason Halls0:34:58
25Lloyd Newell0:35:35
26Damon Wicki0:35:38
27Damian McGrath0:35:38
28Mick Ross0:35:57
29Neil Gledhill0:36:02
30Jarrad Needham0:36:33
31Grant Brow0:40:05
32Phil Mawbey0:41:03
33Ben Drew0:42:21
34Kevin Wells0:43:13
35Jason Hatzimihail0:44:02
36Chris Cooper0:44:52
37Jason Finlay0:47:58
38Callum Haigh0:48:30
39Vaughan Sketcher0:52:28
40James Devonshire0:52:53
41Adam Taylor0:53:29
42Anthony Shippard0:53:49
43Matthew Jones0:55:58
44Adam Kelly0:56:57
45Drew Sutherland0:58:31
46David Randabel0:59:01
47Benjamin Bruce1:02:28
48Kris Bitz1:05:30
49Craig Baylis1:05:58
50Grant Rieger1:07:21
51Shane Jenkin1:09:08
52Nigel Adcock1:09:50
53Chris Browne1:09:54
54Peter Gill1:10:02
55Marcus Neil1:16:59
56Chris Jenkins1:18:04
57Pete Keach1:19:20
58David Lee1:22:32
59Wayne Dickinson1:22:37
60Andrew Baker1:27:19
61Stephen Fortuyn1:27:50
62Hugh Watson1:40:53
63Leigh Fitzgerald1:50:26
64John Macfarlane1:55:20
65Sam Stow1:56:18
66Jason Hikawai1:56:42
67Carlos Aberasturi2:00:48
68Gordon Webb2:06:57
69Ashley Dunn2:07:29
70Adam Younie2:11:39
71Kim Mason2:13:25
72Adam Reinhard2:34:54
73David Cooney2:35:10
74Andrew Hearne2:35:10
75Andrew Packer2:42:57
76Adrian Dillon2:44:08
77Edmund Hoh2:55:47
78Travis Edwards4:53:22

Women 18-39 general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jodie Willett2:56:59
2Jenni King0:04:05
3Gracie Elvin0:06:33
4Jenny Fay0:16:05
5Emma Bradley0:20:06
6Megan Dimozantos0:23:57
7Kate Heynes0:27:11
8Melissa Anset0:27:46
9Rebecca Ormsby0:29:14
10Courtney Shinn0:31:28
11Simone McCallum0:46:52
12Julia Anders0:50:48
13Nikola Terry0:56:12
14Paula Sutton0:59:25
15Lyndall Smythe1:07:53
16Claire Garcia-Webb1:15:18
17Lisa Quinell1:30:19
18Susan Brooks1:38:38
19Jennifer Ruhsam4:48:56

Men 40-49 general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul Darvodelsky2:49:44
2Jason Blair0:02:44
3Aaron Caden0:07:03
4Bill Murphy0:07:59
5Alan Carpenter0:09:18
6Mark Hardy0:09:42
7John Whittington0:10:26
8RIchard Peil0:10:59
9Chris Edwards0:11:10
10Mark Winnen0:11:42
11Les Heap0:18:34
12Peter Svara0:26:12
13Steve Munyard0:26:30
14Johno Fausch0:27:34
15Phil Blum0:28:36
16Neil O'Leary0:34:54
17Jim Bettridge0:35:06
18Damian Tice0:37:22
19Matt Aldridge0:37:35
20Stuart Taylor0:44:34
21Michael Tyrrell0:44:53
22Erik Lock0:45:05
23Michael Heyburn0:45:43
24Ken Donovan0:46:38
25Scott Yaxley0:48:35
26Helge Suhr0:53:09
27Andy Everest0:55:56
28Andrew Herod0:56:08
29David Michelmore0:56:11
30Cameron McDougall0:59:02
31Paul Bevis1:01:42
32Ken Moloney1:04:06
33Franco Cavalieri1:05:20
34Craig Mitchell1:07:06
35Wayne Johnson1:17:24
36Leon Nardella1:18:06
37Mark Obrien1:19:29
38Darby Lee1:21:09
39Clive Smith1:25:52
40Ron Hollingsworth1:35:16
41Miles Prosser1:36:47
42Tim Turner1:42:20
43Mike Valmadre1:46:22
44Scott Wood1:48:24
45Drew Quartermaine1:48:57
46Stephen Brady1:55:30
47Ross Mcnally2:06:37
48David Moyes2:11:47
49Peter Pearse2:11:47
50Paul McDonald2:18:10
51Anthony Marker2:22:38
52Jonathan Sutcliffe2:58:46
53Jules Leaver3:01:50
54Stuart Vassiliou3:02:16
55David Henley3:25:16
56Andrew Hellier3:28:49

Women 40-49 general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Rusch3:05:27
2Kim Beckinsale0:08:39
3Sharon Heap0:08:41
4Kellie Robinson0:25:09
5Karen Fausch1:02:31
6Ciara O'Sullivan1:31:16
7Cas Ryan1:38:22
8Nikki Caldwell2:46:24
9Meg O'Leary3:10:09

Men Vintage 50+ general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Allison3:10:41
2Robert Watson0:05:30
3Paul Fowler0:06:56
4Charlie Bottero0:08:26
5Paul Verheijden0:11:04
6Ken Fallaver0:16:39
7Bob Banfield0:23:02
8Bert Floss0:24:15
9Finlay Luff0:26:12
10Dave Sutton0:28:34
11Malcolm Lynn0:28:58
12Stephen Williamson0:31:56
13Allan Stancombe0:33:59
14Alf Bluch0:35:11
15Geoffrey Clarke0:35:40
16Gavin Brown0:39:15
17Micheal Lentas0:40:30
18Gus Crichton0:40:45
19Terry Snee0:45:34
20Mark Barrett0:50:45
21Lindsay Gault0:53:48
22David McLOSKEY0:57:17
23Bruno Wicki0:59:41
24Clem Ryan1:25:33
25Greg Pointing1:31:18
26John Jenkins1:34:38
27Colin Smith1:55:21
28John Skilton2:06:09
29Vince Langford2:42:10
30Shane Mulcahy3:01:43

Women Vintage 50+ general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ronice Goebel3:55:38
2Carolyn Jackson0:07:47
3Jan Leverton0:20:49

Junior men general classification after day 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Billy Sewell2:49:23
2Jack Hazelgrove0:52:50
3Bobby Hooper1:23:15
4Cameron Prosser1:37:54
5Luke Hadfield2:28:54

