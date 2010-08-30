Trending

Spesny wins cross country race

Unterbuchschachner victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spesny (Cze)1:32:20
2Rene Tann (Ger)0:00:07
3Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:00:17
4Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:03:16
5Christopher Maletz (Ger)0:05:38
6Zdenek Vobecky (Cze)
7Roland Mörx (Aut)
8Roland Gantner (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Unterbuchschachner (Aut)1:13:38
2Kristina Kult (Aut)

