De Maar delivers time trial win

Duchman extends GC lead over Mach

Image 1 of 12

Race leader Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) en route to victory in the Scenic Gorge Time Trial.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 2 of 12

Remants of a wildfire dot the course as well.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 3 of 12

The gorge’s winds distort the trees.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 4 of 12

Stage 1 winner Morgan Schmitt finished eighth.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 5 of 12

The last part of the course runs over an auto-free pedestrian/cycle path.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 6 of 12

Third overall, Hagen’s Berman’s Sam Johnson put on another impressive performance, finishing fourth on the stage.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 7 of 12

The course rises above Interstate 84 in the background.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 8 of 12

Racers may not have had time to smell the wildflowers littered along the course.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 9 of 12

Ducthman Marc Demaar fought through the wind for the stage win.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 10 of 12

Pro mountain biker Carl Decker (Giant) lives in Oregon and is racing at Mt. Hood.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 11 of 12

Team Type 1’s Michael Creed finished third on the day and sits fourth overall.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)
Image 12 of 12

Chris Baldwin, winner of this stage in 2009, suffered mechanical problems and lost more than four minutes.

(Image credit: Pat Malach/OregonCyclingAction.com)

United Healthcare's Marc De Maar celebrated his first day in the Mt. Hood Cycling Classic's leader's jersey by taking out the time trial in front of Bissell's Paul Mach.

De Maar covered the 18.5-mile windswept course in 44:06:2, 14 seconds faster than Mach, who placed second in this stage last year. Team Type 1's Michael Creed finished third with a time of 44:20:2. Last year's Scenic Gorge Time Trial winner Chris Baldwin (UHC) suffered mechanical problems with a rubbing brake and finished well off the pace of the other GC contenders.

The top three places in general classification remain unchanged, with DeMaar leading Mach by 14 seconds, followed by Hagens Berman rider Sam Johnson in third 42 seconds down. Creed now sits fourth, 44 seconds in arrears.

The course traversed the Historic Columbia River Gorge Scenic Highway and threw nearly 2,000 feet of climbing at the riders, but the biggest obstacle was the famous gorge winds that draw windsurfers from around the world to Hood River.

“It was a good day to weight 185 pounds,” said Johnson, who placed fourth in the time trial, 39 seconds off De Maar’s winning mark. “It was super windy out there; very hard to ride in a straight line. And it was gusty. Big gusts would come and just grab your front wheel and whoosh you over.”

The gusts wreaked havoc, especially on smaller riders, but DeMaar cut right through the winds. UHC team director Gord Fraser said the difficult course helped his rider.

“Marc’s not the best time trialist in the world,” said Fraser. “But with the course as difficult as it was with quite a bit of climbing and a lot of wind, you know, being Dutch he’s used to the wind. So it kind of gave him some confidence that he could do a pretty good time trial, even against a guy like Mach who’s quite good at the TT.”

DeMaar’s margin of 14 seconds over Mach also takes out the possibility of time bonuses changing the GC, which makes UHC’s job tomorrow at the 92-mile Wy’East Road Race much simpler.

“All we need to do is just keep it together and have Marc beat Paul Mach in the sprint and we’ll be just fine,” Fraser said. “It’s a good position. Obviously, the race is far from over, but we like where we sit.”

Women's Race

Metro Mint’s Holly Van Houweling set the fastest time trial mark for the women’s race, covering the course in 51:47.4, 40 seconds faster than second-placed Robin Secrist. Total Restoration’s Laura Brown finished third.

Van Houweling takes over the yellow jersey, with Secrist in second 40 seconds back and River City Bicycle’s Sue Butler in third, 1:18 down.

 

 

Results
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:44:06
2Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:14
3Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:36
4Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:39
5Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:01:01
6Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:02
7Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:01:30
8Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:01:35
9Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:41
10Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:46
11Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:01:49
12Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:01:52
13Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck0:01:53
14Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:02:04
15Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:14
16Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:15
17Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:25
18Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:02:26
19Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:02:30
20David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:33
21Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
22Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:02:37
23Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:02:38
24Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:40
25Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:41
26Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:02:43
27Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:02:47
28Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:02:54
29Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:02:56
30Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:02:59
31Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:03:04
32Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's0:03:07
33Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:15
34Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
35James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:03:16
36Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck0:03:19
37Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:03:29
38Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries0:03:41
39Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:03:45
40Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth0:03:46
41Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles
42Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:03:47
43Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:03:50
44Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:51
45Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
46Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:03:52
47Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:03:56
48Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
49Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:04
50Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:04:12
51Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:04:15
52Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:04:17
53Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling
54Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
55Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:23
56Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team
57Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:04:34
58Shane Buysse (USA)0:04:35
59Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:04:45
60Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing0:04:48
61Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:04:51
62Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:04:56
63Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:04:58
64Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:05:04
65Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters0:05:05
66Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar0:05:06
67Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:05:07
68Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution0:05:08
69Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:05:12
70Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:05:16
71Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK
72Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:05:17
73Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande
74Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:05:20
75Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:05:24
76Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:05:26
77Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:05:27
78Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:05:32
79Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports0:05:36
80Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis
81Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:05:37
82Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:43
83David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:05:46
84James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion0:06:02
85David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:06:08
86Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:06:16
87Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities0:06:21
88Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport
89Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:06:23
90Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:06:26
91Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:06:28
92Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:06:40
93Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:06:44
94Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:06:48
95John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing0:06:50
96Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:06:54
97Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:07:03
98Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:07:23
99Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:07:39
100Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:07:40
101Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution0:07:56
102Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:07:59
103Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles
104Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:08:03
105John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:08:08
106Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters0:08:14
107Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:08:19
108Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop0:08:29
109Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:08:39
110Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:08:41
111Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck0:08:44
112Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:08:51
113Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:55
114Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing
115Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:09:04
116Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:09:09
117Peter Vraniak (USA)0:09:11
118Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:09:27
119Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:09:38
120Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:09:52
121Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy0:09:58
122Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:10:00
123Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:10:07
124Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:10:24
125Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:10:31
126Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:10:50
127Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:04
128Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters0:11:05
129Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:11:09
130Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:11:56
DNSDan Skinner (Can) Trek Red Truck

Teams
1Hagens Berman Cycling2:17:50
2UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:00:15
3Total Restoration Cycling Team0:00:51
4TEAM H&R BLOCK0:01:44
5Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRON0:02:38
6California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:42
7Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:47
8Team Exergy0:04:14
9Team Rio Grande0:05:09
10RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:06:43
11Trek Red Truck0:08:24
12Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:08:58
13Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:10:53
14Cyclemeisters0:14:03
15Cole Sport0:21:20

General classification after stage 3
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis6:43:14
2Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:14
3Sam Johnson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:00:42
4Michael Creed (USA) Team Type 10:00:44
5Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team0:01:10
6Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:01:20
7Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:01:47
8Robert Britton (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:57
9Adam Switters (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:01:59
10Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck0:02:03
11Michael Mathis (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:02:12
12Cyrus Kangarloo (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:02:25
13Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Matrix/Richardson Bike Mart0:02:54
14Marcel Aarden (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:02:59
15Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:03:06
16Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's0:03:27
17Evan Huffman (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:03:33
18Mike Olheiser (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:04:00
19Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries0:04:10
20Ian Gray (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:23
21Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:04:24
22Chris Winn (USA) Team Rio Grande0:04:36
23Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:04:44
24Sid Taberlary (Aus) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:05:01
25Sebastian Salas (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:07
26Christopher Parrish (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:05:11
27Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:05:18
28Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG
29David Williams (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:23
30Jonathan Garcia (USA) Team Rio Grande0:05:30
31Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:05:39
32James Mattis (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:05:56
33Andrew Boone (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:06:26
34David Talbott (USA) Moontoast.com/Tristar0:06:48
35Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:06:49
36Ian Holt (USA) Team Rio Grande0:06:52
37Matt Bell (Can) Trek Red Truck0:06:57
38Bradley Gehrig (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:07:31
39Chris Stastny (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:07:34
40Jason Thompson (Can) Garneau Evolution0:07:50
41Ryan Parnes (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:07:59
42Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar
43Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:08:05
44Justin Kerr (NZl) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:08:07
45Andrew Goessling (USA) ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sports0:08:11
46Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:08:12
47Christopher Hong (USA) Team Exergy0:08:14
48Trevor Connor (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:08:23
49Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:08:30
50Sean Passage (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:08:44
51Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:08:49
52Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:09:14
53Orion Berryman (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:09:15
54Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:09:22
55Jared Gilyard (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:09:34
56Dustin Andrews (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:09:51
57David Glick (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:10:00
58Kennett Peterson (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:10:24
59Philip Mooney (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:10:37
60Coulton Hartrich (USA) Santo-MegaCycle0:10:44
61Allen Krughoff (USA) Team Rio Grande0:10:47
62Joshua Liberles (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:10:59
63Brad Bingham (USA) Team Rio Grande0:11:26
64Marsh Cooper (Can) Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:39
65Dan Macdonald (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team0:11:58
66Gabe Varela (USA) Vertical Earth0:12:12
67Phil Elsasser (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:12:22
68Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:12:23
69John Bennett (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:12:35
70Max Jenkins (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:12:39
71Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:13:06
72Bill Demong (USA) Cole Sport0:13:10
73Ryan Iddings (USA) Lenovo/HB0:13:28
74James Williamson (NZl) Bike Religion0:14:32
75Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:14:41
76Chris Swan (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:15:14
77Chris Aten (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:15:17
78Vincent Owens (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:15:18
79Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:15:20
80Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:15:34
81Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:15:47
82Tyler Dibble (USA) Yahoo! Cycling Team0:16:22
83Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:16:23
84Todd Hageman (USA) Cole Sport0:16:36
85Christopher Mcgarity (Can) Garneau Evolution0:16:43
86Travis McCabe (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:17:19
87Conor Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:18:09
88Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:18:46
89Kevin Rowe (USA) Team Exergy0:19:06
90Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:20:33
91Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:20:51
92Peter Vraniak (USA)
93Julian Martinez (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:22:00
94Adam Thuss (Can) Trek Red Truck0:22:46
95Austin Allison (USA) Dogfish Racing0:22:49
96Ben Chaddock (Can) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:22:59
97Brandon Lynch (USA) Team Exergy0:23:04
98Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:23:26
99Josh Bartlett (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:24:38
100Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:24:47
101Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters0:26:20
102Ryan Trebon (USA) RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:27:35
103Shawn Ongers (USA) Lenovo/HB0:29:17
104Aaron Schooler (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:30:39
105Eric Barlevav (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis0:31:18
106Remi Mcmanus (USA) Team Exergy0:32:56
107Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:33:57
108Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:36:48
109Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:40:10
110Chris McNiel (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK0:40:56
111Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG0:43:41
112Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:44:39
113Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:47:36
114Benjamin D'Hulst (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole0:51:37
115Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:51:49
116Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:53:33
117Dustin Eskelson (USA) Barbacoa - Mi Duole
118Kevin Mullervy (USA) Team Exergy0:53:36
119Shannon Morgan (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale0:53:40
120Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:54:25
121Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:54:45
122Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop0:56:59
123Shane Buysse (USA)0:57:04
124Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:57:55
125Colby Elliot (USA) Bike Religion0:58:54
126Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters1:02:41
127Tyler Brandt (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized1:10:02
128Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities1:10:24
129John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing1:11:19
130Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters1:25:42

Points classification
1Jesse Moore (Can) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized12pts
2Taylor Kneuven (USA) Hutch's12
3Nathaniel English (USA) Echelon Gran Fondo/Z-Team10
4Taylor Gunman (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG10
5Nic Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck10
6Roman Van Uden (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG7
7Jamie Sparling (Can) Total Restoration Cycling Team4
8Alister Ratcliff (USA) Bikereg.com/Cannondale3
9Lang Reynolds (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling3
10Chris Baldwin (USA) UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis2
11Quinn Keogh (USA) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG2
12Mike Northey (NZl) Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRONG2
13Garrett Mcleod (Can) TEAM H&R BLOCK1

Category 2 rider classification
1Jesse Miller-Smith (USA) Cyclepaths Wild Cherries6:47:24
2Eric Fischer (USA) Team Clif Bar0:03:49
3Scott Gray (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:04:02
4Brian Hitchcock (USA) Garage Racing0:04:39
5Adam Wisseman (USA) Tessier Bike0:05:04
6Alexander Blease (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:08:13
7Elijah Romer (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:08:56
8Dylan Jones (USA) Team WM/Hammer Nutrition0:10:31
9Ariel Herrmann (USA) Metromint Cycling0:11:10
10Daniel Bechtold (USA) Team Bobs-Bicycles.com0:11:24
11Seth Patla (USA) River City Bicycles0:11:37
12Mitchell Peterson (USA) Cole Sport0:12:13
13Tyler Riedesel (USA) Canyon Bicycles-Draper0:14:36
14Brian Williams (USA) Northern Rockies Orthopaedic0:16:23
15Wm. Colter Young (Can) ERTC0:16:41
16Peter Vraniak (USA)
17Brandon Dyer (USA) Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:19:16
18Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Cycling0:20:37
19Craig Debellefeuille (Can) Cyclemeisters0:22:10
20Marshall Opel (USA) Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition0:29:47
21Michael Jasinski (USA) Chico Corsa Cycling Club0:32:38
22Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:36:00
23Patrick Marzullo (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:40:29
24Brendan Treacy (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:43:26
25Tyler Stearns (USA) Castelli USA0:47:39
26Adam Edgerton (USA) Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood Brewing0:49:23
27Zane Westerbeek (Can) Cyclemeisters0:50:15
28Nate Freed (USA) Team Clif Bar0:50:35
29Will Niemann-Ross (USA) Life Cycle Bike Shop0:52:49
30Jordan Humble (USA) Krystal Elite0:53:45
31Mac Garvin (Can) Cyclemeisters0:58:31
32Ryan Brown (USA) Chinook Cycling Club, Tri-Cities1:06:14
33John Sindell (USA) Garage Racing1:07:09
34Nic Andrichuck (Can) Cyclemeisters1:21:32

Teams classification
1UnitedHealthcare presented by Maxxis19:53:56
2Hagens Berman Cycling0:01:57
3California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:04:39
4Yahoo! Cycling Team0:05:43
5Total Restoration Cycling Team0:06:15
6Team Rio Grande0:07:06
7TEAM H&R BLOCK0:09:44
8RideClean p/b PatentIt.com0:12:31
9Team Exergy0:14:02
10Cyclesoles/Sagebrush Cycles0:15:19
11Rubicon-ORBEA; Benefiting LIVESTRON0:15:53
12Trek Red Truck0:23:22
13Team Oregon presented by Laurelwood0:23:59
14Cole Sport0:37:12
15Cyclemeisters2:11:18

 

