Day two saw the riders going through some spectacular scenery in almost perfect weather for the 80km Mountain Traverse. The morning started with a sedate cruise to Ski Tube for the ride through the mountain to Perisher ski resort and then it was serious business with the Mountain Traverse stage.

Climbing up from Perisher towards Guthega, riders got to take in the expansive views of the Main Range, Australia's highest mountains. Riders then followed fire trails and dirt road to the Snowy River and across the vast Snowy Plains, keeping a wary eye out for Brumbies and then up Nimmo Hill and down to the shores of Lake Eucumbene to Buckenderra Resort.

The scenery obviously wasn't a distraction for 24hr Solo World Champion, Jason English, who beat Andy Blair by six minutes, pulling away in the last 20km. English completed the 80km course in 3:14:53 to Blair's 3:20:54. Andrew Fellows was a further four minutes and 10 seconds behind finishing in 3:25:04.

Today's win sees English's overall lead increase to seven minutes at 5:03:28. Blair is in second place overall on 5:10:37 with Fellows in third place, four minutes behind.

New Zealander Megan Dimozantos continued her winning streak in the open women's race, beating Belinda Porter by more than six and half minutes in 4:33:35. Porter finished in 4:40:11, 18 minutes ahead of Clare Lonergan on 4:58:56.

Dimozantos' lead has been extended to 11:28 overall. She's completed the first six stages in 6:57:03, with Belinda finishing in 7:08:31. Clare Lonergan retains third overall at 7:28:56, 20 minutes behind.

After the long stage today, riders will be up very early tomorrow for the Dawn Raid. Starting at 5:15 am, riders will complete two laps of a course around Buckenderra Resort in a 26km lakeside race into the sunrise. After a well earned breakfast, riders will cruise into Cooma for an early stop before tackling the Big Day Out on Thursday 130km down to Bermagui.



Full Results

Stage 5: Solo open men 19-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 3:14:53 2 Andy Blair 0:06:01 3 Andrew Fellows 0:10:11 4 Brad Morton 0:12:14 5 Nicolas Menager 0:13:21 6 Dennis Van Mill 0:27:50 7 Tremaine Dickenson 0:34:22 8 Tim Curry 0:51:14 9 Greg Porter 0:51:33 10 Nick Both 0:51:50 11 Ian Heddle 0:52:37 12 Craig Armour 0:53:05 13 Jason Mcavoy 0:53:07 14 Aaron Wood 1:01:29 15 Steven Timbrell 1:03:37 16 Mark Shephard 1:04:25 17 Adrian Keough 1:07:55 18 Anthony Breen 1:24:01 19 Lloyd Newell 1:24:25 20 Scott Pomroy 1:25:38 21 Michael Leung 1:28:48 22 David Smyth 1:31:53 23 Ron Whitehead 1:34:34 24 David Evenden 1:35:19 25 David Reid 1:38:29 26 Kieran Macdonell 1:44:02 27 Paul Rutten 1:47:08 28 Mark Caulfield 1:47:25 29 Matthew Norton 1:47:32 30 Richard Rooimans 2:02:58 31 Chris Ryder 2:16:41 32 Adam Mcgrath 2:18:33 33 Stuart Bouveng 2:25:22 34 Adam Wallace 2:30:45 35 Jason Rutkowski 2:41:45 36 Adam Roberts 3:06:27 37 Dave Jackson 3:23:50 38 Grantley Butterfield 3:26:08 39 Andrew Myers 3:41:49 40 James Fraser 3:46:36 41 Conor Smyth 3:58:09 42 Rob Parbery 4:01:05 43 Matthew Barr 4:05:28 44 Andrew Thompson 4:33:45 DNF Chris Wilson

Stage 5: Solo master men 40-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 3:46:04 2 Richard Peil 0:07:42 3 Ray Giddins 0:37:56 4 Peter Hinds 0:38:33 5 David Cottee 0:39:06 6 Peter Cheesman 0:41:11 7 Luke O'Brien 0:45:33 8 Trent Moore 0:46:22 9 Richard Davis 0:47:03 10 Keith Hannan 0:48:42 11 Gerard Knapp 1:05:00 12 Ian Andrews 1:07:16 13 Bill Thomson 1:10:51 14 Ken Glasco 1:13:00 15 Peter Salisnew 1:14:33 16 Spencer Pither 1:17:49 17 Tony Frazer 1:19:30 18 Simon Thompson 1:28:01 19 Bill Taylor 1:31:02 20 Richard Searle 1:33:01 21 Rob Sudmeyer 1:34:52 22 Mike Ford 1:36:11 23 Nick Marlin 1:39:35 24 Damian Tice 1:42:57 25 Scott Taylor 1:44:23 26 David Jackson 1:59:34 27 Greg Hatton 2:13:12 28 Andrew Mierisch 2:16:45 29 Simon O'Brien 2:17:34 30 David Mcfeeter 2:23:20 31 John Fredericks 32 Dean Heke 2:25:20 33 Stephen Cousins 2:30:56 34 Matthew Munn 2:40:00 35 Liam Doherty 2:54:55 36 Mike Aylott 2:56:20 37 Greg Seaegg 4:07:34

Stage 5: Solo men Super masters 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 4:21:07 2 Menno Zwerwer 0:35:40 3 Richard Poyner 1:33:44 4 Phil Mathewson 1:37:13 5 Greg Howarth 1:51:47 6 John Reeves 1:57:08 7 Phil Ryan 2:45:08 8 Steve Pulley 3:19:16 9 Peter Jackson 3:19:17 DNF Bob Horne DNS Richard Pinker

Stage 5: Solo open women 18-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 4:33:35 2 Belinda Porter 0:06:36 3 Clare Lonergan 0:25:21 4 Amanda Sanderson 0:27:53 5 Susan Birtles 0:57:18 6 Alisha Houghton 1:30:59 7 Karen Field 1:40:25 8 Emily Garland 1:47:18 9 Cherie Rusbatch 2:04:10 10 Poppy Moore 2:08:49 11 Belinda Ingram 2:24:42

Stage 5: Duo men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 7:27:52 2 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 0:35:41 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 1:28:42 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 1:58:27 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 2:17:45 6 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 2:28:49 7 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 2:35:34 8 David Cunningham & Chris Dunton 3:08:54 9 Martin Keir & David Keir 3:32:53 10 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 4:12:47 11 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 4:15:47

Stage 5: Masters duo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Pullen & Kim Mcfadden 10:03:01 2 Ian Richman & Marea England 1:05:27 3 Helen Jeffs & Shane OBrien 1:25:05 4 Stephen Brady & Ciara O'Sullivan 3:28:44 5 Hilary Smith & Ken Boer 4:06:52

Solo open men 19-39 general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason English 5:03:28 2 Andy Blair 0:07:09 3 Andrew Fellows 0:11:44 4 Brad Morton 0:14:34 5 Nicolas Menager 0:22:48 6 Dennis Van Mill 0:33:24 7 Tremaine Dickenson 0:56:04 8 Nick Both 0:57:55 9 Greg Porter 1:06:23 10 Tim Curry 1:09:31 11 Ian Heddle 1:15:56 12 Craig Armour 1:16:59 13 Jason Mcavoy 1:18:01 14 Aaron Wood 1:25:12 15 Steven Timbrell 1:27:31 16 Mark Shephard 1:31:09 17 Adrian Keough 1:32:27 18 Scott Pomroy 1:45:40 19 Anthony Breen 1:59:47 20 Lloyd Newell 2:01:06 21 Michael Leung 2:09:22 22 David Smyth 2:11:01 23 David Evenden 2:15:34 24 Mark Caulfield 2:20:28 25 David Reid 2:21:43 26 Matthew Norton 2:22:07 27 Ron Whitehead 2:22:43 28 Kieran Macdonell 2:26:55 29 Paul Rutten 2:30:09 30 Richard Rooimans 2:46:09 31 Chris Ryder 3:00:36 32 Adam Mcgrath 3:00:38 33 Adam Wallace 3:14:14 34 Stuart Bouveng 3:17:27 35 Jason Rutkowski 3:41:25 36 Grantley Butterfield 3:48:17 37 Adam Roberts 4:10:05 38 Dave Jackson 4:40:09 39 James Fraser 4:49:46 40 Conor Smyth 5:22:23 41 Andrew Myers 5:26:38 42 Matthew Barr 5:31:40 43 Andrew Thompson 6:30:46

Solo master men 40-49 general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garry James 5:51:58 2 Richard Peil 0:04:48 3 Ray Giddins 0:47:06 4 David Cottee 0:50:29 5 Peter Hinds 0:53:31 6 Peter Cheesman 0:54:51 7 Luke O'Brien 0:57:18 8 Richard Davis 0:58:22 9 Trent Moore 1:02:20 10 Keith Hannan 1:07:17 11 Bill Thomson 1:26:01 12 Ian Andrews 1:27:49 13 Peter Salisnew 1:32:27 14 Gerard Knapp 1:34:29 15 Ken Glasco 1:37:38 16 Tony Frazer 1:38:15 17 Spencer Pither 1:52:20 18 Simon Thompson 1:53:58 19 Bill Taylor 2:00:30 20 Mike Ford 2:03:21 21 Rob Sudmeyer 2:04:36 22 Richard Searle 2:10:12 23 Nick Marlin 2:17:28 24 Damian Tice 2:20:46 25 Scott Taylor 2:30:10 26 David Jackson 2:38:31 27 Andrew Mierisch 2:48:40 28 Greg Hatton 2:49:15 29 Dean Heke 2:55:44 30 David Mcfeeter 2:56:52 31 Simon O'Brien 3:05:46 32 John Fredericks 3:08:32 33 Stephen Cousins 3:28:56 34 Liam Doherty 3:30:59 35 Mike Aylott 3:45:23 36 Matthew Munn 3:48:40 37 Greg Seaegg 6:09:13

Solo men Super masters 50+ general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Millington 6:38:15 2 Menno Zwerwer 0:49:58 3 Phil Mathewson 2:07:16 4 Greg Howarth 2:20:41 5 Richard Poyner 2:20:47 6 John Reeves 2:55:25 7 Phil Ryan 3:43:30 8 Peter Jackson 4:42:22 9 Steve Pulley 4:52:38

Solo open women 18-39 general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Dimozantos 6:57:03 2 Belinda Porter 0:11:28 3 Clare Lonergan 0:31:53 4 Amanda Sanderson 0:35:22 5 Susan Birtles 1:14:59 6 Alisha Houghton 2:01:09 7 Emily Garland 2:29:52 8 Karen Field 2:35:17 9 Cherie Rusbatch 2:55:36 10 Poppy Moore 2:57:33 11 Belinda Ingram 3:18:52

Duo men general classification after day 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Hawson & Ben Randall 11:24:01 2 Darren Smith & Mark Tupalski 0:36:05 3 Peter Clayton & Robert Booker 1:49:07 4 Ben Bailey & Jan Verbesselt 2:28:58 5 Dugald Macarthur & Jadd Brammall 2:53:01 6 Mark Herdman & Peter Naude 3:27:40 7 Steve Debeck & Andrew Debeck 3:38:47 8 Martin Keir & David Keir 4:37:05 9 Matt Magraith & Phil Wyndham 5:18:28 10 Ashley Staude & Tim Staude 5:28:54