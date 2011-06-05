Trending

Brief Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar-First Solar)0:56:18
2Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)0:00:23
3Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling)0:00:26
4Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
5Steven Beardsley (Team S&M)
6Adam Thuss (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
7Cody Canning (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
8Stefano Barberi (Team Stefano Barberi)
9Daniel Farina (Firefighters Cycling Team)
10Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)

Elite Men General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar-First Solar)4:53:45
2Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)0:00:14
3Nathan English (Yahoo! Cycling)0:00:19
4Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:59
5Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)0:01:05
6Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
7Michael Mathis (Rideclean-PatentIt.com)0:01:09
8Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman)
9Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
10David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)0:01:11

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)0:39:03
2Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)
3Pepper Harlton (Juventus)
4Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback)
5Katy Curtis (CMC-Bow Cycle)
6Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:01:34
7Melissa Barker (New Hope-GS Boulder-Trek)
8Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
9Karlee Dendron (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
10Rebecca Rising (Metromint)

Elite Women General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)3:47:24
2Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)0:00:13
3Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
4Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback)0:01:36
5Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)0:01:55
6Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)0:02:37
7Molly Van Houweling (Metromint)0:06:06
8Ashley Koch TriSports Cycling-Eclipse Racing)0:06:53
9Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek-Red Truck Racing)0:07:14
10Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)0:07:02

