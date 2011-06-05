Olheiser takes over with criterium breakaway
Antonneau wins crit, but Starnes keeps lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar-First Solar)
|0:56:18
|2
|Louis Crosby (Pure Black Racing)
|0:00:23
|3
|Gabe Varela (Yahoo! Cycling)
|0:00:26
|4
|Mark Langlands (Pure Black Racing)
|5
|Steven Beardsley (Team S&M)
|6
|Adam Thuss (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|7
|Cody Canning (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|8
|Stefano Barberi (Team Stefano Barberi)
|9
|Daniel Farina (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|10
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Olheiser (Juwi Solar-First Solar)
|4:53:45
|2
|Chad Haga (Team Rio Grande)
|0:00:14
|3
|Nathan English (Yahoo! Cycling)
|0:00:19
|4
|Chase Pinkham (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:59
|5
|Jonathan Teeter (Echelon Racing Development)
|0:01:05
|6
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|7
|Michael Mathis (Rideclean-PatentIt.com)
|0:01:09
|8
|Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman)
|9
|Garrett McLeod (Team H&R Block)
|10
|David Stephens (Garneau Evolution)
|0:01:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Antonneau (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|0:39:03
|2
|Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|3
|Pepper Harlton (Juventus)
|4
|Tricia Bailey (Keller Rohrback)
|5
|Katy Curtis (CMC-Bow Cycle)
|6
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:01:34
|7
|Melissa Barker (New Hope-GS Boulder-Trek)
|8
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|9
|Karlee Dendron (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|10
|Rebecca Rising (Metromint)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|3:47:24
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|0:00:13
|3
|Clara Hughes (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|4
|Rhae Shaw (Keller Rohrback)
|0:01:36
|5
|Jade Wilcoxson (Pactimo Cycling Team)
|0:01:55
|6
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|0:02:37
|7
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint)
|0:06:06
|8
|Ashley Koch TriSports Cycling-Eclipse Racing)
|0:06:53
|9
|Kristine Brynjolfson (Trek-Red Truck Racing)
|0:07:14
|10
|Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty 12)
|0:07:02
