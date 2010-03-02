Trending

Day two saw the riders going through some spectacular scenery in almost perfect weather for the 80km Mountain Traverse. The morning started with a sedate cruise to Ski Tube for the ride through the mountain to Perisher ski resort and then it was serious business with the Mountain Traverse stage.

Climbing up from Perisher towards Guthega, riders got to take in the expansive views of the Main Range, Australia's highest mountains. Riders then followed fire trails and dirt road to the Snowy River and across the vast Snowy Plains, keeping a wary eye out for Brumbies and then up Nimmo Hill and down to the shores of Lake Eucumbene to Buckenderra Resort.

The scenery obviously wasn't a distraction for 24hr Solo World Champion, Jason English, who beat Andy Blair by six minutes, pulling away in the last 20km. English completed the 80km course in 3:14:53 to Blair's 3:20:54. Andrew Fellows was a further four minutes and 10 seconds behind finishing in 3:25:04.

Today's win sees English's overall lead increase to seven minutes at 5:03:28. Blair is in second place overall on 5:10:37 with Fellows in third place, four minutes behind.

New Zealander Megan Dimozantos continued her winning streak in the open women's race, beating Belinda Porter by more than six and half minutes in 4:33:35. Porter finished in 4:40:11, 18 minutes ahead of Clare Lonergan on 4:58:56.
Dimozantos' lead has been extended to 11:28 overall. She's completed the first six stages in 6:57:03, with Belinda finishing in 7:08:31. Clare Lonergan retains third overall at 7:28:56, 20 minutes behind.

After the long stage today, riders will be up very early tomorrow for the Dawn Raid. Starting at 5:15 am, riders will complete two laps of a course around Buckenderra Resort in a 26km lakeside race into the sunrise. After a well earned breakfast, riders will cruise into Cooma for an early stop before tackling the Big Day Out on Thursday 130km down to Bermagui.

Stage 5: Solo open men 19-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason  English3:14:53
2Andy  Blair0:06:01
3Andrew  Fellows0:10:11
4Brad  Morton0:12:14
5Nicolas  Menager0:13:21
6Dennis  Van  Mill0:27:50
7Tremaine  Dickenson0:34:22
8Tim  Curry0:51:14
9Greg  Porter0:51:33
10Nick  Both0:51:50
11Ian  Heddle0:52:37
12Craig  Armour0:53:05
13Jason  Mcavoy0:53:07
14Aaron  Wood1:01:29
15Steven  Timbrell1:03:37
16Mark  Shephard1:04:25
17Adrian  Keough1:07:55
18Anthony  Breen1:24:01
19Lloyd Newell1:24:25
20Scott  Pomroy1:25:38
21Michael  Leung1:28:48
22David  Smyth1:31:53
23Ron  Whitehead1:34:34
24David  Evenden1:35:19
25David  Reid1:38:29
26Kieran  Macdonell1:44:02
27Paul  Rutten1:47:08
28Mark  Caulfield1:47:25
29Matthew  Norton1:47:32
30Richard  Rooimans2:02:58
31Chris  Ryder2:16:41
32Adam  Mcgrath2:18:33
33Stuart  Bouveng2:25:22
34Adam  Wallace2:30:45
35Jason  Rutkowski2:41:45
36Adam  Roberts3:06:27
37Dave  Jackson3:23:50
38Grantley  Butterfield3:26:08
39Andrew  Myers3:41:49
40James  Fraser3:46:36
41Conor  Smyth3:58:09
42Rob  Parbery4:01:05
43Matthew  Barr4:05:28
44Andrew  Thompson4:33:45
DNFChris  Wilson

Stage 5: Solo master men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry  James3:46:04
2Richard  Peil0:07:42
3Ray  Giddins0:37:56
4Peter  Hinds0:38:33
5David  Cottee0:39:06
6Peter  Cheesman0:41:11
7Luke  O'Brien0:45:33
8Trent  Moore0:46:22
9Richard  Davis0:47:03
10Keith  Hannan0:48:42
11Gerard Knapp1:05:00
12Ian  Andrews1:07:16
13Bill  Thomson1:10:51
14Ken  Glasco1:13:00
15Peter  Salisnew1:14:33
16Spencer  Pither1:17:49
17Tony  Frazer1:19:30
18Simon  Thompson1:28:01
19Bill  Taylor1:31:02
20Richard  Searle1:33:01
21Rob  Sudmeyer1:34:52
22Mike  Ford1:36:11
23Nick  Marlin1:39:35
24Damian  Tice1:42:57
25Scott  Taylor1:44:23
26David  Jackson1:59:34
27Greg  Hatton2:13:12
28Andrew  Mierisch2:16:45
29Simon  O'Brien2:17:34
30David  Mcfeeter2:23:20
31John  Fredericks
32Dean  Heke2:25:20
33Stephen  Cousins2:30:56
34Matthew  Munn2:40:00
35Liam  Doherty2:54:55
36Mike  Aylott2:56:20
37Greg  Seaegg4:07:34

Stage 5: Solo men Super masters 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington4:21:07
2Menno  Zwerwer0:35:40
3Richard  Poyner1:33:44
4Phil  Mathewson1:37:13
5Greg  Howarth1:51:47
6John  Reeves1:57:08
7Phil  Ryan2:45:08
8Steve  Pulley3:19:16
9Peter  Jackson3:19:17
DNFBob  Horne
DNSRichard  Pinker

Stage 5: Solo open women 18-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos4:33:35
2Belinda  Porter0:06:36
3Clare  Lonergan0:25:21
4Amanda  Sanderson0:27:53
5Susan  Birtles0:57:18
6Alisha  Houghton1:30:59
7Karen  Field1:40:25
8Emily  Garland1:47:18
9Cherie  Rusbatch2:04:10
10Poppy  Moore2:08:49
11Belinda  Ingram2:24:42

Stage 5: Duo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan  Hawson  &  Ben  Randall7:27:52
2Darren  Smith  &  Mark  Tupalski0:35:41
3Peter  Clayton  &  Robert  Booker1:28:42
4Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt1:58:27
5Dugald  Macarthur  &  Jadd  Brammall2:17:45
6Mark  Herdman  &  Peter  Naude2:28:49
7Steve  Debeck  &  Andrew  Debeck2:35:34
8David  Cunningham  &  Chris  Dunton3:08:54
9Martin  Keir  &  David  Keir3:32:53
10Matt  Magraith  &  Phil  Wyndham4:12:47
11Ashley  Staude  &  Tim  Staude4:15:47

Stage 5: Masters duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig  Pullen  &  Kim  Mcfadden10:03:01
2Ian  Richman  &  Marea  England1:05:27
3Helen  Jeffs  &  Shane  OBrien1:25:05
4Stephen  Brady  &  Ciara  O'Sullivan3:28:44
5Hilary  Smith  &  Ken  Boer4:06:52

Solo open men 19-39 general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason  English5:03:28
2Andy  Blair0:07:09
3Andrew  Fellows0:11:44
4Brad  Morton0:14:34
5Nicolas  Menager0:22:48
6Dennis  Van  Mill0:33:24
7Tremaine  Dickenson0:56:04
8Nick  Both0:57:55
9Greg  Porter1:06:23
10Tim  Curry1:09:31
11Ian  Heddle1:15:56
12Craig  Armour1:16:59
13Jason  Mcavoy1:18:01
14Aaron  Wood1:25:12
15Steven  Timbrell1:27:31
16Mark  Shephard1:31:09
17Adrian  Keough1:32:27
18Scott  Pomroy1:45:40
19Anthony  Breen1:59:47
20Lloyd Newell2:01:06
21Michael  Leung2:09:22
22David  Smyth2:11:01
23David  Evenden2:15:34
24Mark  Caulfield2:20:28
25David  Reid2:21:43
26Matthew  Norton2:22:07
27Ron  Whitehead2:22:43
28Kieran  Macdonell2:26:55
29Paul  Rutten2:30:09
30Richard  Rooimans2:46:09
31Chris  Ryder3:00:36
32Adam  Mcgrath3:00:38
33Adam  Wallace3:14:14
34Stuart  Bouveng3:17:27
35Jason  Rutkowski3:41:25
36Grantley  Butterfield3:48:17
37Adam  Roberts4:10:05
38Dave  Jackson4:40:09
39James  Fraser4:49:46
40Conor  Smyth5:22:23
41Andrew  Myers5:26:38
42Matthew  Barr5:31:40
43Andrew  Thompson6:30:46

Solo master men 40-49 general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garry  James5:51:58
2Richard  Peil0:04:48
3Ray  Giddins0:47:06
4David  Cottee0:50:29
5Peter  Hinds0:53:31
6Peter  Cheesman0:54:51
7Luke  O'Brien0:57:18
8Richard  Davis0:58:22
9Trent  Moore1:02:20
10Keith  Hannan1:07:17
11Bill  Thomson1:26:01
12Ian  Andrews1:27:49
13Peter  Salisnew1:32:27
14Gerard Knapp1:34:29
15Ken  Glasco1:37:38
16Tony  Frazer1:38:15
17Spencer  Pither1:52:20
18Simon  Thompson1:53:58
19Bill  Taylor2:00:30
20Mike  Ford2:03:21
21Rob  Sudmeyer2:04:36
22Richard  Searle2:10:12
23Nick  Marlin2:17:28
24Damian  Tice2:20:46
25Scott  Taylor2:30:10
26David  Jackson2:38:31
27Andrew  Mierisch2:48:40
28Greg  Hatton2:49:15
29Dean  Heke2:55:44
30David  Mcfeeter2:56:52
31Simon  O'Brien3:05:46
32John  Fredericks3:08:32
33Stephen  Cousins3:28:56
34Liam  Doherty3:30:59
35Mike  Aylott3:45:23
36Matthew  Munn3:48:40
37Greg  Seaegg6:09:13

Solo men Super masters 50+ general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Paul  Millington6:38:15
2Menno  Zwerwer0:49:58
3Phil  Mathewson2:07:16
4Greg  Howarth2:20:41
5Richard  Poyner2:20:47
6John  Reeves2:55:25
7Phil  Ryan3:43:30
8Peter  Jackson4:42:22
9Steve  Pulley4:52:38

Solo open women 18-39 general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan  Dimozantos6:57:03
2Belinda  Porter0:11:28
3Clare  Lonergan0:31:53
4Amanda  Sanderson0:35:22
5Susan  Birtles1:14:59
6Alisha  Houghton2:01:09
7Emily  Garland2:29:52
8Karen  Field2:35:17
9Cherie  Rusbatch2:55:36
10Poppy  Moore2:57:33
11Belinda  Ingram3:18:52

Duo men general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan  Hawson  &  Ben  Randall11:24:01
2Darren  Smith  &  Mark  Tupalski0:36:05
3Peter  Clayton  &  Robert  Booker1:49:07
4Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt2:28:58
5Dugald  Macarthur  &  Jadd  Brammall2:53:01
6Mark  Herdman  &  Peter  Naude3:27:40
7Steve  Debeck  &  Andrew  Debeck3:38:47
8Martin  Keir  &  David  Keir4:37:05
9Matt  Magraith  &  Phil  Wyndham5:18:28
10Ashley  Staude  &  Tim  Staude5:28:54

Masters duo general classification after day 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Craig  Pullen  &  Kim  Mcfadden14:41:14
2Ian  Richman  &  Marea  England1:57:52
3Helen  Jeffs  &  Shane  OBrien2:35:14
4Stephen  Brady  &  Ciara  O'Sullivan5:37:20
5Hilary  Smith  &  Ken  Boer5:57:31

