United Healthcare's Marc De Maar celebrated his first day in the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's leader's jersey by taking out the time trial in front of Bissell's Paul Mach.

De Maar covered the 18.5-mile windswept course in 44:06:2, 14 seconds faster than Mach, who placed second in this stage last year. Team Type 1's Michael Creed finished third with a time of 44:20:2. Last year's Scenic Gorge Time Trial winner Chris Baldwin (UHC) suffered mechanical problems with a rubbing brake and finished well off the pace of the other GC contenders.

The top three places in general classification remain unchanged, with DeMaar leading Mach by 14 seconds, followed by Hagens Berman rider Sam Johnson in third 42 seconds down. Creed now sits fourth, 44 seconds in arrears.

The course traversed the Historic Columbia River Gorge Scenic Highway and threw nearly 2,000 feet of climbing at the riders, but the biggest obstacle was the famous gorge winds that draw windsurfers from around the world to Hood River.

“It was a good day to weight 185 pounds,” said Johnson, who placed fourth in the time trial, 39 seconds off De Maar’s winning mark. “It was super windy out there; very hard to ride in a straight line. And it was gusty. Big gusts would come and just grab your front wheel and whoosh you over.”

The gusts wreaked havoc, especially on smaller riders, but DeMaar cut right through the winds. UHC team director Gord Fraser said the difficult course helped his rider.

“Marc’s not the best time trialist in the world,” said Fraser. “But with the course as difficult as it was with quite a bit of climbing and a lot of wind, you know, being Dutch he’s used to the wind. So it kind of gave him some confidence that he could do a pretty good time trial, even against a guy like Mach who’s quite good at the TT.”

DeMaar’s margin of 14 seconds over Mach also takes out the possibility of time bonuses changing the GC, which makes UHC’s job tomorrow at the 92-mile Wy’East Road Race much simpler.

“All we need to do is just keep it together and have Marc beat Paul Mach in the sprint and we’ll be just fine,” Fraser said. “It’s a good position. Obviously, the race is far from over, but we like where we sit.”

Women's Race

Metro Mint’s Holly Van Houweling set the fastest time trial mark for the women’s race, covering the course in 51:47.4, 40 seconds faster than second-placed Robin Secrist. Total Restoration’s Laura Brown finished third.

Van Houweling takes over the yellow jersey, with Secrist in second 40 seconds back and River City Bicycle’s Sue Butler in third, 1:18 down.

Results 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:44:06 2 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:14 3 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:36 4 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:39 5 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:01:01 6 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:01:02 7 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:01:30 8 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:01:35 9 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:41 10 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:46 11 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:01:49 12 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:01:52 13 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:01:53 14 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:02:04 15 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:14 16 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:15 17 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:25 18 Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:02:26 19 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:02:30 20 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:33 21 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 22 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:02:37 23 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:02:38 24 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:40 25 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:41 26 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:02:43 27 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:02:47 28 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:02:54 29 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:02:56 30 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:02:59 31 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:03:04 32 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's 0:03:07 33 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:15 34 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 35 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:03:16 36 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:03:19 37 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:03:29 38 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 0:03:41 39 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:03:45 40 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 0:03:46 41 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 42 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:03:47 43 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:03:50 44 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:51 45 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 46 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:03:52 47 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:03:56 48 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 49 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:04 50 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:04:12 51 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:04:15 52 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:04:17 53 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 54 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 55 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:23 56 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 57 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:04:34 58 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:04:35 59 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:04:45 60 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 0:04:48 61 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:04:51 62 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:04:56 63 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:04:58 64 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:05:04 65 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:05:05 66 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:05:06 67 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:05:07 68 Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:05:08 69 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:12 70 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:05:16 71 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 72 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:05:17 73 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 74 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:20 75 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:05:24 76 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:05:26 77 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:05:27 78 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:05:32 79 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 0:05:36 80 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 81 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:05:37 82 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:05:43 83 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:05:46 84 James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion 0:06:02 85 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:06:08 86 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:06:16 87 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 0:06:21 88 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 89 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:06:23 90 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:06:26 91 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:06:28 92 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:40 93 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:06:44 94 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:06:48 95 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 0:06:50 96 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:06:54 97 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:07:03 98 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:07:23 99 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:07:39 100 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:07:40 101 Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:07:56 102 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:07:59 103 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 104 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:08:03 105 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:08:08 106 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:08:14 107 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:08:19 108 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 0:08:29 109 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:08:39 110 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:08:41 111 Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:08:44 112 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:08:51 113 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:55 114 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 115 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:09:04 116 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:09:09 117 Peter Vraniak (USA) 0:09:11 118 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:09:27 119 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:09:38 120 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:09:52 121 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 0:09:58 122 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:10:00 123 Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:10:07 124 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:10:24 125 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:10:31 126 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:10:50 127 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:04 128 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:11:05 129 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:11:09 130 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:11:56 DNS Dan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck

Teams 1 Hagens Berman Cycling 2:17:50 2 UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:00:15 3 Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:00:51 4 TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:01:44 5 Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRON 0:02:38 6 California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:02:42 7 Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:47 8 Team Exergy 0:04:14 9 Team Rio Grande 0:05:09 10 RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:06:43 11 Trek Red Truck 0:08:24 12 Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:08:58 13 Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood 0:10:53 14 Cyclemeisters 0:14:03 15 Cole Sport 0:21:20

General classification after stage 3 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 6:43:14 2 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:14 3 Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:00:42 4 Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 1 0:00:44 5 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 0:01:10 6 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:01:20 7 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:01:47 8 Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:57 9 Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:01:59 10 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:02:03 11 Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:02:12 12 Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:02:25 13 Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart 0:02:54 14 Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:02:59 15 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:03:06 16 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's 0:03:27 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:03:33 18 Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:04:00 19 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 0:04:10 20 Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:23 21 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:04:24 22 Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:04:36 23 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:04:44 24 Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:05:01 25 Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:07 26 Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:05:11 27 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:05:18 28 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 29 David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:23 30 Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:05:30 31 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:05:39 32 James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:05:56 33 Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:06:26 34 David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar 0:06:48 35 Carl Decker (USA) Giant 0:06:49 36 Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:06:52 37 Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:06:57 38 Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:07:31 39 Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:07:34 40 Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:07:50 41 Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:07:59 42 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 43 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:08:05 44 Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:08:07 45 Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports 0:08:11 46 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:08:12 47 Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy 0:08:14 48 Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:08:23 49 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:08:30 50 Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:08:44 51 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:08:49 52 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:09:14 53 Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:09:15 54 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:09:22 55 Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:09:34 56 Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:09:51 57 David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:10:00 58 Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:10:24 59 Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:10:37 60 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle 0:10:44 61 Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:10:47 62 Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:10:59 63 Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande 0:11:26 64 Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:11:39 65 Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 0:11:58 66 Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth 0:12:12 67 Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:12:22 68 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:12:23 69 John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:12:35 70 Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:12:39 71 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:13:06 72 Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport 0:13:10 73 Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:13:28 74 James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion 0:14:32 75 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:14:41 76 Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:15:14 77 Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:15:17 78 Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:15:18 79 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:15:20 80 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:15:34 81 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:15:47 82 Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team 0:16:22 83 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:16:23 84 Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport 0:16:36 85 Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution 0:16:43 86 Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:17:19 87 Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:09 88 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:18:46 89 Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:06 90 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:20:33 91 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:20:51 92 Peter Vraniak (USA) 93 Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:22:00 94 Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck 0:22:46 95 Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing 0:22:49 96 Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:22:59 97 Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy 0:23:04 98 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:23:26 99 Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:24:38 100 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:24:47 101 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:26:20 102 Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com 0:27:35 103 Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB 0:29:17 104 Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:30:39 105 Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 0:31:18 106 Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy 0:32:56 107 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:33:57 108 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:36:48 109 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:40:10 110 Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 0:40:56 111 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 0:43:41 112 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:44:39 113 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:47:36 114 Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 0:51:37 115 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:51:49 116 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:53:33 117 Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole 118 Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy 0:53:36 119 Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 0:53:40 120 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:54:25 121 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:54:45 122 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 0:56:59 123 Shane Buysse (USA) 0:57:04 124 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:57:55 125 Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion 0:58:54 126 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:02:41 127 Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 1:10:02 128 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 1:10:24 129 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 1:11:19 130 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:25:42

Points classification 1 Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 12 pts 2 Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's 12 3 Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team 10 4 Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 10 5 Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck 10 6 Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 7 7 Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team 4 8 Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale 3 9 Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 3 10 Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis 2 11 Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 2 12 Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG 2 13 Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK 1

Category 2 rider classification 1 Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries 6:47:24 2 Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:03:49 3 Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:04:02 4 Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing 0:04:39 5 Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike 0:05:04 6 Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:08:13 7 Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:08:56 8 Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition 0:10:31 9 Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling 0:11:10 10 Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com 0:11:24 11 Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles 0:11:37 12 Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport 0:12:13 13 Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper 0:14:36 14 Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic 0:16:23 15 Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC 0:16:41 16 Peter Vraniak (USA) 17 Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles 0:19:16 18 Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling 0:20:37 19 Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:22:10 20 Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition 0:29:47 21 Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club 0:32:38 22 Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns 0:36:00 23 Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:40:29 24 Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:43:26 25 Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA 0:47:39 26 Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing 0:49:23 27 Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:50:15 28 Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:50:35 29 Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop 0:52:49 30 Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite 0:53:45 31 Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters 0:58:31 32 Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities 1:06:14 33 John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing 1:07:09 34 Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters 1:21:32